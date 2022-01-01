De Anza Resort 1951 Carrizo Gorge Road
1951 Carrizo Gorge Road
Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934
COCKTAILS
Bloody Mary
Margarita
Pina Colada
Blue Donk
Moscow Mule
Daily Special
Long Island
Martini
Cosmopolitan
White Russian
Gold Rush
Tequila Sunrise
Daiquiri
Mai Tai
Mojito
Dirty Shirley
Mimosa
Paloma
Mezcal Mule
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Choc-Cream Martini
Chocolate Hottie
Slam Drunk
SoCo Hurricane
Painkiller
Green Tea
Aviation
MIXED SHOTS
BOTTLED BEER
805
Angry Orchard
Ballast Point Can
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budwieser
Coors Light
Coors OG
Corona
Heineken
Heinekin OO
Lagunitas IPA
Mango Cart
Michelob Amberbock
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Milwaukee's Best NA
Modelo
Oktoberfest
Random Craft
Stella
VODKA
WHISKEY
Angels Envy
Bulleit
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Vanilla
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
TEQUILA
RUM
SCOTCH
GIN
BRANDY & COGNAC
WINE
SELTZERS/OTHER
MOCKTAILS
NON-ALCOHOLIC
BAR FOOD
Lunch
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
with chips & pickle
Tuna Salad
with chips & pickle
Ham
with chips & pickle
Turkey
with chips & pickle
Roast Beef
with chips & pickle
Grilled Cheese
with chips & pickle
BLT
with chips & pickle
Egg Salad
Club
Italian sandwich - turkey, salami and capicola
Beef Dip Sandwiche
Beef Dip Sandwiches, served with Au jus and fries
Meatball Sandwiches
Meatball Sandwiches, meatballs, homemade marinara sauce & a side salad -
Italian Sub
Italian Sub with pasta salad
Open Face Turkey Sandwich
Open Face Turkey Sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
w/ pasta salad
Breakfast
Muffin
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Biscuits & Gravy
De Anza Slam
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes, choice of toast, white, wheat, rye or sourdough or 1 biscuit and gravy
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, potatoes, cheese and salsa on the side
Breakfast Sandwich
eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage or ham on toast or a bagel
French Toast
Oatmeal
Fruit
Fruit Cup
Croisnt
Steak N Eggs
Dinner
Chicken/Sausage Gumbo
served over rice and bread
Ravioli
salad and garlic bread
Beef Enchiladas
with refried beans & rice
Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry
served with rice
Bean & Cheese Tostadas
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Super Nachos
Baked Chicken Quarters
Baked Chicken Quarters with Lemon Parsley Potatoes, Green Beans
Lasagne
Lasagne w/ Salad, Garlic Bread
Shepherd Pie
Chicken Tetrazzini
Chicken Tetrazzini, Salad, Roll
BBQ pulled Pork Sliders
BBQ pulled Pork Sliders (2), baked beans and cole slaw
BBQ pulled pork fries
BBQ pulled pork fries, smothered in cheese (jalapenos available)
Ham & Cheesy Potatoes
Ham, Cheesy potatoes, veg , roll
Chicken Enchilada Pie
Chicken Enchilada Pie, served with refried beans
Teriyaki Shrimp Cilantro Lime Rice
Teriyaki shrimp, Cilantro lime rice, and vegetable medley
Seared Ahi
Seared Ahi on a bed of greens with side of veggies
Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken breasts, Lemon Parsley Potatoes, Green Beans
Sopapilla
Sopapilla, w/seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, red or greens sauce, sour cream
Grilled Veggie & Bean Burrito
Smothered grilled veggie and pinto bean burrito, served with spanish rice, lime/cilantro cream dressing
Jerk Chicken
jerk chicken thigh drumstick, rice and beans, plantains
Veggie Curry
Veggie curry with asparagus, squash, zucchini, tomato, potato, brusell sprouts w/ benas, rice and plantains
Jamaican Jerk Shrimp
with veggies, rice, beans, plaintains
Miso Ginger Pork Loin
with sticky rice and glazed veggies
Pork Chop
Pork Chop, Mashed potatoes, gravy and a veggie
Ribeye
steak potatoes and veggies
Ribs
Ribs and 2 sides
Garlic Shrimp
Med Chicken
Crawfish
Macadamia Mahi Mahi
Macadamia crusted mahi mahi, fire roast corn, coconut rice
Prime Rib
Prime Rib, loaded baked potato, garlic broccoli, au jus and horseradish cream sauce
Meatloaf
Fried Shrimp
Mahi Mahi
Mahi Mahi, Cilantro Lime Rice, Bacon Wrapped asparagus bundles
Lobster Ravioli
Spaghetti Meatballs
w/garlic bread
Lemon Chicken
w/ mashed potatoes & corn
Tacos
w/ rice and beans
Crime Scene Caserole
Dessert
Patio BBQ
Appetizers
Salads
Burgers
Drinks
Snacks
Merchandise
AANR Towel
Advil
Backpack
Chapstick
Cooler Bag
DVD
Flip Flops
Hat
Lic Plate Frame
Long Sleeve Shirt
Mug
Razor
Robe
Soap - Bar
Sunscreen
Hoodie
T-Shirt
Tissue
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Walking Stick
Towel
Coozie
Stickers
Hat Straw
T-Shirt 2 for 30
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1951 Carrizo Gorge Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934
