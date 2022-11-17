deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop

forlorn hope 'gargamay'

$36.00

2020 ‘Gargamay’ Gamay + Garganega (red and white) co-ferment! SUPER RARE! The struggle of growing Gamay in the vineyard is, as the kids say, real. In addition to heavy frost and deer damage year after year, we were also blessed by the Grape Gods of Fury by getting Garganega plant material to graft onto the rootstock when we actually ordered Gamay...For those of you who don't know what Garganega is, welcome to the very large club. It is a white grape from the Veneto region of Northern Italy. It is most known as the primary grape in Soave wines, which can be rich, textural peach-y and herbaceous turning toward nutty after some age. Anyway, when we realized there were white grapes growing where more Gamay should have been, we decided to pick the whole lot and ferment it together for a potentially never been done before Gamay + Garanega amalgamation