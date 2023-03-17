Restaurant header imageView gallery

De Asian 710 Commercial Avenue

No reviews yet

710 Commercial Avenue

Anacortes, WA 98221

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
California Roll
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

Sushi

Japanese Cold Small Dishes

Hiyashi Wakame (Seaweed Salad)

$6.00

Dark green seaweed mixed with tangy, sweet and savory flavors.

Kanisu Crab

$8.00

Shrimp, avocado, and masago wrapped with cucumber skin in tangy rice vinegar

Spicy Mixed Seafood

$8.00

Crab, shrimp, and octopus with cucumber in spicy sauce

Sesame Tuna

$13.00

Seared tuna steak with sesame seeds and wasabi cream

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared on the outside and rear on the inside with scallions and ponzu sauce

Poke Salad

$13.00

Chopped tuna or Salmon, avocado, cucumber, and masago in spicy sauce

Yellow Tail Jalapeño

$13.00

Yellow Tail, masago, jalapeño, scallions, sesame seed, and Ponzu sauce

Sushi Appetizer

$13.00

5 pieces of sushi tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, and crab

Sashimi Appertizer

$15.00

8 pieces of Tuna, salmon, and escolar (white tuna)

Nigiri

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$6.00

2 ps

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$6.50

2 ps

White Tuna (Escolar) Nigiri

$6.00

2 ps

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri

$10.00

2 ps

Yellow Tail (Hamashi) Nigiri

$7.00

2 ps

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

2 ps

Octopus (Tako) Nigiri

$5.00

2 ps

Crab Stick (Kanikama) Nigiri

$5.00

2 ps

Cook Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$5.00

2 ps

Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$7.50

2 ps

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$7.25

2 ps

Flying fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri

$6.50

2 ps

Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$4.75

2 ps

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri

$6.00

2 ps

Salmon Egg (Ikura) Nigiri

$8.00

2 ps

Sashimi

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$9.00

3 ps

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$9.75

3 ps

White Tuna (Escolar) Sashimi

$9.00

3 ps

Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi) Sashimi

$14.00

3 ps

Yellow Tail (Hamashi) Sashimi

$10.00

3 ps

Octopus (Tako) Sashimi

$7.50

3 ps

Cook Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$7.50

3 ps

Scallop (Hotate) Sashimi

$12.00

3 ps

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$11.00

3 ps

Tamago (Egg) Sashimi

$7.50

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi

$9.00

Crab Stick Sashimi

$8.00

Japanese Dinner Combo

Sushi Combo

$20.00

Served with miso soup, salad, and california roll

Sashimi Combo (S)

$28.00

Served with miso soup, salad, and california roll

Sashimi Combo (L)

$48.00

Served with miso soup, salad, and california roll

Sushi&Sashimi Combo

$28.00

Served with miso soup, salad, and california roll

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$8.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, with masago and sesame seeds

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Assorted vegetables (Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, or carrots)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna, scallions, with sesame seeds and spicy sauce

Anacortes Roll

$11.00

Shrimp, crab, cucumber, lettuce, cream cheese, sesame seed, and mayo

Philly Roll

$12.00

Smoke salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and sesame seed

Tanzana Roll

$12.00

Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, and scallions with sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp, tempura cucumber, and avocado. Topped with masago, sesame seeds, and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Mixed seafood, bake on a California roll

Caterphillar

$15.00

Eel and cucumber. Topped with eel sauce, avocado, and sesame seed

Spicy Hamachi

$14.00

Yellow Tail, cucumber, jalapeño and sesame seed

Salmon Avocado Roll

$11.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, and sesame seed

J.B. Roll

$11.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions

J.B. Tempura Roll

$13.00

Deep-fried J.B. Roll with special sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Rainbow of fish on California roll

Special Rolls

Rock & Roll

$19.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, red Tobiko, and tempura flakes

Hot Lady

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with yellowtail, jalapeño, wasabi cream, and Sriracha

Beauty & the Beast

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with eel and tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Tony the Tiger

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab cream cheese, avocado. Topped with cook shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko

Black Hole

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, creamy crab salad, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with roasted eel, sesame seed, and eel sauce

Green Giant

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, crab, and asparagus. Topped with thin slices of avocado, sesame seed, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes

The Bomb

$16.00

Cream cheese, tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, masago. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Black Widow Spider

$18.00

Softshell crab, cream cheese, avocados, asparagus, masago crab salad. Topped with spicy Mayo and eel sauce

Double Salmon

$17.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with fresh salmon, spicy Mayo, and tempura flakes

Crazy Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, salmon skin, cream cheese, roasted eel, avocado, cucumber, spicy Mayo, and eel sauce

Kamikaze

$18.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, cucumber, and tempura flake topped with tuna, black masago, and spicy mayo

De Asian

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, creamy crab salad, avocado. Topped with seared salmon, black truffle oil, spicy Mayo, and red tobiko

Hand Roll

Salmon Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.50

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$7.50

Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Hamachi Hand Roll

$8.00

Eel Hand Roll

$9.00

Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$13.00

Salmon Tartare

$13.00

Food

Appetizer

Spring Roll

$8.00

A delicate combination of fresh vegetables, crystal noodle in thin pastry. Deep fried until golden brown. Served with plum sauce.

Fresh Roll

$10.00

Fresh herbs, rice noodles and tofu or prawns wrapped in streamed nice paper. Served with our delicious homemade peanut sauce.

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Gyoza

$10.00

Fresh vegetables, soybean and chicken filled in wheat wrapper. Served with soy sauce.

Dynamite Mussel

$10.00

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Crispy fried tofu served with plum sauce, and ground peanuts

Crab Delight

$10.00

Deep-fried wonton wrap stuffed with fresh crab meat and cream cheese, served with sweet and spicy plum sauce.

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Soybeans

Thai Curry Puffs

$12.00

Stuffed with curry power, potatoes, onions and vegetables, in a puff pastry, served with small cumber salad.

Coconut Prawns

$11.00

Deep-fried, battered prawns until goldenbrown, served with plum sauce

Stir fired Bok Choy

$8.00

Chicken Satay (2 skewers)

$8.00

Marinated in a mixture of spices, herbs, and coconut milk. Grilled skewers served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber

Chicken Satay (4 skewers)

$11.00

Marinated in a mixture of spices, herbs, and coconut milk. Grilled skewers served with peanut sauce and pickled cucumber

Calamari

$11.00

Sliced calamari, lightly breaded, pan-fried. Served with sweet and spicy plum sauce.

Tempura Appetizer

$13.00

3 pieces of Shrimp and Assorted Vegetables

De Asian's Sampler

$15.00

A combination of tempura, gyoza, spring rolls, and crab delights.

Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, corn, carrot, and cucumber with Wafu dressing (Japanese-style).

Larb Gai (Chicken)

$13.00

Ground Chicken breast tossed with roasted chili pepper, roasted rice, red onion, green onion, mint, lime juice and fish sauce.

Crying Tiger

$19.00

Thai-style grilled New York steak tossed with chili pepper, cilantro, mint, red onion, roasted rice, and lime juice.

De Asian's Salad

$17.00

A salad tossed with cashew nuts, roasted chili pepper, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green onion, carrot, and lime juice.

Yum Woon Sen

$17.00

Streamed prawn and ground chicken breast tossed with bean thread noodle cashew nuts,carrot, onion, cilantro, fresh chilies, and lime juice

Soups

Miso Soup

$2.50

Tom Kah

$8.00

Thai style hot sour soup with coconut milk,lemon grass, chili paste, lime leaf, onion, mushrooms, and galangal seasoned with fresh green onion and cilantro.

Tom Yum

$8.00

Thai style hot sour soup in clear broth with a touch of lemon grass, chill paste, lime leaf, onion, mushrooms, tomato and galangal, seasoned with fresh green onion and cilantro

Wonton Soup

$14.00

Fresh wontons stuffed with ground prawns and ground chicken in a hot broth and baby Bok Choy. Topped with fresh green onion, cilantro, and crispy garlic.

Tom Yum Noodle

$13.00

Rice noodle in Thai Style hot and sour soup in clear broth with chicken, chili paste, green onion, ground peanut, and fresh cilantro on top.

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.00

Soy sauce broth with Chashu pork, a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, sesame seeds, and nori.

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Soybean paste broth with a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, and nori

Tonkutsu Ramen

$15.00

Pork bone broth with Chashu pork, a soft-boiled egg, bamboo shoots, scallions, sesame seeds, nori, and pickled ginger

Tom Yum Ramen

$14.00

Hot and sour lemongrass broth with mushroom, a soft-boiled egg, and scallions.

Japanese Specialty

Japanese Curry

$16.00

Deep panko breaded your choice of meat (chicken or pork) with brown Japanese curry sauce, onion, carrots, and potatoes, on top of rice

Tonkutsu

$17.00

Choices of pork or chicken and deep-fried to crunchy with side of salad, and miso soup

Teriyaki

$14.00

Japanese salty-sweet sauce with your choice of meat with side of salad, and miso soup

Chirashi Bowl

$25.00

Japanese Rice Bowl with side of salad, and miso soup

Unagi (Eel) Bowl

$27.00

Japanese Rice Bowl with side of salad, and miso soup

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Choices of diced tuna or salmon mixed with various seasonings, avocado, seaweed sald, rice, and sesame seed

Yakisoba

$14.00

Japanese dish made with stir-fried noodles, meat, carrot, cabbage, and onion

Wok Noodle

Phad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodles with bean sprouts, green onion, and egg stir-fried in Phad Thai sauce and sprinkled with ground peanuts.

Phad See Ew

$13.00

Wide rice noodles with broccoli, carrot, and egg, stir-fried in sweet soy sauce

Phad Kee Mao

$13.00

(Drunken Noodles) Wide rice noodles with bamboo shoots, egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, and basil stir-fried in Kee Mao sauce.

Phad Woon Sen

$14.00

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with cabbage, egg, tomato, pineapple, green onion, and bean sprouts.

Rama Noodles

$14.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg served on a bed of cooked spinach and topped with peanut sauce.

Golden Noodles

$14.00

Stir-fried yellow curry sauce with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrots, and Thai basil

Phad Sen Yai

$14.00

Stir-fried red curry sauce with wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg, onion, bell pepper, green bean, and Thai basil.

Phad Mama

$13.00

Stir-fried egg noodles in special sauce. with carrots, cabbage, broccoli, bell pepper and egg.

Thai Curries

Red Curry

$13.00

Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil

Green Curry

$13.00

Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, eggplant, and basil

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Carrots, onion, pineapple and potatoes

Panang Curry

$14.00

Bell pepper and basil

Massaman Curry

$14.00

Carrots, onion, pineapple, peanut sauce and potatoes

Mango Curry

$19.00

Yellow curry sauce with shrimp, fresh mango, tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil

Avocado Curry

$19.00

Green curry sauce with shrimp, avocado, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil

Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice with egg, tomatoes, onion, pea&carrots, and broccoli.

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried basil egg, green beans, bell pepper, pea&carrots, and onion.

Chili PAste Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, broccoli, onion, pea&carrots, tomatoes, and Chili Paste.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice with pineapple, egg, onion, peas&carrots, yellow curry powder, cashew nut, and onion.

Crab Fried Rice

$19.00

Stir-fried Jasmine rice with crab meat, egg, onion, peas &carrots, sprinkled with cilantro.

Entrees

Golden Cashew

$13.00

Sauteed your choice of meat, roasted cashew nuts, bell pepper, onion, carrots, mushroom and stir-fried with chili sauce

Holy Basil

$13.00

Sauteed your choice of meat, basil, garlic, bell pepper, green bean, onion, and mushrooms and stir-fried with Basil garlic sauce

Garlic

$13.00

Sauteed your choice of meat, garlic, broccoli, cabbage and carrots and stir-fried and sprinkled with golden fried garlic

Swimming Rama

$13.00

Sauteed your choice of meat on a bed of cooked spinach and topped with peanut sauce

Eggplant

$13.00

Sauteed your choice of meat, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, and onion, stir-fried with chili sauce.

Wonderful Orange Chicken

$16.00

Sautéed your choice of meat, onion, bell pepper, and carrots and stir-fried in special orange sauce and garnished with fresh orange slice.

Spicy Chicken

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast deep fried golden brown and tossed, onion, bell pepper and stir-fried with spicy sauce.

Seafood Sunny Delight

$21.00

Combination of prawns, calamari, scallops, mussels, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell pepper, onion, basil stir-fried with chili sauce

Broccoli Flower

$14.00

Sauteed your choice of meat, broccoli and stir-fried with oyster sauce

De Asian Special

Sizzling Garlic Beef

$22.00

Marinated sliced beef sautéed with lots of fresh garlic, onion, mushroom, and black pepper. Served on bed of lettuce.

Garlic Pork Ribs

$23.00

We are proud to introduce our special soft and tender garlic pork ribs. This magnificent dish is created by slowly baking marinated pork ribs with our own recipe garlic sauce added just right before the rib are done to elevate the taste of the real garlic.

De Asian's Medley

$19.00

Prawns, calamari, mussels, and scallops sautéed with egg, mushroom, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and Chef's secret sauce

Kee Mao Soba

$15.00

Soba noodles with bamboo shoots, egg, tomato, onion, bell pepper, basil, and your choice of meat

Roasted Duck Curry

$25.00

Red curry paste and coconut milk with half duck, pineapple, tomato, bell pepper, and basil.

Salmon Curry

$21.00

Deep-fried salmon steak served on bed steamed vegetable with our red curry sauce.

Pla Trout Chui Chi

$18.00

Deep-fried Trout topped with Panang curry sauce, mushrooms, bell pepper and fresh basil

Three Flavor Trout

$18.00

Deep-fried Trout stir-fried our three Navor sauce with mushroom bell pepper and fresh basil

Side Order

Peanut Sauce (small)

$2.00

Peanut Sauce (large)

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Noodle

$3.00

Vegetable

$3.00

Salad

$3.00

Tofu

$4.00

Sushi Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Quail Egg

$1.00

Drinks

Non-Alcohol

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dessert

Desserts

Ice Cream

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Moji Ice Cream 1 pc

$2.75

Moji Ice Cream 2 pcs

$5.00

Oreo Tempura

$5.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

De Asian, a Thai and Japanese fusion restaurant in Anacortes, WA, introduces the rich flavors of Thai and Japanese cuisine, which includes sushi. De Asian is not just a place to eat but also a cultural hub where people can come together to experience Asian food. Sushi, the traditional Japanese dish, became one of the most popular items on the menu. De Asian's unique blend of Thai and Japanese cuisine, drew foodies from all over the city. Come in and enjoy!

Location

710 Commercial Avenue, Anacortes, WA 98221

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

