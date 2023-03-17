De Asian 710 Commercial Avenue
710 Commercial Avenue
Anacortes, WA 98221
Popular Items
Sushi
Japanese Cold Small Dishes
Hiyashi Wakame (Seaweed Salad)
Dark green seaweed mixed with tangy, sweet and savory flavors.
Kanisu Crab
Shrimp, avocado, and masago wrapped with cucumber skin in tangy rice vinegar
Spicy Mixed Seafood
Crab, shrimp, and octopus with cucumber in spicy sauce
Sesame Tuna
Seared tuna steak with sesame seeds and wasabi cream
Tuna Tataki
Seared on the outside and rear on the inside with scallions and ponzu sauce
Poke Salad
Chopped tuna or Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and masago in spicy sauce
Yellow Tail Jalapeño
Yellow Tail, masago, jalapeño, scallions, sesame seed, and Ponzu sauce
Sushi Appetizer
5 pieces of sushi tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, and crab
Sashimi Appertizer
8 pieces of Tuna, salmon, and escolar (white tuna)
Nigiri
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
2 ps
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
2 ps
White Tuna (Escolar) Nigiri
2 ps
Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri
2 ps
Yellow Tail (Hamashi) Nigiri
2 ps
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
2 ps
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
2 ps
Crab Stick (Kanikama) Nigiri
2 ps
Cook Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
2 ps
Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri
2 ps
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
2 ps
Flying fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri
2 ps
Egg (Tamago) Nigiri
2 ps
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri
2 ps
Salmon Egg (Ikura) Nigiri
2 ps
Sashimi
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
3 ps
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
3 ps
White Tuna (Escolar) Sashimi
3 ps
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Sashimi
3 ps
Yellow Tail (Hamashi) Sashimi
3 ps
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi
3 ps
Cook Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
3 ps
Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi
3 ps
Eel (Unagi) Sashimi
3 ps
Tamago (Egg) Sashimi
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi
Crab Stick Sashimi
Japanese Dinner Combo
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, with masago and sesame seeds
Veggie Roll
Assorted vegetables (Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, or carrots)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, scallions, with sesame seeds and spicy sauce
Anacortes Roll
Shrimp, crab, cucumber, lettuce, cream cheese, sesame seed, and mayo
Philly Roll
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and sesame seed
Tanzana Roll
Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, and scallions with sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, tempura cucumber, and avocado. Topped with masago, sesame seeds, and eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Mixed seafood, bake on a California roll
Caterphillar
Eel and cucumber. Topped with eel sauce, avocado, and sesame seed
Spicy Hamachi
Yellow Tail, cucumber, jalapeño and sesame seed
Salmon Avocado Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado, and sesame seed
J.B. Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions
J.B. Tempura Roll
Deep-fried J.B. Roll with special sauce
Rainbow Roll
Rainbow of fish on California roll
Special Rolls
Rock & Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, red Tobiko, and tempura flakes
Hot Lady
Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with yellowtail, jalapeño, wasabi cream, and Sriracha
Beauty & the Beast
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with eel and tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Tony the Tiger
Shrimp tempura, crab cream cheese, avocado. Topped with cook shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko
Black Hole
Shrimp tempura, creamy crab salad, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with roasted eel, sesame seed, and eel sauce
Green Giant
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, and asparagus. Topped with thin slices of avocado, sesame seed, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
The Bomb
Cream cheese, tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, masago. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Black Widow Spider
Softshell crab, cream cheese, avocados, asparagus, masago crab salad. Topped with spicy Mayo and eel sauce
Double Salmon
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fresh salmon, spicy Mayo, and tempura flakes
Crazy Roll
Shrimp tempura, salmon skin, cream cheese, roasted eel, avocado, cucumber, spicy Mayo, and eel sauce
Kamikaze
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, cucumber, and tempura flake topped with tuna, black masago, and spicy mayo
De Asian
Shrimp tempura, creamy crab salad, avocado. Topped with seared salmon, black truffle oil, spicy Mayo, and red tobiko
Hand Roll
Food
Appetizer
Spring Roll
A delicate combination of fresh vegetables, crystal noodle in thin pastry. Deep fried until golden brown. Served with plum sauce.
Fresh Roll
Fresh herbs, rice noodles and tofu or prawns wrapped in streamed nice paper. Served with our delicious homemade peanut sauce.
Chicken Karaage
Japanese style fried chicken
Gyoza
Fresh vegetables, soybean and chicken filled in wheat wrapper. Served with soy sauce.
Dynamite Mussel
Fried Tofu
Crispy fried tofu served with plum sauce, and ground peanuts
Crab Delight
Deep-fried wonton wrap stuffed with fresh crab meat and cream cheese, served with sweet and spicy plum sauce.
Edamame
Steamed Soybeans
Thai Curry Puffs
Stuffed with curry power, potatoes, onions and vegetables, in a puff pastry, served with small cumber salad.
Coconut Prawns
Deep-fried, battered prawns until goldenbrown, served with plum sauce
Stir fired Bok Choy
Chicken Satay (2 skewers)
Marinated in a mixture of spices, herbs, and coconut milk. Grilled skewers served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber
Chicken Satay (4 skewers)
Marinated in a mixture of spices, herbs, and coconut milk. Grilled skewers served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber
Calamari
Sliced calamari, lightly breaded, pan-fried. Served with sweet and spicy plum sauce.
Tempura Appetizer
3 pieces of Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables
De Asian's Sampler
A combination of tempura, gyoza, spring rolls, and crab delights.
Salad
House Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, corn, carrot, and cucumber with Wafu dressing (Japanese-style).
Larb Gai (Chicken)
Ground Chicken breast tossed with roasted chili pepper, roasted rice, red onion, green onion, mint, lime juice and fish sauce.
Crying Tiger
Thai-style grilled New York steak tossed with chili pepper, cilantro, mint, red onion, roasted rice, and lime juice.
De Asian's Salad
A salad tossed with cashew nuts, roasted chili pepper, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green onion, carrot, and lime juice.
Yum Woon Sen
Streamed prawn and ground chicken breast tossed with bean thread noodle cashew nuts,carrot, onion, cilantro, fresh chilies, and lime juice
Soups
Miso Soup
Tom Kah
Thai style hot sour soup with coconut milk,lemon grass, chili paste, lime leaf, onion, mushrooms, and galangal seasoned with fresh green onion and cilantro.
Tom Yum
Thai style hot sour soup in clear broth with a touch of lemon grass, chill paste, lime leaf, onion, mushrooms, tomato and galangal, seasoned with fresh green onion and cilantro
Wonton Soup
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground prawns and ground chicken in a hot broth and baby Bok Choy. Topped with fresh green onion, cilantro, and crispy garlic.
Tom Yum Noodle
Rice noodle in Thai Style hot and sour soup in clear broth with chicken, chili paste, green onion, ground peanut, and fresh cilantro on top.
Ramen
Shoyu Ramen
Soy sauce broth with Chashu pork, a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, sesame seeds, and nori.
Miso Ramen
Soybean paste broth with a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, and nori
Tonkutsu Ramen
Pork bone broth with Chashu pork, a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, sesame seeds, nori, and pickled ginger
Tom Yum Ramen
Hot and sour lemongrass broth with mushroom, a soft-boiled egg, and scallions.
Japanese Specialty
Japanese Curry
Deep panko breaded your choice of meat (chicken or pork) with brown Japanese curry sauce, onion, carrots, and potatoes, on top of rice
Tonkutsu
Choices of pork or chicken and deep-fried to crunchy with side of salad, and miso soup
Teriyaki
Japanese salty-sweet sauce with your choice of meat with side of salad, and miso soup
Chirashi Bowl
Japanese Rice Bowl with side of salad, and miso soup
Unagi (Eel) Bowl
Japanese Rice Bowl with side of salad, and miso soup
Poke Bowl
Choices of diced tuna or salmon mixed with various seasonings, avocado, seaweed sald, rice, and sesame seed
Yakisoba
Japanese dish made with stir-fried noodles, meat, carrot, cabbage, and onion
Wok Noodle
Phad Thai
Rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onion, and egg stir-fried in Phad Thai sauce and sprinkled with ground peanuts.
Phad See Ew
Wide rice noodles with broccoli, carrot, and egg, stir-fried in sweet soy sauce
Phad Kee Mao
(Drunken Noodles) Wide rice noodles with bamboo shoots, egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, and basil stir-fried in Kee Mao sauce.
Phad Woon Sen
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with cabbage, egg, tomato, pineapple, green onion, and bean sprouts.
Rama Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg served on a bed of cooked spinach and topped with peanut sauce.
Golden Noodles
Stir-fried yellow curry sauce with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrots, and Thai basil
Phad Sen Yai
Stir-fried red curry sauce with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, onion, bell pepper, green bean, and Thai basil.
Phad Mama
Stir-fried egg noodles in special sauce. with carrots, cabbage, broccoli, bell pepper and egg.
Thai Curries
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil
Green Curry
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant, and basil
Yellow Curry
Carrots, onion, pineapple and potatoes
Panang Curry
Bell pepper and basil
Massaman Curry
Carrots, onion, pineapple, peanut sauce and potatoes
Mango Curry
Yellow curry sauce with shrimp, fresh mango, tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil
Avocado Curry
Green curry sauce with shrimp, avocado, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with egg, tomatoes, onion, pea&carrots, and broccoli.
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried basil egg, green beans, bell pepper, pea&carrots, and onion.
Chili PAste Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, onion, pea&carrots, tomatoes, and Chili Paste.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with pineapple, egg, onion, peas&carrots, yellow curry powder, cashew nut, and onion.
Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried Jasmine rice with crab meat, egg, onion, peas &carrots, sprinkled with cilantro.
Entrees
Golden Cashew
Sauteed your choice of meat, roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, carrots, mushroom and stir-fried with chili sauce
Holy Basil
Sauteed your choice of meat, basil, garlic, bell pepper, green bean, onion, and mushrooms and stir-fried with Basil garlic sauce
Garlic
Sauteed your choice of meat, garlic, broccoli, cabbage and carrots and stir-fried and sprinkled with golden fried garlic
Swimming Rama
Sauteed your choice of meat on a bed of cooked spinach and topped with peanut sauce
Eggplant
Sauteed your choice of meat, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, and onion, stir-fried with chili sauce.
Wonderful Orange Chicken
Sautéed your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, and carrots and stir-fried in special orange sauce and garnished with fresh orange slice.
Spicy Chicken
Marinated chicken breast deep fried golden brown and tossed, onion, bell pepper and stir-fried with spicy sauce.
Seafood Sunny Delight
Combination of prawns, calamari, scallops, mussels, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell pepper, onion, basil stir-fried with chili sauce
Broccoli Flower
Sauteed your choice of meat, broccoli and stir-fried with oyster sauce
De Asian Special
Sizzling Garlic Beef
Marinated sliced beef sautéed with lots of fresh garlic, onion, mushroom, and black pepper. Served on bed of lettuce.
Garlic Pork Ribs
We are proud to introduce our special soft and tender garlic pork ribs. This magnificent dish is created by slowly baking marinated pork ribs with our own recipe garlic sauce added just right before the rib are done to elevate the taste of the real garlic.
De Asian's Medley
Prawns, calamari, mussels, and scallops sautéed with egg, mushroom, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and Chef's secret sauce
Kee Mao Soba
Soba noodles with bamboo shoots, egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil, and your choice of meat
Roasted Duck Curry
Red curry paste and coconut milk with half duck, pineapple, tomato, bell pepper, and basil.
Salmon Curry
Deep-fried salmon steak served on bed steamed vegetable with our red curry sauce.
Pla Trout Chui Chi
Deep-fried Trout topped with Panang curry sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper and fresh basil
Three Flavor Trout
Deep-fried Trout stir-fried our three Navor sauce with mushroom bell pepper and fresh basil
Side Order
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
De Asian, a Thai and Japanese fusion restaurant in Anacortes, WA, introduces the rich flavors of Thai and Japanese cuisine, which includes sushi. De Asian is not just a place to eat but also a cultural hub where people can come together to experience Asian food. Sushi, the traditional Japanese dish, became one of the most popular items on the menu. De Asian's unique blend of Thai and Japanese cuisine, drew foodies from all over the city. Come in and enjoy!
