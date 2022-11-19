Restaurant header imageView gallery

De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

1215 Wilmington Avenue

STE 104

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Taco Bundle
Three Taco Bundle

Appetizers

El Matador Loaded Queso with Chips Two Ways (vegetarian)

$9.50Out of stock

Homemade Queso, Plant Based Impossible Ground "Beef", Pico De Gallo. Served with Chips 2 Ways (Freshly Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and Flour Tortilla Chips) Free Refills on chips!

Guacamole With Chips Two Ways (vegan)

$10.50

Fresh Made In House and Garnished with Pickled Onions and Carrots. Served with Chips Two Ways (Freshly Fried Corn Tortilla Chips and Flour Tortilla Chips) Free refills on chips!

Chips Two Ways 'n Salsa Trio (Vegetarian)

$5.00

Freshly fried corn AND flour tortilla chips served with a trio of our tomatillo, arbol, and chipotle lime crema salsas. Free refills on chips!

Mexican Rice (Vegan/GF)

$4.00

Los Muertos family recipe. Vegan Spanish Rice mixed with carrots, peas and corn.

Creamy Refried Black Beans (vegetarian)

$4.00

Prepared in house and Garnished with Queso Fresco. Make them vegan by leaving off the queso fresco.

Large Side Guacamole (Does Not Include Chips)

$7.00

Delicious side of made fresh daily guacamole with pickled red onions on top.

Muertos Bowls y Mas!

Delicioso Burrito Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of protein served on a bed of shredded Romain lettuce with Mexican rice, creamy refried black beans, Muertos cheese blend, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch, queso fresco, seasoned roasted corn, radishes, tomatillo salsa and crispy flour chips.

Chicken Verde Flautas

$10.00

Two fried tortillas filled with a savory blend of our shredded chicken and Muertos cheese. Smothered in Chile Verde then topped with Muertos cheese and chipotle crema.

Los Muertos Tacos

Served with Mild Green and Spicy Red Salsa on the side
Three Taco Bundle

$13.50

Choose from any of our tacos, served three on a plate

Two Taco Bundle

$9.00

Choose from any of our tacos, served two on a plate

Reyna's Chicken Mole Taco

$5.25

(Contains Nuts) Shredded Chicken Mole, Chipotle Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Crisp Shredded Romaine Served on a Fresh Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese.

Los Muertos Carne Asada Taco

$5.25

Juicy Marinated Carne Asada, Smoked bacon, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Tomatillo Salsa and Guacamole on Fresh Flour Tortilla with Melted Muertos Cheese Blend.

El Gordito Birria Taco

$5.25

Corn tortilla dipped in beef consumé, melted Muertos cheese blend, 24hr braised birria beef, pickled red onions, cilantro, side of birria consumé.

El Rey Mysterio Plant-Based Impossible Taco

$5.25

Plant Based Impossible Ground "Beef", Chipotle Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Crisp Shredded Romaine Served on a Fresh Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese.

El Jalisco Bacon & Cheese Breakfast Taco

$5.25

Soft Scrambled Pasture Raised Eggs, Smoked Bacon, Double Fried Tater Tots, Creamy Black Beans, Chipotle Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Cooked Tortilla with Melted Muertos Cheese

La Calavera Black Bean & Cheese Taco (Vegetarian)

$4.50

Creamy Refried Black Beans and Queso Fresco on a Freshly Cooked Tortilla w/ Melted Muertos Cheese Blend.

Monterrey Style Burritos

Fresh cooked flour tortillas, sauces made in house, secret ingredients, what's not to love about burritos?
Smothered Spicy Chile Verde Burrito

$12.75

Braised Pork in a Chile Verde Sauce with Rice and Refried Black Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Smothered with More Chile Verde Topped with Melted Muertos Cheese and Chipotle Lime Crema. Served with Crisp Shredded Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Radish and Pickled Onions.

Abuela’s Smothered Chicken Mole Burrito

$12.75

(Contains Nuts) Shredded Chicken Braised in Abuela’s Secret Mole Sauce with Rice and Refried Black Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Smothered with More Mole, Melted Muertos Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Crema. Served with Crisp Shredded Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Radish, Pickled Onions **Contains Peanuts**

Los Muertos Carne Asada Burrito

$11.50

Juicy Carne Asada, Smoked bacon, Rice, Melted Muertos Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Tomatillo Green Salsa, Cilantro, Red Onion

El Tocino Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Fresh cooked flour tortilla, soft scrambled pasture-raised eggs with smoked bacon, creamy black beans, melted Muertos cheese blend, double fried tater tots, pico de gallo, and chipotle lime crema.

El Rey Mysterio Plant Based Impossible Meat Burrito - (Vegetarian)

$11.50

Plant Based Impossible Ground "Beef", Rice, Chipotle Lime Crema, Pico de Gallo, Crisp Shredded Romaine Served on a Fresh Flour Tortilla w/ Melted Cheese.

La Oscuridad Black Bean and Cheese Burrito (Vegetarian)

$9.50

Keepin’ it Simple! Fresh cooked flour tortilla, creamy black beans, melted Muertos cheese blend.

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Cheese Quesadilla w/Tater Tots

$7.00

Comes with Fruit Juice box and Chipotle Crema on side

Kids Mini Bean and Cheese Taco w/Tater Tots

$7.00

Comes with Fruit Juice box and Chipotle Crema on side

Kids Chicken and Cheese Flauta w/Tater Tots

$7.00

Comes with Fruit Juice box and Chipotle Crema on side

Dessert

Churro Beignets

$7.00

Four fresh fried beignets covered in cinnamon and sugar, topped with a salted caramel and condensed milk drizzle

Extra Salsas (Free Salsa Bar Inside)

Red Chile Arbol - SPICY (Free at salsa bar)

$0.50
Tomatillo Verde - Mild (Free at salsa bar)

$0.50

Chipotle Lime Crema - Smooth 'n Creamy (Free at salsa bar)
$0.50

$0.50

Muertos Cilantro Ranch - (Free at salsa bar)
$0.50

$0.50

Boozy Slushies

Drink like a kid again!
Frozen Muertita

$10.00

Frozen Margarita with Cazadores Resposado and Tahin Rim

Frozen Muerto Mangonada

$11.00

Mango Slush, Chamoy Sauce, Tahin, Tequila and Tamamind straw! Spicy!

Cocktails

Tequila y Cerveza (Tecate And Cazadores Reposado)

$10.00
Pear Infused Tequila Gingerita

$11.00

Infused Pear Blanco Tequila with agave, pear nectar, topped off with ginger beer!

Berry Smoky Paloma

$10.00

Smoky Mezcal with Grapefruit and Berry soda, lime juice, agave, Grapefruit salt rim

Seasonal! Apple Cider Margarita

$11.00

Spiced apple cider, Lime, Agave, Cinnamon Sugar rim!

Jalapeno Pineapple Infused Margarita

$11.00

3 day infused tequila with Tahin rim! Spicy!

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Our Version of a Classic Margarita with Tahin rim!

Fresh Watermelon Margarita

$10.00

Fresh watermelon Margarita with Tahin rim!

Teqarrito

$9.50

Shot of Cazadores Blanco and your choice of Topo Chico or Jarritos

Muerto Mule

$10.00

Our version of a Moscow Mule with Tequila!

Berry Crush

$12.00

A berry nice patio drink. Don Julio Anejo tequila, blueberry, mint, grapefuit and orange bitters.

Mezcalrita

$10.00

Mezcal, Damson Plum jam, and Rosemary salt rim!

Basil Soda

$10.00

A refreshing sipper. Tequila, lime, basil, grapefruit.

Appfront Items

App Comments

Cans & Bottles

Epic Chasing Ghost IPA 16 0z

$10.00
Hops rising Tropical

$8.00
Voodoo Ranger Imperial Ipa

$8.00
Epic Horchata Cream Ale 16oz

$8.00
Uinta Lime Pilsner

$6.00
Melvin Heyzeus Mexican Lager

$7.00
Bohemia Sir Veza

$6.00
Roosters El Doce

$6.00
Tierra Madre

$6.00
Mimosa Sour

$6.00
Alaskan Amber

$6.00
Corona Extra

$6.00
Modelo Especial

$6.00
Estrella Jalisco - Can

$4.00
Tecate

$4.00
Pacifico

$6.00
Sol

$6.00
Dos Equis

$6.00
Modelo Limon Y Sal

$6.00
Modelo Mango Y Chile

$6.00
Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Ask our staff if you would like Cream, sugar, or sweetener.

Coke Fountain Soda (Cups By Fountain)
$2.50

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Frozen Muertita
$4.00

$4.00

Non-alcoholic Margarita with Tahin rim

Non-alcoholic Muerto Mangonada
$5.00

$5.00

Non-alcoholic Mango slush, Chamoy, Tahin rim and Tamarind Straw! Spicy!

Watermelon Lemonade
$3.50

$3.50

Free Refills!

Ginger Lemonade
$3.50

$3.50

Free Refills!

Grapefruit Berry Lemonade
$3.50

$3.50

Free Refills!

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Mexican Sprite

$3.50
Fresh Pineapple Agua Fresca

$4.00
Housemade Horchata

$5.00
Jarritos

$3.00
Cock 'N Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice
$3.50

$3.50
Topo Chico

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to De Los Muertos Mexican Kitchen! Inspired by recipes handed down thru generations to Chef and Owner Aza Torres. Our goal is to bring you a new twist on classic Mexican street food favorites.

1215 Wilmington Avenue, STE 104, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

