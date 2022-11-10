Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Arc Cafe

1901 Mississippi Ave SE

Washington, DC 20020

Order Again

Popular Items

Fresh Fruit Cup
Tuna Salad
Chicken Pesto

Breakfast

Bagel

Bagel

$1.36

available toasted, optional cream cheese

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$2.75

Served hot on your choice of bread

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$1.82
Danish

Danish

$2.05

Oatmeal Cup

$1.82
House-Made Muffin

House-Made Muffin

$2.27

Donut

$1.36

Kind Bar

$2.27

Infused Water

$1.82

Autumn Chicken Salad

$7.27

Donations

Donate to DC Kitchen

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

Grab and Go

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.64
Lenka Bar

Lenka Bar

$2.27
Chips

Chips

$0.91

Healthy Corners Trail Mix

$2.27

Banana Pudding

$3.64

Yogurt + Granola

$4.55

Travel Mug

$23.02

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.91

Parmesan crisp, garlic croutons

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.91

Sliced Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber

Grilled Chix Salad

$7.27

Cobb Salad

$8.18

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$6.82

marinated chicken breast, roasted red bell peppers, pesto, and provolone cheese served on a whole grain wheat roll

Roasted Turkey Wrap

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$6.82

swiss cheese, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce, honey mustard dressing, in a tortilla

Roasted Veggie Wrap

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$6.82

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, Hummus in a Sun-Dried Tomato Tortilla

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$6.82

ribeye steak, bell peppers melody, onions, provolone served on a whole grain wheat roll

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$6.82

hand-flaked white tuna with celery, onion, lettuce, tomato, and herb mayo on a croissant

Southern Turkey

$6.82

Turkey Club

$6.82Out of stock

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$6.82

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.82

Ruben S

$6.80

Tomato Mozz

$6.80

Sides

Protein Pack

$5.36

turkey pepperoni, cheese, sweet & spicy nuts

Quinoa Salad

$3.64

quinoa, chickpeas, cucumber, green bell peppers, red onions, and tomatoes tossed in a lemon-herb vinaigrette

Potato Wedges

$4.54

Coleslaw

$2.84

Chicken Baskets

$9.54

Sweets

Cookies

Cookies

$1.14

Assorted Flavors

Brownies

Brownies

$1.82

XXL Cookie

$1.82

Coffee and Tea

Coffee 16oz

Coffee 12oz

$2.57

Coffee 16oz

$2.50

Coffee 20oz

$3.18

Espresso Double

$2.73

Espresso single

$1.82

Single

Americano 16oz

$2.50

Americano 20oz

$3.18

Latte/cap./flat white 16oz

$2.95

Latte/cap./flat white 20oz

$3.64

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.18

Iced Coffee 20oz

$3.64

Hot Tea 16oz

$2.73

Hot Tea 20oz

$2.27

Iced Tea 16oz

$2.73

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.41

Juices

Strawberry-lemonade, Orange beet, Ice tea, Lemonade.

DCCK Bottled water

$0.91

Natalie's Drink

$3.64

San Pelligrino Water

$2.27

Tropicana

$1.36

Perrier

$2.73

Honest Tea

$3.64

Naked Juice

$3.64

Soft Drink

Diet Coke

$0.91

Coca- Cola

$0.91

Sprite

$0.91
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am
SaturdayClosed
We're Open ! Welcome back Arc family and friends!

1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020

Directions

