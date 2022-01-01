A map showing the location of De Rhum Spot 2827 Sherman AvenueView gallery

De Rhum Spot 2827 Sherman Avenue

3 Reviews

2827 Sherman Avenue

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

DESSERTS

Rum Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

SIDES

Coconut Rice

$6.00

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Jerk Slaw

$6.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$6.00

Need that Salad

$6.00

SMALL PLATES/ENTREES

Jumbo Crab Bites

$40.00

Fire Pastelitos

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Butterfly Shrimp

$24.00

Jerk Chicken

$16.00

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

VEGGIE ENTREES

Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Cesar Salad

$15.00

Drinks

Standard cocktail

$12.00

Premium cocktail

$14.00

Top Shelf

$16.00

Entree

Flank Steak and Eggs

$24.00

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$18.00

Char-Grilled Cesar Salad

$15.00

Crab Bites

$40.00

Sides

Eggs

$5.00

Pork Bacon

$6.00

Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Veggie Omelet

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

2827 Sherman Avenue, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery

