DC Wings GK DC Wings

101 S. King St.

Leesburg, VA 20175

Wings

All of our wings are dredged in potato starch rather than flour to ensure a longer crisp than traditional flour breading

Traditional Wings

$9.00+

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Popcorn Chicken Bites

$7.00+

Salads

Chicken Cesar Salad

$14.00

Freshly chopped romaine tossed with shaved parmesan, house made croutons, and tangy Cesar dressing (always on the side). We use our hand pulled roasted chicken on this salad.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, blue cheese, buffalo vinaigrette, crispy white meat chicken & herb croutons.

Caroline's Chicken Salad on greens

$14.00

Chef Curtis' grandmother made the best chicken salad and would serve it almost every way possible from a sandwich, to a cold pasta salad to a refreshing warm weather cold salad over chopped lettuce. In this presentation, we serve it with red grapes, red onion, celery, lemon zest, & a light aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Pasta

$16.00

Imagine fusili pasta, buffalo sauce, chicken, blue & parmesan cheese, & beer cheese sauce all tossed together with toasted bread crumbs.............yum!

Sides

Small Fry

$3.00

Large Fry

$5.00

Toasted Focaccia

$3.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

Sodas Etc

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.50

Updog Mohito Flavored Kombucha

$2.50

Beers

DeTroch Peach Sour

$5.00

DeTroch Cherry Sour

$5.00

DeTroch Strawberry Sour

$5.00

DeTroch Winter Gueze Sour

$5.50

DeTroch Brown Sugar Sour

$5.00

Beersel Raspberry Sour

$5.00

Straffe Hendrick Wild Tripel

$5.00

Gouden Carolus Belgian Amber

$5.00

Wine

Bt Gypsy Cellars Pinot Gris

$24.00

Bt Gypsy Cellars Chardonnay

$29.00

Bt Gypsy Cellars Sangiovese

$27.00

Bt Gypsy Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Bt Root Cause Pinot Noir

$29.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
DC Wings is the expansion and evolution of the hot wing program at Delirium Cafe! House made sauces, crispy wings, dry rubs, unique burgers and tasty cold beers delivered to your door!

101 S. King St., Leesburg, VA 20175

