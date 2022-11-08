Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
American
Breakfast & Brunch

De Martino Restaurant Inc.

554 Reviews

$$

9 Davenport St

Somerville, NJ 08876

Order Again

Popular Items

O-me-let Your Way
Cubano Sandwich
Home Fries

SWEETER SIDE

Tres Leches French Toast

Tres Leches French Toast

$18.00

3 milks egg battered brioche, fresh berries and condensed maple drizzle

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup and butter

Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$16.00

Buttermilk chocolate chip pancakes topped with chocolate chips, served with maple syrup and whipped butter

Strawberry Banana Nutella French Toast

Strawberry Banana Nutella French Toast

$18.00

French toast with strawberries, bananas and Nutella

Strawberry Banana Nutella Pancakes

Strawberry Banana Nutella Pancakes

$16.00

Tres leches batter brioche bread, strawberry, banana and Nutella

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$18.00

Blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes, maple syrup and blueberry compote

Pumpkin Pancakes

$18.50
Guava & cream cheese pancakes

Guava & cream cheese pancakes

$18.00

Buttermilk pancakes, guava sauce, coconut cream cheese icing, puff pastry crumbles

Strawberry Banana Nutella Buttermilk Waffle

Strawberry Banana Nutella Buttermilk Waffle

$16.00

Strawberries, bananas and Nutella on a buttermilk waffle

Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles

Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles

$24.00

buttermilk cheddar cheese scallion waffle, crispy buttermilk organic chicken thighs and pickles topped with our homemade hot honey drizzle

EGGCELLENT OPTIONS

Eggs your way and omelets are served with choice of toast or home fries.
Eggs Your Way

Eggs Your Way

$14.00

Choice of fried or scrambled eggs, served with choice of bread or home fries

Meat Lovers Omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$20.00
Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$16.00

Mushroom, leek and spinach omelet. Choice of toast (brioche/multigrain) or home fries

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

skirt steak, herb chimichurri, home fries and two fried eggs

Hash it Out

Hash it Out

$16.00

Home fries, sofrito, cherry tomatoes, crema, tomatillo crema, two poached eggs and hollandaise

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$26.00

crispy flour tortilla with refried black beans topped with a corn tostada, chorizo, shrimp, sofrito, queso fresco, avocado, sunny side up egg, tomatillo cream, Mex crema and salsa verde

O-me-let Your Way

O-me-let Your Way

$14.00

Build your own omelet, choice of toast or home fries

Egg White Omelet Your Way

Egg White Omelet Your Way

$14.00

Build your own egg white omelet. choice of toast or home fries.

Chilaquiles de Salsa Verde

Chilaquiles de Salsa Verde

$16.00

Fried tortilla chips in salsa verde, queso fresco, Mexican crema, red onion and a sunny side up egg

Sweet Potato Hash

$22.00

BENNY'S

Served with home fries.
Classic Benny

Classic Benny

$14.00

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise on an English muffin served with home fries

Florentino

Florentino

$14.50

spinach, poached egg, epazote walnut pesto and hollandaise

Salmon Benny

Salmon Benny

$18.00

English muffin, pickled cherry tomatoes, smoked salmon, poached eggs and hollandaise

Jersey Benny

Jersey Benny

$16.00

Pork roll, cheddar cheese and two poached eggs on a brioche bun

KIDDOS

Kids Pancake

$10.00

Buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup and butter

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$10.50

Buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, maple syrup and butter

Grilled Cheese + Fries

$12.00

Cheddar grilled cheese sandwich served with potato fries

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$12.00

Chicken tenders served with potato fries

Kids Grilled Chicken + Fries

$12.00

Grilled chicken & crispy potato fries

Cheese Only Quesadilla

$10.00

SIDES

Thick Cut Bacon

$6.00

Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Home Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tostones + Guacamole

$16.00

Homemade guacamole with yucca fries

Sweet Plantains

$10.00

Multigrain Toast

$1.00

Balthazar bakery multigrain toast

French White

$1.00

Balthazar bakery French white bread

Side English Muffin

$1.00

Creamy Tomato Soup

$6.00

Side of Sunny Side Up Eggs

$5.00

Side of Over Easy Eggs

$5.00

Side of Over Medium Eggs

$5.00

Side of Over Hard Eggs

$5.00

Side Of Poached Eggs

$5.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Blueberry Compote

$3.00

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Nutella

$1.25

Mustard Seed Aioli

$0.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Side Of Pork Roll

$4.00

Birria Consommé

$1.25

Tomatillo Crema

$0.50

Guava Bacon Jam

$6.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Of Chorizo

$6.00

Side Of Smoked Ham

$4.00

SALADS

Kale Power Salad

Kale Power Salad

$14.00

quinoa, fresh berries, walnuts, dried cranberries, avocado, queso fresco, arugula and poblano pepper vinaigrette

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$14.00

Chopped kale, avocado, cucumber, tomatillos, scallions, cilantro, radish and tomatillo vinaigrette

SANDWICHES (served with French fries)

All burgers and sandwiches are served with potato fries.
Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$18.00

aged Swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted pork, pickles and mustard seed aioli on French bread

DM Burger

DM Burger

$22.00

Chuck, short rib and brisket blend, brioche bun, toston, bacon guava jam.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

hot honey sauce, citrus crema slaw, pickles, garlic aioli on brioche bun

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Marinated skirt steak, arugula, pickled jalapenos, Swiss cheese and basil aioli on French bread

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$24.00

braised short rib, Swiss, gouda on brioche with creamy tomato soup

The Jersey Sandwich

The Jersey Sandwich

$12.00

Taylor ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

FAVORITES

Short Rib Empanadas

Short Rib Empanadas

$14.00

Fried Empanadas filled with braised short ribs, potatoes and peas served with cilantro green sauce

Short Rib Quesadilla

Short Rib Quesadilla

$24.00

braised short rib in dry chiles and aromatic spices, Chihuahua Mexican cheese, pico de gallo and crema on a flour tortilla

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$24.00

birria braised beef in dry chiles and spices, Chihuahua Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, lime vinaigrette on a 12" flour tortilla and consommé for dipping

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$24.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$24.00

birria braised beef in dry chiles and spices, Chihuahua Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, lime vinaigrette on four local corn tortillas and consommé for dipping

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Featuring American breakfast, brunch and lunch; complemented by a selection of creative Latin inspired plates, like our signature Tres Leches French Toast. At De Martino, you will enjoy your meal as if you were in a Latin Paladar. De Martino provides a charming and welcoming atmosphere.

Website

Location

9 Davenport St, Somerville, NJ 08876

Directions

