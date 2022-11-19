De Pana Kitchen & Bakery imageView gallery

De Pana Kitchen & Bakery White plains

No reviews yet

8 South Kensico Avenue

White Plains, NY 10601

Aperitivos

Camarones Apanadas

$8.75

Tostones con Guacamole

$7.50

Empanadas Paísas Rellenos de Carnes

$2.00

Guacamole Con Tortilla Chips

$7.50

Chorizo Colombiano Picado

$4.75

Chicharron Picado

$6.75

picada pequeña

$22.00

picada grande

$45.00

Pescados

Mojarra Frita

$17.25

Pargo Rojo Frito

$20.75

Salmon Asado

$22.75

Salmon en Salsa de Mango

$22.75

Filete de Pescado

$17.75

Arroz con Camarones

$20.50

Deliscias Venezolanas

Sifrina

$10.25

La Carita

$12.25

Pabellon

$13.25

Pepiada 0 Pepita

$12.25

La Pelua

$13.25

Con Perico

$8.25

Carnes

Medallones de Lomo en Salsa de Champignones

$16.50

Bandeja Paisa

$15.75

Carne Asada

$14.25

Bistec Encebollado

$15.75

Lomo Saltado

$15.25

Medallones de Lomo de Cerdo

$16.50

Pollo

Pollo Entero

$22.50

1/2 de Pollo

$9.25

Pollo Salteado

$13.75

Pechuga Asada en Salsa de Champignones

$17.25

Pechuga Apanada

$16.25

Arroz don Pollo

$14.25

bakery

pandebono

$1.75

Pan de queso

$1.75

Pan de coco

$1.75

Pastel piña

$2.50

Pastel manzana

$2.50

Orejas

$1.50

Arepa de chocolo

$2.00

Pan grande

$6.00

pan pequeño

$5.00

Croassan

$2.00

chicharron dulce

$1.75

buñuelos

$1.50

Enpanada de cambray

$2.00

Pan de Anis

$1.75

Pan con queso

$2.00

Arepa de Chocolo con queso

$3.00

Pan con cherry

$1.75

Pan de azucar

$1.75

pan integral

$2.00

pastel gloria

$2.50

campechna

$1.75

mil hojas

$2.25

Galletas

$1.00

bunuelo

$1.90

dedito de queso

$2.25

postres

gelatina

$3.00

Arroz con leche

$3.00

Mousse

$3.50

three. Milk

$3.50

Flan

$3.90

Natilla

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
8 South Kensico Avenue, White Plains, NY 10601

