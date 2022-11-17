deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving Dinner for 4
Skip the shopping + the cooking. Jared Forman + the team are making your Thanksgiving easy, local + most importantly special! We do the menu planning, the shopping, the prep + the cooking! You pick up thank giving morning+ reheat dinner at home when the gang gets hungry. This years menu comes with: - Spring ridge Farm Turkey, confit legs + thighs, roasted breast meat - Chestnut + sage stuffing - Brussels Sprouts - Roasted Carrots - Golden Smashed Potatoes - Gravy - Cranberry Sauce - Classic Apple Pie - Candied Sweet Potato Pie ***Please include any allergies when placing your order*** Special ingredients + limited quantities. THANKSGIVING DINNER FOR 4 : Preorder for pick up + take home ONLY. Packaged for an easy to reheat job at home. *** ALL SALES FINAL***
thanksgiving wine pack
4 pk extra fancy reds
this years 4 pack of fancy reds will include 4 different producers who make pure expressions of terrior and varietal. either for your turkey dinner or to hold on to for your home collection.
4 pk mixed styles
This years 4 pack includes, 1 sparkling, one white, something with skin contact and a red.
thanksgiving cocktails
deadhorse hill bloody mary mix
Our deadhorse hill secret bloody mary recipe is full of umami with a little bit of heat in the background. made with all fresh ingredients. we recommend enjoying it all within a day or 2, but your bloody mary mix can stay safe in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. please note this is a bloody mary mix, that can make 6-8 cocktails depending on how you like it. no vodka included, you gotta get your own!
sparkle town
SUNDAY SPARKLER! a punch sized good time. //. this large format sparkling cocktail has a base of 100 proof rye whiskey, aperol, orange blossom, rose petal, cranberry, lemon + grenadine a bottle of bubbles on the side for topping off at home on your own terms. makes 5-8 cocktails.
deadhorse old fashioned
Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size and ready for you to pour over ice when you get home! We've already done the shaking and stirring for you. Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase. The deadhorse old fashioned ingredients: rye whiskey, angostura bitters, peychauds bitters, orange + lemon oil, sugar
margarita
The deadhorse margarita ingredients: lunazul tequilla, triple sec, house made simple syrup, fresh squeezed citrus Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size and ready for you to pour over ice when you get home! We've already done the shaking and stirring for you. Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase.
rare + fine wine collection
2005 Château Le Crock, Cru Bourgeois St-Estèphe
2005 Château Le Crock, Cru Bourgeois St-Estèphe /// 375 ml, this is a half- bottle /// Blend of 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc and 5% Petit Verdot. 13% alc ///. Aromas of toast and ripe black cherry emerge from the glass, with a fragrant, peppery nuance. The palate shows plenty of appeal, with succulent dark stone fruit and cherry to the fore in a mid-weight frame. There is a lovely sense of freshness; gentle textures and good underlying tannic structure here. This is a well-poised ripe St.Estèphe that exhibits a fine sense of balance for its level.
2006 atzori vernaccia di oristano
GRAPES: Vernaccia 100% PROFILE: This is a golden color wine with an amber hue, which becomes even richer as it ages. The bouquet is intense and persistent, delicate and floral with a clear hint of almonds and a scent of toasted hazelnuts as the wine matures. Distinct notes of sea salt and a surprising acidity round out the finish. WINEMAKING: 30-40 hectoliters per hectare. Spontaneous fermentation. Soft pressing. Temperature controlled fermentation. Aged under the flor in oak and chestnut until the flor dies. It is then blended with other batched from that vintage and aged for a total of 10 years. No fortification is used, the alcohol rises naturally through evaporation.
2009 Cantina Sociale di Gattinara
2009 Cantina Sociale di Gattinara // CANTINA SOCIALE DI GATTINARA The cantina sociale has been a critical lifeline to small grape growers since the inception of modern winemaking throughout Italy. In particular, Cantina Sociale di Gattinara, founded in 1908, has offered families from the zone of Gattinara a steady path to continued independence and stewardship of the land. Forty families care for their own tiny plots, which total 15 hectares of vines rooted in the zone’s pure volcanic soils. Descending into the cantina’s historic cellar with its cement tanks and botti tucked beneath the centuries-old city center of Gattinara is like traveling back in time. Today, the cantina produces approximately 2,000 cases of wine annually. The resulting wines display a simple elegance and purity as well as a palpable connection to over 100 years of production.
2012 La Bastide Saint Dominique Châteauneuf-du-Pape
2012 La Bastide Saint Dominique Châteauneuf-du-Pape 375ml // half bottle // the 2012 Chateauneuf du Pape is a blend of 80% Grenache, 10% Syrah and the balance Mourvedre and Cinsault. Aged all in tank, it is a superb base cuvee with it’s kirsch, blackberry, dried underbrush and floral aromas and flavors. Soft, textured and with low acidity, this medium to full-bodied, hedonistic beauty should drink nicely for 8-10 years. Drink 2014-2022. These superb efforts are made by Eric Bonnet from his estate located in the northeastern sector of Chateauneuf du Pape.
2013 Domaine Dublere Volnay Taillepieds 1er Cru Rouge
2013 Jean Noel Gagnard Santenay 1er Cru Clos de Tavannes
The parcel borders the Chassagne-Montrachet village appellation and the Clos Charreau of the Morgeot 1er Cru. This vineyard is planted at a density of 10,000 vines per hectare and vines are pruned into Cordon de Royat. Santenay is the southernmost village in the Côte de Beaune. Mostly red wines are produced here, although some attempts at making white wine have been made. The appellation's most prestigious 1er Crus (including Les Gravières, La Comme and Clos de Tavannes) are located east of the village, next to Chassagne-Montrachet. The latter was named for its former owner, the Saulx de Tavannes family. Only 150 cases are made each year.
2014 Chateau de Pressac 'grand cru classe'
2018 Domaine Yvon Clerget Pommard 1er Cru 'les Rugiens'
This is one of the most collectible Burgundy producers in the entire region. Not to mention of their best wines. If you are a collector of Burgundy, this is a must have in the cellar! Exhibiting generous aromas of cherries, espresso roast, dark chocolate and baking spices, the 2018 Pommard 1er Cru Les Rugiens is medium to full-bodied, deep and elegantly muscular, with a broad-shouldered chassis of powdery tannin, lively acids and a nicely defined finish. This has turned out very well, though it will require patience.
nicolas joly les vieux clos
domaine zind humbrecht 'clos saint urbain'
frank cornelissen
champagne
2014 Jose Dhondt 'Mes Vieilles Vignes' Blanc de Blanc Grand Cru Brut
Hints of toasted hazelnut and fleur de sel are enmeshed with a ripe, juicy mix of melon, baked white cherry, candied ginger and verbena in this lovely blanc de blancs. Vibrant and mouthwatering, but impeccably balanced, wrapping the vivid acidity in the fine, silky mousse, ending with a long, minerally finish. Disgorged January 2021. Drink now through 2034.
2015 Georges Remy 'Mont Tauxieres'
2016 Georges Remy 'Les Muits'
Le Mesnil Blanc de Blanc
Marie Courtin 'Efflorescence Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut
Marie Courtin 'Resonance' Blanc de Noir
2018 Marie Courtin 'Resonance' Blanc de Noir, extra brut (no dosage) // A vivacious yet focussed wine with energy, pure mineral expression and impressive length and richness. As the name suggests, this cuvée is deeply resonant. // Champagne Marie Courtin is located in the village of Polisot in the Cote des Bars, in the southern part of the Champagne region. With its slightly warmer temperatures, this area is particularly prized for its Pinot Noir grapes. Combined with the Kimmeridgian limestone sub soils, the champagnes retain freshness similar to Chablis. // Dominique named her estate after her grandmother, Marie Courtin, whom she describes as a “woman of the earth”. Her wines come from a hillside vineyard of 35-40 year old, massale-selection Pinot Noir.The combination of low yields, clay-limestone soils (with bands of Kimmeridgian) and an east/southeast exposure gives the wines both power and cut, with an intense brininess and minerality at their core.
Christophe Mignon Brut Nature (NV)
"The NV Brut Nature Blanc de Noirs, Pinot Meunier is a fabulous wine that captures the essence of Christophe Mignon's style. Rich and resonant on the palate, the Pinot Meunier exudes creaminess. This is an especially weighty expression of Meunier, and yet all the elements are very nicely balanced. Red fruit, dried pear, smoke, menthol and hazelnut notes slowly open up in the glass adding further shades of nuance. Expressive mineral notes extend the finish while providing an attractive counterpoint to the dense, pliant fruit. The current release is a blend of equal parts 2014 and 2013. Mignon's Pur Meunier is one of the most distinctive wines being made in Champagne today. Don't miss it. Disgorged: March 2017 and bottled with no dosage." - Antonio Galloni, vinous.com - 93 points
Huré Frères, Brut Invitation
40% PM, 40% PN, and 20% CH. Fruit from 5 villages. All parcels and varietals vinified separately with 100% malolactic fermentation. 48 months on the lees then blended with 25-40% Reserve wine from Solera that dates from 1982. 6g dosage. // Rich in ripe fruit aromas, cherry plums and a hint of toasted bread. Balanced, flexible and charming.
sparkling
Balthasar Ress 'Pet-Nat' Riesling
Balthazar-Ress 2019 Riesling Pet-Nat, Rheingau, Germany. // At first glance, the PetNat is slightly bubbly and slightly cloudy. Riesling-typical aromas such as quince, pear, apple on the nose lead to a really fresh and bright palate. The wine is very bright and very crisp, and dangerously easy to drink!
fondo bozzole 'foxi'
"Foxi" Trebbiano Frizzante from south easter Lombardy /// 100% Trebbiano direct-press. Hand harvested, natural fermentation partially in stainless steel, then finishes fermentation in bottle, yup, it's another pet-nat! Foxi is a “frizzante”, slightly sparkling, white wine with an intense floral and mineral nose with aromas of apple and dried fruit and a very long finish.
glinavos paleokerisio
Paleokerisio, which translates to ‘Old Fashioned’ is a throwback to ancient Greek winemaking techniques, yet it’s both fresh and exciting. Made from the local, indigenous grape Debina with a splash of Vlahiko, it spends 12 days macerating on its skins before it’s bottled in the middle of fermentation resulting in a funky, demi-sec, orange, lightly sparkling wine that defies categorization. Medium-bodied with light tannins, tangy spice notes and citrus peel balanced by a touch of honey blossom, it’s amazing as an aperitif alongside a cheese board with nuts and apricots.
Gurrieri Spumante Brut Rose
jean-pierre robinot 'des annees folles'
johannes zillinger revolution pet nat
Revolution Pet Nat NV Bioweingut Johannes Zillinger Niederösterreich, Austria Grapes: Grüner Veltliner (85%), Riesling (15%) Profile: Crisp, refreshing, semi-sparkling and bone dry. The wine definitely sees influence from yeast. The lees give the wine a distinctive salty, and sourdough flavor profile. The fruit is a combination of tart apple and white peach. The wine also has a bit of a cheese rind aroma that cleans up well on the palate. Farming: The grapes are all grown DEMETER certified biodynamic. They are hand harvested.
la segreta 'cinino' pet nat
Malibran Rose Spumante
manaresi pignoletto frizzante
oyster river wine growers 'morphos' rose pet-nat
Partida Creus GT Pet-Nat
The sparkling GT is made in the ancestral method (or pet-nat method) from Garrut or Mourvedre, a full bodied red grape variety. This reminds me of all of my favorite things about lambrusco: juicy, fresh, and bold with lots of dark blackberry fruit. Served cool
piri naturel rose pet-nat
Piri Naturel Rose Pet-Nat of Dornfelder frm Nahe Germany. Notes of Wild blackberry, currants + cherries matched with bright fizzy bubbles and the aromatic lift of Dornfelder! // Grapes are hand-harvested and direct pressed for fermentation in stainless steel without temperature control. The wine is transferred to the bottle before fermentation is complete so it can finish as pet-nat rosé. The wine is not disgorged.
podere il saliceto 'albone'
On the outskirts of Modena in the tiny village of Campogalliano is the small estate of Podere il Saliceto. Made from 100% Lambrusco Salamino, this dry sparkling wine has notes of ripe cherry, blackberry, and blueberry, with hints of leather and stewed plum. It is full-bodied, effervescent, and fresh. It's structure makes it a perfect pairing with for lasagna or roasted meats. A great pizza wine!.
Yann Durrmann Orange 'disgorged pet-nat'
50% Pinot Blanc, 25% Pinot Gris, 25% Riesling, all from schist soils in Alsace France. // Cloudy orange in appearance. Tangerine, clementine and apricot aroma. Very vigorous mousse. Tart on the palate like a geuze. Bit of tannin and fruit - nice mouth-watering quality. Just over 250cs produced.
white
Balthasar Ress 'Tzroken' QBA Riesling
2020 Riesling Balthasar Ress, Trocken, Reinghau Germany. // Crisp, lean, and delightfully off-dry. This is not a sweet wine, just a slightly sweet one. The difference is quite important. Often, people say they don't like sweet wines. Well, yes, I wouldn't eat Sauternes with my taco either. There is a big middle ground between Coca-Cola and club soda, right? Think orange juice... This is a wine that has an aroma of lemon, pear, peach, but also sugar snap peas, mint, and wet slate. This is a mineral driven wine that jumps off your palate, but delights it with just a tease of sweetness. // Pairing Tacos, Pad Thai, Kung Pao Chicken, Fruit Salad, Ceviche, Papaya, Lemongrass Salad, Tea leaf Salad, Chips & Guacamole. Cuisines: TexMex, Thai, Chinese, Burmese
Damien Laureau "Les Genêts' Savennières
2018 Chenin Blanc, Damien Laureau Savennière, Loire France // From vineyards clustered around the Moulin de Beaupréau at the far northern edge of the appellation, Damien sources the fruit for his Savennière Les Genêts. This is a light sandy terroir of schist and phtanite, making for a more approachable style of Savennière. It is aged in 400L French oak barrels for 12 months, then 4-6 months in tank before bottling.//
Fabien Jouves 'Les Agudes' Sauvignon Blanc
This is a sunkissed white blend from Fabien Jouves who works several plots of vines between the towns of Quercy and Cahors in the southern French region of Occitanie. A lip-smacking delight of a white blend from deep southern France. Meyer lemon meets ripe pear pulp after a bouquet of white flowers with a honeyed flair. Still bone-dry and with a zippy acid, this is an all-around beaut from Fabien Jouves. A blend of Sauvignon Blanc, Sauvignon Gris, Chardonnay, Semillon Blanc, Colombard, and Ugni Blanc hand-harvested from young vines (~20 years-old) grown in clay and limestone soils. The grapes are destemmed and then directly-pressed in whole-clusters. Fermentation in stainless steel + barrel. The wine ages for 6 months in a combination of stainless +barrel before bottling. Unfined, unfiltered.
finca mas perdut malvasia
finca mas perdut xarel.lo
Finca Mas Perdut, 'Endogen' Xarel.lo, Biax Penedés, Spaijn // Intense yellow color. The nose stands out for its intensity and concentration. We can find notes of quince, orellana, honey and thyme, with the glass at rest we perceive sweeter aromas such as vanilla, toasted almonds and candies among others. // On the other hand, it is fresh in the mouth, with a sweet, dense entry and a marked acidity throughout its course, where at the end of the mouth the freshest aromas predominate. // It is a wine that is used to pair with stewed and / or raw blue fish, while we can accompany it with white meats such as poultry and stewed rabbit. At the same time it is a very good companion for all cured cheeses.
johannes zillinger 'parcellarie' riesling + chardonnay
johannes zillinger 'reflexion' gruner veltliner
Johannes Zillinger – Grüner Veltliner Reflexion Ried Kellerberg 2018 // The Grüner Veltliner from Johannes Zillinger’s Reflexion series is a classic of its kind – but still more complex than what you’d expect from your regular Grüner Veltliner. What makes it so unique? It stems from 45 year-old vines, part of it spent some days in an amphora and even a bit of spontaneous malolactic fermentation occurred on the way. Beside its complexity, you will notice the classic refreshing, peppery, spicy notes of a Grüner Veltliner.
johannes zillinger 'revolution' white
johannes zillinger numen fume blanc
johannes zillinger numen gruner veltliner
johannes zillinger perpetuum blanc
GRAPES Sauvignon Blanc 100% PROFILE Very savory, salty, textured. This wine is unique to say the least. The aging under flor is definitely discernible, but not overpowering. Aromas of citrus are present, but not dominant. Instead the wine smells of grain, sea salt, dust, and apple skin. WINEMAKING The grapes are 50% direct pressed (for low pH levels and higher acidity) and 50% short-macerated (for fruit and body). After initial fermentation, the wine is 100% aged under naturally developed flor in barrel for 14 months. The flor forms naturally due to wild yeasts in the ambient atmosphere and is aged on its lees the entire time. MORE ABOUT THE WINE "Sauvignon Blanc is one of my favorite grapes & this is one of the two craziest wines I ever produced."- Johannes Zillinger
johannes zillinger velue riesling
'Velue' is the old name of the town where the Zillinger farm is based. Vines for this bottling come from an eastern-facing slope, the average age is 30 years-old. Spontaneous fermentation occurs in stainless steel tank, and the wine stays in contact with the lees for five months, with occasional batonnage, bottled unfined and unfiltered. This Riesling is incredibly vibrant; the nose is racy and redolent with stonefruit, mirrored on the palate as juicy nectarine, underripe peach, with tangy tangerine and mango. Bright and lively and a great introduction to the estate.
Leonardo Bussoletti, Colle Murello
2020 Trebbiano Spoletino from Leonardo Bussoletti from Umbria Italy // Within Umbria, Trebbiano Spoletino has been overlooked by most producers until recently, with an aray of styles now being produced. Leo's is our favorite, and whether that a biased opinion or because this is the best of his amazing line of wines, the bottle is simply wonderful. Round stone fruit with hints of mint and anise, the wine ferments and ages for 6 months in large French oak, but not overoaked nor oxidized like many of the local producers' versions.
les lunes 'lolonis vineyard' chardonnay
2021 Les Lunes Chardonnay, Lolonis Vineyard, Redwood Valley, Mendocino // Focus and precision define this wine. Loads of bright citrus and green apple fruit dominate the nose, while a bright, fresh and clean acidity drive the mouthfeel. The tension and minerality will allow the wine to age gracefully, but the wine is drinking great now and will pair beautifully with mountain trout or a simple roast chicken.
maquina y tabla 'el oso y la alemana'
2020 Verdejo from Castilla y Leon, Spain. The vineyards are located alongside three great geographical references: from the northern boundary in Los Ancares in El Bierzo following the Sil River; along to the plains crossed by the Duero River, covering the wine regions of Rueda, Ribera del Duero and Toro; and the southern boundary ending at the Alberche River and the Sierra de Gredos. At our vineyard we work to cultivate fruit that is aromatic and concentrated.
oudin chablis 'les serres' chardonnay
2019 chardonnay, domaine oudin 'les serres' chablis, burgundy fr. /// Varieties: Chardonnay (with some Grand Cru vines from Vaugiraut and Vaucoupins used. Les Serres is 1st cru fruit) Tasting Note: Pale yellow in the glass with shimmering silver highlights. The nose is bright with citrus, brine and flakey limestone notes. The palate shows elegant citrus fruit backed by lovely limestone driven minerality. This is a crisp, elegant wine that is never austere. Pairing: Works beautifully with shellfish, grilled river fish, sea scallops sautéed in butter, grilled shrimp, chicken dishes, hearty garden salads, grilled vegetables and creamy goat or sheep milk cheeses.
porter creek 'georges hill' chardonnay
2016 Chardonnay “George’s Hill” Old Vine Estate Bottled, Russian River Valley // This is the highest elevation vineyard on our Estate which can been seen from Westside Rd., if you look above the Fiona Hill as you cross Porter Creek. It was planted shortly after our family purchased the property in 1979. The combination of shallow top soil, very low yields and old vines produce a very mineral driven and textured Chardonnay. The average annual production is about 120 cases.
porter creek russian river valley chardonnay
2018 Chardonnay Estate Bottled, Russian River Valley // Produced from our own steep hillside vineyards which bring out a uniquely textured wine. Planted with the very small berry clone “Old Wente”, which is known for balance and aromatic complexity. The growing conditions of 2018 produced a rich yet firm wine. The percentage of new French oak barrels is held to a maximum of 30% to keep vineyard character in the forefront.
Ruth Lewandowski 'Mahlon' Arneis
In the dialect spoken in Piedmonte, from where the grape hails, Arneis is translated to “the little rascal.” It can be finicky in the vineyard, prone to low yields and plummeting acidity/skyrocketing ripeness levels. This Arneis spends six hours macerating on its skins after foot-treading. Following native yeast, full malolactic fermentation, it spends seven months on its lees. The result is a fruity profile of red apple and citrus, supported by white flowers and pink peppercorn with substantial minerality and structure.
Yann Durrmann 2018 Gewurztraminer
Yann durrmann riesling
orange + co-ferments
alveirão maximos
Maximo's White 2013 WINERY Alveirão REGION Tejo, Portugal GRAPES Fernão Pires 50%, Arinto 25%, Malvasia Fina 20%, Rabo-de-Ovelha 5% PROFILE A bit floral, round, approachable. Aromas of melon, white peach, yellow flowers, and crushed rock start off powerful, but fall back on the palate to a more smooth, silky, yet still crisp flavor profile. This wine is very reminiscent of the powerful and complex style of Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc. WINEMAKING Long aging in stainless steel, letting the exuberant floral aroma of Fernão Pires decline and the complexity of Arinto, Malvasia & Rabo de Ovelha to rise.
Balthasar Ress 'Orange' Pinot Blanc
NV Balthasar Ress "Orange" Pinot Blanc + Riesling, Skin Contact Landwein, Rheingau Germany. // This is a very pretty orange wine. Sometimes orange wines can be aggressive, or "interesting" but not necessarily delicious. This is actually quite delicious. Notes of tangerine and papaya, with a bit of tamarind. The tannins are noticeable, but not overbearing. Totally refreshing!
Finca Mas Perdut Malvasia
FInca Mas Perdut, Terrer Singular Blanc', Skin Contact Malvasia, Biax Penedės, Spain // Malvasia comes from a vineyard located in Santa Oliva where the soil is very poor and we have a production of 1500-2000 kg / ha // Fermentation and breeding in ceramic amphora for 4 months doing the work of mothers, to extract volume in the mouth and make the wine more silky. It is not filtered or clarified, so it is normal that it is not completely transparent and has some turbidity. // We worked with the least intervention to make it as authentic as possible and we managed to get the most out of the variety. // It has an electric but creamy acidity with fruit on the nose and above all these aromatic dried herbs (chamomile, fennel) are distinguished both in the nose and in the mouth.
Le Conte des Floris, Vin Orange 2016 Languedoc
2016 Domaine Le Conte des Floris Vin Orange, Languedoc, France 500ml /// Grapes: Carignan Blanc (75%), Roussanne (15%), Carignan Gris (10%) Profile: Lots of peach skin, orange, and hazelnut notes. The wine has a full bodied feel with lots of texture. Grape Growing: The vineyard from which the Carignan Blanc and Gris are harvested is one of Daniel's oldest. These two white grapes, distinguishable only after veraison, are complanted. The Roussanne vineyard is a younger one, at 25 years old. The wines were harvested whole bunch and underwent primary and malolactic fermentation in steel tanks. The wine sat in contact with skins for a total of 3 months. After this period, the wine was aged in clay amphorae for 6 months, and then an additional year in old wood barrels. This is a traditional orange wine that Daniel decided to produce from only select bunches of Carignan from his oldest vineyard. The Roussanne was added due to its especially thick skin and aromatic properties.
sopla levante pinomar
2019 Merseguera 95%, Moscatel 5% Sopla Levante, Rodriguez de Vera Vineyard, Alicante, Spain PROFILE the wine has a ripe Meyer lemon aroma enhanced by fresh herbs and a bit of balsamic. On the palate it is a dry wine with moderate acidity, medium body, and is marked by the presence of elevated tannins that give the wine structure. In flavor it has elevated intensity with citric nuances, ripe white fruit + an extended finish marked by a pleasant tannic sensation. The wine was fermented with indigenous yeasts from the vineyard itself. It spent 3 months in contact with skins, and a total of 8 months maturing in clay tinajas (basically, smaller amphorae). MORE ABOUT THE WINE Pinomar is a wine made with yeasts influenced by the warm Mediterranean on shore winds. The use of Merseguera adds to the intriguing aromas of riper citrus to the wine.
torres de tavares encruzado
2018 Encruzado from Joao Tavares Family vineyard, Torres de Tavares in the Dao Portugal. // This skin contact white wine has notes of apple, quince + almond. Bone dry + with a sensational waxy texture. // Once picked the grapes spend 6 hours on skins and undergo spontaneous fermentation with wild native yeast in large Chestnut casks. The wine spends 9 months on the lees (without battonage) and undergoes spontaneous malolactic fermentation.
forlorn hope 'gargamay'
2020 ‘Gargamay’ Gamay + Garganega (red and white) co-ferment! SUPER RARE! The struggle of growing Gamay in the vineyard is, as the kids say, real. In addition to heavy frost and deer damage year after year, we were also blessed by the Grape Gods of Fury by getting Garganega plant material to graft onto the rootstock when we actually ordered Gamay...For those of you who don't know what Garganega is, welcome to the very large club. It is a white grape from the Veneto region of Northern Italy. It is most known as the primary grape in Soave wines, which can be rich, textural peach-y and herbaceous turning toward nutty after some age. Anyway, when we realized there were white grapes growing where more Gamay should have been, we decided to pick the whole lot and ferment it together for a potentially never been done before Gamay + Garanega amalgamation
forlorn hope 'bisamratten' skin contact muscat
2021 bisamratten, skin-fermented muscat blanc // An orange wine! Grippy tannins - smells like Grand Mariner and tastes like lychee, cucumber and honeydew melon. Rare Gem! only 45 cases produced!
rosé
Caspri 'Rose di Caspri'
"Rosé di Caspri" is a dry rosé wine from Tuscany with a territorial and fresh profile, obtained with the Salasso technique from 100% Sangiovese grapes. The nose is reminiscent of wild fruits, blackberries, undergrowth and wild herbs. The sip is expressive, frank and tense, directed by a vibrant and rustic freshness. Artisanal Wine made with old style methods
frank cornelissen 'susucaru' rosato
Frank Cornelissens Susucaru Rosato is in the house! From Etnas North Valley, we're excited to have a small amount of Franks wines to share. If you know, you know. A co-ferment of red + white varietals, Malvasia, Moscadella, Catarratto, Nero & Mascalese organically farmed and picked by hand. TASTES LIKE: Strawberry, Raspberry, Minerals, Blood Orange, Grapefruit. PAIRS WELL WITH: Good Company. // The grapes are destemmed, gentle press, 10 day maceration and spontaneous fermentation.
johannes zillinger 'numen' rose
Johannes Zillinger’s Rosé from the NUMEN series is a complex one with character. The St. Laurent grape variety gives a dark, almost red wine-like color to this natural amphora wine. It gains its complexity from 100 year-old vines, it’s smoky on the palate with some wild berry aromas completing in a long finish.
johannes zillinger 'revolution' rose
johannes zillinger 'velue' rose
quinta boavista rufia rosado
Fleshy, dry and earthy, deep-coloured rosé from the Dão. Thick-juiced and salty but with lots of floral lift, our favourite rosé all year round. Vinification Young vine Rufete and Touriga Nacional on granite and schist soils. No-till organic farming, reliance on biodiversity for balance and health of the vineyard. Hand-harvest and destemming, 7-day maceration, natural fermentation without additives or temperature control on open stainless steel tank. Bottled unfiltered with a touch of added sulphites.
swick wines 'pinot noir' rose
Swick wines 2021 rose of pinot noir is made with organic grapes from the exquisite Cancilla vineyard, which is nestled under big sky and pine-studded mountains in the Willamette Valley. The first pick of the Pinot is specifically for rosé. The grapes are macerated on the skins before a gentle pressing, which reduces grittiness in the finished wine. The juice is left on lees but without any battonage, and fermented in barrel until bottling. You’ll find a pleasing weight to the texture here. Creamy strawberry mingles with pamplemousse pith on the palate.
Yann Durrmann Rosè Pinot Noir
Yann Durrmann 'Cuvee Nature' Rose of Pinot noir from Alsace France. A crisp rose with a nose of red currant, progressing into raspberry. A delicate rose that embodies both the fruity + rocky old world charm.
zillamina rose
2021 Zillamina Rosé 100% Monastrell from Alicante, Spain. A brilliant strawberry color. Strawberry and plum aromas. Fresh in the mouth, with tons of fruit, elegant, clean and pleasing finish. Pairs With... Poolside Kicking it with Friends Goat Cheese with Fig Jam Spinach & Strawberry Salad. bright and fresh and everything you'd hope for in a crisp, easy drinking rosé. Absolutely delicious and truly could pair with anything.
red
ad vium 'back on the streets' red
2019 Grenache Noir, Syrah, Ugni Blanc from Rhône producer Sébastien Chatillon. A former sommelier turned winemaker. previously working with René Mosse in Anjou for four years. René opened his world to natural wine. In 2016, after working as the head sommelier of Le Chateaubriand in Paris for seven years, Sébastien Chatillon moved to Vallabrix in the Gard to start Ad Vinum. ...// Syrah, Grenache, and Uni Blanc from Romain Le Bars in Tavel. 12 day maceration / co-ferment. The Syrah and Grenache were direct press. Aged in barrel. No additions. Zero/Zero
ad vium 'they hear about us' red
2019 Grenache from Rhône producer Sébastien Chatillon. 100% Grenache. It is a blend of two expressions of Grenache one early harvest and one late harvest. At the start of harvest there was an 5 day maceration of direct press juice and whole berries. At the end of harvest the same method for 8 days and then blended together and aged in enameled steel. Light and glou glou /// A former sommelier turned winemaker. previously working with René Mosse in Anjou for four years. René opened his world to natural wine. In 2016, after working as the head sommelier of Le Chateaubriand in Paris for seven years, Sébastien Chatillon moved to Vallabrix in the Gard to start Ad Vinum. ...//
autor de l'anne 'pot d'anne'
Region: Languedoc-Roussillon Grape: Cinsault Vineyard Size: 1 hectare Soil: limestone, red clay Average Age of Vines: 20 years Farming: biodynamic Harvest: by hand Winemaking: 50% destemmed grapes, 50% whole cluster, 12 day semi-carbonic maceration in concrete Aging: 12 months in tanks in the Loire Fining: none Filtration: none Added S02: none
benjamin tallandier, laguzelle minervois
Benjamin Tallandier “LAGUZELLE” Region: Languedoc-Roussillon Grape: Cinsault, Syrah, Carignan Vineyard Size: 3 hectares Average Age of Vines: 30 years Farming: biodynamic Harvest: by hand /// Benjamin Taillandier Laguzelle is a red natural wine from Languedoc, France, made from Cinsault, Syrah, and Carignan grapes harvested by hand. Few days of cold maceration, natural yeast, aged 6 months in stainless steel. The wine is savory with notes of garrigue - Mediterranean bushes characteristic of the area. Medium-bodied but very easy to drink and relatively low in alcohol content. Definitely not a warm mouthfeel, but rather refreshing.
Bordeaux Merlot 2015
cornelissen 'susucaru' rosato
2020 mostly nerello mascallese from frank cornelissen of etna sicily. This beloved summer red is a field-blend of mostly Nerello Mascalese (85%) with other local varietals from all our vineyards: Nerello Capuccio, Allicante Boushet, Minella and Uva Francesa. Our Susucaru® Rosso expresses Etna as produced in a more traditional way of blending different contrada’s as well as different varietals to obtain a fragrant, elegant and fluid wine with structure and personality.
fabien jouves Cahors Mas Del Périé Les Escures
Fabien Jouves is from an old peasant family. He became a winemaker in 2006 by creating the Mas del Perie on the highest slopes of the Cahors appellation. Malbec, or Cot as it is known locally, is the king of grapes according to Fabien who strongly believes that in the right location, it can produce some of the most exciting wines on the market. The wine is 100% Malbec grown on a mix of clay and limestone with gravel top-soil. The harvest is carried out manually and fermentation done in concrete vats, this is then followed by a 10 month period of maturation on fine lees.
finca mas perdut carignan
Finca Mas Perdut, Samson a.k.a. Carignan. Biax Penedés, Spain. // Intense cherry red color. The nose highlights the intensity and concentration of aromas of red fruits combined with aromas of leather, tobacco, spices and toast. // In the mouth it is fresh, with a sweet, dense entry and a marked acidity throughout its course in the mouth, a powerful wine, elegant, permanent in the mouth and able to reach the senses. // Elegance in its purest form, a good companion on the table for red meats, stews and well-structured dishes.
finca mas perdut sumoll
Finca Mas Perdut, Summol, Biax Penedés Spain // Intense ruby color with lilac edges where it has a low layer of color. The nose highlights the intensity and concentration of aromas of red fruits, such as raspberry, raspberry and unripe strawberries. // In the mouth it is fresh, with a sweet, smooth entry and a marked acidity throughout its course in the mouth, a wine that is easy to drink, elegant, permanent in the mouth and able to reach the senses. // Elegance in its purest form, very versatile good companion at the table from tatakis, tartars, ceviches to spicy and well-structured dishes. Also suitable for a drink on a summer evening…
hervé souhaut syrah
johannes zillinger 'reflexion' cabernet
Johannes Zillinger – Cabernet Sauvignon Reflexion Ried Steinthal. The Cabernet Sauvignon from the Reflexion series of Johannes Zillinger is a lively and wild Austrian red. It was fermented on the skin in amphora for 7 months and matured in barrels for another 4 months. The distinctive red berry and peppery tones balance out the acidity and round up in a complex experience.
ken wright pinot noir
la clarine farm cedarville mourvedre
la garagista 'dark country sky red' marquette
This one is bright, fruity, spicy. Young with vibrant acidity, we like it with a little chill and served with food when you want a light summer red that drinks like a white. If you prefer a more quiet acidity, we recommend laying this one down for a few more months, or five years. In A Dark Country Sky: Taurus—one of the oldest constellations named in the early Bronze Age, and full of supernovas and meteor showers—sits in the winter sky, where once it marked the location of the sun during the spring equinox and the birth of a new season. Mythology called Taurus loyal and courageous. This wine, like Taurus, is a testament to the perseverance and resilience of our alpine vines, to their fruit and whole clusters that shine like sister stars, and to the heart of the earth that infuses them." – Deirdre Heekin & Caleb Barber Producer La Garagista Country United States Region Vermont Varietal Marquette
la garagista 'loups garoux' frontenac noir
Loups Garoux are mythical wolf creatures from old French legends. This wine is made from the hybrid grape Frontenac Noir, that is suited to the cold Vermont climate. It is made in a ripasso style, aged in old French oak barrel and bottled without added sulfur. Notes of dried plum, fig, cranberry and black currant. Region: Vermont - Champlain Valley Grapes: Frontenac Noir Alcohol: 12% Native Yeast Fermentation, No Sulfites Added
les lunes 'cosmic red' (cab/merlot/zin)
les lunes zinfandel
2019 Les Lunes Zinfandel, Venturi Vineyard, Mendocino // Planted in 1948, this is one of the oldest Zinfandel vineyards in Mendocino. We only make this wine in the best years and 2019 was a phenomenal vintage. Aged for 24 months in neutral French oak and then 8 months in bottle, this wine will take you back to a time before Zinfandel became synonymous with jam and syrup. Coming in at only 12.5% alcohol, we know you'll be surprised at just how compelling and delicious Zinfandel can be when made with a lighter touch.
martha stoumen benchlands
MENDOCINO BENCHLANDS 2020 40% Petite Sirah, 37% Zinfandel, 23% Nero d’Avola · Mendocino County · 738 Cases Our pool sipper, sun kisser, skinny dipper – this year's Benchlands is all play. Expect grown-up Hawaiian Punch with a buoyant texture and notes of orange, pluot, and tart raspberry. . ENJOY WITH Foods that blur the lines between meals and snacks. A slice of olive oil + orange cake, salt + vinegar fries or all day grazing in the garden. DRINK WHEN You’re feeling groovy. This lighter side of Petite Sirah doesn’t ask you to think too hard. Bring a bottle wherever whenever you need a lift and enjoy slightly chilled.
monte maletto canavese nebbiolo
Canavese Nebbiolo "Beat of the Maletto" 2020 - Monte Maletto-This Canavese Nebbiolo expresses typical hints of Nebbiolo, such as violet, rose and raspberry, is fresh and persistent. After the manual harvest, the grapes are crushed and destemmed and then fermented spontaneously before aging in steel. Wine bottled without filtration.
pago de larrera '8 de caecus' rioja tempranillo
2017 Tempranillo, '8 de Caecus' falls somewhere between a crianza and a riserva. Aged in Oak. A deep cherry-like color, long and aromatic bouquet with ripe red fruit and special notes. It is balanced and fruity on the palate, and the typical must-have properties of tempranillo. The aging in oak impart a hint of toasted oak and the resulting mouthfeel is so complex and elegant that it invites further tasting. A characteristic wine to go with cured iberico ham, foie, mature cheeses, oil-rich fish, game and all kinds of red meat or grilled meat.
pago de larrera 'crianza' rioja tempranillo
2016 tempranillo, pago de larrera ‘caecus’ rioja sp “Crianza” = Aged 2 years, spending 1+ years in barrel "This has very refined aromatics, floral-tinged black fruits, vinous and firm, but with a spicy background of oak and great charm with its delicate violet nuances. In the mouth it is supple, intense, the core of fruit firm, sweet but savoury, a little touch of grilled bacon fat adds a lovely warmth, a dusting of cocoa too, in a balanced and serious red wine with structure and keen acidity, but all the fruit and texture to match." Tom Cannavan "The Caecus brand celebrates a modern, concentrated and fruit-dominant style of Rioja, but also elegance." Tom Cannavan Fresh, vivid and intense, with pronounced notes and violet florality. Really good concentration and balance with creamy fruit robing velvety tannins, and a long broad development and finish with aromatic lift.
pago de larrera, graciano ' graciano de caecus' rioja sp
2018 Graciano, Pago de larrera, Rioja Spain. This limited production made the single grape variety Graciano is simply spectacular. This is for lovers of exciting wines. The center is a deep red with blue hues around the edges. This is a very aromatic wine where we can find hints of blueberries and fruits of the forest, aromatic herbs and maybe anis, mint or eucalyptus. A pleasant tannic presence and very balanced acidity. This wine will age well in the bottle.
Partida Creus 'BB' Bobal
2020 Partida Creus BB tinto // 100% Bobal is destemmed and macerated for 3 days before stainless steel fermentation + aging. A robust, herbal red made from the native Spanish red grape known as Bobal. Only a 3 day maceration but that is plenty to give structure and tannin due to the intensity of the Bonal skins. Touches of bell peppery tones like a Cabernet Franc and baking spice with dark cherry fruit.
Partida Creus 'SM' Sumoll
2019 Sumoll, Partida Creus SM catalonia spain. an intense + structured red wine. The nose presents notes of undergrowth, vegetables (fennel, thyme, dried carob) and a certain minerality. On the palate it is acidic and spicy. Fresh, elegant and delicate. pressed to stainless steel after a short 3 day maceration, 50% of which was whole cluster.
porter creek 'fiona hill' pinot noir
2018 Pinot Noir “Fiona Hill Vineyard” Estate Bottled, Russian River Valley // This is our flag ship Pinot Noir which comes from the steep hillside vineyard situated along Westside Road at the entrance of Porter Creek, which has ideal southern face. Hard clay top soil with a fractured stone bedrock place continual stress on these vines, resulting in a very expressive, unique vineyard designate wine. The nose has aromas of wild berries and forest floor, a weighty mid-palate and long silky finish.
porter creek 'old vine carignane'
2018 Carignane “Old Vine” Mendocino County // Carignane is a red varietal that was widely planted in California during the late 1800’s though the mid- 1900’s, mostly by Italian immigrants, and some of the old vineyards are still producing. Ours comes from a vineyard planted in 1939, and yields a wine that is remarkably rich and generous, yet supple and silky. There is a unique fruit profile of black currants, plums and spice.
porter creek 'old vine zinfandel' sonoma county
porter creek russian river valley pinot noir
2019 Pinot Noir Estate Bottled, Russian River Valley // Sourced from steep estate hillside vineyards that were developed under the watchful care of two generations of the Davis family using organic and biodynamic principals. The winemaking is traditional old world, using hand punchdowns, natural yeast and minimal interventions. Shows elements of wild strawberry and fresh forest floor on the nose and a sensual textural balance on the palette. Unequivocally Russian River Pinot Noir in it’s purest form.
quinta boavista 'rufia' tinto
Boavista Dão Vinho Tinto `Rufia` 2016 40% Jaen (Mencía), 20% Touriga Nacional, and 40% Rufete. The wine spends 8-10 days on the skins and spontaneously ferments in open, non-temperature controlled stainless steel tanks for about 8 to 10 days, until the wine is completely dry. The wine rests on the lees for 9 months in used 400L French oak barrels after malolactic fermentation occurs. Unfiltered. This is a quaffable red with remarkable concentration on the nose, excellent lift on the palate and precise, red berry aromas and flavors.
Rodriguez de era "Pituco" Monastrell
ruth lewandowski 'boaz'
2020 mostly carignan with cabernet + grenache, from the testa ranch vineyard in mendocino county california. // Three of the niftiest parcels off the Testa Ranch are picked together and are joined in whole cluster fermentation matrimony. Old vine Carignan, very old vine Grenache, and some of the sexiest Cabernet Sauvignon out there come together as one to provide a window into the world of the Testa family and what they've been up to for the last 100-plus years. It's the burliest red of the bunch, but it remains lithe, acid driven and focused. Gamey dark forested berry fruit with peppercorn, anise and a little smoke.
tribut to grace central coast grenache
bottled cocktails
margarita
wednesday 5:07
the wednesday 5:07 is a deadhorse hill classic. vodka, pamplemousse + citrus is shaken + strained. You can hold onto this refresher in the freezer and pour out when its time, or over ice. totally up to you if you like it up or on the rocks.
bee's knees
corpse reviver #2
Considered the best of all the corpse reviver cocktails by many, this classic blends gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, fresh lemon juice + a dash of absinthe
lions tail
Ingredients: Bourbon, lime, all spice dram. The prohibition-era whiskey-based cocktail that seems to have all the trappings of a tiki drink, the Lion’s Tail is a curious beast.
fight club
Adapted from the 1939's "Gentlemens Companion" in which Charles H. Baker wrote " 'Mexican Firing Squad' Special, which is a creation we almost became wrecked upon in- of all sorts- la Cucuracha bar in Mexico City in 1937" /// our version doesn't stray too far from the original // The deadhorse 'Fight Club' ingredients: tequila blanco, angostura bitters, fresh lime juice, house made grenadine. // Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size. This cocktail DOES NEED A SHAKING, before you get after it. Then you'll be good to pour over ice when you ready! Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase.
deadhorse old fashioned
sparkle town
hats
grey classic beanie
deadhorse hill classic winter beanie. heather grey hat with deadhorse hill font logo embroidered on the cuffed in black stitching. one size fits all.
olive green classic beanie
deadhorse hill classic winter beanie. a sagey-olive green hat with deadhorse hill font logo embroidered on the cuffed in light grey stitching. one size fits all.
day-glo classic beanie
deadhorse hill classic winter beanie. neon orange "hunters" hat with deadhorse hill font logo embroidered on the cuffed in orange pastel stitching. one size fits all.
dudes hat
Is it a dad hat or a dudes hat? You decide. 100% cotton adjustable back baseball fit cap. Black cap with while thread deadhorse hill logo on the front and “worcester” on the back. One size fits most. And this is Mike, who not only is a killer line cook + many nights our MVP, he’s also a jazz saxophonist - hit us up if you want mike to play your next wedding, bar mitzvah or baby shower.
