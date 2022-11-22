Seafood
Deal's Famous Oyster House
113 Reviews
$$
2571 W US 98
PERRY, FL 32348
Drinks
Kids Drinks
Drinks
Appetizers
Half Dozen Raw (8)
$11.60
Dozen Raw Oysters (15)
$21.75
Just One Oyster
$1.45
Half Dozen Steamed (8)
$11.60
Dozen Oysters Steamed (15)
$21.75
Half Dozen Lacey Rockin' Oysters
$17.60
Dozen Lacey Rockin' Oysters
$27.75
Sm Oyster Stew (9)
$11.99
Lg Oyster Stew (18)
$18.99
Buffalo Shrimp (9) App
$11.99
Blue Crab Claws (5oz) App
$19.99
Calamari
$11.99
Clam Strips 5oz. App
$10.99
Cold Boiled Shrimp (12)
$13.99
Cold Boiled Shrimp (6)
$7.99
Crab Cake (1) App
$10.99
Daniel’s Bombshell Shrimp
$12.99
Chicken Nuggets App
$7.99
Mullet Dip 4 Oz.
$10.99
Red Mullet Roe
$5.99
Shrimp & Chicken Sampler
$14.99
Smoked Mullet (2) App
$8.00
Smoked Mullet (1) App
$4.00
Soft Shell Crab (1) App
$15.99
White Mullet Roe
$3.99
Trio
$9.99
Crab Bites App
$6.99
Broccoli Bites
$6.99
Corn Nuggets
$6.99
Backbones App
$9.99
1/2 Backbones App
$4.99
Mac & Cheese Bites
$6.99
Fried Green Beans
$6.99
Fried Dill Pickles
$6.99
Mozzarella Cheese Planks
$6.99
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.99
Deals Famous Redneck Eggrolls
$11.99
Mullet Fillet (1)
$4.99
Mullet Fillet (2)
$9.98
6 Wings
$6.49Out of stock
4 Oz Scallops App No Sides
$12.99
1/2 Order Back Bones
$4.99Out of stock
Just 18 Fried Oysters No Sides No Hp
$20.99
Just 12 Fried Oysters No Sides No Hp
$17.99
Just 9 Fried Oysters No Sides No Hp
$14.99
Seafood
6 Shrimp
$10.49
Shrimp (9)
$15.99
Shrimp (12)
$17.99
Shrimp (18)
$20.99
6 Oysters
$10.49
Oysters (9)
$16.99
Oysters (12)
$19.99
Oysters (18)
$22.99
Combinations (2)
$30.99
Combinations (3)
$32.99
Crab Claws
$39.99
Sm Crab Cake (1)
$13.49
Lg Crab Cake (3)
$30.99
Mullet Seafood Patter
$35.99
Cat Seafood Platter
$35.99
Ponga Seafood Platter
$35.99
Flounder Seafood Platter
$37.99
Grouper Seafood Platter
$37.99
Redfish Seafood Platter
$37.99
Salmon Seafood Platter
$37.99
Mullet Deal
$39.99
Cat Deal
$39.99
Ponga Deal
$39.99
Flounder Deal
$41.99
Grouper Deal
$41.99
Redfish Deal
$41.99
Salmon Deal
$41.99
Togo Combo
Out of stock
24 Shrimp
$28.99
24 Oyster
$30.99
Sheephead Deal
$30.99Out of stock
Black Drum
$30.99Out of stock
Large Scallops
$19.99
Large Clam Strips
$14.99
Crab Cakes (3)
$30.99
Soft Shell Crab (2)
$30.99
Small Clam Strips
$11.99
Soft Shell Crab (1)
$20.99
Small Scallops
$13.99
Sm Crab Cake (1)
$13.49
Fish
Lg Mullet
$18.99
Small Mullet
$13.49
Lg Smoked Mullet
$18.99
Small Smoked Mullet
$11.99
Lg Grouper
$24.99
Sm Grouper
$17.49
Large Catfish
$18.99
Small Catfish
$13.49
Lg Redfish
$21.99
Sm Redfish
$16.49
Lg Ponga
$14.99
Sm Ponga
$11.49
Lg Grilled Salmon
$20.99
Sm Grilled Salmon
$15.49
Lg Flounder
$21.99
Sm Flounder
$16.49
Whole Flounder
$20.99
Customer Fish - 10 oz Fried
$3.99
Customer Fish - 10 oz Grilled
$4.99
Customer Fish - 5 oz Fried
$2.99
Customer Fish - 5 oz Grilled
$3.99
1 Pc Flo
$5.99
1 Pc Red
$5.99
1 Pc Gro
$6.99
1 Pc Mull
$4.99
1 Pc Cat
$3.99
1 Pc Ponga
$3.99
Pc Of Salmon
$6.99
Sheephead
$21.99Out of stock
Black Drum
$21.99Out of stock
Sm Sheephead
$16.99Out of stock
Sm Black Drum
$16.99Out of stock
Rock Bass
$21.99Out of stock
Sm Rock Bass
$16.49Out of stock
Smaller Appetites
Steaks
Sandwiches
Chicken Strip Sandwich
$8.99
BLT
$6.49
Oyster Sandwich
$14.99
Shrimp Sandwich
$10.99
Grouper Sandwich
$17.49
Ponga Sandwich
$11.49
Catfish Sandwich
$12.49
Mullet Sandwich
$13.49
Flounder Sandwich
$16.49
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
$18.99Out of stock
Redfish Sandwich
$16.49
Crab Cake Sand
$13.99
Crab Cake Sand
$13.99
Chicken
Salads
Dinner Salad
$4.49
Dinner Caesar Salad
$4.49
Garden Salad
$8.99
Chef Salad
$10.99
Lg Caesar Salad
$8.99
Chicken Caesar Salad
$13.99
Chicken Salad
$13.99
Lg Taco Salad
Sm Taco Salad
Taco Wrap
9 Shrimp Salad
$14.99
6 Boiled Shrimp Salad
$12.99
Salmon Salad
$16.49
Redfish Salad
$16.49
Grouper Salad
$16.49
Flounder Salad
$16.49
Ponga Salad
$12.99
Mullet Salad
$12.99
Catfish Salad
$12.99
Cat Caesar Salad
$12.99
Mullet Caesar Salad
$12.99
Ponga Caesar Salad
$12.99
Flounder Caesar Salad
$15.99
Grouper Caesar Salad
$15.99
Redfish Caesar Salad
$15.99
Salmon Caesar Salad
$16.49
9 Oyster Caesar Salad
$16.99
6 Shrimp Caesar Salad
$12.99
Desserts
Burgers
Retail
Kids
Sides
French Fries
$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.49
Grits
$2.00
Cheese Grits
$3.49
Baked Potato
$3.49
Loaded Baked Potato
$5.49
Baked Beans
$3.49
Hush Puppies
$3.49
Coleslaw 4oz
$3.49
Side Caesar Salad
$4.49
Side Salad
$4.49
Apple sauce
$3.49
4oz Swamp Cab
$2.49
Swamp Cab 8oz
$4.49
No side
Pint Coleslaw
$6.99
PintCheese Grits
$6.99
Pint Baked Beans
$6.99
2oz Ex Jelly
$0.50
2 Oz Ex Dressing
$0.50
2 Oz Ex Sauce
$0.50
Ex Sour Cream
$0.25
4 Oz Dressing
$1.00
1oz Ex Jelly
$0.25
Ex Cheese
$1.00
To Go Oysters/Groceries
Oysters - Bushel
$155.00
Oysters - 1/2 Bushel
$77.50
Oyster - Peck Bushel
$42.50
Oysters - Pint
$57.50
Oysters- 1/2 Pint
$28.75
Cocktail Sauce 16oz
$12.00
1/2 pint Cocktail
$6.00
Crackers - Ream
$1.00
Jelly
$12.00
1/2 Pint Jelly
$6.00
Crystal 6oz
$3.95
Tabasco 2.5 oz
$3.95
Tartar Sauce - Pint
$12.00
Tartar Sauce - 1/2 Pint
$6.00
Garlic Butter - Pint
$12.00
Garlic Butter - 1/2 Pint
$6.00
Ranch - Pint
$12.00
Ranch - 1/2 Pint
$6.00
Blue Cheese - Pint
$12.00
Blue Cheese - 1/2 Pint
$6.00
Thousand Island - Pint
$12.00
Thousand Island - 1/2 Pint
$6.00
Pint Coleslaw
$6.99
Whole French Silk Pie
$35.00
Whole Keylime
$28.00
Whole Keylime Pie
Whole Keylime
$28.00
12 Oz Tabasco
$12.00
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2571 W US 98, PERRY, FL 32348
