De Rhum Spot 2827 Sherman Avenue
3 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2827 Sherman Avenue, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lou's City Bar - 1400 Irving Street Northwest
3.0 • 251
1400 Irving Street Northwest Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant
Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
4.7 • 1,008
3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121, Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Letena Ethiopian Restaurant
4.7 • 1,008
3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121, Washington, DC 20010
View restaurant