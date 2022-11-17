Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

De Rican Chef Restaurant-Newport News

277 Reviews

$$

416 Denbigh Blvd

Newport News, VA 23608

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastelillos
Alcapurria
Pernil Asado

Aperitivos

De Rican Sampler

$18.00

Sorullos De Maiz

$7.00

Chicharron De Cerdo

$10.00

Alcapurria

$3.75

Pastel

$4.00

Pastelillos

Morcilla 1 Pound

$12.00

Cuerito

$2.00

Chinchorro Picadera

$20.00Out of stock

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Nachos

$10.00

Chicharron Pollo (5pc)

$9.00

Ensalada

House Ensalada

$8.00

Chicken Ensalada

$15.00

Shrimp Ensalada

$18.00

Asopao

Asopao De Pollo

$16.00

Asopao De Camarones

$20.00

Sancocho

$15.00

Sandwiches

Cubano Sandwich

$14.00

Tripleta Sandwich

$15.00

Bistec Sandwich

$14.00

Flounder

$10.00

Main Entrees

Chicharron De Pollo

$15.00

Pechuga A La Milanesa

$16.00

Carne Frita Con Cebolla

$15.00

Pollo Guisado

$14.00

Chuletas Fritas

$15.00

Pernil Asado

$14.00

Pechuga con Tomate y Cebolla

$15.00

Chuleta Kankan

$25.00

Carne/Pescado

Churrasco

$26.00

Carne Guisada

$14.00

Bistec Encebollado

$15.00

Bandeja Boricua

$20.00

Pastélon

$16.00

Tilapia

$15.00

Bacalao Guisado

$16.00

Vegan Picadillo

$18.00

Mahi Dorado

$20.00

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Flounder Con Vegetales

$14.99

Flounder Con Vegetales Y Camarones

$19.99

Mofongos Rellenos

Mofongo De Carne Frita

$16.00

Mofongo De Churrasco

$26.00

Mofongo Al Ajillo

Mofongo Al La Criolla

Sides

Arroz Blanco Con Habichuelas

$6.00

Arroz Con Gandules

$6.00

Yucca Al Mojo

$5.00Out of stock

Tostones

$5.00

Maduros

$5.00

Papas Fritas

$5.00

small beans

$4.00

Big white rice

$7.00

BIG BEANS

$7.50

BIG YELLOW RICE

$8.50

Trifongo

$8.00

Camaron Side (5 Shrimp)

$7.99

White Rice

$2.50

Caldo De Pollo

$2.00

Small Side Salad

$0.99

Side Of Veggies

$3.99

Pernil Side

$7.50

Caldo De Ajillo

$2.00

Cuerito

$2.00

Caldo Criollo

$2.00

Medium Beans

$4.50

Mofongo con Caldo

$8.00

Mofongo

$8.00

Desserts

Flan De Queso

$4.00

Flan De Vanilla

$4.00

Tres Leche

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.59

Cola Champagne

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.59

Jugo De Mango

$4.50

Jugo De Parcha

$4.50

Malta

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.59

Pink Lemonade

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.50

Ice tea

$2.59

Cafe

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.59

Coco Rico

$2.00

Jugo De Guayaba

$4.50

Agua

$1.00

Pina Buena

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Milk

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Canada Dry Lata

$1.50

Diet Coke Lata

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Signature Cocktails

De Rican Sunset

$9.00

Mojito Tradicional

$9.00

Mojito Passion

$9.00

Mojito Coco

$9.00

PR old Fashioned

$12.00

Pina colada

$9.00

Daiquirini

$7.50

Cuba Libre

$6.00

Top Shell

$2.00

Gray Goose Martines

$14.00

Strawberry Mojito

$9.50

Mojito De Guayaba

$8.50

De Rican Holy Water

$10.00

Mojito Coco Piña

$9.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$13.00

Tropical Runner

$13.00

Dessert Cocktails

Cafe Martini

$11.00

Orgasmo 787

$11.00

Martini

$8.50

Wine/Sangria

Layer Cake Melbec

$9.00

Layer Cafe Melbec-Bottle

$25.00

Santa Emma Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Santa Emma Sauvignon Blanc-Bottle

$20.00

Santa Emma Cabernet

$7.00

Santa Emma Cabernet-Bottle

$20.00

Ergo Rojo

$8.00

Ergo Rojo-Bottle

$23.00

Sycamore Lane-Bottle

$18.00

Sycamore Lane

$6.00

Layer Cake Malbec

$9.00

Santa Emma Sav Blanc

$7.00

Santa Emma Cabernet

$7.00

Ergo Rojo

$8.00

Sycamore Lane

$6.00

Layer Cake Malbec

$25.00

Santa Emma Sav Blanc

$20.00

Santa Emma Cabernet

$20.00

Ergo Rojo

$23.00

Sycamore Lane

$18.00

Pinot Grigio Valentine

$15.00

1/2 Litre Sangria

$14.00

Litre Sangria

$25.00

Glass Sangria Guava

$7.00

Glass Sangria Passion

$7.00

1/2 Litre Sangria Passion

Out of stock

Bottle

$25.00

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

budweiser

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Stella

$8.00

El Guapo

$3.00

Medalla Bottle

$4.00

Medallita

$1.00

Medallita Bucket

$8.00

Mango Cart

$9.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Ywenling

$5.00

Dos X

$5.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Kona Wave

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi 8

$10.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Bacardi Mango Fusion

$7.00

Bacardi Rasberry

$7.00

Bacardi Select

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$6.00

Bacardi WolfBerry

$7.00

Brugal

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Malibu Coconut

$7.50

Zacapa

$10.00

Don Q Cristal

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Rum Chata

$7.50

Don Q Passion

$7.50

Don Q Coco

$7.50

Don Q Limon

$7.50

Pinacle

$5.00

Cruze Banana

$6.00

Flor De Caña

$8.00

Blueberry Limon Cruzan

$5.50

Bacardi Black

$9.00

Bacardi Coconut

$7.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$7.00

Strawberry Cruzan

$5.50

Vodka

Absolute

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

House Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Tito

$7.50

Ciroc

$8.50

Tangeray

$7.50

Pinacle Gin

$5.50

Finlandia

$7.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$9.00

Pinacle Vodka

$5.50

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Whisky

Black Label

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Dewers

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Danials

$7.00

Jack Danialsd

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Larency

Seagrams 7

Hennesy

$9.50

Blue Label

$25.00

Red Label

$12.00

Chivas

$8.00

Double Black Johnnie

$12.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Woodford

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Southern Confort

$7.50

Tequila

1800

$9.00

Don Julio

$8.50

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Juarez

$5.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Añejo

$10.50

Tequila Rose

$7.00

5 Mayo Margartita

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Patron Cafe

$5.00

Watermelon Margarita

$8.50

Lemon Margarita

$7.00

Mango Margarita

$8.50

Passion Margarita

$8.50

Patron Roca

$18.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

Margarita Regular

$8.00

Hornitos

$7.50

Tres Agave

$9.00

Jumbo Lemon Margarita

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Cintronge

$5.00

Sauza Silver

$5.00

Cordials

Blue Curacao

Buttershots

Cachaca

Cointreau

$7.00

Cristal Aguardiente

Dissarono

$8.00

Grand Manier

$8.00

Hennesy

$10.00

Hypnotique

$8.00

Passoa

$7.00

Remy Martin

$20.00

RumChata

$6.00

Baileys

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

brugal

$7.00

remy martin

$20.00

pama

$8.00

blue label

$25.00

licor 43

$9.00

Hipnotiq

$7.00

Sambvca

$9.00

Kalua

$8.00

Goldslagger

$7.50

Baileys Almendra

$8.50

Chacho

$6.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Midori

$8.50

Jagger

$8.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Common Cocktails

Long Island

$11.00

Island Crush

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Orgasmo 787

$11.00

Rum Runner

$8.50

White Russias

$9.00

Mango Mojito

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Mojito Virgin

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Blue Curaçao

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Liquid MJ

$8.50

Cosmo

$11.00

Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.50

La Nota

$14.00

Mojito Kit

$35.00

Piña Colada Kit

$20.00

Sangria Bottle

$20.00

Margarita Kit

$30.00

Cinnamon Toast

$8.50

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Big Margarita

$12.00

Coquito Bottle

$25.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

House Margarita With Medallita

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN

YELLOW RICE

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

TOSTONES

$5.00

SWEET PLANTAIN

$5.00

Beer

corona

$3.00

coors

$3.00

bud light

$3.00

dos xx

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Ywenling

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.00

wine

sangria

$5.00

cabernet

$4.00

merlot

$4.00

chardonae

$4.00

pinot grigio

$4.00

zinfandele

$4.00

well drinks

Rum

$4.00

tequila

$4.00

gin

$4.00

whiskey

$4.00

vodka

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News, VA 23608

Directions

Gallery
De Rican Chef Restaurant image
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

Map
