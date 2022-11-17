D.C. Cobb's - Mchenry
Appetizers
APP - Fried Pickle Chips
Avocado Egg Rolls
Stuffed with fresh avocado, cream cheese, pick de gallo and chorizo. Served with homemade salsa verde.
Boneless Wings
Boneless white meat fritters breaded and fried. Served tossed or sauce on the side. Buffalo, homemade BBQ, Dynamite, Mango Habanero Honey Sriracha, or our ‘Really Hot’ Sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Bacon. Served with Ranch, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and shredded lettuce on the side.
Cobb's Nachos
Home made tortilla chips with your choice of beef, pulled pork, or chicken, nacho cheese, pick de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Cobb's Totchos
Crispy Tator tots topped with chorizo, nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
Cobb’s Egg Roll Sampler
Try 1 each of our homemade egg rolls.
Dynamite Shrimp
Beer battered shrimp tossed in Cobb’s homemade spicy dynamite sauce.
Italian Beef Egg Rolls
Stuffed with Italian Beef, Mozzarella Cheese, and Spicy Giardiniera, Served with a side of our homemade creamy horseradish sauce for dipping. **Eggrolls Cannot be Modified**
Jalapeno Poppers
Sliced Jalapeno's stuffed with a blend of spicy Chorizo and cream cheese, all wrapped in bacon and grilled. Served with Southwest dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Wedges
Hand cut and breaded mozzarella, lightly fried and served with 3 homemade dipping sauces- Cobb’s southwest sauce, Hart’s marinara and Garlic Aioli.
Pretzel Sticks
3 Pretzel Sticks served with Lagunitas Beer Cheese
Sliders
Your choice of Beef or Pulled Pork Sliders. **We cannot mix & match**
Southwest Egg Rolls
Stuffed with diced grilled chicken, spinach, black beans, sweet corn, roasted red peppers and jack cheese. Served with cobbs southwest sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Made in-house with crispy tortilla chips.
Sweet & Spicy Bison Egg Roll
Traditional Wings
Jumbo traditional wings fried and served tossed or sauce on the side. Buffalo, homemade BBQ, Dynamite, Mango Habanero Honey Sriracha, or our ‘Really Hot’ Sauce.
Specials Menu
Thanksgiving Egg Rolls
Homemade egg rolls stuffed with turkey, homemade mashed potatoes and our made-from-scratch stuffing. Served with a cranberry dipping sauce.
Cobb’s Chicken Bowl
A Cobb’s favorite!!! Our homemade mashed potatoes piled high with crispy bacon, corn, shredded cheese, crispy chicken, gravy and green onions.
Thanksgiving Burger
Homemade half-pound ground turkey burger piled high with homemade mashed potatoes, made-from-scratch stuffing, fresh gravy, and homemade cranberry sauce, served on a bakery-fresh brioche bun with a heaping side of creamy mashed potatoes, stuffing, & gravy.
Cranberry Brie Grilled Cheese
Layers of roasted turkey breast, our homemade cranberry sauce and creamy Brie cheese melted between two slices of bakery-fresh Sourdough.
Thanksgiving Sliders
Roasted turkey, stuffing, chicken gravy, and pepper jack cheese piled on mini brioche buns with a spread of Cobb's Cranberry Sauce
White Chocolate Pumpkin Cheesecake
Made in house from scratch with rich white chocolate, pumpkin purée and a graham cracker crust. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Fish & Chips FRIDAY ONLY
Tender pieces of our Cobb’s Logger hand-battered fish, served with fries, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce.
Burgers
Blue Streak
Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Celery Salt - Everyone's Talking About This One!
Build Your Own
World's Greatest Burger - Build Your Own!
Challenger
3 Half-Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Court House
4-Inch Quesadilla, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips, Cobb's Southwest Sauce - Justice (and Flavor) Prevails!
D.C. Cobb
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
Dick Tracy
Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon and Swiss Served Between 2 Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. So darn good it's probably a crime!
Groundhog
Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns, Bacon, Fried Egg. Don't Fret... it's not Puxatawney Phil!
Hart Attack
Pulled Pork, Fried Egg, Black Forest Ham, Onion Strings, BBQ, Jalapeños, on a Pretzel Bun. Finish this one on your way to the E.R.!
Hurricane
Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Onion Strings. So delicious, it will blow you away!
Jailhouse
Guacamole, Pepper Jack Cheese, Fried Jalapeno Caps, Spicy Chipotle Peppers. So good, we might do time for serving it. Warning - this one's spicy!
Orson Welles
Fried Mozzarella Wedge, Marinara and Italian Sausage Patty. The Citizen Kane "Rose Bud" Special!
Peasley
Chorizo, Corn Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cajun Spice Blend. The picture-perfect burger!
Politician
Battered & Deep Fried Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Sun Dried Tomato, Romaine Lettuce. Every "Fat Cat's" Favorite!
Popeye
Caramelized Onion, Garlic Sautéed Spinach, Bleu Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper. Olive Oil and Bluto will love this one.
Stompanato
Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Tomatoes, Olive Oil Mayo, Fresh Basil.
The BFM Burger
Fresh Jalapenos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Cajun Seasoning, Honey-Sriracha Drizzle.
The Ricky Bobby
Thunder
Caramelized Onion, White Truffle Pub Cheese, Served on a Pretzel Bun. Electrifyingly Delicious!
Vaccine Burger
NEW!! The Cure has arrived. Double Patty, 3 Slices of Cheddar Cheese, 6 Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Jalapenos and injected with nacho cheese. Served on a grilled brioche bun with a nacho cheese loaded syringe.
Windy City
Italian Beef, Mozzarella, Spicy Giardiniera. The Chicago-Style classic on a burger!
Woodstock
Fresh Mozzarella, Boursin Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Reduction. Lucy and Charlie Brown's Favorite!
Sandwiches/Wraps
Adult Grilled Cheese
Cobb's BLT Sandwich
Our twist on a classic, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with our house garlic aioli, on grilled sourdough with your choice of side.
Hart's Italian Beef
Thinly sliced Italian beef served on toasted garlic bread with hot giardiniera and melted mozzarella.
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or battered and fried chicken breast tossed in our honey sriracha sauce, toopped with pepper jack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo, served on a brioche roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Homemade pulled pork, house bbq sauce and, caramelized onions, served on a pretzel bun.
Vampire Tacos
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, chicken, beef, or pulled pork. Crispy bacon, avocado, pico de Gallo, chipotle cream sauce and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb’s Loaded Rice- topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and Chipotle cream sauce.
Asiago Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Asiago Cheese, bacon, ranch, Guacamole, shredded lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Buffalo Mac Wrap
Cobb’s Mac and cheese, diced chicken breast, crispy bacon, and buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried Chicken, lettuce, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion, and cilantro-lime dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Italian Beef Wrap
Thinly sliced Italian beef, melted mozzarella cheese, giardiniera and bacon wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Crispy Chicken BLT Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled Chicken, hard boiled egg, feta, fresh spinach, kalamata olives, sliced white onion, tomato, Mediterranean vinaigrette, all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Dynamite Shrimp Wrap
Cauliflower Wrap
Spicy fried cauliflower tossed in homemade dynamite sauce with avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, shredded lettuce, and cotija cheese, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Asiago Cheese Chips, Croutons, tomato, Romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Salads
Apple Pecan Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Sliced Apples, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans. Served with Honey Pecan Vinaigrette on the side.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Freshly baked Asiago Cheese Chips. Served with Caesar Dressing on the side.
Cobb's Cobb
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Southwest Chicken Salad
Cobb’s lettuce mix topped with crispy fried chicken, black beans, sweet corn salsa, tortilla strips, cheddar, red onion and creamy cilantro-lime dressing.
Wedge Salad
Half of an Iceberg Wedge topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Bacon
Mac & Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, and buffalo sauce drizzle.
BYO Mac & Cheese
Choose your own 3 toppings
Chicago Mac
Chicago-style sliced Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, and spicy giardiniera
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, and Ranch
Pulled Pork Mac
Cobb’s Mac and cheese with pulled pork and crispy onion strings with a drizzle of homemade BBQ sauce.
TEST BYO Mac & Cheese
Choose your own 3 toppings
Cobb’s Bowls
Buffalo Bowl
Cobb’s rice blend topped with your choice of breaded or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, red onion, cucumbers, crumbled bleu cheese dressing and bacon.
Cobb’s Bowl
Cobb’s rice blend topped with hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion & Southwest sauce
Shrimp Bowl
Cobb’s Rice blend topped with breaded shrimp, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions & spicy dynamite sauce.
Southwest Bowl
Cobb’s rice blend topped with Honey-Sriracha Chicken, Fire roasted red pepper, corn salsa, tortilla chips & avocado.
Sides
Apple Slices
Bacon Cheese Fries
Cheese Curds
Cobb's Loaded Rice
Extra Tortilla Chips
Fries
Mac Side
Mashed Potato & Stuffing Side
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Pickle Chips
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Sweet Potato Fries
Tator Tots
