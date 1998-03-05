Restaurant header imageView gallery

DC's Iowa City 124 South Dubuque Street

124 South Dubuque Street

Iowa City, IA 52240

Fast

Well/Shot

$4.50

Add Energy

$1.50

Bomb

$6.00

Call Liquor

$6.00

Busch Stein

$6.00

Domestic Stein

$7.00

Premium Stein

$8.00

Local/Top Stein

$9.00

Bottle Domestic

$4.00

Bottle Premium

$5.00

Hard Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

$5

$5.00

$6

$6.00

$7

$7.00

$8

$8.00

$9

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

3 Olives

$6.00

Pearl

$6.00

Svedka

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Hornitos

$7.00

Patron

$8.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Don Julio

$9.00

1942

$25.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Seagrams

$6.00

CC

$6.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

JW Red

$7.00

JW Black

$8.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvousier

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$4.50

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

$6.00

Draft Beers

Stein Busch

$6.00

Stein Bud Light

$7.00

Stein Coors Light

$7.00

Stein Miller Lite

$7.00

Stein Ultra

$8.00

Stein Angry Orchard

$8.00

Stein Big Wave

$8.00

Stein Blue Moon

$8.00

Stein Lagunitas

$8.00

Stein Guiness

$8.00

Stein 312

$8.00

Stein Saga IPA

$8.00

Stein Mango Cart

$9.00

Stein Big Grove

$9.00

Stein Exile

$9.00

Stein Twisted Tea

$9.00

Stein Hawktoberfest

$9.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$8.00

Pint Busch

$3.50

Pint Bud Light

$4.00

Pint Coors Light

$4.00

Pint Miller Lite

$4.00

Pint Angry Orchard

$5.00

Pint Big Wave

$5.00

Pint Blue Moon

$5.00

Pint Summer Shandy

$5.00

Pint Lagunitas

$5.00

Pint Guiness

$5.00

Pint 312

$5.00

Pint Saga IPA

$5.00

Pint Mango Cart

$5.00

Pint Big Grove

$5.00

Pint Exile

$5.00

Pint Twisted Tea

$5.00

Pint Hawktoberfest

$5.00

Pint Octoberfest

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Corona Btl

$5.00

Budweiser Btl

$4.00

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Miller Lite Btl

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$4.00

Redd's Btl

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob PEAR Btl

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00

Bucket of claw

$15.00

Wine

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Moscato

$6.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

Shots/Bombs

Shot

$4.50

Bomb

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Car Bomb

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Pickle Chips

$12.00

Cheddar Nuggets

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Wings

$14.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

w/fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

w/fries

DC Burger

$13.00

w/fries

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.00

w/fries

Jalapeno Burger

$14.00

w/fries

Turkey Burger

$14.00

w/fries

Impossible Burger

$14.00

w/fries

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

$3 Burger Basket

$3.00

Monday Wings

Monday Wings

$6.00

Reorder Wings

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Daily Specials

$2 Double Vodka

$2.00

Twisted Tea Stein

$5.00

Fishbowl

$5.00

Long Island

$4.00

Fishbowl $4

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

124 South Dubuque Street, Iowa City, IA 52240

