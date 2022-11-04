  • Home
De La Fuente Tacos De Birria - Arlington 4331 kelly elliot rd

No reviews yet

4331 kelly elliot rd

arlington, TX 76016

Breakfast

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$8.99

Chilaquiles with Eggs & Meat

$12.99

Burrito with Ham, Egg & Cheese

$8.99

Specialties

De la Fuente 4

$12.99

Birria, chicken, steak or al pastor tacos with melted cheese and dipping sauce. Flour tortillas $1 Extra

Double Cheese Burguer

$9.99

De La Fuente 3

$9.99

Toro Quesadilla

$12.99

Birria, chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor flour tortilla served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Flautas Supreme

$10.99

3 flautas with birria or chicken, chipotle sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, mexican cream, and four cheeses served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga de la Fuente

$12.99

Birria, chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor with beans, melted cheese inside and topped with cheese dip in a flour tortilla served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

El Fortachon Burrito

$10.99

Birria, chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo topped with green and red sauce and Mexican cream.

Sopes Rancheros

$9.99

Chicken, carnitas or al pastor sopes with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole. Steak or birria $1 extra

Papas de la Fuente

$11.99

Birria, chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor with chipotle sauce, cheese dip, pico de gallo and Mexican cream.

De la Fuente Noodles

$12.99

Noodles with birria and consommé served with 2 tacos and melted cheese.

Nachos de la Fuente

$12.99

Birria, chicken, steak, carnitas or al pastor nachos with beans, cheese dip, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

Crunchy Tacos

$9.99

3 crunchy tacos with ground beef topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese served with rice and beans.

Students Fries

$9.99

Students De La Fuente

$9.99

Students Burrito

$9.99

Students Quesadilla

$9.99

Torta Vaquera

$11.99

3 Street Tacos W Rice And Beans

$9.99

5 Street Tacos W Rice And Beans

$11.99

12 Street Tacos W Rice And Beans

$28.99

5 Street Tacos W Rice And Beans

$11.99

12 Street Tacos W Rice And Beans

$28.99

Single Cheeseburger W Fries

$7.99

Nieve

$2.25

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Guacamole

$3.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Taco

$3.25

Harina

$0.35

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Ranch

$1.50

Chile Toreado

$0.99

Jalapeños Vinagre

$0.99

Chipotle Sauce

$2.50

Mexican Cream

$1.99

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Side Tortilla Corn

$2.50

Side Tortilla Flour

$1.99

Dipping Sauce

$1.99

Extra Meat

$2.99

Extra Cheese Order

$1.99

Extra Cheese Each

$0.50

Tortilla Flour Each

$0.35

Extra Meat Each

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.99

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Avocado (4 Pieces)

$3.50

Churro

$2.99

Street Taco

$2.50

4 Oz Rice

$1.60

4oz Beans

$1.60

Salsa

$0.25

Kid's Menu

Quesadilla Rice & Beans

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.99

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Mexican Soda

$2.75

Small Agua Fresca

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
