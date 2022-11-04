Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dea 7709 Inwood Rd

7709 Inwood Rd

Dallas, TX 75209

Apps

Whipped Riccotta

$15.00

foccaccia whipped ricotta and tomatoes

Market Crudo

$22.00

smoked trout roe, Calabrian chili broth.

Piedmontese steak tartare

$28.00

confit egg yolk, crispy shallots

Eggplant Caponata

$12.00

goat cheese, basil, crostini

Beef and Pork Meatballs

$16.00

tomato sugo, grana padano, fresh herbs

Roasted Bone Marrow

$18.00

braised kale, black garlic jus, focaccia crostini

Charcuterie 5

$35.00

Extra Foccacia

$4.00

Prosciutto Bruschetta

$18.00

Grated Parm

Tomato Tart

$18.00

Pasta

Cacio E Pepe

$24.00

spaghetti alla chitarra, pecorino, black pepper

Pappardelle Bolo

$26.00

Beef and pork ragu, house made ricotta, grana padano

Rigatoni Genovese

$29.00

sauce genovese, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili

Casarecce Arrabiata

$32.00

arrabiatta, braised octopus, bone marrow

Scampi Capellini

$34.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$24.00

Side Risotto

$16.00

Butter Noodles

$14.00

Entrees

Seared Salmon

$36.00

mushroom and leek risotto, watercress, charred lemon

Seared scallops

$38.00

cannellini bean cassoulet, Italian sausage, braised kale

Pollo all Diavolo

$34.00

broccolini, Yukon golds, Calabrian chicken jus

Seared Halibut

$40.00

orange chili glaze, roasted carrots, sofrito, farro

Tautog

$42.00

Lobster Risotto

$45.00

Steaks

Prime Bistecca Alla Fiorentina

$150.00

Prime NY Strip 14 oz

$79.00

Waygu Ribeye 16 oz

$100.00

Piedmontese Filet 8 oz

$59.00

Prime Rib 12oz

$52.00Out of stock

Sides

Cacio e Pepe gratin

$14.00

russets, pecorino, black pepper, thyme

Broccolini

$11.00

salsa verde, marcona almonds, grana padano

Roasted carrots

$10.00

spiced yogurt, toasted pistachios

Roasted Mushrooms

$12.00

Madeira, confit garlic butter, fresh herbs

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Salads

Caesar

$15.00

romaine, grana padano, focaccia, white anchovies

Arugula Salad

$14.00

grana padano, artichokes, asparagus, Meyer lemon vinaigrette

Burrata

$17.00

fresh market produce, focaccia

Kale Salad

$16.00

goat cheese, radicchio, pistachios, golden raisins, Sherry vinaigrette

DEA Chopped

$17.00

little gem lettuce, olive, red onion, salami, pecorino toscano, piquillo pepper, roasted garlic dressing

Dessert

Carmelia Chocolate Tart

$12.00

chocolate crumble, salted caramel gelato

Apple Crostata

$12.00

vanilla gelato, thyme, brown butter

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

seasonal fruit, chantilly cream, pistachio brittle

Pot De Creme

$12.00

Dessert Charge

$10.00

Lemon Gelato

$6.00

Apple Bourbon Gelato

$6.00

Caramel Gelato

$6.00

Vanilla Gelato

$6.00

Red Wine

Aglianico D'angelo

$60.00

Areni Yacoubian-Hobbs

$75.00

Barbera d'alba Cigliuti Campas

$95.00

Barbera d'alba Massolino

$55.00

Beronia

$75.00

Boisset Les Ursulines

$80.00

Brandini

$60.00

Cab Franc Argiano Solengo

$150.00

Cab Franc Grattamacco

$200.00

Cab Sauv Chateau Belgrave

$145.00

Cab Sauv Grassini Fam

$140.00

Cab Sauv Kamen

$165.00Out of stock

Cab Sauv Krupp Bros The Doctor

$225.00

Cab Sauv Mettler Fam

$55.00

Cab Sauv Ornellaia

$500.00

Cab Sauv Quintessa

$400.00

Cab Sauv Red Mare

$130.00Out of stock

Cab Sauv Sassicaia

$475.00

Cab Sauv Trefethen

$75.00

Carignan Clos Figeuras Serra Del Priorat

$70.00

Carignan Clos Martinnette

$175.00

CaViola BTL

$50.00

Cornalin Anselmet La Touche

$50.00

Corvina Castel Nuovo del Garda

$70.00

Corvina Masi Costasera

$160.00

Deouhin La Foret PN BTL

$60.00

Faust

$110.00

Field Blend Jonata Todos

$100.00

Finca Allende

$55.00

Foggy Bottom

$60.00

Gamay La Farge-Vial

$95.00

Gamay Thibault Liger Belaire

$75.00

Girardin Morey St Denis

$145.00

Grenache Bertrand Stegelin

$90.00Out of stock

Grenache Domaine La Barroche Pure

$275.00

Grenache Famile Perrin Les Sinards

$95.00

Grenache Gacha

$45.00

Grenache Mas des Volques Esus

$55.00

Grenacje Venus De La Figuera

$125.00

Guidaberto

$160.00

Le Colonne Bolgheri Ross ST BTL

$60.00

Limniona Zafeirkis

$65.00

Malbel MAAL impossible

$65.00

Matanzas

$65.00

Mavrotragano Hatzidakis

$150.00

Cab Sauv Groth Estate

$120.00

Merlot Chateau Rouget

$240.00

Merlot Dame De Gaffeliiere

$95.00

Merlot Emmolo

$60.00

Merlot Gaja Ca' Marcando

$300.00

Merlot Le Macchiole Paleo

$250.00

Merlot Poggio Al Tesoro Il Seggio

$115.00

Montelpulciano Umano Ronchi Cumari

$90.00

Montepulciano Kind of Wild

$45.00

Nebbiolo Boffa

$90.00

Nebbiolo Borgogno No Name

$90.00

Nebbiolo Chiarlo Tortonian

$125.00

Nebbiolo Cigluti Serraboella

$150.00

Nebbiolo Massolino Margheri

$175.00

Nebbiolo Paolo Scavino

$85.00

Nozzole Chianti RSV

$60.00

Panache

$110.00

Penner Ash

$110.00

Pinot Nero Anselmet Semel Pater

$140.00

Pinot Nero Kurtatsch Glen

$100.00

PN Aurelein Verdet

$275.00

PN Danjean la Plante 1er Cru

$90.00

PN Debrey Vosne Romanee

$185.00

PN Gros Ventre First Born

$130.00

PN Lucia

$90.00

PN Raen

$150.00

PN Wilson Daniels Red Burg

Poggio Landi Ross Sangio BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Priest Ranch BTL

$80.00

Primitivo Cantele

$95.00

Ruffino Reserva

$65.00

Sangiovese Poliziano Vino Noble

$65.00

Sangiovese Borgo Scopeto

$55.00

Sangiovese Caparzo

$90.00

Sangiovese Carpineto Vino Noble

$85.00

Sangiovese Cassanova Di Neri

Sangiovese Marchesi Antinori Tignanello

$300.00

Sangiovese Poggio Lucino

$130.00

Sangiovese Renieri

$120.00

Sangiovese Tenuta Di Arcena

$65.00

Syrah Domaine Jasmine

$125.00

Syrah Gerard Bertrand l'Hospitalet

$90.00

Syrah Stefane Ogier

$80.00

Tempranillo CVNE Pagos de Vina Real

$185.00

Tempranillo Finca la Capilla

$55.00

Tempranillo Gracida Gran Reserva

$48.00

Tempranillo Monteabblon

$90.00

Tenuta Regaliali

$75.00

The Hilt PN BTL

$70.00

Tornatore Etna Rosso BTL

$60.00

Turning Point

$55.00

Zin Ridge 3 Valleys

$75.00

PN Benton Lane

$55.00

Pn Merryvale

$75.00

Cade Howell Mt Cab

$185.00

Lewis Reserve Cab

$300.00

White Wine

Paco and Lola BTL

$50.00

Alvaredos-Hobbs BTL

$90.00

Anselmet Chard BRL

$125.00

Arneis Ceretto BTL

$48.00

Au Bon Climat los Alamos BTL

$75.00

Brett Brothers BTL

$120.00

Ca' Del Bosco Chard BTL

$200.00

Terre Nere Etna Bianco BTL

$75.00

Chateau de Cerons BTL

$65.00

Chateau Fortia CDP BTL

$80.00

Chenin Blanc Aperture

$45.00

Domaine Cady

$48.00

Comtesse De Malet Roquefort BTL

$48.00

Domaine Delaporte BTL

$80.00

Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina BTL

$45.00

Flowers BTL

$90.00

Gavalas BTL

Gerard Bertrand Cigalus BTL

$80.00

Gradis'ciutta BTL

$48.00

xxx

$55.00

Hatzidakis BTL

$95.00

Hermanos Lurton BTL

$48.00

Inama BTL

$44.00

J Villevois BTL

$64.00

Jean-Marc Brocard Kimmeridgian BTL

$60.00

Jermann BTL

$75.00

Joseph Drouhin Muersault BTL

$155.00

Kerner Wachtler Taschlerhof

$45.00

Kurtatsch Kofl BTL

$75.00

Louis Latour le Buys BTL

$55.00

Malvasia Birichino

$45.00

Marsanne Maison Les Alexandrins BTL

$60.00

Marsanne Mas des Volques Alba Dolia BTL

$55.00

Massolino Langhe Chard BTL

$80.00

Mastroberardino Falanghina BTL

$65.00

Mesa Giunco BTL

$55.00

Patrick Puize les Sechets BTL

$135.00

Jadix BTL

$45.00

Pieropan Calvarino BTL

$65.00

Plumpjack Reserve BTL

$95.00

Prunotto BTL

$60.00

Ramey Cellars BTL

$85.00

August Kessler BTL

$45.00

Rubia Truchard Vineyard BTL

$65.00

Ruffino Aqua Di Venus BTL

$55.00

Stefano Masso BTL

$50.00

Stressed Vines BTL

$48.00

Sylvaner Domaine Weinbach

$50.00

Terras Gauda o Rosal BTL

$60.00

Trebbiano Emido Pepo

$225.00

Trebbiano Marina Cvetic

$95.00

Ingrid Groiss BTL

$45.00

Venica BTL

$65.00

Verdiccio Umani Ronchi

$75.00

Vigneti Massa Derthona BTL

$75.00

Villa Sparina BTL

$60.00

Mer Soleil BTL

$60.00

Castelfeder BTL

$70.00

Etienne Sauzet BTL

$240.00

Margerum M5

$55.00

Hogl BTL

$55.00

Aperture Chenin BTL

$52.00

Rose

J Villebois Rose Sancerre BTL

$55.00

Rose Gold BTL

$48.00

Kolfok BTL

$45.00

Cardedu BTL

$50.00

Two Old Dogs BTL

$50.00

Fesina Erse Etna Rosata

$60.00

Colle Trotta BTL

$65.00

LX Bandol Rose BTL

$75.00

Champagne

Amirault Cremant BTL

$55.00

Billecart Salmon Rose BTL

$155.00

Ca' Del Bosco Cuvee Prestige BTL

$85.00

Champagne Delamotte BTL

$112.00

Cleto Chiarlo Fondatore BTL

$60.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$475.00

Drappier Cote d'Or BTL

$95.00

Drappier Rose BTL

$125.00

Gerard Bertrand BTL

$60.00

JCB 69 BTL

$75.00

Lallier R-18 BTL

$105.00

Nino Franco Rustica BTL

$50.00Out of stock

Poema Cava BTL

$44.00

Pol Roger BTL

$135.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Noirs BTL

$75.00

Serol Turbullent BTL

$60.00

Taittinger BTL

$325.00

Telmont BTL

$120.00

NA Beverages

Aqua Pana

$8.00

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Dr. Pepper

$6.00

Gingerale

$6.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Pelligrino

$8.00

Sprite

$6.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Soda

$2.75

Mineragua

$5.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$6.00

Mosaic

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Chimay

$10.00

Kaliber

$5.00

Luges

Fino Luge

$10.00

Fernet Luge

$10.00

PX Luge

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coastal Mediterranean Steakhouse

Location

7709 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

