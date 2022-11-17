- Home
Shaw's Tavern
1,493 Reviews
$$
520 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Wines by the GLASS
Wines by the BOTTLE
House White Bottle
Chardonnay Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc MATUA Bottle
Pinot Grigio, Piedra Negra
Rose, Addictive Grapefruit
House Red Bottle
Pinot Noir Bottle
Malbec Bottle
Cava Segura Viudas Bottle
House Champagne Bottle
House Rose Bottle
Sparkling Rose Bottle
Unlimited Rose (Mon-Fri only)
Refill Bottle Rose
Draft Beer
$25 Miller LIte Pitcher
Miller Lite Draft
Blue Moon
Fat Tire Amber Ale
Allagash White
Bells Two Hearted IPA
DC Resolution IPA
Guinness
Stella Draft
Victory Prima Pilsner
Atlas Ponzi IPA
Sam Adams Oktoberfest
Red Bear FurROARi Pils
CAN BEER
Heavy Seas Pumpkin
Porter
ANXO DC Dry Cider
Victory Sour Monkey
Truly Hard Seltzer
Bud Light Bottle
Tecate
Corona Xtra
Modelo Especial
Truly VODKA - SODA
Bucket of Bud Light
Old Time Lager
Bells Light Hearted CAN
Georgia Ave Peach Sour
Three Stars Can $5
Athletic Brewing "IPA"
Athletic Brewing "Stout"
Athletic Brewing Lite
Specialty Cocktails
Hot Cider (Bulleit)
Whiskey & Love
Metropolitan
Espresso Martini
Florida Peach
Spicy Hibiscus Marg (Tanteo)
Patron Margarita
House Margarita Pitcher!
House Margarita Glass
Double Margarita
Sweet Brandy
Shaw's Old Fashioned (Bulleit)
Shaw's Manhattan
Aperol Spritz
Orange Crush
PINK Crush
Bacardi Mojito
Tavern Punch glass
Gin & Fancy
Pitcher Orange Crush
Pitcher Tavern Punch
Long Island Iced Tea
Pitcher Red Sangria
Pitcher White Sangria
Irish Carbomb
Sodas Etc
Hot Cider N\A
Redbull
Sugar Free Redbull
Iced Tea
Coffee
Hot Tea
Cider
Club Soda
Tonic Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Pink Lemonade
Special Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Soda
Kombucha, Wild Bay
BIRCH BEER
SPARKLING WATER CAN
Virgin Strawberry Mojito
Virgin Regular Mojito
Milk
Vodkas
Rail Vodka
Stoli Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Stoli Orange
Stoli Citrus
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Peach
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Strawberry
Stateside Vodka
Grey Goose Essence
Hanger Rose Vodka
Stoli ELIT
Van Gogh Espresso
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Rail Tequila
Casamigos Silver
El Jimador Silver
Patron Silver
Milagro
Cazadores Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
El Jimador Reposado
Patron Reposado
Milagro Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Illegal Mezcal
Silencio Silver
Patron Anejo
Milagro Reserve
Tanteo
Whiskey & Bourbon
Rail Bourbon
Jameson
Four Roses
Fireball
Bulleit Bourbon
Makers Mark
Jack Daniels
Knob Creek
Jim Beam
Seagrams 7
Knob Creek Rye
Bulleit Rye
Woodford Reserve
Whistlepig Rye
Crown Royal
Tullamore Dew
Roe & Co Irish
West Cork Irish
Old Overholt Rye
Elijah Craig
Basil Haydens Bourbon
Highwest Double Rye
Jameson Orange
Southern Comfort
Scotch
Liqueur & Cordials
Starters
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders, lightly fried, served with fries and honey mustard sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy pickled tomatoes with goat cheese and remoulade
Garlic Sticks
Fresh baked garlic sticks w/marinara sauce and melted cheese
Grilled Wings
1 pound Oven roasted & grilled wings with celery and ranch or blue cheese and your choice of flavor. Choose from Buffalo, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan, Mango BBQ or Naked
Hushpuppies
Corn, celery, and onion with curry aioli
Layered Nachos
Housemade beef chili, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapenos, scallions, sour cream
Pomme Frites
Truffle oil fries, grated Parmesan, with ranch, Sriracha mayo and Old Bay Ketchup
Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari, banana peppers, lemon garlic aioli and spicy fra diavolo sauce
Tavern Poutine
Shaw's Pulled pork over fries with cheese curds and our house gravy
Salads
Cobb Salad
Romaine hearts, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, bacon, cucumber, onion, grilled chicken, ranch dressing
Cuke Salad
House cucumbers with sweet corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, shaved red onions and goat cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Fresh greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and house vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, toasted parmesan crisp, and house Caesar dressing
Salmon Cous Cous
Pan seared salmon served atop couscous salad with cucumber, tomato, onion, feta & champagne viniagrette
Shaved Brussels and Kale Salad
Shaved brussel sprouts, green leaf kale, maple bacon, pecans, currants, manchego cheese, lemon mustard viniagrette
Small Caesar Salad
Grilled Artisan Romaine Salad
Pizzas
Margherita Pizza
House made marinara, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil
Original Red
Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara
Farmer's Vegetarian
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, roasted garlic, balsamic reduction
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pulled chicken, onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles
The White One
Mozzarella w/Grana Padano, feta cheese & roasted garlic
Blackened Chicken Caprese Pizza
Grilled blackened chicken breast, house marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil
Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapple, marinara, and bacon
Sandwiches
Taco Tuesday Plate
Tuesday Fish Tacos
Shaw Burger
1/2 pound hand crafted burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and Shaw's Sauce
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, Shaws sauce
Colonel Shaw's Chicken Sandwich
Choose either grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, house pickles and Shaw's Sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked pork w/BBQ sauce, house slaw and house pickles
Triple Decker Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Monterey Jack, Smoked Gouda & Cheddar Cheese, served with tomato bisque
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, Swiss & American cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread
Fish Tacos
Blackened cod, lettuce, citrus and tomato salsa, chipotle mayo
Steak Tacos
Grilled sirloin, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo
Pulled Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked BBQ Brisket, fried onions, pickled jalapenos and slaw
Pimento Cheese Burger
1/2lb Burger topped our house made pimento cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Mushroom Truffle Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese, mushroom, sauteed onions and truffle oil
Cali Burger
1/2lb burger topped with Jack cheese, avocado, arugula, vine tomato and red onion, served with Shaw's sauce
The Heidenberger
1/2lb burger topped with Swiss Cheese, coleslaw, sauteed onions and 1000 Island dressing
Steak and Cheese
Thinly shredded steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms on a hoagie roll with mayo, lettuce and tomato, served with fries
California Chicken Sandwich (Lunch Only)
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, apple wood bacon, avocado and jalapeno ranch on a sub roll with fries
Shrimp Po Boy (Lunch Only)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap (Lunch Only)
Entrees
Brisket Platter
Shaw's recipe, smoked beef brisket with a cornbread muffin and choice of 2 sides
Fried Chicken Platter
2 Pieces of our house recipe fried chicken with choice of 2 sides
Chicken & Waffles
Crispy chicken & our homemade cornbread waffle drizzled with maple bourbon bacon syrup
Herb Roasted Atlantic Salmon
Salmon filet, lemon-ginger rice, grilled asparagus, coconut ginger sauce
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Cajun shrimp, Andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, bell peppers, Cajun butter, grits
Chicken Chipotle Pasta
Fusilli, chicken, asparagus, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella, Chipotle cream sauce
Chicken Fettucine
Pan seared chicken breast with garlic fettucine pasta served with a white wine parmesan cream sauce
Vegetarian Pasta
Penne, broccolini, roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, white wine sauce
Southern Shrimp Scampi
Tiger shrimp, linguine, basil, parsley, tomato, white wine, Cajun butter sauce
Jambalaya Risotto
Spicy andouille sausage, shrimp, shredded chicken, red onions, bell peppers, Arborio rice, Cajun tomato broth
Ribeye Steak
Grilled to perfection served with baked mac 'n cheese and crispy brussels sprouts
Cajun Catfish & Grits
Blackened catfish, Cajun cream sauce, smoked gouda grits, and collard greens
Steak Fajitas (Fri Only)
Chicken Fajitas (Fri Only)
Shrimp Fajitas (Fri Only)
Everything Fajitas
Country Fried Steak
Steak Night Steak
Sides
Side Salad
Green Beans
Asparagus
Side Of Broccolini
Side Of Brussel Sprouts
Mac & Cheese Side
French Fries
Fried Okra
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Onion Rings
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
Side of Grilled Shrimp
Side of Grilled Steak
Side of Grilled Calamari
Side of Grilled Salmon
Chips And Salsa
Side of Avocado
Desserts
RW WEEK
Brunch Cocktails
Bottomless Mimosas
Single Mimosa
Aperol Spritz
Tito's Bloody Mary
Irish Coffee
Mexican Michelada
Silver Paloma
Sparkling Peach Bellini
Sparkling Mango Bellini
Bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas
Campfire Shot
Breakfast Shot
Birthday Cake Shot
Mixed Botttomless - Mimosas & Aperol Spritz
Green Tea Shot
Apple Sauce Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Jello Shot
Veterans bottomless
Brunch Starters
Eggvocado
Haas Avocado with two sunny farm eggs, chips and pico de gallo
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy pickled tomatoes with goat cheese and remoulade
Fruit Bowl
Seasonal fruits and berries
Grilled Wings
1 pound Oven roasted & grilled wings with celery and ranch or blue cheese and your choice of flavor. Choose from Buffalo, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan, Mango BBQ or Naked
Hushpuppies
Corn, celery, and onion with curry aioli
Layered Nachos
Housemade beef chili, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapenos, scallions, sour cream
Pomme Frites
Truffle oil fries, grated Parmesan, with ranch, Sriracha mayo and Old Bay Ketchup
Garlic Sticks
Fresh baked garlic sticks w/marinara sauce and melted cheese
Brunch Salads
Cuke Salad
House cucumbers with sweet corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, shaved red onions and goat cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Fresh greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and house vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, toasted parmesan crisp, and house Caesar dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Brunch Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
Two over easy eggs, maple bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, black pepper aioli with mixed greens on a brioche and breakfast potatoes
Shaw Burger
1/2 pound hand crafted burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and Shaw's Sauce
Pulled Brisket Sandwich
Slow smoked BBQ Brisket, fried onions, pickled jalapenos and slaw
Colonel Shaw's Chicken Sandwich
Choose either grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, house pickles and Shaw's Sauce.
Brunch Burger
Hand crafted burger with sunny egg, cheddar cheese, ketchup hollandaise and breakfast potatoes with chunky bacon. Served open faced on Texas Toast. (Yup!, that means just one piece of bread on the bottom!)
Steak and Egg Burrito
Scrambled eggs, diced steak, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, diablo sauce, breakfast potatoes
Brunch Entrees
Two Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style with breakfast potatoes, choice of bacon or pork sausage and grilled baguette
Chicken & Waffles
Crispy chicken & our homemade cornbread waffle drizzled with maple bourbon bacon syrup
Bailey's French Toast
French baguette, fresh berries, vanilla Chantilly cream and syrup
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham and cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes & grilled baguette
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, onions, tomato, bell peppers, feta cheese, breakfast potatoes and grilled baguette
Steak & Eggs
Grilled 8 ounce Steak with 2 eggs, mushroom sauce, breakfast potatoes and Chefs butter
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Cajun shrimp, Andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, bell peppers, Cajun butter, grits
Avocado Toast
Fresh avocado spread topped with two sunny eggs, breakfast potatoes and side salad
Alaskan Benedict
Smoked salmon, poached eggs, toasted English muffin & hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes
Belgian Waffle
Waffle with fresh berries, powered sugar and maple syrup
Biscuits and Gravy
Buttermilk biscuits, Mama's sausage gravy, scallions, sunny up egg
California Eggs Benedict
Fresh avocado, sliced tomato, poached eggs, toasted English muffin & hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes
Country Fried Steak
Breaded flank steak, breakfast potatoes, sausage gravy, 2 Eggs any style
Egg White Scramble
Scrambled egg whites, spinach, red onion, tomato, house salad and grilled baguette
Lox
Smoked salmon, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, capers, cream cheese and a toasted bagel
Shaw's Brunch Skillet
Pork sausage, home fries, bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, sunny side up eggs with our house diablo sauce
The Veggie Skillet
Seasonal vegetables, home fries, red onions, broccoli, mushrooms, and sunny side up eggs and our house diablo sauce
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, toasted English muffin & hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes
Brunch Buffet
Brunch Pizzas
Brunch Pizza
Two sunny eggs with chunky bacon, tomato and mornay sauce with scallions
Farmer's Vegetarian
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, roasted garlic, balsamic reduction
Original Red
Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara
The White One
Mozzarella w/Grana Padano, feta cheese & roasted garlic
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
520 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001