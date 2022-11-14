Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Bars & Lounges

da Gama MKT Heights 600 N Shepherd St suite 520

No reviews yet

600 N Shepherd St suite 520

Houston, TX 77007

Non Alcoholic

MV Still

$6.50+

mountain valley spring water is pure premium natural american goodness that flows right out of the heart of the ouachita mountains, usa

Topo Chico

$3.50

premium sparkling mineral water sourced exclusively from cerro del topo chico in northern mexico since 1895.

Nimbu Pani

$5.00

nimbu translates to lemon (or really citrus) and pani means water, essentially giving you an indian take on a lemonade.

Iced Tea

$3.50

premium black tea

MV Sparkling

$5.00

mountain valley sparkling spring water is pure premium natural american goodness that flows right out of the heart of the ouachita mountains, usa

Topo Chico LRG

$8.00

Bottles and cans

True Anomaly Seasonal

$7.00

*draft* *ask for details*

True Anomaly Ben's House IPA

$7.00

*draft* abv: 6.4% west coast ipa, tx

11 Below 'Hipster Sauce'

$7.00

abv: 6.5% american ipa, tx

Bishop Crackberry Cider

$5.00

abv: 6% cider, tx

Karbach Texas Waves Ale

$5.00Out of stock

abv: 5.2% amber lager, ny

Lagunitas 'Little Sumpin'

$7.00

abv: 7.5% wheat pale ale, ca

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.50

abv: 6% milk stout, co

North Coast Brewing CO. Scrimshaw

$4.00

abv: 4.5% pilsner, ca

Unibroue 'La Fin Du Monde'

$7.50

abv: 9% tripel, canada

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00

abv:5.2 amber lager, ny

Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
da Gama will serve fine casual Indian canteen food, natural wines and cocktails in a beautiful setting over looking the MKT trail and park.

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

da Gama MKT Heights image
da Gama MKT Heights image
da Gama MKT Heights image

