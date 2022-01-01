- Home
- /
- Denver
- /
- Uptown
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- D Bar Denver - Uptown
D Bar Denver - Uptown
2,839 Reviews
$$
494 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sharing Is Caring
"Que...Sooo"
Hatch Green Chili Queso served with Corn Chips
Arancini
(3) Panko Crusted Risotto Balls with Sage Honey
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in a Honey Sriracha Glaze topped with Spiced Peanuts & Fresh Mint
Crue Fries
Parm Fries loaded with "Mac Sauce", melty Cheddar & Jack Cheese and Bacon. baked and topped with Ranch and Chives.
Brie & Baguette
Griddled Brie stuffed Baguette, Fig Jam, Truffle Honey finished with Marcona Crumble ( cnf)
D Bar Dates
Organic Medjool Dates stuffed with Manchego Cheese and Marcona Almonds, wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon
D.C.B.
A full order of our Dates, Crue Fries & Crispy Brussels
Eat Your Greens
Simple Salad
Mixed Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pine Nuts, Shaved Pecorino served with our house Lemon Vinaigrette
Dressed Avocado
sliced Hass Avocado dressed with evoo, fresh Lime, Maldon Salt & Cracked Pepper. served with our 'Simple Salad'
Grilled Little Gem Caesar
Grilled Little Gems, Lemon Confit, Shaved Parm, Herb Breadcrumbs with Classic Caesar Dressing (cgf)(nf)
Fall Power Greens Salad
Power Greens Mix, Moroccan Roasted Butternut Squash, Pomegranate, Honeycrisp Apple, Candied Pecans, Toasted Pepitas, Goat Cheese, Pear Chips with a Pear Balsamic Vin (gf)(cnf)
Tomato Soup
Our famous classic Tomato Soup! Vegetarian.
Soup of the Day
Things In Bowls
Things We Like To Eat
Pizza Salad Sandwich
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
Sliders
3 Niman Ranch prime beef Sliders topped with Havarti Cheese, Caramelized Onions, & Garlic Aioli on house made Brioche served with Parm fries (sliders are served medium rare)
D Bar Burger
One of the best burgers in Denver! Niman Ranch prime beef topped with Crispy Bacon, Cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, Crispy Onion, Lettuce & Tomato, A-1 aioli on a Brioche Bun. served with Parm Fries
Southern Fried Belgian Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Honey Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato on a Cheesy Chive Waffle served with Sweet Potato Fries!
Bacon Mac & Cheese
4 Cheese Mac Sauce with Crispy Bacon bits, topped with Cheez-It & Panko Bread Crumbs. (delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
Orecchiette
Pumpkin Tomato Sauce, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Pancetta, Herbed Breadcrumbs, Crispy prosciutto served with Grilled Ciabatta (cgf)(nf)
Butternut Squash Risotto
Acquerello Carnaroli Rice, Leeks, Roasted Butternut Squash, Mascarpone, Crispy Sage (cgf)(nf)
Steak & Frites
8oz Niman Ranch Flat Iron Steak, Parm Fries and your choice of Red Wine Butter or Garden Herb Chimichurri
Short Rib
Slow Braised Bone-In Short Rib, Creamy Polenta, Bacon Braised Collard Greens, Roasted Mushrooms, Red Wine Demi Glace (gf)(nf)
Sides
Pastry Shop
Cake & Shake
3-layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.
Slice of Chocolate Cake
Three Layer Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting
Slice of Funfetti Cake
Vanilla cake with sprinkles with American Buttercream frosting and filling
5 Piece Norman Love Handmade Chocolate Box
5 Piece Box of Handmade Chocolates from Norman Love Confections **Currently featuring pieces from their Valentine’s line of flavors**
6 Piece Assorted Macaron Box
6 Piece Box of Assorted Macarons ** contains nuts **
Funfetti Cupcake
Funfetti Cupcake with American Buttercream Frosting
Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake
Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cupcake
Spice Cupcake, Pumpkin Spice and Coffee Buttercream
Biscoff Cupcake
Chocolate Caramel Tart
Chocolate Tart Shell filled with Chocolate Ganache & Caramel, topped with Caramel Chantilly & Caramelia Pearls
S'mores Tart
Graham Cracker Shell, Chocolate Pudding, Meringue, Graham Crumble
Pumpkin Cheesecake Brownie
Swirled Brownie and Pumpkin Cheesecake topped with Grandmas Chocolate Frosting
Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake
Graham Cracker Crust, Apple Pie Cheesecake, Cinnamon Chantilly, Rosemary Crumble, Apple Chip
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Apple Cake in a Jar
"French Cowboy" Cookie
Brown Butter, Pecans, Chocolate Chunks, Dulcey Chocolate, Sea Salt
Fresh Baked Cookie
Fresh Baked Cookie. Chocolate Chunk and a daily rotating flavor
To Go Creme Bruleé
Creme Brûlée with Fresh Berries
Caramelia Crunchy Pearls
Caramelia Chocolate Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Dark Chocolate Crunchy Pearls
Dark Chocolate Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **
Dulcey Crunchy Pearls
Dulcey (caramelized white chocolate) Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **
White Chocolate Crunchy Pearls
White Chocolate Covered Cereal Pieces Top your ice cream, milk shakes, cupcakes, etc with these yummy crunchy bites. ** contains gluten **
Dog Treats
Pamper your pup with some Peanut Butter Dog Treats
Desserts
Cake & Shake
3-layer grandma's chocolate cake with madagascar chocolate frosting. served with a vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry milkshake.
Milk & Cookies
4 Cookies baked to order Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Peanut Butter, or Sprinkles. served with an ice cold glass of Milk. sub Gelato or a Shake for $2
Ch Ch Churros
3 Cinnamon Sugar Churros served with Caramel Sauce and Vanilla Ice Cream
Slice of Cake
Grandma's Chocolate Cake or Funfetti
Fire Dessert
Shakes & Floats
Non Alcoholic
Coffee, Tea & More
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Vina Palaciega Sparkling Cava
Lemon Drop
Hangar 1 Citron Vodka, Grove St Meyer Lemon Liqueur, House-Made Vanilla Bean Lemonade
Cosmopolitan
Hangar 1 Mandarin Blossom Voda, Grove St Cranberry Liqueur, Cranberry, Lime
Pink Negroni
Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin, Rose Apertivo, Carpano Dry Vermouth
Negroni
Leopold's Gin, Campari, Carpano Antica, Grapefruit Bitters
French 75
Askur Gin, Vina Palaciega Sparkling Cava, Lemon, Simple Syrup
D Bar Margarita
Espolon Blanco Tequila, Leopold's Orange Liqueur, Housemade Sour Choice of... Classic, Watermelon, Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry or Spicy Jalapeño!
Sidecar
Manhattan
Sonoma Brothers Rye, Carpano Antica, Chocolate Walnut Bitters
Frose All Day
Three Olives Rosé Vodka, Rosé Wine, Mixed Berry, Lavender, Lemon
Blackberry Collins
Hangar 1 Vodka, Blackberry, Lemon, Soda
This Girl Is On Fire
Chipotle Tequila, Pimms No1, Grapefruit, Chile Lime Salt
Zen Garden
Soto Sake, Cucumber, Aloe Liqueur, Green Tea Syrup, Lemon
Uptown Funk You Up
Four Roses Bourbon, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange, Mint
Autumn Sangria
Good & Evil
Apple Of My Rye
Salted Caramel Martini
Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Housemade Caramel, Cream, Sea Salt
Espress Yourself
Cane Run 100 Proof Rum, Frangelico, Bailey's, Espresso
P.S.L.
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Pumpkin Spice Cream, Espresso, Nutmeg
German Chocolate Martini
Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Coconut Cream, Prailine Liqueur, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Peanut Butter Cup
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Peanut Butter, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Chocolate Martini
Three Olives Vanilla Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
Sparkling Wine
White Wine
Rosé Wine
Red Wine
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Upscale American comfort food and dessert bar.
494 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO 80203