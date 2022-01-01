A map showing the location of Deagan's Kitchen & Bar 14810 Detroit AveView gallery

Deagan's Kitchen & Bar 14810 Detroit Ave

171 Reviews

$$

14810 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACO TUESDAY

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Queso

$7.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Vegan Taco

$4.00

BBQ Pork Taco

$4.00

Steak Taco

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Deagan's Kitchen and Bar is a gastropub/craft beer bar in Lakewood, Ohio.

Location

14810 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ohio City Burrito - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
14412 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 922
14701-4 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Humble Wine Bar - 15400 Detroit Ave
orange star4.4 • 417
15400 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Toni's Pizza - Lakewood OH
orange star4.6 • 79
13619 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Dang Good Foods
orange star4.7 • 82
13735 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Western Reserve Distillers - 216-333-9291
orange starNo Reviews
14221 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Aladdin's Eatery - Lakewood
orange star4.8 • 6,308
14536 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Barrio Lakewood
orange star4.3 • 2,746
15527 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
El Carnicero
orange star4.6 • 1,270
16918 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Harry Buffalo Lakewood - HB Lakewood
orange star4.4 • 1,211
18605 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Merry Arts Pub & Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,032
15607 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 922
14701-4 Detroit Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston