DC Pizza
747 Reviews
$
1103 19th Street Northwest
NW
Washington, DC 20036
For Delivery- IMPORTANT info:
For Delivery-click here for IMPORTANT info:
1-Please give us a 2nd phone# in "Special Instructions" Field (below). ~~~~ 2- you will not recognize our delivery persons #, but please pick up so we may complete the delivery. ~~~~ 3- Orders over $150 - provide loading dock info as we will need a cart and cannot go through lobby. ~~~~ 4-THEN click "Add to Cart" below. Thanks
Trouble changing "Pickup" to "Delivery"? and vice versa?
Under DCPizza logo, address, and "Popular items", click the pencil picture to change "Pickup" to "Delivery" and vice versa. Then put "time" and "address", then click "update" when it appears. Your cookies may keep the last order as a default.
Create Your Own (Personal Size Pizza)..
Crowd Favorites (Personal Size Pizza)..
Meat Likers
Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)- Pepperoni- Italian Sausage- Bacon- Fresh Basil (finish).
The Hawaiian Pizza
Classic Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Bacon- Double Pineapple- Double Ham.
Veg Me
Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)- Spinach- Mushrooms- Red Onions- Green Peppers- Basil (finish)- Garlic Rosemary, Parmesan Olive Oil (finish).
The Honey Sriracha Pizza
Olive Oil- 3 Cheese Blend- Bacon- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised)- Onions- Honey Sriracha
Pesto Chicken
Basil Pesto Sauce- Three Cheese Blend (Mozz/Prov/Cheddar)- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Mushrooms- Red Onions- Fresh Basil (Finish).
Bacon Chicken Club
Alfredo Sauce- Three Cheese Blend (Mozz/Prov/Cheddar)- Spinach- Tomatoes- Bacon- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Basil (finish).
The Marty
Naturally Sweet Tomato Sauce- Three Cheese Blend- Banana Peppers- Pineapple- Pepperoni- Sausage- Sweet Red Chili Sauce (finish)
Large (15") Create Your Own..
Large (15") Crowd Favorites..
Large The Marty
Naturally Sweet Tomato Sauce- Three Cheese Blend- Banana Peppers- Pineapple- Pepperoni- Sausage- Sweet Red Chili Sauce (finish)
Large Meat Likers
Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Pepperoni- Italian Sausage- Bacon- Fresh Basil (finish).
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Classic Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Bacon- Double Pineapple- Double Ham.
Large Veg Me
Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Spinach- Mushrooms- Red Onions- Green Peppers- Basil (finish)- Rosemary, Garlic, Parm Oil Blend.
Large Honey Sriracha Chicken
Olive Oil- 3 Cheese Blend- Bacon- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised)- Onions- Honey Sriracha
Large Pesto Chicken
Pesto Sauce- Three Cheese Blend (Mozz/Prov/Cheddar)- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Mushrooms- Red Onions- Fresh Basil (Finish).
Large Bacon Chicken Club
Alfredo Sauce- Three Cheese Blend- Spinach- Tomatoes- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Bacon- Basil (Finish).
Large Cheese Pizza
Dessert..
Catering Salad..
Salad for 10
Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.
Salad for 15
Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.
Salad for 20
Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.
Salad for 25
Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.
Salad for 30
Salad for 40
Salad for 50
Salad for 60
Salad for 75
Salad for 100
Drinks..
