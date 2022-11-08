Madhatter imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Madhatter

86 Reviews

$$

1319 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Salad
Steak & Cheese
Red King Wings

Fajita Friday

Fajita Friday Steak

$12.00

Fajita Friday Chicken

$12.00

Football Menu

$3 Miller Light Draft

$3.00

$4 Blue Moon

$4.00

$4 Goose Island

$4.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$16.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$20.00

Goose Island Pitcher

$16.00

FB Orange Crush

$7.00

FB Trash Can

$10.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$20.00

FB Bud Light Bucket

$20.00

High Noon Bucket

$25.00

FB Buffalo Bites

$6.00

FB Sliders

$6.00

FB Nachos

$6.00

FB Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$5.00

FB Fries

$5.00

FB Veggie Quesadilla

$6.00

Wednesday lobster night

Lobster special

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, fresh steamed corn, cucumber, tomato, red onion, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Romain, cucumber, corn, onion, tomato, carrots tortilla chips with Mexican Dressing

Taco Salad Bowl

$15.00

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded romaine, black beans, rice, mixed cheddar, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & chopped chicken

Appetizers

Alice's Wonder Basket

$15.00

Beef sliders (ketchup, mustard, and pickle) Plus Chicken Tenders and Fries with a side of honey mustard

Red King Wings

$12.00

Fried Bone in Wings

Thai Shrimp

$13.00

Fried shrimp, Asian salad, and crispy green beans

Garlic Dipping Bread

$8.00

Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce

Sliders

$9.00

3 sliders; Choice of All Beef, All Buffalo Chicken, All Pulled Pork

Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, beef chili, guacamole, sour cream, and melted cheese

Tacos

$8.08+

Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Shredded Chicken, onions, peppers, and cheese served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Crispy breaded chicken strips served with BBQ and Honey Mustard

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hatter's Burger

$13.00

8 oz burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Comes with fries, upgrade to onion rings or salad $1!

Hatter's Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion with basil aoli. Comes with french fries upgrad to house salad or onion ring $1

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked beef brisket, fried onions, coleslaw on a butter toasted bun. Comes with Fries. Upgrade to onion rings or salad $1

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

Strip steak thinly sliced with chopped mushrooms, onions, provolone and Philly style Wiz; served with fries. Upgrade to onion rings or salad $1

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken breast with mozzerella and marinara on a brioche bun. Served with Fries upgrade to onion rings or salad $1

Entrees

Wild Salmon

$21.00

Pan searedsalmon, Basati Rice, seasonal vegetable medley, letmon butter caper sauce

Steak Frites

$22.00

Sirloin Steak grilled to temperature served with French Fries, seasonal vegetable, and garlic butter sauce

BBQ Ribs

$21.00

Slow roasted BBQ ribs served with old bay fries and coleslaw

Sizzling Fajitas

$17.00+

Sauteed peppers and onion, refried beans, rice, cheese pico de gallo, sour cream, and corn tortillas. Choose Protein or extra Veggies

Texas-Style Smoked Beef Brisket

$18.00

Slow cooked beef brisket, roasted red potato's, homemade cornbread, and coleslaw

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$18.00

A comforting Louisiana style dish with Cajun seasoned grilled chicken, penne, tomato, onion, carrot, and pesto tossed in a white wine garlic sauce. Comes with Garlic Bread.

Short Rib Mac 'N Cheese

$19.00

Tender short rib, served atop our homemade jalapeni mac & cheese

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer battered white fish with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Shrimp Alfredo Linguini

$20.00

Linguini, shrimp, mushroom, and broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$6.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, fresh steamed corn, cucumber, tomato, red onion, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Chopped Salad

$15.14

Romain, cucumber, corn, onion, tomato, carrots tortilla chips with Mexican Dressing

Taco Salad Bowl

$16.15

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with shredded romaine, black beans, rice, mixed cheddar, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & chopped chicken

Appetizers

Alice's Wonder Basket

$16.15

Beef sliders (ketchup, mustard, and pickle) Plus Chicken Tenders and Fries with a side of honey mustard

Red King Wings

$13.12

Fried Bone in Wings

Thai Shrimp

$14.13

Fried shrimp, Asian salad, and crispy green beans

Garlic Dipping Bread

$9.08

Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce

Sliders

$10.09

3 sliders; Choice of All Beef, All Buffalo Chicken, All Pulled Pork

Nachos

$10.09

Tortilla Chips, Pico de Gallo, beef chili, guacamole, sour cream, and melted cheese

Tacos

$8.08+

Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.09

Shredded Chicken, onions, peppers, and cheese served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$10.09

Crispy breaded chicken strips served with BBQ and Honey Mustard

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hatter's Burger

$14.13

8 oz burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Comes with fries, upgrade to onion rings or salad $1!

Hatter's Chicken Sandwich

$14.13

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion with basil aoli. Comes with french fries upgrad to house salad or onion ring $1

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.14

Smoked beef brisket, fried onions, coleslaw on a butter toasted bun. Comes with Fries. Upgrade to onion rings or salad $1

Steak & Cheese

$15.14

Strip steak thinly sliced with chopped mushrooms, onions, provolone and Philly style Wiz; served with fries. Upgrade to onion rings or salad $1

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.13

Breaded chicken breast with mozzerella and marinara on a brioche bun. Served with Fries upgrade to onion rings or salad $1

Entrees

Wild Salmon

$22.21

Pan searedsalmon, Basati Rice, seasonal vegetable medley, letmon butter caper sauce

Steak Frites

$23.22

Sirloin Steak grilled to temperature served with French Fries, seasonal vegetable, and garlic butter sauce

BBQ Ribs

$22.21

Slow roasted BBQ ribs served with old bay fries and coleslaw

Sizzling Fajitas

$17.00+

Sauteed peppers and onion, refried beans, rice, cheese pico de gallo, sour cream, and corn tortillas. Choose Protein or extra Veggies

Texas-Style Smoked Beef Brisket

$19.18

Slow cooked beef brisket, roasted red potato's, homemade cornbread, and coleslaw

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.18

A comforting Louisiana style dish with Cajun seasoned grilled chicken, penne, tomato, onion, carrot, and pesto tossed in a white wine garlic sauce. Comes with Garlic Bread.

Short Rib Mac 'N Cheese

$20.19

Tender short rib, served atop our homemade jalapeni mac & cheese

Fish and Chips

$19.18

Beer battered white fish with french fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Shrimp Alfredo Linguini

$21.20

Linguini, shrimp, mushroom, and broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce

Sides

French Fries

$6.05

Garlic Bread

$4.03

Coleslaw

$6.05

Onion Rings

$8.07

Seasonal Veggies

$6.05

Bowl of Chili

$7.06

Mac 'N Cheese

$7.06
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Madhatter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
All Day by Kramers - Dupont Circle
orange star4.3 • 91
1517 Connecticut Avenue NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Residents Cafe & Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,458
1306 18th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
The Commodore DC
orange star4.9 • 34
1636 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Swahili Village - DC - The Consulate
orange starNo Reviews
1990 M St. NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle - 1513 17th street - Washington DC 20036 - (202) 733-56-23
orange star4.0 • 2,381
1513 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
orange star4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Anju
orange star4.5 • 2,883
1805 18th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Duke's Grocery Dupont Circle - 1513 17th street - Washington DC 20036 - (202) 733-56-23
orange star4.0 • 2,381
1513 17th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
orange star4.7 • 2,351
1413 Park Road Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Dupont Italian Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 1,559
1637 17th St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels - DC
orange star4.0 • 1,311
1718 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston