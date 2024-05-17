DC Cafe 7485 Polk Lane
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
We are a cafe focusing on a delicious lunch for the employees working onsite. We hope to offer fast and efficient service with great food! Join our facebook page and let us know what you want to eat! We have hopes of offering homestyle lunches and even pizzas! Discounts are offered online daily!
9475 Polk Lane, Olive Branch, MS 38654
