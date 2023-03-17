De Asian 710 Commercial Avenue

Restaurant info

De Asian, a Thai and Japanese fusion restaurant in Anacortes, WA, introduces the rich flavors of Thai and Japanese cuisine, which includes sushi. De Asian is not just a place to eat but also a cultural hub where people can come together to experience Asian food. Sushi, the traditional Japanese dish, became one of the most popular items on the menu. De Asian's unique blend of Thai and Japanese cuisine, drew foodies from all over the city. Come in and enjoy!