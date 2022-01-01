Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Breakfast & Brunch

D Bar Denver - Uptown

2,839 Reviews

$$

494 E 19th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

D Bar Burger
Bailey's Bowl
Pizza Salad Sandwich

Sharing Is Caring

"Que...Sooo"

"Que...Sooo"

$12.00

Hatch Green Chili Queso served with Corn Chips

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

(3) Panko Crusted Risotto Balls with Sage Honey

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in a Honey Sriracha Glaze topped with Spiced Peanuts & Fresh Mint

Crue Fries

Crue Fries

$15.00

Parm Fries loaded with "Mac Sauce", melty Cheddar & Jack Cheese and Bacon. baked and topped with Ranch and Chives.

Brie & Baguette

Brie & Baguette

$15.00

Griddled Brie stuffed Baguette, Fig Jam, Truffle Honey finished with Marcona Crumble ( cnf)

D Bar Dates

D Bar Dates

$15.00

Organic Medjool Dates stuffed with Manchego Cheese and Marcona Almonds, wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon

D.C.B.

D.C.B.

$35.00

A full order of our Dates, Crue Fries & Crispy Brussels

Eat Your Greens

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pine Nuts, Shaved Pecorino served with our house Lemon Vinaigrette

Dressed Avocado

Dressed Avocado

$14.00

sliced Hass Avocado dressed with evoo, fresh Lime, Maldon Salt & Cracked Pepper. served with our 'Simple Salad'

Grilled Little Gem Caesar

Grilled Little Gem Caesar

$15.00

Grilled Little Gems, Lemon Confit, Shaved Parm, Herb Breadcrumbs with Classic Caesar Dressing (cgf)(nf)

Fall Power Greens Salad

Fall Power Greens Salad

$16.00

Power Greens Mix, Moroccan Roasted Butternut Squash, Pomegranate, Honeycrisp Apple, Candied Pecans, Toasted Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Pear Chips with a Pear Balsamic Vin (gf)(cnf)

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Our famous classic Tomato Soup! Vegetarian.

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Things In Bowls

Bailey's Bowl

Bailey's Bowl

$19.00

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Goat Cheese over Brown Rice & Quinoa dressed with Lemon Vin... just the way Chef Lisa likes it!

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$26.00

Miso Glazed Salmon, Brown Rice & Quinoa, Cucumber, Wakeme, Pineapple Relish, Avocado, Wasabi Vin (gf)(nf)

Things We Like To Eat

Pizza Salad Sandwich

Pizza Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!

Sliders

Sliders

$17.00

3 Niman Ranch prime beef Sliders topped with Havarti Cheese, Caramelized Onions, & Garlic Aioli on house made Brioche served with Parm fries (sliders are served medium rare)

D Bar Burger

D Bar Burger

$19.00

One of the best burgers in Denver! Niman Ranch prime beef topped with Crispy Bacon, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, Crispy Onion, Lettuce & Tomato, A-1 aioli on a Brioche Bun. served with Parm Fries

Southern Fried Belgian Sandwich

Southern Fried Belgian Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato on a Cheesy Chive Waffle served with Sweet Potato Fries!

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

4 Cheese Mac Sauce with Crispy Bacon bits, topped with Cheez-It & Panko Bread Crumbs. (delicious with grilled or fried chicken)

Orecchiette

$20.00

Pumpkin Tomato Sauce, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Pancetta, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Crispy prosciutto served with Grilled Ciabatta (cgf)(nf)

Butternut Squash Risotto

Butternut Squash Risotto

$22.00

Acquerello Carnaroli Rice, Leeks, Roasted Butternut Squash, Mascarpone, Crispy Sage (cgf)(nf)

Steak & Frites

Steak & Frites

$32.00

8oz Niman Ranch Flat Iron Steak, Parm Fries and your choice of Red Wine Butter or Garden Herb Chimichurri

Short Rib

$38.00

Slow Braised Bone-In Short Rib, Creamy Polenta, Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Roasted Mushrooms, Red Wine Demi Glace (gf)(nf)

Sides

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$7.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Salmon

$14.00

8oz Flat Iron

$25.00

Parm Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Ciabatta

$1.00+

Pastry Shop

Cake & Shake

Cake & Shake

$14.00

3-layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.

Slice of Chocolate Cake

Slice of Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Three Layer Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting

Slice of Funfetti Cake

Slice of Funfetti Cake

$9.00

Vanilla cake with sprinkles with American Buttercream frosting and filling

5 Piece Norman Love Handmade Chocolate Box

5 Piece Norman Love Handmade Chocolate Box

$14.00

5 Piece Box of Handmade Chocolates from Norman Love Confections **Currently featuring pieces from their Valentine’s line of flavors**

6 Piece Assorted Macaron Box

6 Piece Assorted Macaron Box

$15.00

6 Piece Box of Assorted Macarons ** contains nuts **

Funfetti Cupcake

Funfetti Cupcake

$4.00

Funfetti Cupcake with American Buttercream Frosting

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Spice Cupcake, Pumpkin Spice and Coffee Buttercream

Biscoff Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Caramel Tart

Chocolate Caramel Tart

$7.00

Chocolate Tart Shell filled with Chocolate Ganache & Caramel, topped with Caramel Chantilly & Caramelia Pearls

S'mores Tart

S'mores Tart

$7.00

Graham Cracker Shell, Chocolate Pudding, Meringue, Graham Crumble

Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie

Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie

$6.50Out of stock

Swirled Brownie and Pumpkin Cheesecake topped with Grandmas Chocolate Frosting

Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake

Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Graham Cracker Crust, Apple Pie Cheesecake, Cinnamon Chantilly, Rosemary Crumble, Apple Chip

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Cake in a Jar

$6.50
"French Cowboy" Cookie

"French Cowboy" Cookie

$3.50

Brown Butter, Pecans, Chocolate Chunks, Dulcey Chocolate, Sea Salt

Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.75

Fresh Baked Cookie. Chocolate Chunk and a daily rotating flavor

To Go Creme Bruleé

To Go Creme Bruleé

$6.50Out of stock

Creme Brûlée with Fresh Berries

Caramelia Crunchy Pearls

Caramelia Crunchy Pearls

$12.00

Caramelia Chocolate Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Dark Chocolate Crunchy Pearls

Dark Chocolate Crunchy Pearls

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **

Dulcey Crunchy Pearls

Dulcey Crunchy Pearls

$12.00

Dulcey (caramelized white chocolate) Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **

White Chocolate Crunchy Pearls

White Chocolate Crunchy Pearls

$12.00

White Chocolate Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **

Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$3.00

Pamper your pup with some Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Desserts

Cake & Shake

Cake & Shake

$14.00

3-layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.

Milk & Cookies

Milk & Cookies

$12.00

4 Cookies baked to order Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, or Sprinkles. served with an ice cold glass of Milk. sub Gelato or a Shake for $2

Ch Ch Churros

Ch Ch Churros

$12.00

3 Cinnamon Sugar Churros served with Caramel Sauce and Vanilla Ice Cream

Slice of Cake

Slice of Cake

$9.00

Grandma's Chocolate Cake or Funfetti

Fire Dessert

Shakes & Floats

Milkshake

$9.00

topped with crunchy pearls.

Boozy Shake

$16.00

a milkshake... with booze!

Root Beer Float

$11.00

IBC Root Beer, two scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

Coke Float

$11.00

Mexican Coke, two scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Juice

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Ibc Rootbeer

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee, Tea & More

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$6.50

Bhakti Chai

$5.50

Featured Coffee

$6.50

Frappalatte

$6.50

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, Vina Palaciega Sparkling Cava

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Hangar 1 Citron Vodka, Grove St Meyer Lemon Liqueur, House-Made Vanilla Bean Lemonade

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Hangar 1 Mandarin Blossom Voda, Grove St Cranberry Liqueur, Cranberry, Lime

Pink Negroni

$12.00

Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin, Rose Apertivo, Carpano Dry Vermouth

Negroni

$12.00

Leopold's Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica, Grapefruit Bitters

French 75

$11.00

Askur Gin, Vina Palaciega Sparkling Cava, Lemon, Simple Syrup

D Bar Margarita

$11.00

Espolon Blanco Tequila, Leopold's Orange Liqueur, Housemade Sour Choice of... Classic, Watermelon, Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry or Spicy Jalapeño!

Sidecar

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Sonoma Brothers Rye, Carpano Antica, Chocolate Walnut Bitters

Frose All Day

$10.00

Three Olives Rosé Vodka, Rosé Wine, Mixed Berry, Lavender, Lemon

Blackberry Collins

$11.00

Hangar 1 Vodka, Blackberry, Lemon, Soda

This Girl Is On Fire

$12.00

Chipotle Tequila, Pimms No1, Grapefruit, Chile Lime Salt

Zen Garden

$12.00

Soto Sake, Cucumber, Aloe Liqueur, Green Tea Syrup, Lemon

Uptown Funk You Up

$12.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange, Mint

Autumn Sangria

$12.00

Good & Evil

$12.00

Apple Of My Rye

$12.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$13.00

Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Housemade Caramel, Cream, Sea Salt

Espress Yourself

$14.00

Cane Run 100 Proof Rum, Frangelico, Bailey's, Espresso

P.S.L.

$14.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Pumpkin Spice Cream, Espresso, Nutmeg

German Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Coconut Cream, Prailine Liqueur, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Peanut Butter Cup

$13.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Peanut Butter, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

Sparkling Wine

Adami Garbel 13, Prosecco

$7.00+

Vietti, Moscato

$7.00+

Castellroig, Sparkling Rosé

$7.00+

Champagne Collet Brut

$19.00+

Le Figuiere ‘Atmosphere’, Extra Brut Rosé

$130.00

Veuve Clicquot 'Yellow Label' Champagne

$130.00

White Wine

Stella, Pinot Grigio

$5.00+

Crazy Creatures, Grüner Veltliner

$6.00+

Von Schleinitz, Dry Riesling

$6.00+

Beckman, Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+Out of stock

House of Brown, Chardonnay

$7.00+

Hunt & Harvest, Savignon Blanc

$13.00+

Rosé Wine

Los Dos Rosé

$5.00+

Vanderpump, Rose

$12.00+

Fossil Point Rose

$6.00+

Triebaumer Rose

$6.00+

Le Figuiere ‘Le Mediterranean' Rosé

$7.00+

Red Wine

Baileyana, Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Los Dos, Grenache

$5.00+

Casa del Capo Toscana Rosso

$6.00+

Domaine Lafage ‘Tessellae’, CDR

$7.00+

Catena, Malbec

$6.00+

Lava Cap, Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

High Octane

Bailey's Coffee

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

Italian Coffee

$12.00

French Coffee

$13.00

Mudslide Coffee

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale American comfort food and dessert bar.

Website

Location

494 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
D Bar Denver image
Banner pic
D Bar Denver image
D Bar Denver image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
BuBu - Granite
orange starNo Reviews
1099 18th Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Swanky's Vittles and Libations
orange star4.4 • 688
1938 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Park & Co - Park & Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,021
439 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Watercourse Foods
orange star4.2 • 3,670
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103 Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Park & Co - Park & Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,021
439 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Prohibition
orange star4.2 • 1,377
504 East Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Manzo Lobster and Oyster Bar
orange star4.2 • 287
500 East 19th Avenue Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston