Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Deadrise Pies

488 Reviews

$$

425 Mason Ave.

Cape Charles, VA 23310

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese
Small Cheese
LG Margherita

Salads

Tomato & Bread Salad

$13.00

Insalata Mista

$10.00

Warm Brussel Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$9.00

Small Plates

Bread Sticks

$9.00

Fried Mozz

$12.00

House Meatball

$3.50

Wings

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Pesto

$1.50

Side Cali Sauce

$0.75

Shrimp & Peppers

$13.00

Side Foccacia

$3.99

Chicken & Veal

Marsala Chicken

$23.00

Marsala Veal

$27.00

Piccatta Chicken

$23.00

Piccatta Veal

$27.00

Parmesan Chicken

$23.00

Parmesan Veal

$27.00

Milanese Chicken

$23.00

Milanese Veal

$27.00Out of stock

House Specialties

Steak Frites

$28.00

Bolognese

$23.00

Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Dinner Spec

$24.00Out of stock

Crab Mac

$27.00Out of stock

Large Pizza

LG Cheese

$15.99

LG Margherita

$17.99

LG Arvor

$19.99

LG Pound Netter

$19.99

LG Push Boat

$18.99

LG Andrea Lynn

$19.99

LG White Sail

$18.99

LG Titanic

$20.99

LG Valhalla

$18.99

LG Gondola

$19.99

Cauliflower Crust

$18.00

Lg Prime Rib

$20.99

Small Pizza

Small Cheese

$11.99

Small Margherita

$14.99

Small Arvor

$15.99

Small Pound Net

$15.99

Small Push Boat

$14.99

Small Andrea Lynn

$16.99

Small White Sail

$14.99

Small Titanic

$17.99

Small Valhalla

$15.99

Small Gondola

$15.99

Pizza Spec

$16.99Out of stock

Small Prime Rib

$17.99

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Crust

$17.99

Wine

Kind Stranger Rose

$39.00

Six Stones Pinot Noir

$37.00

Torre Oria Cava Brut

$26.00

Fable Chardonnay

$32.00

Fable Cab

$31.00

Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Eastern Shores Premier Pizza Destination!

Website

Location

425 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310

Directions

Gallery
Deadrise Pies image
Deadrise Pies image
Deadrise Pies image
Deadrise Pies image

Map
