Klein Center Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2121 First Street Southwest

Suite 140

Washington, DC 20024

Food MLK

Breakfast

Bagel

Bagel

$1.36

available toasted, optional cream cheese

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$1.82
Danish

Danish

$2.05
Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$2.73

Served hot on your choice of bread

Grits Cup

$1.82

Oatmeal Cup

$1.82
House-Made Muffin

House-Made Muffin

$2.27

Donut

$1.36

Misc

$0.91

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.82

Cafe Cookout

Soup Of The Day 16oz

$3.65

Cheese Pizza

$5.46

Turkey Chili 8 Oz

$3.64

Turkey Chili 16oz

$5.46

Veggie Chili 8oz

$3.64

Veggie Chili 16oz

$5.64

Scratch Cooked Soup 16 Oz

$5.45

Scratch Cooked Soup 8 Ounce

$3.64

Grab and Go

Chips

Chips

$0.91

Healthy Corners Trail Mix

$2.27

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.18

Fresh Vegetable Cup

$3.64

Protein Bar

$2.27

Whole Fruit

$0.91

Mixed Grapes

$3.18

Mango

$3.18

Pineapples

$3.18

Pita & Hummus

$4.54

Granola Bar

$1.82

Hummus With Pita

$4.54

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.91

Parmesan crisp, garlic croutons

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.91

Sliced Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber

Catering Salad

$3.64

Cobb Salad

$8.18

Curry Chick Pea Salad

$3.64

Chicken Caesar

$7.27

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$6.82

marinated chicken breast, roasted red bell peppers, pesto, and provolone cheese served on a whole grain wheat roll

Roasted Turkey Wrap

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$6.82

swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, honey mustard dressing, in a tortilla

Roasted Veggie Wrap

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$6.82

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Hummus in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$6.82

ribeye steak, bell peppers melody, onions, provolone served on a whole grain wheat roll

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.82

hand-flaked white tuna with celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo on a croissant

Pulled Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.09

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$6.82

Southern Roasted Turkey Sandwhich

$6.82

Oven Roasted Turkey Club Sandwich

$6.82

Reuben Sandwich

$6.82

Garlic Roast Beef Sandwhich

$6.82

Roasted Chicken Sandwhich

$6.82

Sides

Protein Pack

$5.36

turkey pepperoni, cheese, sweet & spicy nuts

Potato Wedges

$4.54

Plantains

$4.54

Curry Chickpeas

$3.64

Sweets

Cookies

Cookies

$1.14

Assorted Flavors

Brownies

Brownies

$1.82

Biscotti

$1.14

Catering Cookie

$1.83

Ice Cream

$5.00

Beverages

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$0.91+

160z

Decaf Coffee

$2.75+

160z

Latte

$2.95

12 oz.

Cappuccino

$2.95

8 oz.

Flat White

$2.95

16oz

Espresso

$2.00+

Single

Americano

$3.18+

20oz

Hot Tea

$1.82+

16oz

Iced Tea

$2.75+

16oz Iced Coffee

$3.18

16oz Plastic Cup Of Ice

$0.45

20oz Plastic Cup Of Ice

$0.45

16oz Plastic Cup Of Ice

$0.23

12oz Hot Chocolate

$2.27

16oz Hot Chocolate

$2.73

Milk

$0.91

12oz Iced Latte

$2.95

Dcck Travel Mug

$18.18

Mug Refill

$2.73

Juices

Strawberry-lemonade, Orange beet, Ice tea, Lemonade.

DCCK Bottled water

$0.91

Canned Soda

$0.91

Cream, Root beer, Black cherry, Ginger ale

Natalie's Drink

$3.64

San Pelligrino Water

$2.27

Blood orange, Orange, Lemon limonata

Tropicana

$1.36

Naked Juice

$3.64

Pure Leaf

$3.64

$5 Donation

$5.00

Perrier

$3.64

Merchandise

Tee-Shirts

Seasonal Tee-Shirts

$18.18

Ball Caps

Ballcaps

$13.64

Aprons

Aprons

$13.64

Travel Mugs

Travel Mugs

$18.18
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2121 First Street Southwest, Suite 140, Washington, DC 20024

