Seafood

Deal's Famous Oyster House

113 Reviews

$$

2571 W US 98

PERRY, FL 32348

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.49+

Unsweet Tea

$2.49+

Half and Half Tea

$2.49+

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$2.49+

Pepsi

$2.49+

Diet Pepsi

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.49+

Mountain Dew

$2.49+

Root Beer

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Coke

$2.49+

CokeZero

$2.49+

Sprite

$2.49+

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Water

Gallon Of Tea

$5.00

Cups Of Ice

$0.50

ToGo Water

$0.25

Kids Drinks

Kid Unswt

Kid Pep

$1.99

Kid Lemonade

$1.99

Kid Mtd

$1.99

Kid Root Beer

$1.99

Kid Diet Pep

$1.99

Kid Water

Kid Coke

$1.99

Kid DrPepper

$1.99

Kid Sprite

$1.99

Kid CokeZero

$1.99

Kid Milk

$1.99

Appetizers

Half Dozen Raw (8)

$11.60

Dozen Raw Oysters (15)

$21.75

Just One Oyster

$1.45

Half Dozen Steamed (8)

$11.60

Dozen Oysters Steamed (15)

$21.75

Half Dozen Lacey Rockin' Oysters

$17.60

Dozen Lacey Rockin' Oysters

$27.75

Sm Oyster Stew (9)

$11.99

Lg Oyster Stew (18)

$18.99

Buffalo Shrimp (9) App

$11.99

Blue Crab Claws (5oz) App

$19.99

Calamari

$11.99

Clam Strips 5oz. App

$10.99

Cold Boiled Shrimp (12)

$13.99

Cold Boiled Shrimp (6)

$7.99

Crab Cake (1) App

$10.99

Daniel’s Bombshell Shrimp

$12.99

Chicken Nuggets App

$7.99

Mullet Dip 4 Oz.

$10.99

Red Mullet Roe

$5.99

Shrimp & Chicken Sampler

$14.99

Smoked Mullet (2) App

$8.00

Smoked Mullet (1) App

$4.00

Soft Shell Crab (1) App

$15.99

White Mullet Roe

$3.99

Trio

$9.99

Crab Bites App

$6.99

Broccoli Bites

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Backbones App

$9.99

1/2 Backbones App

$4.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Fried Dill Pickles

$6.99

Mozzarella Cheese Planks

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Deals Famous Redneck Eggrolls

$11.99

Mullet Fillet (1)

$4.99

Mullet Fillet (2)

$9.98

6 Wings

$6.49Out of stock

4 Oz Scallops App No Sides

$12.99

1/2 Order Back Bones

$4.99Out of stock

Just 18 Fried Oysters No Sides No Hp

$20.99

Just 12 Fried Oysters No Sides No Hp

$17.99

Just 9 Fried Oysters No Sides No Hp

$14.99

Seafood

6 Shrimp

$10.49

Shrimp (9)

$15.99

Shrimp (12)

$17.99

Shrimp (18)

$20.99

6 Oysters

$10.49

Oysters (9)

$16.99

Oysters (12)

$19.99

Oysters (18)

$22.99

Combinations (2)

$30.99

Combinations (3)

$32.99

Crab Claws

$39.99

Sm Crab Cake (1)

$13.49

Lg Crab Cake (3)

$30.99

Mullet Seafood Patter

$35.99

Cat Seafood Platter

$35.99

Ponga Seafood Platter

$35.99

Flounder Seafood Platter

$37.99

Grouper Seafood Platter

$37.99

Redfish Seafood Platter

$37.99

Salmon Seafood Platter

$37.99

Mullet Deal

$39.99

Cat Deal

$39.99

Ponga Deal

$39.99

Flounder Deal

$41.99

Grouper Deal

$41.99

Redfish Deal

$41.99

Salmon Deal

$41.99

Togo Combo

Out of stock

24 Shrimp

$28.99

24 Oyster

$30.99

Sheephead Deal

$30.99Out of stock

Black Drum

$30.99Out of stock

Large Scallops

$19.99

Large Clam Strips

$14.99

Crab Cakes (3)

$30.99

Soft Shell Crab (2)

$30.99

Small Clam Strips

$11.99

Soft Shell Crab (1)

$20.99

Small Scallops

$13.99

Sm Crab Cake (1)

$13.49

Fish

Lg Mullet

$18.99

Small Mullet

$13.49

Lg Smoked Mullet

$18.99

Small Smoked Mullet

$11.99

Lg Grouper

$24.99

Sm Grouper

$17.49

Large Catfish

$18.99

Small Catfish

$13.49

Lg Redfish

$21.99

Sm Redfish

$16.49

Lg Ponga

$14.99

Sm Ponga

$11.49

Lg Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Sm Grilled Salmon

$15.49

Lg Flounder

$21.99

Sm Flounder

$16.49

Whole Flounder

$20.99

Customer Fish - 10 oz Fried

$3.99

Customer Fish - 10 oz Grilled

$4.99

Customer Fish - 5 oz Fried

$2.99

Customer Fish - 5 oz Grilled

$3.99

1 Pc Flo

$5.99

1 Pc Red

$5.99

1 Pc Gro

$6.99

1 Pc Mull

$4.99

1 Pc Cat

$3.99

1 Pc Ponga

$3.99

Pc Of Salmon

$6.99

Sheephead

$21.99Out of stock

Black Drum

$21.99Out of stock

Sm Sheephead

$16.99Out of stock

Sm Black Drum

$16.99Out of stock

Rock Bass

$21.99Out of stock

Sm Rock Bass

$16.49Out of stock

Smaller Appetites

6 Shrimp

$10.49

6 Oysters

$10.49

3 Shrimp & 3 Oysters

$10.49

6 Shrimp & 6 Oysters

$19.49

6 Shrimp & 4oz Scallops

$19.49

3 Shrimp & 2 Oz. Scallops

$13.49

3 Oysters & 2 Oz. Scallops

$13.49

Little Deal

$20.99

Steaks

16 Oz Ribeye

$30.99

12 Oz Ribeye

$24.99

Prime New York Strip

$18.99Out of stock

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$6.49

Oyster Sandwich

$14.99

Shrimp Sandwich

$10.99

Grouper Sandwich

$17.49

Ponga Sandwich

$11.49

Catfish Sandwich

$12.49

Mullet Sandwich

$13.49

Flounder Sandwich

$16.49

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$18.99Out of stock

Redfish Sandwich

$16.49

Crab Cake Sand

$13.99

Chicken

Chicken Strip Dinner (3)

$9.99

Chicken Strip Dinner (5)

$13.99

Sm Chicken Nug

$9.99

Lg Chicken Nugget Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Wing Dinner (12)

$12.99Out of stock

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.49

Dinner Caesar Salad

$4.49

Garden Salad

$8.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Lg Taco Salad

Sm Taco Salad

Taco Wrap

9 Shrimp Salad

$14.99

6 Boiled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Salmon Salad

$16.49

Redfish Salad

$16.49

Grouper Salad

$16.49

Flounder Salad

$16.49

Ponga Salad

$12.99

Mullet Salad

$12.99

Catfish Salad

$12.99

Cat Caesar Salad

$12.99

Mullet Caesar Salad

$12.99

Ponga Caesar Salad

$12.99

Flounder Caesar Salad

$15.99

Grouper Caesar Salad

$15.99

Redfish Caesar Salad

$15.99

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.49

9 Oyster Caesar Salad

$16.99

6 Shrimp Caesar Salad

$12.99

Desserts

French Silk Pie

$4.99

Key Lime Pie

$3.99

Coconut Pie

$3.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.99Out of stock

6 Oz Creme Brulee

$3.99Out of stock

8 Oz Creme Brulee

$5.99Out of stock

Birthday Keylime

Birthday Coconut

Valentine Special Strawberry Shortcake

$1.99

Blue Berry Cheese Cake

$8.59

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Double Ch Burger

$14.49

Double Hamburger

$13.99

Double Bac Ch Burger

$15.99

Kids

Hamburger Slider (1)

$4.49

Hamburger Slider (2)

$6.49

Cheeseburger Slider (1)

$4.49

Cheeseburger Slider (2)

$6.49

Fried Shrimp Pieces

$8.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.49

Kids Ponga

$6.49

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Corndog

$5.49

BLT

$6.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Grits

$2.00

Cheese Grits

$3.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.49

Baked Beans

$3.49

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Coleslaw 4oz

$3.49

Side Caesar Salad

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49

Apple sauce

$3.49

4oz Swamp Cab

$2.49

Swamp Cab 8oz

$4.49

No side

Pint Coleslaw

$6.99

PintCheese Grits

$6.99

Pint Baked Beans

$6.99

2oz Ex Jelly

$0.50

2 Oz Ex Dressing

$0.50

2 Oz Ex Sauce

$0.50

Ex Sour Cream

$0.25

4 Oz Dressing

$1.00

1oz Ex Jelly

$0.25

Ex Cheese

$1.00

Candy

Blow Pop

$0.50

York Peppermint Patty

$0.25

Mentos

$1.00

Gum

$0.35

Pink Gum

$0.05

Bubble Gum

$0.05

To Go Oysters/Groceries

Oysters - Bushel

$155.00

Oysters - 1/2 Bushel

$77.50

Oyster - Peck Bushel

$42.50

Oysters - Pint

$57.50

Oysters- 1/2 Pint

$28.75

Cocktail Sauce 16oz

$12.00

1/2 pint Cocktail

$6.00

Crackers - Ream

$1.00

Jelly

$12.00

1/2 Pint Jelly

$6.00

Crystal 6oz

$3.95

Tabasco 2.5 oz

$3.95

Tartar Sauce - Pint

$12.00

Tartar Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Garlic Butter - Pint

$12.00

Garlic Butter - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Ranch - Pint

$12.00

Ranch - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Blue Cheese - Pint

$12.00

Blue Cheese - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Thousand Island - Pint

$12.00

Thousand Island - 1/2 Pint

$6.00

Pint Coleslaw

$6.99

Whole French Silk Pie

$35.00

Whole Keylime

$28.00

12 Oz Tabasco

$12.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2571 W US 98, PERRY, FL 32348

Directions

