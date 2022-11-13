Restaurant header imageView gallery

DC Pizza

747 Reviews

$

1103 19th Street Northwest

NW

Washington, DC 20036

Large Cheese Pizza

For Delivery- IMPORTANT info:

1-Please give us a 2nd phone# in "Special Instructions" Field (below). ~~~~ 2- you will not recognize our delivery persons #, but please pick up so we may complete the delivery. ~~~~ 3- Orders over $150 - provide loading dock info as we will need a cart and cannot go through lobby. ~~~~ 4-THEN click "Add to Cart" below. Thanks

Create Your Own (Personal Size Pizza)..

Four Topping Pizza "Best Value"

$11.81
Three Topping Pizza

$11.81
Two Topping Pizza

$10.45
One Topping Pizza

$10.45
Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Crowd Favorites (Personal Size Pizza)..

Meat Likers

$11.81

Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)- Pepperoni- Italian Sausage- Bacon- Fresh Basil (finish).

The Hawaiian Pizza

$11.81

Classic Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Bacon- Double Pineapple- Double Ham.

Veg Me

$11.81

Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese (Mozz/Prov)- Spinach- Mushrooms- Red Onions- Green Peppers- Basil (finish)- Garlic Rosemary, Parmesan Olive Oil (finish).

The Honey Sriracha Pizza

$11.81

Olive Oil- 3 Cheese Blend- Bacon- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised)- Onions- Honey Sriracha

Pesto Chicken

$11.81

Basil Pesto Sauce- Three Cheese Blend (Mozz/Prov/Cheddar)- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Mushrooms- Red Onions- Fresh Basil (Finish).

Bacon Chicken Club

$11.81

Alfredo Sauce- Three Cheese Blend (Mozz/Prov/Cheddar)- Spinach- Tomatoes- Bacon- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Basil (finish).

The Marty

$11.81

Naturally Sweet Tomato Sauce- Three Cheese Blend- Banana Peppers- Pineapple- Pepperoni- Sausage- Sweet Red Chili Sauce (finish)

For Delivery- IMPORTANT info.

1-Please give us a 2nd phone# in "Special Instructions" Field (below). ~~~~ 2- you will not recognize our delivery persons #, but please pick up so we may complete the delivery. ~~~~ 3- Orders over $150 - provide loading dock info as we will need a cart and cannot go through lobby. ~~~~ 4-THEN click "Add to Cart" below. Thanks

Large (15") Create Your Own..

Each feed 2.5 people.
Large Four Topping Pizza "Best Value"

$25.49
Large Three Topping Pizza

$25.49
Large Two Topping Pizza

$22.25
Large One Topping Pizza

$22.25
Large Cheese Pizza

$18.90

Large (15") Crowd Favorites..

Each feed 2.5 people.
Large The Marty

$25.49

Naturally Sweet Tomato Sauce- Three Cheese Blend- Banana Peppers- Pineapple- Pepperoni- Sausage- Sweet Red Chili Sauce (finish)

Large Meat Likers

$25.49

Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Pepperoni- Italian Sausage- Bacon- Fresh Basil (finish).

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$25.49

Classic Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Bacon- Double Pineapple- Double Ham.

Large Veg Me

$25.49

Classic Tomato Sauce- House Blend Cheese- Spinach- Mushrooms- Red Onions- Green Peppers- Basil (finish)- Rosemary, Garlic, Parm Oil Blend.

Large Honey Sriracha Chicken

$25.49

Olive Oil- 3 Cheese Blend- Bacon- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised)- Onions- Honey Sriracha

Large Pesto Chicken

$25.49

Pesto Sauce- Three Cheese Blend (Mozz/Prov/Cheddar)- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Mushrooms- Red Onions- Fresh Basil (Finish).

Large Bacon Chicken Club

$25.49

Alfredo Sauce- Three Cheese Blend- Spinach- Tomatoes- Chicken (Skinless, Fire braised) Bacon- Basil (Finish).

Large Cheese Pizza

$18.90

For Delivery- IMPORTANT info...

1-Please give us a 2nd phone# in "Special Instructions" Field (below). ~~~~ 2- you will not recognize our delivery persons #, but please pick up so we may complete the delivery. ~~~~ 3- Orders over $150 - provide loading dock info as we will need a cart and cannot go through lobby. ~~~~ 4-THEN click "Add to Cart" below. Thanks

Dessert..

Brownie

$2.00
Cookie

$0.82

Catering Salad..

(Pick Up Orders- please allow an extra 20 minutes to prepare salad)---------------------------------------------------Spinach - Tomatoes - Onions - Olives - Feta Cheese- Dressing on the side.
Salad for 10

$45.86

Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.

Salad for 15

$68.80

Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.

Salad for 20

$91.73

Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.

Salad for 25

$114.66

Spinach-Tomatoes-Onions-Olives-Feta Cheese and Dressing on the side.

Salad for 30

$137.59

Salad for 40

$183.46

Salad for 50

$229.32

Salad for 60

$275.18

Salad for 75

$343.98

Salad for 100

$458.64

Drinks..

Fountain Drink (NO DELIVERY, Take Out Only)

Fountain Drink (NO DELIVERY, Take Out Only)

$1.98

Coke Diet Coke Coke Zero Fruit Punch Orange Sprite

Water

Water

$1.37
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.37
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.37
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.37
Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$1.37
Coke Zero Can

Coke Zero Can

$1.37
Dr Pepper Can

Dr Pepper Can

$1.37
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$1.37
Cream Soda Can (Dr. Brown)

Cream Soda Can (Dr. Brown)

$1.37
Black Cherry Can (Dr. Brown)

Black Cherry Can (Dr. Brown)

$1.37

For Delivery- IMPORTANT info....

1-Please give us a 2nd phone# in "Special Instructions" Field (below). ~~~~ 2- you will not recognize our delivery persons #, but please pick up so we may complete the delivery. ~~~~ 3- Orders over $150 - provide loading dock info as we will need a cart and cannot go through lobby. ~~~~ 4-THEN click "Add to Cart" below. Thanks

DCPizza T-shirt (unisex)

Small Unisex T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Medium Unisex T-shirt

$15.00

Large Unisex T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

DCPizza Ladies T-Shirt