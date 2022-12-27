Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Deag’s Local Diner

440 Reviews

$

1261 Park St

Stoughton, MA 02072

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
2 Eggs w/ Meat
The Local

Breakfast Specialties

Sauteed spicy salami & tri color sweet peppers (orange, red & green) scrambled with mozzarella cheese
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Linguiça, 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla served with fresh pico de gallo & sour cream.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.95

scrambled eggs and bacon with cheddar & pepper jack cheese, sour cream and fresh pico de gallo

Chicken & French Toast

Chicken & French Toast

$15.95

(chicken & Waffles, Made with French Toast) Our signature buttermilk fried chicken thigh, french toast, vanilla cream sauce

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

Honey buttermilk fried chicken thigh, waffle with a maple vanilla cream sauce.

Linguica, Egg & Cheese on Bolo

$7.50

Seared Linguica patty, fried egg, American cheese on a Portuguese Bolo muffin.

Lox & Bagel Platter

Lox & Bagel Platter

$12.95

Lox, Onions, Tomatoes, Micro Greens and Choice of Bagel (Plain, Onion, Everything) with Cream Cheese

LÉO Special ( Lox, Eggs, Onions)

$12.95

Steak & Eggs

$18.95

Marinated steak tips, 3 eggs any style, home fries and toast.

The Local

The Local

$13.95

3 Eggs any style, with Pancakes, Home Fries, & Toast.

The Runner

$11.95

Scrambled egg whites, broccoli, feta with sautéed spinach and sliced tomatoes.

The Southerner

The Southerner

$14.75

2 Poached eggs with Pork belly on a grilled honey cornbread with chipolte hollandaise and home fries

Egg & Cheese Sandwich on Grilled English

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Egg & Cheese on a Grilled English

Eggs Benny

Bacon Benny

$12.95

Californian (Avocado & Tomatoes) Benny

$12.95

Avocado and Tomatoes with Poached Eggs and our homemade Hollandaise on an English muffin served with Home Fries.

Crab Cake Benny

Crab Cake Benny

$15.95

Lump crab cake with Poached Eggs and our homemade Hollandaise on an English muffin served with Home Fries.

Deag's Hash Benny

Deag's Hash Benny

$13.95
Florentine (Spinach & Tomatoes) Benny

Florentine (Spinach & Tomatoes) Benny

$12.95

Spinach and Tomatoes with Poached Eggs and our homemade Hollandaise on an English muffin served with Home Fries.

Ham Benny

Ham Benny

$12.95

Ham and Poached Eggs on an English muffin served with Home Fries.

Smoked Salmon Benny

Smoked Salmon Benny

$13.95

Eggs Your Way

2 Eggs

$7.95

Two eggs any style with home fries and toast.

2 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash

2 Eggs w/ Corned Beef Hash

$12.95

Two eggs any style with our House Corned Beef Hash, Home fries and Toast

2 Eggs w/ Meat

$9.95

Two eggs any style with your choice of meat with home fries and toast

2 Eggs w/ Seared Pork Belly

$12.25

Two eggs any style with Thick seared Pork Belly with Home Fries and Toast.

One Egg w/ Meat

$7.95

One Egg, Homefries & Toast

$6.45

Kids Menu

Pancake & Bacon

$6.95

Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$6.95

French Toast & Bacon

$6.95

Omelette

BYO Omelette

$9.95
Farmers Omelette

Farmers Omelette

$11.95

Peppers, Spinach, Broccoli and Goat Cheese

Greek Omelette

$11.95

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, feta and Tzatziki sauce.

Hash Omelette

$14.95

Linguica Omelette

$12.45

Linguiça, Peppers, onions and mozzarella

Pork Belly & Egg Scramble

$13.95

Crispy Pork Belly, 3 Eggs, Spinach, Onions and Pepperjack cheese with Home Fries and Toast

Steak Bomb Omelette

$15.95

Marinated Steak tips, Mushrooms, onions, peppers & provolone.

Veggie Scrambler

$12.95

Western Omelette

$12.45

Turkey Bacon Omelette

$12.95

Turkey Bacon, tri color sweet peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffle

Cinnamon Bun Pancakes

Cinnamon Bun Pancakes

$10.95

3 Fluffy pancakes, cinnamon & brown sugar swirl baked in, topped with maple vanilla cream glaze

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.95

Full Cinnamon French Toast

$9.95

Half Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.95
Half Cinnamon French Toast

Half Cinnamon French Toast

$6.50

Side Buttermilk Pancake

$3.50

Side Cinnamon French Toast

$3.75
Waffle

Waffle

$8.75

FULL Banana Nutella French Toast

$9.95

HALF Banana Nutella French Toast

$6.95

SIDE Banana Nutella French Toast

$3.95

"Gingerbread" Baked French Toast

$11.95Out of stock

Baked french toast with gingerbread seasoning, vanilla cream sauce & Caramel

Sides

Avacado

$2.75

Bacon

$5.50
Bacon Loaded Tots

Bacon Loaded Tots

$6.50

Bacon Well Done

$5.50

Bagel

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.25

Banana bread

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Whole

$1.75

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Tots

$6.50

Chicken Sausage

$5.25

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Cider Donuts

$1.75Out of stock

Corn Bread

$2.95
Corned Beef Eggrolls

Corned Beef Eggrolls

$6.95Out of stock

Croissant

$2.75
Deag's Corned Beef Hash

Deag's Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Deags Coffee Mug

$8.00

English Muffin

$1.95

French Fries

$2.95

Gluten FREE Toast

$2.00

Grilled English

$1.95

Ham Steak

$4.95

Home Fries

$2.95

House Potato Chips

$2.75

Linguiça

$4.95

Orange

$1.75
Plain Donut

Plain Donut

$1.95Out of stock

Plain donuts consist of Glazed, Chocolate glazed and Chocolate glazed with rainbow sprinkles

Pork Belly

$5.50

Pork Sausage

$4.95

Portuguese Muffin

$2.50

Raisin Bread

$1.95

Rye Bread

$1.95

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.25

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.25

Side of Hollandaise

$2.50

Side of Maple syrup

$2.25

Side of Peanut butter

$1.75

Side of Salsa

$1.25

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Spinach

$3.75

Side of Tzatiki

$0.75

Side of Vanilla Cream Sauce

$2.25

Side of Whipped Cream

$0.95

Single Egg

$1.95

Slice of Lox

$1.50

Sourdough

$1.95

Steak tips

$9.95

Tater Tots

$2.95

Truffle Fries

$5.95

Truffle Tots

$5.95

Wheat Bread

$1.95

White Bread

$1.95
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95Out of stock

Organic Greek plain yogurt, local honey, fresh blueberries & granola (contains nuts)

Turkey Bacon

$5.25

Specials

Sliced Ripe Avocado, chopped egg, pea tendrils, cracked black pepper & Himalayan Sea Salt on Multi Grain Toast
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Fresh sliced avocado, multi grain toast, hard-boiled egg, micro greens, olive oil

Spence Sandwich

Spence Sandwich

$8.50

Portuguese Muffin dipped in French Toast batter & grilled with fried egg, cheese & Bacon

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Crumb Cake

$3.25

Honey Corn Muffin

$3.95

Croissant

$3.00

Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

$3.95

Red Velvet Mini Cake

$4.50

Burgers

Angus beef patties, shredded lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & american cheese on a ciabatta roll, served with choice of side.
Classic

Classic

$13.95

American Cheese and dill pickles.

Common Acres

Common Acres

$14.95

Fried Egg, Sharp cheddar, spicy greens, herb & garlic aioli on a Portuguese muffin

Bacon BBQ

Bacon BBQ

$15.95

Crisp Bacon, fried onions, BBQ sauce and Pepperjack Cheese

Quinoa & Lentil Vegetable Patty

Quinoa & Lentil Vegetable Patty

$12.95

Spicy greens, Feta and Cucumbers

Patty Melt

$14.95

Signature Blend Angus Beef Patty, Caramelized onions, American & Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough.

Salads

Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Butternut Squash, Arugula, apples, craisins & Goat Cheese with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine, shaved parm cheese, focaccia croutons, Caesar dressing.

Caesar Side Salad

$6.95
Chinese Chopped Salad

Chinese Chopped Salad

$12.95

Red & Napa cabbage, romaine, carrots, edamame, scallions, chow mein noodles with a sesame vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Romaine, Bacon, Hardboiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado tossed in Blue Cheese dressing

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Garden Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with our House white balsamic vinaigrette.

Garden Side Salad

$6.50
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.95

Cucumbers, onions, chickpeas, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, shredded romaine, feta, pita crisps & Oregano Vinaigrette

Southwestern

Southwestern

$12.95

Corn, Black beans, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla chips with a cilantro lime dressing.

Spinach and Beets Salad

$12.95

Roasted red beets, spinach, goat cheese, candied pecans, craisins with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad (mayo, celery, onions) American cheese & tomatoes on grilled sourdough.

BBQ Pulled Pork Melt

$12.95

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, cole slaw, grilled challah

BLT

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, blue cheese dressing on a brioche bun.

Caprese

$12.95

Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, nut free pesto, tomato on focaccia.

Chicken Banh Mi

Chicken Banh Mi

$13.95

Pickled veggies, cilantro, sriracha aioli with grilled chicken on a baguette.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Crab Cake

$16.25

Fresh crab cake, lettuce, chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

Cuban

Cuban

$13.95

Slow roasted mojo pork, ham, dijonaise, dill pickles, gruyere on a ciabatta roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Crispy Fried Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, Chipotle Aioli, BBQ & Lettuce

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$13.95

Lamb or Chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta, tzatziki sauce on pita bread.

Grilled Cheese

$8.50
Pork Belly Banh Mi

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$13.95
Pork Belly BLT

Pork Belly BLT

$13.95

Thick seared pork belly, tomato, lettuce and roasted garlic aioli.

Rachel

Rachel

$12.95

House corned beef, cole slaw, swiss cheese, Russian dressing on Marble Rye

Steak Tip Hoagie

$15.95

Grilled marinated tips, peppers, mushrooms, onions and provolone.

Turkey Club

$12.95

Honey Hot BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken breast, honey hot bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, Cole slaw & pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders Kids

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Kids

$6.95

Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Sliders

$6.95

Sides

Avacado

$2.75

Bacon

$5.50

Bacon Loaded Tots

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken Loaded Tots

$6.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Chicken Tenders

$8.95
Deag's Corned Beef Hash

Deag's Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

French Fries

$2.95

Fried Chicken

$8.95

Boneless Thigh Fried in Buttermilk batter.

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Home Fries

$2.95

House Potato Chips

$2.75

Sauce

$0.95

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Side of dressing

$0.50

Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.25

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Sourcream

$0.50

Side of Tzatziki

$0.75

Single Egg

$1.95

Spinach

$3.75

Steak Tips

$9.95Out of stock

Tater Tots

$2.95

Truffle Fries

$5.95

Truffle Tots

$5.95

Specials

Chicken Tender Appetizer

$8.95

Appetizer portion of crispy chicken tenders, -Plain with Honey Mustard -Buffalo style with Blue cheese Dressing -Sesame Soy Chili Garlic

Drinks

AHA Sparkling Water

$2.95

Almond Milk

$0.75

Apple Juice

$2.95

Black Tea

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$2.95

Coffee To Go Large

$3.25

Coffee To Go Small

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Herbal Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.50

Milk

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Nitro Coffee 12 oz

$4.25

Nitro Coffee 16oz

$4.95

Orange juice

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.75
Shrubbly Sparkling ProBiotic

Shrubbly Sparkling ProBiotic

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.50

Sparkling Seltzer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.95

TreTap Organic Sparkling Tree Water

$2.95

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy your local diner with your choice of breakfast or lunch!

Website

Location

1261 Park St, Stoughton, MA 02072

Directions

Gallery
Deag’s Local Diner image
Deag’s Local Diner image
Deag’s Local Diner image
Deag’s Local Diner image

