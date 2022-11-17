Shaw's Tavern imageView gallery

Shaw's Tavern

1,493 Reviews

$$

520 Florida Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wines by the GLASS

House White Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc GLASS

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

$7 Wine

$7.00Out of stock

House Red Glass

$9.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Malbec Glass

$10.00

Cava Segura Viudas Glass

$11.00

House Champagne Glass

$9.00

House Rose Glass

$9.00

Sparkling Rose Glass

$11.00

Wines by the BOTTLE

House White Bottle

$34.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc MATUA Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Grigio, Piedra Negra

$40.00

Rose, Addictive Grapefruit

$42.00

House Red Bottle

$34.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Malbec Bottle

$40.00

Cava Segura Viudas Bottle

$44.00

House Champagne Bottle

$34.00

House Rose Bottle

$34.00

Sparkling Rose Bottle

$44.00

Unlimited Rose (Mon-Fri only)

$28.00

Refill Bottle Rose

Draft Beer

$25 Miller LIte Pitcher

$25.00

Miller Lite Draft

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$8.00Out of stock

DC Resolution IPA

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

Victory Prima Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Atlas Ponzi IPA

$8.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Red Bear FurROARi Pils

$8.00

CAN BEER

Heavy Seas Pumpkin

$8.00

Porter

$8.00

ANXO DC Dry Cider

$9.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$9.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Bud Light Bottle

$7.00

Tecate

$6.00

Corona Xtra

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Truly VODKA - SODA

$9.00

Bucket of Bud Light

$25.00

Old Time Lager

$7.00

Bells Light Hearted CAN

$7.00

Georgia Ave Peach Sour

$8.00Out of stock

Three Stars Can $5

$5.00

Athletic Brewing "IPA"

$7.00

Athletic Brewing "Stout"

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Lite

$7.00

Specialty Cocktails

Hot Cider (Bulleit)

$13.00

Whiskey & Love

$13.00

Metropolitan

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Florida Peach

$13.00

Spicy Hibiscus Marg (Tanteo)

$12.00

Patron Margarita

$15.00

House Margarita Pitcher!

$42.00

House Margarita Glass

$12.00

Double Margarita

$16.00

Sweet Brandy

$14.00

Shaw's Old Fashioned (Bulleit)

$13.00

Shaw's Manhattan

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Orange Crush

$12.00

PINK Crush

$12.00

Bacardi Mojito

$12.00

Tavern Punch glass

$13.00

Gin & Fancy

$12.00

Pitcher Orange Crush

$42.00

Pitcher Tavern Punch

$42.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Pitcher Red Sangria

$42.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$42.00

Irish Carbomb

$12.00

Shots

Apple Sauce Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Party

Jello Shot

$3.00Out of stock

Sodas Etc

Hot Cider N\A

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cider

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Special Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Kombucha, Wild Bay

$4.50

BIRCH BEER

$4.00

SPARKLING WATER CAN

$3.50

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Regular Mojito

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Vodkas

Rail Vodka

$7.50

Stoli Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Citrus

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Peach

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Stoli Strawberry

$9.00

Stateside Vodka

$9.50

Grey Goose Essence

$12.00

Hanger Rose Vodka

$10.00

Stoli ELIT

$10.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$12.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Engine Organic Gin

$11.00

Rum

Rail Rum

$7.50

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$13.00

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$7.50

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

El Jimador Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Milagro

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

El Jimador Reposado

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Milagro Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Illegal Mezcal

$10.00

Silencio Silver

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Milagro Reserve

$13.00

Tanteo

$12.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Rail Bourbon

$7.50

Jameson

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00Out of stock

Fireball

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Whistlepig Rye

$16.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Roe & Co Irish

$10.00

West Cork Irish

$13.00

Old Overholt Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Basil Haydens Bourbon

$11.00

Basil Haydens Bourbon

$12.00

Highwest Double Rye

$13.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Scotch

JW Black

$13.00

JW Red

$11.00

Glenlivet Reserve

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 years

$13.00

Dewars

$12.00

Macallan 12 years

$16.00

Dewars XO

$13.00Out of stock

Liqueur & Cordials

Allen's Coffee Brandy

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Jager

$9.00

Grand Manier

$10.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Amaretto Disarrona

$10.00

Melon Liqueur

$8.00

Domaine Canton

$9.00

B&B

$10.00

Creme De Cacao

Fernet -Branca

$9.00

Bourbon Cream

$9.00

Cognac & Brandy

Hennessy

$13.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

E&J XO Brandy

$12.00

Korbel Brandy

$9.00

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Breaded chicken tenders, lightly fried, served with fries and honey mustard sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Crispy pickled tomatoes with goat cheese and remoulade

Garlic Sticks

Garlic Sticks

$12.00

Fresh baked garlic sticks w/marinara sauce and melted cheese

Grilled Wings

$14.00

1 pound Oven roasted & grilled wings with celery and ranch or blue cheese and your choice of flavor. Choose from Buffalo, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan, Mango BBQ or Naked

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$12.00

Corn, celery, and onion with curry aioli

Layered Nachos

$15.00

Housemade beef chili, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapenos, scallions, sour cream

Pomme Frites

$10.00

Truffle oil fries, grated Parmesan, with ranch, Sriracha mayo and Old Bay Ketchup

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded calamari, banana peppers, lemon garlic aioli and spicy fra diavolo sauce

Tavern Poutine

Tavern Poutine

$12.00

Shaw's Pulled pork over fries with cheese curds and our house gravy

Salads

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine hearts, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese, bacon, cucumber, onion, grilled chicken, ranch dressing

Cuke Salad

$15.00

House cucumbers with sweet corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, shaved red onions and goat cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and house vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, toasted parmesan crisp, and house Caesar dressing

Salmon Cous Cous

Salmon Cous Cous

$18.00

Pan seared salmon served atop couscous salad with cucumber, tomato, onion, feta & champagne viniagrette

Shaved Brussels and Kale Salad

Shaved Brussels and Kale Salad

$15.00

Shaved brussel sprouts, green leaf kale, maple bacon, pecans, currants, manchego cheese, lemon mustard viniagrette

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Grilled Artisan Romaine Salad

$14.00

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

House made marinara, tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil

Original Red

Original Red

$14.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

Farmer's Vegetarian

$15.00

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, roasted garlic, balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Pulled chicken, onions, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles

The White One

$14.00

Mozzarella w/Grana Padano, feta cheese & roasted garlic

Blackened Chicken Caprese Pizza

$14.00

Grilled blackened chicken breast, house marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Canadian bacon, mozzarella, pineapple, marinara, and bacon

Sandwiches

Taco Tuesday Plate

$10.00

Tuesday Fish Tacos

$10.00

Shaw Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound hand crafted burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and Shaw's Sauce

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, Shaws sauce

Colonel Shaw's Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Choose either grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, house pickles and Shaw's Sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow smoked pork w/BBQ sauce, house slaw and house pickles

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Swiss, Monterey Jack, Smoked Gouda & Cheddar Cheese, served with tomato bisque

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey, ham, Swiss & American cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted bread

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Blackened cod, lettuce, citrus and tomato salsa, chipotle mayo

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Grilled sirloin, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Slow smoked BBQ Brisket, fried onions, pickled jalapenos and slaw

Pimento Cheese Burger

$16.00

1/2lb Burger topped our house made pimento cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Mushroom Truffle Swiss Burger

$15.00

Swiss cheese, mushroom, sauteed onions and truffle oil

Cali Burger

$15.00

1/2lb burger topped with Jack cheese, avocado, arugula, vine tomato and red onion, served with Shaw's sauce

The Heidenberger

$15.00

1/2lb burger topped with Swiss Cheese, coleslaw, sauteed onions and 1000 Island dressing

Steak and Cheese

$16.50

Thinly shredded steak, provolone cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms on a hoagie roll with mayo, lettuce and tomato, served with fries

California Chicken Sandwich (Lunch Only)

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, apple wood bacon, avocado and jalapeno ranch on a sub roll with fries

Shrimp Po Boy (Lunch Only)

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap (Lunch Only)

$13.00

Entrees

Brisket Platter

$23.00

Shaw's recipe, smoked beef brisket with a cornbread muffin and choice of 2 sides

Fried Chicken Platter

$20.00

2 Pieces of our house recipe fried chicken with choice of 2 sides

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Crispy chicken & our homemade cornbread waffle drizzled with maple bourbon bacon syrup

Herb Roasted Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

Salmon filet, lemon-ginger rice, grilled asparagus, coconut ginger sauce

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Cajun shrimp, Andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, bell peppers, Cajun butter, grits

Chicken Chipotle Pasta

$21.00

Fusilli, chicken, asparagus, bell peppers, onions, mozzarella, Chipotle cream sauce

Chicken Fettucine

$20.00

Pan seared chicken breast with garlic fettucine pasta served with a white wine parmesan cream sauce

Vegetarian Pasta

$16.00

Penne, broccolini, roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, white wine sauce

Southern Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Tiger shrimp, linguine, basil, parsley, tomato, white wine, Cajun butter sauce

Jambalaya Risotto

$21.00

Spicy andouille sausage, shrimp, shredded chicken, red onions, bell peppers, Arborio rice, Cajun tomato broth

Ribeye Steak

$25.00

Grilled to perfection served with baked mac 'n cheese and crispy brussels sprouts

Cajun Catfish & Grits

$21.00

Blackened catfish, Cajun cream sauce, smoked gouda grits, and collard greens

Steak Fajitas (Fri Only)

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas (Fri Only)

$15.00

Shrimp Fajitas (Fri Only)

$19.00

Everything Fajitas

$22.00

Country Fried Steak

$20.00

Steak Night Steak

$25.00

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Side Of Broccolini

$5.00

Side Of Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$5.00

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Okra

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side of Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Grilled Steak

$7.00

Side of Grilled Calamari

$5.00

Side of Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Desserts

Cookie Monster

$7.00

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Apple Pie ala mode

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

RW WEEK

House Salad

Panzanella Salad

Roasted Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$40.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

Chocolate Marquise

Spicy Poke Tuna

Grilled Red Snapper

$40.00

Pan Seared Garlic Lamb

$40.00

Cauliflower Steak

$40.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Single Mimosa

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mexican Michelada

$10.00

Silver Paloma

$12.00

Sparkling Peach Bellini

$10.00

Sparkling Mango Bellini

$10.00

Bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas

$21.00

Campfire Shot

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$10.00

Mixed Botttomless - Mimosas & Aperol Spritz

$25.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Apple Sauce Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Jello Shot

$3.00Out of stock

Veterans bottomless

$10.00

Brunch Starters

Eggvocado

Eggvocado

$12.50

Haas Avocado with two sunny farm eggs, chips and pico de gallo

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

Crispy pickled tomatoes with goat cheese and remoulade

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

Seasonal fruits and berries

Grilled Wings

$14.00

1 pound Oven roasted & grilled wings with celery and ranch or blue cheese and your choice of flavor. Choose from Buffalo, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan, Mango BBQ or Naked

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$12.00

Corn, celery, and onion with curry aioli

Layered Nachos

$15.00

Housemade beef chili, gouda cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapenos, scallions, sour cream

Pomme Frites

$10.00

Truffle oil fries, grated Parmesan, with ranch, Sriracha mayo and Old Bay Ketchup

Garlic Sticks

Garlic Sticks

$12.00

Fresh baked garlic sticks w/marinara sauce and melted cheese

Brunch Salads

Cuke Salad

$15.00

House cucumbers with sweet corn, avocado, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, shaved red onions and goat cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and house vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, toasted parmesan crisp, and house Caesar dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Brunch Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Two over easy eggs, maple bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, black pepper aioli with mixed greens on a brioche and breakfast potatoes

Shaw Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound hand crafted burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and Shaw's Sauce

Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Slow smoked BBQ Brisket, fried onions, pickled jalapenos and slaw

Colonel Shaw's Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Choose either grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, house pickles and Shaw's Sauce.

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Hand crafted burger with sunny egg, cheddar cheese, ketchup hollandaise and breakfast potatoes with chunky bacon. Served open faced on Texas Toast. (Yup!, that means just one piece of bread on the bottom!)

Steak and Egg Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled eggs, diced steak, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, diablo sauce, breakfast potatoes

Brunch Entrees

Two Egg Breakfast

$13.00

Two eggs any style with breakfast potatoes, choice of bacon or pork sausage and grilled baguette

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Crispy chicken & our homemade cornbread waffle drizzled with maple bourbon bacon syrup

Bailey's French Toast

$17.00

French baguette, fresh berries, vanilla Chantilly cream and syrup

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$16.00

Ham and cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes & grilled baguette

Veggie Omelet

$16.00

Spinach, onions, tomato, bell peppers, feta cheese, breakfast potatoes and grilled baguette

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Grilled 8 ounce Steak with 2 eggs, mushroom sauce, breakfast potatoes and Chefs butter

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Cajun shrimp, Andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, bell peppers, Cajun butter, grits

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Fresh avocado spread topped with two sunny eggs, breakfast potatoes and side salad

Alaskan Benedict

$17.00

Smoked salmon, poached eggs, toasted English muffin & hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Waffle with fresh berries, powered sugar and maple syrup

Biscuits and Gravy

$18.00

Buttermilk biscuits, Mama's sausage gravy, scallions, sunny up egg

California Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Fresh avocado, sliced tomato, poached eggs, toasted English muffin & hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes

Country Fried Steak

$20.00

Breaded flank steak, breakfast potatoes, sausage gravy, 2 Eggs any style

Egg White Scramble

$14.00

Scrambled egg whites, spinach, red onion, tomato, house salad and grilled baguette

Lox

$17.00

Smoked salmon, mixed greens, tomato, red onions, capers, cream cheese and a toasted bagel

Shaw's Brunch Skillet

$18.00

Pork sausage, home fries, bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, sunny side up eggs with our house diablo sauce

The Veggie Skillet

$18.00

Seasonal vegetables, home fries, red onions, broccoli, mushrooms, and sunny side up eggs and our house diablo sauce

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, toasted English muffin & hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes

Brunch Buffet

$30.00

Brunch Pizzas

Brunch Pizza

$14.00

Two sunny eggs with chunky bacon, tomato and mornay sauce with scallions

Farmer's Vegetarian

$15.00

Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, roasted garlic, balsamic reduction

Original Red

Original Red

$14.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

The White One

$14.00

Mozzarella w/Grana Padano, feta cheese & roasted garlic

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Side Biscuits

$4.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Grits

$6.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Texas Toast

$4.00

Two Eggs Side

$5.00

Side Of Toast

$3.00

Side Of French Fries

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

520 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Shaw's Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
EMMY SQUARED Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
1924 8th Street, NW WASHINGTON, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Cracked Eggery (Shaw)
orange starNo Reviews
1921 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Haikan
orange star4.6 • 2,255
805 V St. NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
The Royal
orange starNo Reviews
501 Florida Ave NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Roy Boys
orange star4.4 • 3,084
2108 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Beau Thai - Shaw
orange star4.7 • 7,815
1550 7th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
orange star4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
BKK Thai Cookshop
orange star4.6 • 3,782
1700 New Jersey Ave, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Unconventional Diner
orange star4.5 • 3,689
1207 9th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Gogi Yogi BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,891
1921 8th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Muncheez - Georgetown
orange star4.2 • 1,873
1071 Wisconsin ave NW Washington DC, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Tenleytown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Navy Yard
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston