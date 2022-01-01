Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Juice & Smoothies

801 Restaurant & Bar

796 Reviews

$$

801 Florida Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HH FOOD

HH BBQ Chicken Sliders

$10.00

HH Fajita Nachos

$10.00

HH 801 Street Tacos

$10.00

HH Cripsy Tostadas

$10.00

HH French Fries Basket

HH Seared Tuna

$11.00

HH DRINKS

HH Miller Lite

$5.00

HH Blue Moon

$5.00

HH Modelo Especial

$5.00

HH Red Wine

$5.00

HH White Wine

$5.00

HH Orange Crush

$7.00

HH Mezcal Grapefruit Crush

$7.00

HH 801 Lemonade

$7.00

$7 Grey Goose Special

$7.00

Choose between 3 flavors Strawberry & lemon Grass & Club Soda Watermelon & Basil & Club Soda White Peach & Rosemary & Club Soda

Taco Tuesday Food

3 Tacos ( Tuesday)

$12.00

5 de mayo special 3 tacos- chicken, steak shrimp for $12 with chips and salsa and you can mix and match

Fajita (Tuesday)

$15.00

It will come with black beans, rice, sour cream, and a small salad. Guests can choose between steak, chicken, and shrimp

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Late Night Food

Chicken Tenders

$14.00
Steak Tidbits

Steak Tidbits

$14.00

Grilled coulette sirloin chopped, served medium well on hand-cut fries, sautéed peppers & onions, chimichurri, and horseradish cream sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried calamari & pepperoncini peppers, served with cajun remoulade & marinara

Lobster Mac & Cheese Balls

$14.00

Fresh lobster & creamy mac and cheese beignets deep fried

LN 801 Burger

$15.00

8th St. Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet chili mayonnaise, brioche bun, served with fries.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
801 Restaurant & Bar image
801 Restaurant & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Roy Boys
orange star4.4 • 3,084
2108 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Boundary Stone Public House
orange star4.4 • 1,932
116 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
établi - 84 T ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
84 T ST NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Red Hen
orange star4.2 • 2,130
1822 1st Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster
orange star4.5 • 344
1301 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston