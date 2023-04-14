Restaurant header imageView gallery

DDR Food Truck

No reviews yet

Corner of Hackney Ln and New Watermelon Road

Tuscaloosa, AL 35406

Plates

6 oz Bacon Wrapped Filet

$20.00

Grilled to order - Served with your choice of 2 sides

12 oz Ribeye

$22.00

Grilled to order - Served with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccini noodles tossed in Alfredo Sauce topped with chicken breast Served with 1 side and Garlic Toast

Catfish Plate

$15.00

Blackened or fried - served with 2 sides and hushpuppies Cocktail or Tartar

Shrimp Plate

$15.00

Blackened or fried - served with 2 sides and hushpuppies Cocktail or Tartar

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried, Buffalo, Grilled, or Blackened Served with your choice of 2 sides Ranch, Honey Mustard, Comeback, or BBQ Sauce

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Chicken salad of the day - served with fresh fruit and crackers Make it a sandwich for $1

12 Piece Wings

$17.00

12 Smoked Chicken Wings Tossed in Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard Served with Fries and Ranch

Sandwiches

Tacos

$9.00

Your choice of shrimp or catfish - blackened w/ slaw or fried with lettuce, tomato, and cajun remoulade

Southern Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Green Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, Country Ham, Bacon, Lettuce w/ Cajun Remoulade

Chicken Club

$14.00

Fried, Grilled, Blackened, or Buffalo Chicken Breast Served on a kaiser roll with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli

Po'Boy of the Sea

$14.00

Catfish or Shrimp, Blackened or Fried, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and cajun remoulade

Po'Boy of the Land

$14.00

Roast Beef or Country Ham, topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, and creole mustard

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Half pound ground beef patty, topped with cheddar and bacon, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic aioli on a kaiser roll

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$3.00Out of stock

Chips

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
