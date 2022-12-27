Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dead Presidents Wilmington

review star

No reviews yet

618 N Union Street

Wilmington, DE 19805

Order Again

Seasonal Beers

Big Oyster Get Toasted

$8.00

Downeast Winter Cider

$7.00

Yuengling Hersheys

$6.00

Draft Beers

21st Amendment Draft

$7.50

Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.00

Cape May IPA

$6.00Out of stock

DeSchutes Winter

$6.50

Founders Breakfast Stout

$6.00

Guinness Stout

$7.00

Half and Half

$6.00

Heavy Seas Hazy Cannon

$6.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Oskar Blues Draft

$6.75

Yard's Jefferson Ale

$6.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.75+

Bulleit Rye

$6.75+

Bushmill's

$6.50+

Crown Royal

$6.75+

Crown Royal Apple

$6.75+

Crown Royal Vanilla

$6.75+

Fireball

$5.00+

House Whiskey

$5.00+

Irish Manor

$5.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.50+

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50+

Jameson

$6.75+

Jameson CASKMATES (Copy)

$6.75+

Jim Beam

$5.50+

Jim Beam Devil's Cut

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$7.00+

Maker's Mark 46

Out of stock

Maker’s Mark

$6.75+

Seagram's 7

$5.50+

Seagram's VO

$5.75+

Skrewball

$6.75+

Southern Comfort

$5.25+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Wild Turkey

$5.75+

Wild Turkey 101

$6.25+

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

$8.50+

Cocktails and Shooters

Top Shelf L.I.T.

$14.00

Green Tea Shooter

$5.50

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Tito's Mule

$9.00

Rail L.I.T.

$10.00

Red Wines

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

White Wines

Gnarley Head Chardonnay

$8.00

Lunetta Prosecco (187 ml)

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.00+

Domaine Canton

Frangelico

$7.25+

Goldschlager

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.50+

Irish Manor Cream

$4.25+

Jagermeister

$6.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00+

Romana Sambuca

$6.00+

Rumchata

$6.00+

Rumpleminze

$6.00+

Sambuca-black

$6.00+

St. Germain

Craft Selections

Dogfish Head 60 Minute

$6.75

Dogfish Head 90 Minute

$9.00

Evolution Lot #3 IPA

$6.75

Lagunitas Daytime

$6.25

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.25

Stone IPA

$6.25

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.00

Yards Philly Pale Ale

$6.50

DRINK SPECIALS

BRUNCH MIMOSA

$4.00

BRUNCH BLOODY

$5.00

BRUNCH GRAND MIMOSA

$7.00

HH FIREBALL

$4.00

HH JAMESON

$4.00

HH ML DRAFT

$2.50

HH YUENGLING DRAFT

$2.50

TEA AND TEQ

$9.00

Domestic Bottles

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Bud Light Lime

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Miller High Life

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

Samuel Adams Boston

$6.25

Twisted Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Vizzy Seltzers

$6.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$4.50

Imported Bottles

Amstel Light

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Vodka

Absolut

$6.25+

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.25+

Absolut Peach

$6.25+

Firefly

$6.00+

House Vodka

$4.50+

Ketel One

$7.25+

Pearl

$4.25+

Pinnacle Caramel

$4.25+

Pinnacle Caramel

$4.25+

Pinnacle Choc Whipped

$4.25+

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.25+

Skyy

$6.00+

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.25+

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.25+

Smirnoff Orange

$4.25+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.25+

Smirnoff Regular

$4.25+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$4.25+

Stoli

$6.00+

Stoli O

$6.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Add Red Bull
$2.75

$2.75

Add Ginger Beer

$2.00

Gin

House Gin

$4.00+

Beefeater

$5.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25+

Tanqueray

$6.35+

Rum

House Rum

$4.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Don Q 151

$6.00+

Goslings

$6.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Add Ginger Beer

$2.00

Tequila

Cuervo Gold

$5.50+

Hornitos Plata

$6.00+

Mezcal

$5.75+

Montezuma Blue

$4.00+

Olmeca Altos

$6.00+

Patron

$9.50+

Sauza Hacienda

$4.50+

Sauza Tres Gen

$8.50+

Scotch

Dewars

$5.75+

Johnny Walker Black

$8.50+

Johnny Walker Red

Speed Bar

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.25

Yuengling BTL

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

Miller Lite DRAFT

$4.00

Yuengling DRAFT

$4.00

Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA

$6.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$6.00

Cape May IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.00

DeSchutes Winter

$6.50

Guinness Stout

$7.00

Yard's Jefferson Ale

$6.50

Oskar Blues Draft

$6.75

21st Amendment Draft

$7.50

Tito's

$6.00+

Grand Marnier

$7.50+

Fireball

$5.00+

House Vodka

$4.50+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.50+

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00+

TRASH CAN

$13.00

JAGER BOMB

$9.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$9.00

Jameson

$6.75+

Add Red Bull
$2.75

$2.75

Add Ginger Beer

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Abita Root beer

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Add Red Bull

$2.75

Add Ginger Beer

$2.00

Omelets

Southwestern Chicken Frittata

$13.50

Garfield Omelet

$10.50

Santa Maria Omelet

$11.50

Maryland Omelet

$12.50

Texas Omelet

$12.50

Vegetable Omelet

$11.50

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.50

Voter's Choice Omelet

$11.50

Cakes and Toast

Waffle

$11.50

The Bridgeville

$12.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50

Short Stack

$7.50

LBJ French Toast

$10.50

Cinnamon Apple French Toast

$11.50

Vice Presidents'

Pancakes

$7.00

V.P. Eggs

$7.00

French Toast

$7.00

Sides

Toast

$2.50

Homefries

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Scrapple

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.50

Turkey Sausage

$5.50

English Muffin

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.50

Eggs

Poor Richard Sandwich

$10.50

Veggie Burrito

$10.50

Two Eggs

$105.00

Alamo Burrito

$11.50

Steak and Eggs

$12.50

Benedicts

Filet Benedict

$12.50

Classic Benedict

$11.50

Chesapeake

$12.50

Beverages

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Salads

Southwestern Salad

$15.00

Original Cobb Salad

$15.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50+

Chef Salad

$16.50

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Appetizers

Nachos

$14.00

Hummus

$15.00

Tex-Mex Rolls

$12.50

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Quesadilla

$11.50

Tricky Dick's Pretzel Nuggets

$11.00

Wings

$14.50

Buffalo Tenders

$13.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Burgers

Garfield's Garden Burger

$14.50

Voter's Choice Burger

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Country Club

$13.50

Chicken Nixon

$13.50

Meatloaf Wrap

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

Casual Irish American pub and restaurant in the heart of Little Italy! All are welcome! Come in and enjoy!

Location

618 N Union Street, Wilmington, DE 19805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

