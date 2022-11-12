  • Home
  Garland
  De La Fuente Tacos De Birria - 5481 Broadway Blvd
De La Fuente Tacos De Birria 5481 Broadway Blvd

No reviews yet

5481 Broadway Blvd

Garland, TX 75043

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA BEV

Soda

$2.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Mexican Soda

$2.75

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Orange juice

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.50

Mexica soda 500ml

$3.75

Soda Botella

$1.99

Kids juice

$1.00

Michelada Topo

$11.00

BEER

25oz Dos XX

$8.00

25oz Coors Light

$8.00

16oz Coors Light

$4.50

16oz Dos XX

$4.50

Michelada Dos XX 260z

$12.00

Michelada Dos XX 16oz

$10.00

Michelada Coors Light 260z

$12.00

Michelada Coors Light16oz

$10.00

Especial 2 X 1

$4.50

16oz. ESPECIAL

$4.50

2x1 16oz

$4.50

Modelo Negra 16oz

$4.50

Tecate 16oz

$4.50

Modelo Negra 25 Oz

$8.00

Tecate 25 Oz

$8.00

Michelada Model Negr

$12.00

Modelo especial

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Michelob ultra

$4.50

Michelada Michelob Ultra

$12.00

Michelada Modelo Especial

$13.00

Michelada Corona

$13.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelada Bud Light

$12.00

XX

$5.50

Michelada XX

$13.00

Victoria

$5.50

Michelada victoria

$13.00

Beer No alcohol

$3.50

Shots

Patron silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Corralejo Silver

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Jose cuervo

$8.00

Vodka Gray Goose

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Vodka Titos

$8.00

Jimador

$9.00

Remy Martin

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Buchanans

$10.00

Rum Bacardi

$8.00

Rum Capitan Morgan

$6.00

Fire ball

$7.00

Hennessy

$10.00

De la casa

$8.00

CasaAmigos Silver

$12.00

CasaAmigos Reposado

$15.00

Jack daniels

$10.00

Tito's

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Merlot

$6.50

Moscato

$6.50

Chardnnay

$6.50

Buchanans 12Y

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Malibu Pineapple

$5.00

Capitan Morgan

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Mojito

$12.00

Run Bacardi lime juice syrup mint

Margarita De la casa

$8.00

tequila lime juice agave

Pina Colada

$12.00

run Malibu coconut pineapple juice

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

tequila orage juice grenadine

Mimosa

$6.00

orange juice champagne

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

tequila grapefruit juice lime juice agave

Vampiro

$10.00

Tequila Viuda de Sanchez lime juice

Blue Fusion

$12.00

coconut Malibu Malibu pineapple pineapple juice blue curaçao

La Goloza

$12.00

Mezcal Blue curaçao Grenadine

Sky

$12.00

Bacardi Blue curaçao Pineapple juice coconut milk

Pink Panther

$12.00

x-Rated Red Bull Lime juice

Cafe De La Fuente

$12.00

Fireball Kahlua Baileys Milk

Margarita Top Shelf

$14.00

tequila Grand Marnier agave

La Viuda Blanca

$12.00

Vodka Kahlua Milk

Whisky on rocks

$12.00

Cranberry Vodka

$9.00

Orange juice Vodka

$9.00

Malibu and Pineapple juice

$9.00

Blackberry mojito

$14.00

Strawberry mojito

$14.00

Electric Margarita

$11.00

Blue Sky Pina colada

$13.00

Mangonada Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Cuba libre

$9.00

Captain Morgan Red Bull

$9.00

Sangría

$8.50

Espacial Margaritas

$5.00

Mangonada22onz

$20.00

Mexico Lindo

$12.00

HAPPY HOUR

Margarita Frozen

$8.00

Margarita on rocks

$8.00

Beer Draft 25oz

$6.50

Beer Draft 16oz

$3.50

CUBETAZO

5corona

$19.99

5modelo

$19.99

5XX

$19.99

5 Ultra

$19.99

Shot De La Casa

De La Casa

$8.00

Appetizers

Nachos De La Fuente

$12.99

birria, steakm, carnitas, chicken, or al pastor with corn nachos, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo & sour cream

El Corral Wings

$8.99+

BBQ, lemon pepper, mango habanero or buffalo with carrots, celery & ranch sauce

3 sopes Rancheros

$9.99

3 sopes of birria, chicken, carnitas, al pastor, or steak, lettuce, fresh cheese, mexican cream, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo

Papas de LA fuente

$11.99

meat options chipotle sauce cheese dip pico de Gallo and Mexican cream

Mini 6 Flautitas

$10.99

6 mini flautas of chicken, lettuce, mexican cream, guacamole, pico de Gallo, chipotle sauce and four cheese

Choriqueso

$7.99

Mexican chorizo with cheese dip

Ceviche Hawai

$6.99

2 tostadas ceviche of white fish mango

Fish Ceviche

$6.99

2 tostadas white fish and cucumber

Coctel de Camarón

$12.99

shrimp avocado our marinated sauce served with tostadas

Mains

De La Fuente

$13.99

4 tacos with melted cheese & dipping sauce, birria, chicken, carnitas, al pastor or steak

Toro Quesadilla

$14.99

birria, chicken, carnitas, al pastor or steak in flour tortilla with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream

Flautitas Supreme

$11.99

3 birria or chicken flautas with lettuce, four cheese, mexican cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans

Chimichanga De La Fuente

$13.99

Birria, carnitas, al pastor, steak or chicken mozzarella cheese and beans topped with cheese dip served with rice and salad

El Forachon Burrito

$11.99

Birria, carnitas, steak, chicken or al pastor rice, beans, pico de Gallo, mozzarella cheese and sour cream topped with Mexican cream, red and green sauce

Super De La Fuente Bowl

$11.99

Birria, chicken, carnitas, steak or al pastor rice, lettuce, pico de Gallo, Mexican cream, four cheese and black beans

Torta De la Fuente

$13.99

Birria with melted cheese and dipping sauce

Torta Ahogada

$11.99

Birria, carnitas, chicken, steak or al pastor beans topped with red sauce, Mexican cream and avocado served with grilled onions

Torta Vaquera

$11.99

Birria, carnitas, chicken, steak or al pastor lettuce, mayo, tomato, avocado and beans served with grilled onions

Enchiladas De La Fuente

$11.99

3 enchiladas of chicken or ground beef topped with green or red sauce and melted cheese served with rice, beans and salad

De la fuente noodle

$13.99

Noodle with birria meat and dipping sauce served with 2 tacos with melted cheese and your choice of meat

Steak De la Fuente

$20.99

steak, shrimp, 2 enchiladas of cheese or birria, red or green sauce served with rice, beans and salad

Steak Flama

$16.99

steak, bell peppers, onions, flamed cheese served with rice, beans and salad

Carne asada

$18.99

Chicken Hawai

$14.99

Chicken Flama

$14.99

A la Mexicana Chicken

$12.99

Pollo Carbon

$12.99

Camarones a la Brasa

$13.99

Tilapia Hawai

$13.99

Tilapia De la Fuente

$14.99

Quesadilla sola

$11.99

Noodles Solos

$9.99

Ahogados de Birria

$11.99

Kids

Quesdilla kids

$6.99

Cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Chicken nuggets with French fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chicken tenders with French fries

Macaroni and cheese

$5.99

Dessert

Churro Cajeta

$3.50

Churro Vanilla

$3.50

Flan

$5.99

Choco Flan

$6.99

Cheesecake

$4.99

Churros 12

$36.00

Churros 6

$19.00

Sides

Avocado Slices (4)

$3.50

Beans

$2.99

Cheese 8oz

$3.99

Chiles Toreado (ea)

$0.99

Chipotle Sauce 2oz

$2.50

Chips Bag

$2.99

Corn Tortillas #5

$2.50

Dipping Sauce 8oz

$2.99

Extra Cheese (ea)

$0.75

Flour Tortillas #5

$3.99

Four Cheese 2oz

$1.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fresh Cheese 2oz

$1.99

Green or Red Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Guacamole 3 scoops

$4.99

Jalapenos 2oz

$0.99

Lettuce

$1.99

Mexican Cream 2oz

$1.99

Pico De Gallo 2oz

$1.99

Ranch 2oz

$1.50

Rice

$2.99

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.50

Extra meat (ea) Taco

$1.00

Egg

$1.99

Fruit cup

$3.99

Mexican potatoes

$3.99

Beacon (2)

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Toast (2)

$1.99

Extra meat

$3.99

Tortilla flour (ea)

$0.35

Taco Extra

$3.50

1 Sope

$3.50

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup cup

$6.99

Tortilla Soup bowl

$11.99

Vegetable Soup cup

$5.99

Vegetable Soup bowl

$9.99

Consome & Meat cup

$6.99

Consome & meat bowl

$11.99

Ensalada Cesar

$10.99

Ensalada Jardin

$10.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Camiseta de la Fuente

L

$25.00

M

$25.00

S

$25.00

Xl

$25.00

Especiales

20 street especial

$49.99

12 Street special

$29.99

5 Street especial

$13.99

3 Street especial

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5481 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX 75043

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

