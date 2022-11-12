  • Home
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves 20 Allen Ave Suite 120

No reviews yet

20 Allen Ave Suite 120

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Order Again

Popular Items

Vermicelli Bowl
Pho/Soups
Fried Rice

UTENSILS TO GO

NEED UTENSILS? ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! * We only include plasticware when customers request it.

YES UTENSILS

ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! * We only include plasticware when customers request it.

CHOPSTICKS

ADD IT TO YOUR ORDER! * We only include plasticware when customers request it.

Entrees

Vermicelli Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with vermicelli noodles (rice noodles). Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll.

Salad Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with spring mix. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll.

Rice Bowl

$13.00

A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.

Pho/Soups

$13.00

A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.

Pho/Soups *VEGAN

$13.00

A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.

Fried Rice

$10.00

Fried rice with eggs, green onion and white onion.

Tacos

$11.00

Flaky roti tortilla filled with your choice of protein and garnished with red cabbage, pickled medley, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with your choice of sauce.

Banh Mi

$10.00

A Vietnamese baguette sandwich served with influences from the French (mayonnaise) and native Vietnamese ingredients (pickled medley, cilantro, cucumber)

Bao Sliders

$8.00

Fluffy steamed flour buns topped with fresh veggies and choice of protein. A Taiwanese favorite with a Vietnamese flair!

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Delicate rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, choice of protein, and fresh veggies.

Snacks

Thai Chili Pepper Wings

$13.00
Crab Rangoons (3)

$4.00
Crab Rangoons (6)

$6.50
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)

$4.00
Fried Shrimp Rolls (3)

$5.50
Vegan Cheese Rolls (2)

$5.50
Vegan Popcorn Shrimp (6)

$7.50

Sweets

Flan

$5.00
Sesame Balls

$5.00
Vietnamese Churros

$6.00

Coconut Waffle

$10.00Out of stock

Hello Panda Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Pocky Stix

$3.00

Yan Yan Cookies

$3.00

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Extras

Beef Pho Broth

$5.00

Chicken Pho Broth

$5.00

Vegan Pho Broth

$5.00

Spicy Vegan Lemongrass Broth

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Vermicelli Noodles

$4.00

Pho Noodles

$4.00

Plain Baos (2)

$4.00

Extra Sauces

XTR Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$0.75

XTR Vegan Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$0.75

XTR Peanut Sauce

$0.75

XTR Spicy Peanut Sauce

$0.75

XTR Sweet Chili

$0.75

XTR DD

$0.75

XTR Spicy DD

$0.75

XTR Hoisin

$0.75

XTR Lime Ranch

$0.75

XTR Pure Hoisin

$0.75

XTR Sambal

$0.75

XTR Sriracha

$0.75

XTR Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.75

House Drinks

Lychee Limeade

$6.00

Masala Chai

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Thai Tea

$6.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Bottled/Canned Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Dr.Pepper Can

$2.00

Diet Dr.Pepper Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.00

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.00

AHA

$2.00

Aquafina Water

$3.00

Milkis

$4.00

Boba Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$6.50

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.50

Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.50

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Taro Milk Tea

$6.50

Ube Milk Tea

$6.50

Banana Milk Tea

$6.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.50

Mango Milk Tea

$6.50

Boba Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.50

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.50

Passionfruit Fruit Tea

$6.50

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.50

Kumquat And Lemon Fruit Tea

$6.50

White Peach Fruit Tea

$6.50

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$6.50

Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$6.50

Slushies

Mango Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Fruity Berry Smoothie

$7.50

Strawberry Limeade Smoothie

$7.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

House Brewed Tea

Sauce Bottles

Bottle DD

$8.00

Bottle Hoisin

$8.00

Bottle Lime Ranch

$8.00

Bottle Peanut

$8.00

Bottle Spicy DD

$8.00

Bottle Spicy Peanut

$8.00

Bottle Sweet Chili

$8.00

Bottle Vegan Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$8.00

Bottle Vietnamese Vinaigrette

$8.00

Boba Tea Candle

$20.00

Boba Lychee Candle

$20.00

Boba Coffee Candle

$20.00

Boba Tea Candle

$20.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reinventing the idea of fresh, healthy, and vibrant tasty Vietnamese food. We strive for perfection and ensure quality in every dish.

Website

Location

20 Allen Ave Suite 120, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

