da Gama MKT Heights 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
da Gama will serve fine casual Indian canteen food, natural wines and cocktails in a beautiful setting over looking the MKT trail and park.
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston, TX 77007
