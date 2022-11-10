Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deaf Pig 120 N. Union St.

review star

No reviews yet

120 N. Union St.

Byron, IL 61010

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Order Brisket
Small Collard Greens
Full Order Pulled Pork

Ala Cart Sides

BBQ Spiced Fries

$7.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Large Baked Beans

$10.00

Large Coleslaw

$8.00

Large Collard Greens

$10.00

Smoked Turkey

Large Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Large Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Large Potato Salad

$10.00

Large Southern Green Beans

$10.00

Large Street Corn

$10.00

Small Baked Beans

$6.00

Small Coleslaw

$4.00

Small Collard Greens

$6.00

Smoked Turkey

Small Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Small Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Small Potato Salad

$6.00

Small Southern Green Beans

$6.00

Small Street Corn

$6.00

Ranch

$0.25

BBQ Platters

#1 Single Serve Meal

$15.00

Choice of 1/2 Smoked Chicken, Small Pulled Pork, or Small Smoked Sausage With BBQ Spiced Fries, and Slaw

#2 Morris

$38.00

Whole Chicken and Choice of Small Pulled Pork, Small Smoked Sausage, or Brisket with BBQ Spiced Fries, 2 Small Sides and Cornbread

#3 Loves Park

$56.00

Whole Chicken, 1/2 Slab St. Louis Ribs, and Choice of Small Pulled Pork, Small Smoked Sausage, or Brisket With BBQ Spiced Fries, 2 Small Sides, and Cornbread

#4 Oregon

$78.00

Whole Chicken, 1/2 Slab St. Louis Ribs, and Choice of Small Pulled Pork, Small Smoked Sausage, or Brisket With BBQ Spiced Fries, 2 Small Sides, 2 Large Sides, and Cornbread

#5 Byron

$109.00

Whole Chicken, Full Slab St. Louis Ribs, Large Pulled Pork, Small Smoked Sausage, and Brisket With BBQ Spiced Fries, 4 Large Sides, and Cornbread

Chicken N Things

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.00

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fresh Smoked BBQ Meats

Half Order Brisket

$8.00

Full Order Brisket

$15.00

Half Slab St. Louis Ribs

$18.00

Full Slab St. Louis Ribs

$35.00

Half Free Range Chicken

$12.00

Whole Free Range Chicken

$16.00

Half Order Pulled Pork

$8.00

Full Order Pulled Pork

$15.00

Salads

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Add Caesar Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add Caesar Brisket

$4.00

Sandwiches

Italian Sausage and Pepper Cheesesteak

$14.00

Smoked Sausage with Peppers, Onions, and Mixed Cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Munster Cheese, and Sauce

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Shareables

Beer Pretzels

$10.00

Brisket Nachos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

DP Poutine

$12.00

Hand Cut Fries, Smoked Meats, Munster Cheese, and 512 Demi Glace

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Wings

$13.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$14.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 N. Union St., Byron, IL 61010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

