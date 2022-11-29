Restaurant header imageView gallery

DC Pop Up The Food Truck

No reviews yet

17350 Tomball Parkway

Houston, TX 77064

SUPA SLIDERS

The Tre / Pick 3 sliders

$15.00

The "Tre " combo includes fries

$17.00

Creole Remoulade

Tx/La BB hot chicken

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

All lamb sliders

$17.00

All salmon Sliders

$17.00

All lamb combo

$20.00

All salmon combo

$20.00

All chicken

$13.00

All chicken combo

$16.00

POPPIN POBOYS

Creole remoulade

Ketchup

Mais Whoa cauliflower

$13.00

Mais whoa combo

$16.00

Manas legacy Chicken

$12.00

Manas legacy combo chicken

$15.00

Mayo

Mustard

Po ting combo fish

$18.00

PO TING Fish

$15.00

Tx/La bb hot

BOSS BOWLS

Creole REMOULADE

Creole Salmon linguine. 16 oz

$18.00

Ketchup

KIC creole loaded fries 12 oz

$10.00

KIC Red Potato fries 12 oz

$6.00

Signature spinach dip 12 oz

$8.00

TxLa sauce

Creole pasta

$13.00

Cauliflower creole pasta

$14.00

UNPOPS

GINGER Agave lemonade 24 oz

GINGER Agave lemonade 24 oz

$5.00

Non carbonated , agave nektar splash , all-natural organic evaporated sugar, lemon, ginger drink

Spring Water

$1.50
Dina s Hibiscus Lemon Tea 24 Oz.

Dina s Hibiscus Lemon Tea 24 Oz.

$5.00

Hibiscus tea with lemon not from concentrate Agave nektar and organic evaporated sugar

ADD ONS

Salmon 2 oz

$3.00

Protein add on crumble lamb or crumble salmon

Chicken

$2.50

Chicken topper, non soy , beyond meat , or field roast or Don Lee blk bean

KIC Fries add

$3.00

6 oz

Sauces Remoulade Txla

$0.75

Whiting fish

$2.50

Extra fish per piece

Lamb 2 oz

$3.00

Cauliflower or veggie meat

$2.50

Keep it Creole

Keep it Creole seasoning

$7.99

Keep it Creole seasoning

T shirts/aprons

Tshirts Dc pop up/ Kic

$15.00

Aprons

$15.00

Childress aprons

$12.00

Mugs KiC

$10.00

TEXAS TACOS

Chop chicken

$8.00

Bold beef

$10.00

Legit lamb

$12.00

Add Chop chicken replacement

$4.00

Add Bold beef sub

$5.00

Add Legit lamb replacement

$6.00

Chop chicken combo

$11.00

2 tacos and fries

Bold beef combo

$13.00

2 tacos with fries

Legit lamb combo

$15.00

2 tacos with fries

Cauliflower taco

$12.00

Cauliflower and bnut squash tacos

Cauliflower Combo

$15.00

Cauliflower with fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Conscious Concession Style Food with a Creole Twist

17350 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77064

