Restaurant header imageView gallery

D.B.A. Barbecue - Chastain

review star

No reviews yet

4441 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Snacks

Spicy Boiled Peanuts

Spicy Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Hot boiled peanuts with a red pepper and cajun spices kick.

Pimento Cheese Appetizer

Pimento Cheese Appetizer

$10.00

pimento cheese with Alabama Fire Crackers and Cucumbers

Pimento Cheese and Andouille Sausage

$13.00

Muffin

$2.00

Wings

marinated, seasoned, and smoked with hickory. Flash fried.
Six Smoked Wings

Six Smoked Wings

$9.00

Our wings are marinated for 24 hours. We season and lightly smoked with hickory. They are flash fried to order to crisp the skin. Great plain, but buffalo and lemon pepper are very popular.

Twelve Smoked Wings

Twelve Smoked Wings

$18.00

Our wings are marinated for 24 hours. We season and lightly smoked with hickory. They are flash fried to order to crisp the skin. Great plain, but buffalo and lemon pepper are very popular.

Twenty-four Smoked Wings

Twenty-four Smoked Wings

$32.00

Our wings are marinated for 24 hours. We season and lightly smoked with hickory. They are flash fried to order to crisp the skin. Great plain, but buffalo and lemon pepper are very popular.

Fifty Wings

Fifty Wings

$60.00

Our wings are marinated for 24 hours. We season and lightly smoked with hickory. They are flash fried to order to crisp the skin. Great plain, but buffalo and lemon pepper are very popular.

Salads and Stew

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens toppedd with avocado, hard.boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and smoked chicken breast.

Turkey Salad

Turkey Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with candied pecans, craisins, fried onions and smoked turkey breast.

Bowl Stew

$8.00

Stew and salad

$9.00

Wedge

$16.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Carolina Chopped Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped pork that is tossed in a spicy vinegar sauce

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

all white meat

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

Chopped Spicy-Carolina Pork Plate

$17.00

Chopped Brisket Plate

$21.00

Sliced Brisket Plate

$21.00

Sliced Turkey Plate

$19.00

Pulled Chicken Plate

$18.00

all white meat

Half Chicken Plate

$16.00

marinated and smoked chicken. Bone in.

Three-Meat Combo Plate

$28.00

Pick three of our smokehouse meats

Four Meat Combo Plate

$31.00

pick four meats from our Smokehouse

The Whole House Combo Platter

The Whole House Combo Platter

$140.00

Pulled pork, chopped pork, wings, brisket, turkey, pastrami, sausage, chicken, texas toast and three family sides

Sausage Plate

$20.00

Rib Plates

St Louis Ribs -1/4 rack

St Louis Ribs -1/4 rack

$20.00
St Louis Ribs -1/2 rack

St Louis Ribs -1/2 rack

$26.00

marinated, seasoned, and smoked with hickory

St Louis Ribs -full rack

St Louis Ribs -full rack

$30.00

marinated, seasoned, and smoked with hickory

Sides

Texas Toast

$0.50
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00
Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

contain pork

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Cream Corn

$5.00

grilled corn off the cob served in a creamy, spiced dressing. Slightly spicy

Side House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons

Zappa Potato Chips

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Sauteed Garlic Green Beans

$5.00

Sauteed with garlic and butter

Cold Pickles

$2.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

banana pudding parfait

Kids Menu

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Quarter Rack

$15.00

Kids Mac and Cheese Bowl

$7.00

Big Bowl of mac and cheese

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Pork Plate

$8.00

Kids Brisket Plate

$9.00

Kids Pulled Chicken Plate

$8.00

Extra Sauces and Dressings

Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Tangy BBQ sauce

$0.50

Spicy Carolina Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

Habanero Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mmustard

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Honey Butter

$0.50

Sweet-and-Spicy

$0.50

Bbq Ranch

$0.50

White Balsamic

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Dogs

BYOD

$9.00

Mac Daddy

$11.00

Stew Dog

$11.00

Dba Dog

$11.00

Corn Dog

$9.00

Andouille Dog

$13.00

Meat by the Pound

Pound Brisket

$22.00

Pound Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pound Chopped Spicy-Carolina Pork

$17.00

Whole Chicken

$17.00

Pound Pulled Chicken

$20.00

Pound Turkey

$20.00

Rack of Ribs

$30.00

Pound Sausage

$20.00

Pound Pastrami

$24.00

Catering

Catering Sides

Mac and Cheese

Sauteed garlic Green beans

Grilled Cream Corn

Brunswick Stew

Potato salad

Cole Slaw

Collard Greens

contain pork

Baked Beans Vegetarian

Baked Beans *contain pork

contain pork

House Salad

$25.00+

Catering Bread Beverage Dessert

Bag Seeded Buns

$6.50

Bag Slider Buns

$7.00

Loaf of Thick White Bread

$6.50

Banana Pudding

$25.00+

Cobbler of the Day

$45.00

Gallon Ice Tea

$6.00

Gallon Sweet Iced Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Cookies Ea.

$2.00

Brownies Ea.

$2.50

Catering Misc

Stands and Sternos

$12.00

Fiber Plates

$1.00

Serving Utensils

Delivery

Server Attendant

Service

Meat By the Pound

Pound Brisket

$22.00

Pound Pulled Pork

$16.00

Pound Chopped Spicy-Carolina Pork

$17.00

Whole Chicken

$17.00

Pound Pulled Chicken

$20.00

Pound Turkey

$20.00

Rack of Ribs

$30.00

Pound Pastrami

$25.00

Catering Specials

Indepence Day Package

$120.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional BBQ served at the counter. Choose from ribs, pork, brisket, turkey, chicken, or wings.

Location

4441 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney
orange star4.5 • 859
4600 Roswell Road #130 Sandy Springs, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Tequila - Buckhead
orange starNo Reviews
4279 Roswell Road NE Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta - 4225 Roswell Road NE
orange starNo Reviews
4225 Roswell Road NE Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
orange star4.6 • 326
4920 Roswell rd Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Brack's Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 465
3872 Roswell Rd NE Unit 18-B Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext
Banu Mediterranean Grill - 3861 Roswell Road
orange starNo Reviews
3861 Roswell Road Atlanta, GA 30342
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston