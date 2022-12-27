- Home
- /
- Stoughton
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Deag’s Local Diner
Deag’s Local Diner
440 Reviews
$
1261 Park St
Stoughton, MA 02072
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Specialties
Breakfast Burrito
Linguiça, 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla served with fresh pico de gallo & sour cream.
Breakfast Quesadilla
scrambled eggs and bacon with cheddar & pepper jack cheese, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo
Chicken & French Toast
(chicken & Waffles, Made with French Toast) Our signature buttermilk fried chicken thigh, french toast, vanilla cream sauce
Chicken & Waffles
Honey buttermilk fried chicken thigh, waffle with a maple vanilla cream sauce.
Linguica, Egg & Cheese on Bolo
Seared Linguica patty, fried egg, American cheese on a Portuguese Bolo muffin.
Lox & Bagel Platter
Lox, Onions, Tomatoes, Micro Greens and Choice of Bagel (Plain, Onion, Everything) with Cream Cheese
LÉO Special ( Lox, Eggs, Onions)
Steak & Eggs
Marinated steak tips, 3 eggs any style, home fries and toast.
The Local
3 Eggs any style, with Pancakes, Home Fries, & Toast.
The Runner
Scrambled egg whites, broccoli, feta with sautéed spinach and sliced tomatoes.
The Southerner
2 Poached eggs with Pork belly on a grilled honey cornbread with chipolte hollandaise and home fries
Egg & Cheese Sandwich on Grilled English
Eggs Benny
Bacon Benny
Californian (Avocado & Tomatoes) Benny
Avocado and Tomatoes with Poached Eggs and our homemade Hollandaise on an English muffin served with Home Fries.
Crab Cake Benny
Lump crab cake with Poached Eggs and our homemade Hollandaise on an English muffin served with Home Fries.
Deag's Hash Benny
Florentine (Spinach & Tomatoes) Benny
Spinach and Tomatoes with Poached Eggs and our homemade Hollandaise on an English muffin served with Home Fries.
Ham Benny
Ham and Poached Eggs on an English muffin served with Home Fries.
Smoked Salmon Benny
Eggs Your Way
2 Eggs
Two eggs any style with home fries and toast.
2 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash
Two eggs any style with our House Corned Beef Hash, Home fries and Toast
2 Eggs w/ Meat
Two eggs any style with your choice of meat with home fries and toast
2 Eggs w/ Seared Pork Belly
Two eggs any style with Thick seared Pork Belly with Home Fries and Toast.
One Egg w/ Meat
One Egg, Homefries & Toast
Omelette
BYO Omelette
Farmers Omelette
Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli and Goat Cheese
Greek Omelette
Spinach, tomatoes, onions, feta and Tzatziki sauce.
Hash Omelette
Linguica Omelette
Linguiça, Peppers, onions and mozzarella
Pork Belly & Egg Scramble
Crispy Pork Belly, 3 Eggs, Spinach, Onions and Pepperjack cheese with Home Fries and Toast
Steak Bomb Omelette
Marinated Steak tips, Mushrooms, onions, peppers & provolone.
Veggie Scrambler
Western Omelette
Turkey Bacon Omelette
Turkey Bacon, tri color sweet peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffle
Cinnamon Bun Pancakes
3 Fluffy pancakes, cinnamon & brown sugar swirl baked in, topped with maple vanilla cream glaze
Full Buttermilk Pancakes
Full Cinnamon French Toast
Half Buttermilk Pancakes
Half Cinnamon French Toast
Side Buttermilk Pancake
Side Cinnamon French Toast
Waffle
FULL Banana Nutella French Toast
HALF Banana Nutella French Toast
SIDE Banana Nutella French Toast
"Gingerbread" Baked French Toast
Baked french toast with gingerbread seasoning, vanilla cream sauce & Caramel
Sides
Avacado
Bacon
Bacon Loaded Tots
Bacon Well Done
Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Banana bread
Banana Whole
Buffalo Chicken Loaded Tots
Chicken Sausage
Chicken Tenders
Cider Donuts
Corn Bread
Corned Beef Eggrolls
Croissant
Deag's Corned Beef Hash
Deags Coffee Mug
English Muffin
French Fries
Gluten FREE Toast
Grilled English
Ham Steak
Home Fries
House Potato Chips
Linguiça
Orange
Plain Donut
Plain donuts consist of Glazed, Chocolate glazed and Chocolate glazed with rainbow sprinkles
Pork Belly
Pork Sausage
Portuguese Muffin
Raisin Bread
Rye Bread
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Side of Chipotle Aioli
Side of Cream Cheese
Side of Hollandaise
Side of Maple syrup
Side of Peanut butter
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spinach
Side of Tzatiki
Side of Vanilla Cream Sauce
Side of Whipped Cream
Single Egg
Slice of Lox
Sourdough
Steak tips
Tater Tots
Truffle Fries
Truffle Tots
Wheat Bread
White Bread
Yogurt Parfait
Organic Greek plain yogurt, local honey, fresh blueberries & granola (contains nuts)
Turkey Bacon
Specials
Baked Goods
Burgers
Classic
American Cheese and dill pickles.
Common Acres
Fried Egg, Sharp cheddar, spicy greens, herb & garlic aioli on a Portuguese muffin
Bacon BBQ
Crisp Bacon, fried onions, BBQ sauce and Pepperjack Cheese
Quinoa & Lentil Vegetable Patty
Spicy greens, Feta and Cucumbers
Patty Melt
Signature Blend Angus Beef Patty, Caramelized onions, American & Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parm cheese, focaccia croutons, Caesar dressing.
Caesar Side Salad
Chinese Chopped Salad
Red & Napa cabbage, romaine, carrots, edamame, scallions, chow mein noodles with a sesame vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Romaine, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado tossed in Blue Cheese dressing
Extra Dressing
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with our House white balsamic vinaigrette.
Garden Side Salad
Greek Salad
Cucumbers, onions, chickpeas, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, shredded romaine, feta, pita crisps & Oregano Vinaigrette
Southwestern
Corn, Black beans, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla chips with a cilantro lime dressing.
Spinach and Beets Salad
Roasted red beets, spinach, goat cheese, candied pecans, craisins with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
BBQ Pulled Pork Melt
BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, grilled challah
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, blue cheese dressing on a brioche bun.
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, nut free pesto, tomato on focaccia.
Chicken Banh Mi
Pickled veggies, cilantro, sriracha aioli with grilled chicken on a baguette.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crab Cake
Fresh crab cake, lettuce, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.
Cuban
Slow roasted mojo pork, ham, dijonaise, dill pickles, gruyere on a ciabatta roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, Chipotle Aioli, BBQ & Lettuce
Greek Gyro
Lamb or Chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita bread.
Grilled Cheese
Pork Belly Banh Mi
Pork Belly BLT
Thick seared pork belly, tomato, lettuce and roasted garlic aioli.
Rachel
House corned beef, cole slaw, swiss cheese, Russian dressing on Marble Rye
Steak Tip Hoagie
Grilled marinated tips, peppers, mushrooms, onions and provolone.
Turkey Club
Honey Hot BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken breast, honey hot bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, Cole slaw & pickles on a Brioche Bun.
Sides
Avacado
Bacon
Bacon Loaded Tots
Buffalo Chicken Loaded Tots
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders
Deag's Corned Beef Hash
French Fries
Fried Chicken
Boneless Thigh Fried in Buttermilk batter.
Grilled Chicken
Home Fries
House Potato Chips
Sauce
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Side of dressing
Side of Garlic Aioli
Side of Salsa
Side of Sourcream
Side of Tzatziki
Single Egg
Spinach
Steak Tips
Tater Tots
Truffle Fries
Truffle Tots
Specials
Drinks
AHA Sparkling Water
Almond Milk
Apple Juice
Black Tea
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coffee To Go Large
Coffee To Go Small
Coke
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange Soda
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate
Kids Drink
Milk
Mountain Dew
Nitro Coffee 12 oz
Nitro Coffee 16oz
Orange juice
Pink Lemonade
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shrubbly Sparkling ProBiotic
Soda Water
Sparkling Seltzer
Sprite
Tomato Juice
TreTap Organic Sparkling Tree Water
Powerade Fruit Punch
Lemonade
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy your local diner with your choice of breakfast or lunch!
1261 Park St, Stoughton, MA 02072