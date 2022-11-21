Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

Dead Dog Saloon

4,919 Reviews

$$

4079 Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Hush Puppies
Flounder Basket
Build A Burger

Apps

Blue Crab Nachos

$18.00

Crab meat, pico de gallo, mango salsa, avocado and queso sauce, topped with green onions and served over wonton chips.

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

Breaded lightly and fried, tossed in your choice of sauce.

Cajun Fish Bites

$12.00

Flaky white fish bites, seasoned with mild cajun spices and lightly fried, served with tartar sauce for dippn'.

Caliente Bites

$12.00

Panko breaded fried boneless chicken bites tossed in your choice of sauce.

Crab Dip

$13.00

Baked until bubbling with flavor, served with tortilla chips and garlic toast for dippin'.

Crabby's Cake

$17.00

Two freshly made Carolina style cakes, loaded with crab meat, bacon and green onions.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00
Inlet Egg Rolls

Inlet Egg Rolls

$10.00

Blackened chicken, corn salsa, spinach, cheddar cheese and black beans wrapped in a fried wonton.

Peel & Eat 1/2lb.

$12.00

Peel & Eat 1lb.

$22.00

Raging Angels

$18.00

A skewer of marinated scallops wrapped in bacon and a skewer of cajun shrimp wrapped in bacon and grilled.

Tender Bites

$18.00

Sliced beef tenderloin on garlic toast with parmesan mayo, asiago cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Wings

$16.00

Tender, juicy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Soups

Chili Bowl

$8.00

She Crab Bowl

$10.00

She Crab Cup

$7.00

French Onion

$7.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, asiago cheese and croutons.

Filet Salad

$19.00

Sliced tenderloin, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, cherry tomatoes and choice of dressing, served on romaine lettuce.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.00

North Atlantic salmon, fresh chopped greens, blue cheese crumbles, red onions and cherry tomatoes.

House Salad

$6.00

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Ham, turkey, egg, tomatoes, cheddar and jack cheese, bacon and toasted cashews, served over fresh chopped greens.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a cheddar jalapeño tortilla.

Build A Burger

$14.00

A 1/2 pounder your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or fried herb marinated chicken breast your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms.

Chubby's Club Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, ham, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted wheat bread.

Cluckin' Chuck

Cluckin' Chuck

$16.00

A cheddar cheeseburger topped with bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a brioche roll.

Crabby Cake Sandwich

$18.00

A freshly made, Carolina style crab cake, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a brioche roll.

Fido's Fish Sandwich

$13.00

A scrumptious , flakey flounder fillet; grilled, blackened or fried, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Hot Italian Sub

$13.00

Pepperoni, genoa salami, ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing served on a hoagie roll.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Sliced prime rib, provolone, crispy fried onions and horseradish mayo, served on a hoagie roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Smokey Cuban

Smokey Cuban

$12.00

Sliced ham, slow cooked pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, pickles and deli mustard, grilled on authentic cuban bread until the cheese is melty.

Smokey Pig

$18.00

A juicy burger patty topped with crispy braised pork belly, smoked gouda cheese, fried onion strings and BBQ sauce.

Sriracha Cha Burger

$16.00

Swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed onions and sriracha mayo, served on a brioche roll.

Tender Bites Hoagie

$18.00

Sliced filet mignon on a garlic toasted hoagie roll with asiago cheese, parmesan mayo and balsamic vinaigrette.

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and red onion wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$11.00

Slow cooked pork shoulder topped with queso cheese sauce and pico de gallo.

Chipotle Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Shrimp marinated in a smokey chipotle sauce topped with cilantro lime slaw and pico de gallo.

Mahi Mahi Taco

$15.00

Creole spiced Mahi Mahi, spicy white taco sauce, pico de gallo and green onions.

Surf & Turf Taco

$16.00

Chipotle marinated shrimp and beef tenderloin topped with mango salsa.

BBQ Meals

Chopped Brisket (Meal)

$27.00

Pulled Pork (Meal)

$18.00

Pulled Chicken (Meal)

$16.00

Sausage (Meal)

$18.00

House Smoked Ribs - 1/2 Rack (Meal)

$16.00

House Smoked Ribs - Full Rack (Meal)

$24.00

Combo Platter - 2 Meats

$23.00

Combo Platter - 3 Meats

$29.00

BBQ by the LB

Brisket by the lb.

$22.00

Pulled Pork by the lb.

$16.00

Pulled Chicken by the lb.

$13.00

Sausage by the lb.

$15.00

Ribs - 1/2 Rack (Each)

$13.00

Ribs - Full Rack (Each)

$21.00

Seafood

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$23.00

Blackened, cajun spiced grilled shrimp, served over linguine Alfredo.

Crabbier Cakes

$33.00

Two large fresh Carolina style crab cakes loaded with crab meat, bacon and green onions, cooked to perfection, with choice of side.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fillet of cod, dipped in beer batter and fried until golden brown.

Heavenly Inlet Trio

$38.00

Freshly made crab cake, shrimp and scallops; the holy trinity of seafood, served with your choice of side

Salmon

$24.00

North Atlantic salmon, herb seasoned and served with your choice of side.

Sauteed Scallops

$38.00

Fresh New Bedford sea scallops seared golden brown and served over risotto.

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp tossed in a roasted red pepper and bacon cream sauce, topped with green onions and served over creamy grits.

Fried Baskets/Seafood

Chicken Basket

$12.00

Panko breaded boneless chicken bites, served with fries or slaw.

Cod Basket

$12.00Out of stock

Scallops Basket

$33.00

Fried scallops, served with fries or slaw

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Lightly breaded shrimp, fried and served with fries or slaw.

Oyster Basket

$24.00

Flounder Basket

$13.00

Lightly breaded flounder fillet, fried and served with fries or slaw.

Oysters Dinner

$26.00

Lightly breaded shucked oysters, fried and served with your choice of a side.

Scallops Dinner

$38.00

Large portion of fried scallops, served with your choice of a side

Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

A large portion of fried shrimp, served with your choice of a side.

Flounder Dinner

$24.00

Two lightly breaded flounder fillets, fried and served with choice of a side.

Sophie's Seafood

$38.00

Fried scallops, shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with your choice of a side.

Steam Pots

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs - 2 Clusters

$39.00

Two clusters of snow crab legs, seasoned with Maryland crab seasoning and served with kielbasa, red potatoes, corn and butter for dipping.

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs - 3 Clusters

$49.00

Three clusters of snow crab legs, seasoned with Maryland crab seasoning and served with kielbasa, red potatoes, corn and butter for dipping.

Shrimp Steam Pot - 1 lb.

$25.00

Shrimp Steam Pot - 1/2 lb.

$16.00

Steaks & Stuff

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$21.00

Blackened, cajun spiced grilled chicken, served over linguine Alfredo.

Rex's Ribeye Steak

$33.00

A 12oz. ribeye grilled over an open flame and topped with garlic butter, served with choice of side.

Sides & Desserts

Applesauce

$3.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fries

$5.00
Large Hush Puppies

Large Hush Puppies

$6.00

Lime Rice

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Small Hush Puppies

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crab Leg Cluster

$24.00

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Noodle

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The premier live entertainment, sports viewing, and waterfront location in South Carolina.

Website

Location

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

Gallery
Dead Dog Saloon image
Dead Dog Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Tavern in Surfside - 8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S
orange starNo Reviews
8739 US Hwy 17 Bypass S Surfside Beach, SC 29575
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Myrtle Beach SC
orange star3.9 • 679
3090 Deville Street Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Wicked Tuna 2nd Ave Pier
orange starNo Reviews
110 Ocean Blvd Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
View restaurantnext
Cypress Grille Myrtle Beach
orange starNo Reviews
4210 River Oaks Dr. Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
View restaurantnext
Buzz’s Roost
orange star4.2 • 1,736
911 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Murrells Inlet

The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
American Steak & Oyster Bar - Murrells Inlet, SC
orange star4.4 • 707
3797 US-17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murrells Inlet
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston