De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen

Smothered Spicy Chile Verde Burrito

$12.75

Braised Pork in a Chile Verde Sauce with Rice and Refried Black Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Smothered with More Chile Verde Topped with Melted Muertos Cheese and Chipotle Lime Crema. Served with Crisp Shredded Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Radish and Pickled Onions.