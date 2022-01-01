A map showing the location of De Anza Resort 1951 Carrizo Gorge RoadView gallery

De Anza Resort 1951 Carrizo Gorge Road

review star

No reviews yet

1951 Carrizo Gorge Road

Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$9.00+

Margarita

$8.00+

Pina Colada

$8.00+

Blue Donk

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Daily Special

$6.00

Long Island

$8.00+

Martini

$8.00+

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00+

Gold Rush

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00+

Mezcal Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Choc-Cream Martini

$7.00

Chocolate Hottie

$6.00

Slam Drunk

$4.00

SoCo Hurricane

$4.00

Painkiller

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Aviation

$9.00

MIXED SHOTS

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast

$7.00

Daily Special

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jello Shots

$3.00+

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

BOTTLED BEER

805

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Ballast Point Can

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00+

Budwieser

$5.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Coors OG

$4.00+

Corona

$5.00+

Heineken

$6.00

Heinekin OO

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Michelob Amberbock

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Milwaukee's Best NA

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00+

Oktoberfest

$4.00+

Random Craft

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

DRAFT BEER

805

$6.00+

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Mango Cart

$6.00+

Sculpin

$6.00+

VODKA

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Three Olives

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

WHISKEY

Angels Envy

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$6.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

TEQUILA

1800

$6.00

Casa Noble

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00+

Herradura

$10.00

Hornitos

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Mezcal

$11.00

Patron

$9.00+

Rose Tequila

$8.00

Tanteo

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

RUM

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Rum & Coke

$4.00

Black Magic

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Rum-Chata

$7.00

Sailor Jerrys

$7.00

Whalers

$6.00

Gosling's Black

$7.00

Well Rum $3 Special

$3.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$4.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

J&B Scotch

$8.00

Well Scotch $3 Special

$3.00

GIN

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Well Gin & Tonic

$4.00

Empress Purple

$8.00

Well Gin $3 Special

$3.00

CORDIALS

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Jager

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.08

Grand Marnier

$9.00

BRANDY & COGNAC

Hennessey

$8.00

Well Brandy

$5.00

Well Brandy $3 Special

$3.00

WINE

Yellowtail Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00+

Yellowtail Chardonnay

$6.00+

Yellowtail Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Yellowtail Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

Yellowtail Merlot

$6.00+

J-Roget Champagne

$6.00+

Josh Chardonnay

$9.00

Open Cork

$10.00

SELTZERS/OTHER

Mango Margarita

$5.00+

Smirnoff Ice

$6.00

Frozen Cocktail

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00+

Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

Ginger Storm

$3.00

Pink Chi Chi

$4.00

Raspberry Breeze

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Splashberry Soda

$4.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coconut Water

$4.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00

BAR FOOD

Pizza Singles

$4.00

Ramona Burrito

$4.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$5.00

Acai Bowl

$5.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Pretzel

$2.00

Hotdog & Beer

$5.00

Pizza & Beer

$5.00

Hot Dog $2

$2.00

Pizza Slice

$2.00+

Chicken Quesidilla

$3.00

Lunch

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$8.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Chili Dog

$5.00

Chili Dog w/ cole slaw & Fries

$14.00

Chili Dog with a side of coleslaw and fries - $14

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$9.00

with chips & pickle

Tuna Salad

$9.00

with chips & pickle

Ham

$9.00

with chips & pickle

Turkey

$10.00

with chips & pickle

Roast Beef

$9.00

with chips & pickle

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

with chips & pickle

BLT

$10.00

with chips & pickle

Egg Salad

$9.00

Club

$13.00

Italian sandwich - turkey, salami and capicola

Beef Dip Sandwiche

$14.00

Beef Dip Sandwiches, served with Au jus and fries

Meatball Sandwiches

$14.00

Meatball Sandwiches, meatballs, homemade marinara sauce & a side salad -

Italian Sub

$13.00

Italian Sub with pasta salad

Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Open Face Turkey Sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

$16.00

w/ pasta salad

Sides

French Fries

$4.00+

Tater Tots

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$4.00

Eggs

$1.00

Breakfast

Muffin

$4.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

De Anza Slam

$10.00

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast, white, wheat, rye or sourdough or 1 biscuit and gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, potatoes, cheese and salsa on the side

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage or ham on toast or a bagel

French Toast

$6.00

Oatmeal

$2.00

Fruit

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Croisnt

$2.00

Steak N Eggs

$13.00

Dinner

Chicken/Sausage Gumbo

$19.00

served over rice and bread

Ravioli

$16.00

salad and garlic bread

Beef Enchiladas

$15.00

with refried beans & rice

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry

$14.00

served with rice

Bean & Cheese Tostadas

$6.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Super Nachos

$13.00

Baked Chicken Quarters

$13.00

Baked Chicken Quarters with Lemon Parsley Potatoes, Green Beans

Lasagne

$15.00

Lasagne w/ Salad, Garlic Bread

Shepherd Pie

$15.00

Chicken Tetrazzini

$13.00

Chicken Tetrazzini, Salad, Roll

BBQ pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

BBQ pulled Pork Sliders (2), baked beans and cole slaw

BBQ pulled pork fries

$13.00

BBQ pulled pork fries, smothered in cheese (jalapenos available)

Ham & Cheesy Potatoes

$13.00

Ham, Cheesy potatoes, veg , roll

Chicken Enchilada Pie

$14.00

Chicken Enchilada Pie, served with refried beans

Teriyaki Shrimp Cilantro Lime Rice

$16.00

Teriyaki shrimp, Cilantro lime rice, and vegetable medley

Seared Ahi

$16.00

Seared Ahi on a bed of greens with side of veggies

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Marinated chicken breasts, Lemon Parsley Potatoes, Green Beans

Sopapilla

$13.00

Sopapilla, w/seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, red or greens sauce, sour cream

Grilled Veggie & Bean Burrito

$13.00

Smothered grilled veggie and pinto bean burrito, served with spanish rice, lime/cilantro cream dressing

Jerk Chicken

$17.00

jerk chicken thigh drumstick, rice and beans, plantains

Veggie Curry

$16.00

Veggie curry with asparagus, squash, zucchini, tomato, potato, brusell sprouts w/ benas, rice and plantains

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp

$18.00

with veggies, rice, beans, plaintains

Miso Ginger Pork Loin

$20.00

with sticky rice and glazed veggies

Pork Chop

$18.00

Pork Chop, Mashed potatoes, gravy and a veggie

Ribeye

$25.00

steak potatoes and veggies

Ribs

$20.00

Ribs and 2 sides

Garlic Shrimp

$22.00

Med Chicken

$18.00

Crawfish

$19.00

Macadamia Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Macadamia crusted mahi mahi, fire roast corn, coconut rice

Prime Rib

$20.00

Prime Rib, loaded baked potato, garlic broccoli, au jus and horseradish cream sauce

Meatloaf

$16.00

Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Mahi Mahi

$20.00

Mahi Mahi, Cilantro Lime Rice, Bacon Wrapped asparagus bundles

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$14.00

w/garlic bread

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

w/ mashed potatoes & corn

Tacos

$14.00

w/ rice and beans

Crime Scene Caserole

$14.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Greek Custard Pie

$5.00

Beingets 3

$5.00

Beingets 6

$9.00

Beingets 9

$14.00

Lemon Tart

$6.00

Lemon Tart with Vanilla Ice cream

Creme Brulee

$5.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Lava Cake

$5.00

Bananas Foster

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Patio BBQ

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

with chips

Burger

$10.00

with chips

Ht Dog

$8.00

w/ chilli, cheese & chips

Breakfast Scramble

$10.00

Eggs, potatoes & veggies

Brat/Hot Link

$8.00

Pretzel

$3.00

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Irish Nachos

$10.00

Steak fries, cheese sauce, bacon bits & sour cream

Calamari

$5.00

Eggs Rolls

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Nachos

$3.00

Frito Pie

$5.00

Wings 1/2

$8.00

6 wings

Wings Full

$14.00

12

Salads

Ahi Salad

$18.00

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$14.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheese, lettuce and homemade salsa

Chopped Salad

$10.00

chopped salad romaine, grilled veggies, roasted corn, blean beans, cilantro/lime dressing, crispy corn chips

Side Salad

$4.00

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

DSR Classic Burger

$12.00

Green Chili Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Sliders

$7.00

BOTTLED BEER

Bud Light

$5.00+

Budwieser

$5.00+

Coors Light

$4.00+

Coors OG

$4.00+

Ballast Point

$6.00

Corona

$5.00+

Heineken

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00+

Stella

$6.00

SELTZERS/OTHER

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Mango Margarita

$5.00+

Frozen Cocktail

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00+

Hard Kombucha

$6.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Drinks

Soda

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Milk

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

ICE

$3.00

Perrier

$2.00

GATORADE

$2.00

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Snacks

Candy

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Cookies

$1.00

Cup-O-Noodles

$1.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$1.00

Oatmeal

$2.00

Acai Bar

$4.00

Yogurt

$2.00

Mini Muffin

$0.50

Muffin

$2.00

Pastry

$1.00

Oatmeal w/milk

$3.00

Poptart

$2.00

Merchandise

AANR Towel

$5.00

Advil

$0.50

Backpack

$7.00

Chapstick

$1.00

Cooler Bag

$7.00

DVD

$1.00

Flip Flops

$5.00

Hat

$17.00

Lic Plate Frame

$2.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

Mug

$5.00

Razor

$1.00

Robe

$30.00

Soap - Bar

$1.00

Sunscreen

$3.00

Hoodie

$34.00

T-Shirt

$18.00

Tissue

$1.00

Toothbrush

$1.00

Toothpaste

$1.00

Walking Stick

$25.00

Towel

$15.00

Coozie

$3.00

Stickers

$2.00

Hat Straw

$25.00

T-Shirt 2 for 30

$30.00

To Go Foods

Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Dinner Meal 10

$10.00

Dinner Meal 8

$8.00

Cereal w/Milk

$3.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Cereal

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1951 Carrizo Gorge Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca
orange starNo Reviews
15027 Highway 79 Julian, CA 92036
View restaurantnext
Outpost by Valley Farm Markets - 10600 Sunrise Highway
orange starNo Reviews
10600 Sunrise Highway Mount Laguna, CA 91948
View restaurantnext
Pine Valley House Resort
orange starNo Reviews
28841 Old Highway 80 Mailing: po bx 5, 91948 Pine Valley, CA 91962
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jacumba Hot Springs
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston