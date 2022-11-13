A map showing the location of De Nardo’s Pizzeria & RestaurantView gallery

De Nardo's Pizzeria & Restaurant

39 Maple Street

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Order Again

Personal

Personal Cheese

$9.90

Personal Build Your Own

$9.90

Personal Combo

$12.60

Pepperoni, peppers, hamburger

Personal Vegetarian

$12.60

Peppers, onions, mushrooms

Personal Meat Lover's

$13.50

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham

Personal Clam

$13.50

Clams, garlic and oil, basil, oregano, mozzarella with red or white sauce

Personal Hawaiian

$13.50

Ham, pineapple, red sauce and mozzarella

Personal Margarita

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara sauce, oregano

Personal Caprese

$13.50

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spices, and fresh mozzarella

Personal Chicken and Spinach

$13.50

Personal Mac Daddy

$14.40

Hamburg, pickles, cheese, onions, topped with shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing

Personal Buffalo

$14.40

Spicy crispy chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

Personal BBQ Chicken

$14.40

Crispy chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella

Personal Steak Stir Fry

$14.40

Shaved steak, stir-fried with onions, peppers, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Personal Chicken Stir Fry

$14.40

Chicken strips, stir-fried with onions, pepper, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Personal California Chicken

$14.40

Diced chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and mozzarella

Personal The Finny

$14.40

Small

Small Cheese

$15.30

Small Build Your Own

$15.30

Small Combo

$18.90

Pepperoni, peppers, hamburger

Small Vegetarian

$18.90

Peppers, onions, mushrooms

Small Meat Lovers

$20.10

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham

Small White

$20.10

Chicken, garlic and oil, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella

Small Clam

$20.10

Clams, garlic and oil, basil, oregano, mozzarella with red or white sauce

Small Hawaiian

$20.10

Ham, pineapple, red sauce and mozzarella

Small Margarita

$20.10

Fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara sauce, oregano

Small Caprese

$20.10

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spices, and fresh mozzarella

Small Chicken and Spinach

$20.10

Small Mac Daddy

$21.60

Hamburg, pickles, cheese, onions, topped with shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing

Small Buffalo

$21.60

Spicy crispy chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

Small BBQ Chicken

$21.60

Crispy chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella

Small Steak Stir Fry

$21.60

Shaved steak, stir-fried with onions, peppers, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Small Chicken Stir Fry

$21.60

Chicken strips, stir-fried with onions, pepper, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Small California Chicken

$21.60

Diced chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and mozzarella

Small The Finney

$21.60

Medium

Medium Cheese

$18.90

Medium Build Your Own

$18.90

Medium Combo

$23.40

Pepperoni, peppers, hamburger

Medium Vegetarian

$23.40

Peppers, onions, mushrooms

Medium Meat Lovers

$24.90

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham

Medium White

$24.90

Chicken, garlic and oil, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella

Medium Clam

$24.90

Clams, garlic and oil, basil, oregano, mozzarella with red or white sauce

Medium Hawaiian

$24.90

Ham, pineapple, red sauce and mozzarella

Medium Margarita

$24.90

Fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara sauce, oregano

Medium Caprese

$24.90

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spices, and fresh mozzarella

Medium Chicken and Spinach

$24.90

Medium Mac Daddy

$27.00

Hamburg, pickles, cheese, onions, topped with shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing

Medium Buffalo

$27.00

Spicy crispy chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

Medium BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Crispy chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella

Medium Steak Stir Fry

$27.00

Shaved steak, stir-fried with onions, peppers, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Medium Chicken Stir Fry

$27.00

Chicken strips, stir-fried with onions, pepper, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Medium California Chicken

$27.00

Diced chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and mozzarella

Medium The Finney

$27.00

Large

Large Cheese

$24.00

Large Build Your Own

$24.00

Large Combo

$29.40

Pepperoni, peppers, hamburger

Large Vegetarian

$29.40

Peppers, onions, mushrooms

Large Meat Lovers

$31.20

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham

Large White

$31.20

Chicken, garlic and oil, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella

Large Clam

$31.20

Clams, garlic and oil, basil, oregano, mozzarella with red or white sauce

Large Hawaiian

$31.20

Ham, pineapple, red sauce and mozzarella

Large Margarita

$31.20

Fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara sauce, oregano

Large Caprese

$31.20

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spices, and fresh mozzarella

Large Chicken and Spinach

$31.20

Large Mac Daddy

$33.30

Hamburg, pickles, cheese, onions, topped with shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing

Large Buffalo

$33.30

Spicy crispy chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

Large BBQ Chicken

$33.30

Crispy chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella

Large Steak Stir Fry

$33.30

Shaved steak, stir-fried with onions, peppers, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Large Chicken Stir Fry

$33.30

Chicken strips, stir-fried with onions, pepper, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Large California Chicken

$33.30

Diced chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and mozzarella

Large The Finney

$33.30

Party

Party Cheese

$29.09

Party Build Your Own

$29.09

Party Combo

$35.40

Pepperoni, peppers, hamburger

Party Vegetarian

$35.40

Peppers, onions, mushrooms

Party Meat Lovers

$37.50

Pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, ham

Party White

$37.50

Chicken, garlic and oil, broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella

Party Clam

$37.50

Clams, garlic and oil, basil, oregano, mozzarella with red or white sauce

Party Hawaiian

$37.50

Ham, pineapple, red sauce and mozzarella

Party Margarita

$37.50

Fresh mozzarella, basil, marinara sauce, oregano

Party Caprese

$37.50

Fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, spices, and fresh mozzarella

Party Chicken and Spinach

$37.50

Party Mac Daddy

$39.60

Hamburg, pickles, cheese, onions, topped with shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing

Party Bufalo

$39.60

Spicy crispy chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

Party BBQ Chicken

$39.60

Crispy chicken, bbq sauce and mozzarella

Party Steak Stir Fry

$39.60

Shaved steak, stir-fried with onions, peppers, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Party Chicken Stir Fry

$39.60

Chicken strips, stir-fried with onions, pepper, mushroom, ranch and mozzarella

Party California Chicken

$39.60

Diced chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and mozzarella

Party The Finney

$39.60

Calzones

Cheese calzone

$12.60

Buffalo calzone

$16.80

White calzone

$16.80

Steak calzone

$16.80

CBR Calzone

$16.80

Sandwiches or Clubs

Salami Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Cheeseburger Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Chicken Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Pastrami Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Ham And Cheese Sandwich (L)

$10.20

B.L.T Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Roast Beef Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Turkey Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Hot Capicola Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Tuna Fish Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Cold Cut Sandwich (L)

$10.20

Entrées

Baked Manicotti (L)

$10.20

Baked Ravioli (L)

$10.20

Tortellini Alfredo (L)

$10.20

Chicken Parmigiana (L)

$10.20

Chicken & Eggplant Parmigiana (L)

$11.10

Eggplant Parm(L)

$10.20

Build Your Own Pasta

BYO Spaghetti (L)

BYO Ziti (L)

BYO Linguine (L)

Appetizers

Combo Sampler Platter

$12.60

Potato skins, Chicken tenderloins and curly fries

Bone-In Wings (8)

$16.80

Bone-In Wings (12)

$21.60

Boneless Wings (6)

$16.80

Boneless Wings (10)

$21.60

Chicken Fingers

$11.40

Calamari

$13.80

Sausage Plate

$6.30

Meatball Plate (3)

$6.30

Bruschetta Bread

$10.80

Bruschetta Bread W/ Fresh Mozzarella

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella Triangles (4)

$9.90

Fried Pickles

$9.60

Garlic Bread

$5.40

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Onion Rings

$6.30

Spicy Curly Fries

$6.30

Potato Skins (6)

$10.80

Krinkle Cut French Fries

$5.10

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.10

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.30

Sm Fresh Garden Salad

$5.70

Dbl Fresh Garden Salad

$9.30

Denardos House Salad

$13.50

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Chef’s Salad

$12.00

Antipasto

$13.50

Chicken Salad

$13.20

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.20

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.20

California Chicken Salad

$13.20

Mac Daddy Salad

$13.20

Add egg to salad

$1.50

Pasta

Baked Ziti & Meat Sauce

$16.80

Baked Ziti & Ricotta

$16.80

Baked Manicotti

$16.80

Baked Ravioli

$16.80

Homemade Lasagna

$21.60

Tortellini Alfredo

$19.20

Sausage ala Cacciatore

$20.40

Pasta

$15.00

MOTHERS DAY SPECIAL

$25.20

Sausage and Spinach Dinner

$21.60

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.20

Chicken Marsala

$20.40

Chicken & Spinach

$21.60

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$20.40

Chicken Scallopini

$20.40

Chicken ala Cacciatore

$20.40

Chicken Francaise

$20.40

Chicken Broccoli W/ Garlic and Olive Oil

$20.40

Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.40

Seafood

Fresh Fish & Chips

$20.40

Baked Scrod

$20.40

Baby Clams

$20.40

Shrimp Scampi

$20.40

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$20.40

Shrimp & Broccoli in Garlic &Olive Oil

$20.40

Shrimp & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.40

De Nardo's Seafood

$27.40

Veal & Eggplant

Veal Scallopini

$22.80

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Denardo’s House Special

$24.00

Veal Parmigiana

$22.80

Veal Marsala

$22.80

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.60

Eggplant Rollatini W/ Chopped Spinach

$24.00

Grinders

8" Genoa Salami

$8.40

8" Cold Cut

$8.40

8" Cheeseburger

$8.40

8" B.L.T.

$8.40

8" Ham

$8.40

8" Steak

$8.40

8" Tuna Fish

$8.40

8" Grilled Veggies

$8.40

8" Turkey

$8.40

8" Pastrami

$8.40

8" Hot Capicola

$8.40

8" Roast Beef

$8.40

8" Grilled Chicken

$8.70

8" Buffalo Chicken

$8.70

8" Chicken Cutlet

$8.70

8" BBQ Chicken

$8.70

8" California Chicken

$9.00

12" Genoa Salami

$9.90

12" Cold Cut

$9.90

12" Cheeseburger

$9.90

12" B.L.T.

$9.90

12" Ham

$9.90

12" Steak

$9.90

12" Tuna Fish

$9.90

12" Grilled Veggies

$9.90

12" Turkey

$9.90

12" Pastrami

$9.90

12" Hot Capicola

$9.90

12" Roast Beef

$9.90

12" Grilled Chicken

$10.20

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.20

12" Chicken Cutlet

$10.20

12" BBQ Chicken

$10.20

12" California Chicken

$10.50

8" Denardo’s Special

$10.50

8" Eggplant

$8.40

8" Hot Sausage

$8.40

8" Sweet Sausage

$8.40

8"Mixed Sausage

$8.40

8" Chicken Parmigiana

$8.70

8" Meatball

$8.40

8" Fresh Veal

$9.90

8" Roni

$8.40

8" Roni & Egg

$9.00

8" Mixed Sausage

$8.40

12" Denardo’s Special

$12.00

12" Eggplant

$9.90

12" Hot Sausage

$9.90

12" Sweet Sausage

$9.90

12" Mixed Sausage

$9.90

12" Chicken Parmigiana

$10.20

12" Meatball

$9.90

12" Fresh Veal

$11.40

12" Roni

$9.90

12" Roni & Egg

$10.20

Wraps

Steak Stir Fry Wrap

$12.00

California Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Stir Fry Wrap

$12.00

Tuna Fish Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Parmigiana Wrap

$12.00

Roast Beef Wrap

$12.00

B.L.T. Wrap

$12.00

Meatball Wrap

$12.00

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Pastrami Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

SRC Wrap

$12.00

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Broccoli Garlic & Oil

$4.50

Bread

$1.80

Grated cheese 8oz

$5.00

Grated cheese 16oz

$10.00

Sauces

2 oz Alfredo Sauce

$0.60

2 oz Marinara Sauce

$0.60

2 oz Meat Sauce

$0.60

8 oz Alfredo

$2.40

8 oz Marinara Sauce

$2.40

8 oz Meat Sauce

$2.40

16 oz Alfredo Sauce

$4.80

16 oz Marinara Sauce

$4.80

16 oz Meat Sauce

$4.80

Dressings

2 oz Balsamic

$0.60

2 oz Blue Cheese

$0.60

2 oz Caesar

$0.60

2 oz Creamy Italian

$0.60

2 oz French

$0.60

2 oz Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.60

2 oz Ranch

$0.60

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.60

2 oz Thousand Island

$0.60

2 oz Italian

$0.60

2 oz Lite Italian

$0.60

Tartar Sauce

$0.60

8 oz Balsamic

$2.40

8 oz Creamy Italian

$2.40

8 oz French

$2.40

8oz Blue Cheese

$2.40

8oz Caesar

$2.40

8oz Parmesan Peppercorn

$2.40

8oz Ranch

$2.40

8oz Sour Cream

$2.40

8oz Thousand Island

$2.40

8 oz Italian

$2.40

8 oz Lite Italian

$2.40

Tartar Sauce

$2.40

16 oz Balsamic

$4.80

16 oz Blue Cheese

$4.80

16 oz Caesar

$4.80

16 oz Creamy Italian

$4.80

16 oz French

$4.80

16 oz Parmesan Peppercorn

$4.80

16 oz Ranch

$4.80

16 oz Sour Cream

$4.80

16 oz Thousand Island

$4.80

16 oz Italian

$4.80

16 oz Lite Italian

$4.80

Tartar Sauce

$4.80

Wing Sauces

2 oz Hot

$0.75

2 oz BBQ

$0.75

2 oz Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

2 oz Tangy Gold

$0.75

2 oz Mango Habanero

$0.75

2 oz Citrus Chipotle

$0.75

2 oz Sweet Red

$0.75