Kaiju Ramen Capitol Hill, DC

525 8th st SE

Washington DC, DC 20003

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Gyoza
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Appetizer

Edamame 毛豆

Edamame 毛豆

$6.00

Soft boiled KURO "Black" Edamame w/Sea Salt.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00

Japanese potstickers covered dumpling lace and served with ponzu sauce

Monster Claw

Monster Claw

$10.00

Fried chicken tenders covered in japanese rice crackers paired with a spicy and tangy aioli

Kani KariKari Tempura

$12.00

Soft shell crab on a bed of egg tartar and drizzled with a savory sauce.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried brussel sprouts topped with spiced salt and parmesan cheese.

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Japanese seaweed salad topped with tobiko, hijiki, and yuzu dressing

Kaiju Nest Tempura

Kaiju Nest Tempura

$9.95

Our delectable take on the classic tempura! A mix of vegetables lightly coated in batter and fried to golden perfection. Pairs perfectly with a light dipping sauce.

Chashu Fried Rice

$12.95

Slow braised chasu fried rice topped with a golden wrap egg

Cheese Mochi

$9.00

Savory mochi STUFFED with a cheese blend, wrapped in nori and sizzled in umami sauce.

Kaki Fry

$8.00

Juicy oysters covered in panko-coated, deep-fried until golden brown and served with a savory sauce.

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.95

Our classic Tonkotsu ramen (Pork Broth). Thick Noodle, Bean Sprouts. Topped with Pork Shoulder ChaShu, Quail eggs and a freshing sprinkle of scallions.

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.95

Our classic Tonkotsu ramen made spicy. Tonkotsu ramen (Pork Broth). Thick Noodle. Topped with Pork Shoulder ChaShu, Quail eggs and a refreshing sprinkle of scallions.

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$16.95

Rich chicken broth topped with chicken thigh, soft boiled egg, scallion, woodear and pickled ginger. Thin Noodle.

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$16.95

Our chicken ramen made spicy. Rich chicken broth topped with chicken thigh, soft boiled egg, scallion, woodear and pickled ginger.

Tokyo Style Ramen

$16.95

Our pork and chicken broth made shoyu style topped with slow cooked chasu, naruto (fish cake), scallion, soft egg. bamboo shoot and nori. Thick Noodle.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$16.95

Our creamy vegetable ramen, that is also 100% Vegan 💯. Topped with Asparagus, Roasted Tomato, Japanese Squash, and Fried Onion. Kale Noodle.

Black Miso Cheese Ramen

$16.95

Pork Broth. Thick Noodle, Woodear, Scallion, Grated Cheese, Minced Pork, Soft egg, Black Sesame, Squid Ink.

Ebirch Ramen

$33.95

Rich Lobster broth topped with lobster, Roasted tomato, scallion, corn, fried onion, and parsley.

Wagyula Ramen

$65.95

Waygu clear broth, topped with wagyu, scallion, soft boiled egg and gold flakes.

Plain Ramen

$9.50

Lobster Ramen ( No Lobster)

$24.95

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Strawberry Calpico

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger\ Passion Mojito

$6.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Hot GreenTeaBrownRice

$1.50Out of stock

Yes

Yes Disposable

Fork

Spoon

Napkin

Chopsticks

No

No Disposable

Ramen Side Order

Spicy On the Side

Side-->Soft Boiled Egg

$1.00

Side-->Quail Egg

$1.00

Side-->Corn

$1.00

Side-->Woodear

$1.00

Side-->Nori (2)

$1.00

Side->Bamboo Shoots (Menma)

$1.00

Side-->Scallion

$0.50

Side-->Butter

$1.00

Side-->Fish Cake

$1.00

Side-->Chicken Leg

$4.00

Side-->ChaShu

$3.50

Side-->Slow Cooked ChaShu

$3.50

Side-->Mince Pork

$3.50

Side-->Thin ND

$4.00

Side-->Thick ND

$4.00

Side-->Vege ND

$4.00

Pork Soup

$4.00

Chicken Soup

$4.00

Tokyo Chintan Soup

$4.00

Vege Soup

$4.00

Lobster Broth

$6.00

Side-->Fried Onions

Side-->Beansprout

$1.00

Yuzu Veg Soup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Kaiju Ramen specializes in authentic Japanese ramen with variety of Japanese beer and Sake.

Location

525 8th st SE, Washington DC, DC 20003

Directions

