DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant
637 Reviews
$$
2620 E 3rd St
Bloomington, IN 47401
Appetizers *
Spicy Meatballs
Homemade and hand rolled meatballs in a spicy tomato cream sauce. Serves 2-4.
Half Calamari
A half order of our lightly breaded and fried calamari, let us know how spicy you want it!
Full Calamari*
Lightly breaded and fried calamari served with homemade marinara sauce, let us know how spicy you want it!
Half Fried Shrimp
a half order of our lightly breaded and fried shrimp served with a creole honey mustard sauce
Full Fried Shrimp*
Lightly breaded and fried shrimp served with a creole honey mustard sauce
Fried Ravioli
lightly breaded and fried ravioli served with homemade marinara and sprinkled with romano cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Homemade spinach and artichoke dip served with warm smoked mozzarella wedges
La Caprese Towers
Our take on the caprese salad, this dish excites with thick sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh water mozzarella, Kalamata olives, pepperonici, fresh basil chiffonade and homemade italian vinaigrette
2 Meatball Side
Side of Alfredo 8oz
Side of Marinara 8oz
Breads *
Capri Fococcia
Roma tomatoes, capers, gourmet mozzarella, organic basil chiffonade and sprinkled with roman cheese!
Al Funghi Focaccia
Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese, fresh basil chiffonade and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese
Smoked Mozzarella Flatbread
A flatbread covered in smoked mozzarella cheese!
Paisano
Approximately 4-5 slices of Scholars Inn Bake House Bread.
Paisano (Loaf)
This is a 2lbs loaf of Scholars Inn Bake House bread. We can slice it for you or you can slice it at home. Either way it is absolutely delicious!
Soups *
Starter Salads *
Starter Tuscan
Red leaf Romaine, Granny Smith apple slices, cranberry craisins, hand crumbled feta cheese, red onion slices, pecan pieces & our Italian vinaigrette
Starter DeAngelo
Red leaf Romaine, Roma tomato slices with gourmet mozzarella cheese pieces, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion slices, a lemon wedge & our homemade Italian vinaigrette
Starter Caesar
Red leaf Romaine, Asiago cheese shredded in house, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing
Starter Isabella
Red leaf lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes and freshly shredded Asiago cheese with a homemade Italian vinaigrette dressing
Starter Blue Cheese
Red leaf Romaine, Roma tomato slices, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons made in house, a lemon wedge & our homemade bleu cheese vinaigrette
Entree Salads *
Tuscan Chopped Salad
Red leaf romaine, granny smith apple slices, dried cranberries, pecans, hand crumbled feta cheese, red onion rings and our house made Italian vinaigrette
DeAngelos House Salad
Red leaf romaine, Roma tomatoes, gourmet mozzarella, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion & our italian vinaigrette with a lemon wedge
Asiago Caesar Salad
Red leaf romaine, shredded asiago cheese, house made croutons, and house caesar dressing
Italian Chicken Cobb Salad
Red leaf Romaine, grilled lemon-herb chicken, artichokes, Applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, sweet corn, Kalamata olives, & blue cheese crumbles with our Italian vinaigrette
Isabella Salad
Red leaf Romaine, sliced Roma tomatoes and freshly shredded Asiago cheese with an Italian vinaigrette
Blue Cheese Salad
Red leaf Romaine, house made croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, Roma tomato slices & house made bleu cheese vinaigrette with a lemon wedge
Entrees *
Meat Lasagna with Bolognese
Choose either Meat Lasagna with home made bolognese or a 7 layer cheese lasagna with 5 Italian cheeses
Five-Cheese Lasagna
Chicken Parmesan
Mushroom Ravioli
Porcini and wild mushroom ravioli topped with Asiago and spicy Asiago cheese and smothered in brandy cream sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Italian Sausage & Pepper Pasta*
Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized fennel & onion, roasted red peppers & fresh basil tossed in our tomato sauce with fettuccine
Fettuccine Alfredo
Shrimp & Crawfish Diavolo
Tomato cream sauce with crawfish tail meat, seasoned shrimp, fresh basil, Asiago and Parmesan cheese with fettuccine pasta
Cajun Pasta Primavera
Spicy parmesan cream sauce tossed with penne pasta, mushrooms, green onions, fresh basil & red peppers
Spicy Jambalaya
Spaghetti Gamberi
An olive oil "sauce", shrimp, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, green onions, and some cajun spice with a touch of lemon juice make this pasta light and flavorful
Creamy Shrimp Pesto
A pesto-cream sauce with roasted garlic, walnuts, and your choice of chicken or shrimp tossed with penne pasta
Lemon Alfredo
lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in Parmesan and rosemary served over a lemon Alfredo sauce with penne pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Pasta w/Butter
Pizza *
10" Cheese (C.Y.O)
Use this option for a 10" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.). This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" Cheese (C.Y.O.)
Use this option for a 12" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.) This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
16" Cheese (C.Y.O.)
Use this option for a 16" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.) This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
10" Super Deluxe Pizza
This pizza comes with fresh mushrooms, onion slices, banana pepper rings, fresh chopped green peppers, crumbled italian sausage and pepperoni with roasted red peppers on top
12" Super Deluxe Piza
This pizza comes with fresh mushrooms, onion slices, banana pepper rings, fresh chopped green peppers, crumbled italian sausage and pepperoni with roasted red peppers on top
16" Super Deluxe Pizza
This pizza comes with fresh mushrooms, onion slices, banana pepper rings, fresh chopped green peppers, crumbled italian sausage and pepperoni with roasted red peppers on top
10" Super Veggie Pizza
Super veggieful, this pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, fresh chopped green peppers, banana pepper rings, onion slices, roasted red peppers, shredded mozzarella, and marinated Roma tomatoes
12" Super Veggie Pizza
Super veggieful, this pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, fresh chopped green peppers, banana pepper rings, onion slices, roasted red peppers, shredded mozzarella, and marinated Roma tomatoes
16" Super Veggie Pizza
Super veggieful, this pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, fresh chopped green peppers, banana pepper rings, onion slices, roasted red peppers, shredded mozzarella, and marinated Roma tomatoes
10" Florio Pizza
The Florio pizza comes with our house made red sauce, diced capicollo ham, sliced pepperoni, and crumbled Italian sausage with a sprinkle of Asiago cheese and mozzarella
12" Florio Pizza
The Florio pizza comes with our house made red sauce, diced capicollo ham, sliced pepperoni, and crumbled Italian sausage with a sprinkle of Asiago cheese and mozzarella
16" Florio Pizza
The Florio pizza comes with our house made red sauce, diced capicollo ham, sliced pepperoni, and crumbled Italian sausage with a sprinkle of Asiago cheese and mozzarella
10" Magherita
This pizza is not on our regular menu, but we are offering it to you online only! House made pizza sauce, fresh water mozzarella, fresh basil chiffonade and marinated Roma tomatoes
12" Margherita
This pizza is not on our regular menu, but we are offering it to you online only! House made pizza sauce, fresh water mozzarella, fresh basil chiffonade and marinated Roma tomatoes
16" Margherita
This pizza is not on our regular menu, but we are offering it to you online only! House made pizza sauce, fresh water mozzarella, fresh basil chiffonade and marinated Roma tomatoes
10" Firenza
Spinach, wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers
12" Firenza
Spinach, wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers
16" Firenza
Spinach, wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers
10" Mediterranean
Spinach, Kalamata olives, hand crumbled feta, roasted red peppers & Spanish onion slices
12" Mediterranean
Spinach, Kalamata olives, hand crumbled feta, roasted red peppers & Spanish onion slices
16" Mediterranean
Spinach, Kalamata olives, hand crumbled feta, roasted red peppers & Spanish onion slices
10" Carciofi
Marinated artichokes with lemon-herb chicken, creamy pesto sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sage-herbed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
12" Carciofi
Marinated artichokes with lemon-herb chicken, creamy pesto sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sage-herbed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
16" Carciofi
Marinated artichokes with lemon-herb chicken, creamy pesto sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sage-herbed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese
10" Pizza of the Month
November pizza of the month- Calabrese Hot Salami Fresh Water Mozzarella Our Signature pizza sauce Organic baby arugula Honey Drizzle
12" Pizza of the Month
November pizza of the month- Calabrese Hot Salami Fresh Water Mozzarella Our Signature pizza sauce Organic baby arugula Honey Drizzle
16" Pizza of the Month
November pizza of the month- Calabrese Hot Salami Fresh Water Mozzarella Our Signature pizza sauce Organic baby arugula Honey Drizzle
10" Cortona Pizza
The Cortona Pizza comes with house made pizza sauce, sauteed wild mushrooms, crumbled Italian sausage, smoked mozzarella and shredded mozzarella
12" Cortona Pizza
The Cortona Pizza comes with house made pizza sauce, sauteed wild mushrooms, crumbled Italian sausage, smoked mozzarella and shredded mozzarella
16" Cortona Pizza
The Cortona Pizza comes with house made pizza sauce, sauteed wild mushrooms, crumbled Italian sausage, smoked mozzarella and shredded mozzarella
10" Lucca Pizza
The Lucca Pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, roasted garlic, crumbled feta cheese, lemon thyme chicken and shredded mozzarella
12" Lucca Pizza
The Lucca Pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, roasted garlic, crumbled feta cheese, lemon thyme chicken and shredded mozzarella
16" Lucca Pizza
The Lucca Pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, roasted garlic, crumbled feta cheese, lemon thyme chicken and shredded mozzarella
Calzones *
Cheese Calzone (C.Y.O)
Sicilian Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, minced garlic and Italian sausage topped with marinated Roma Tomatoes
Super Deluxe Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, green peppers, onion slices, fresh mushrooms and roasted red peppers
Super Veggie Calzone
Ricotta and romano cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, and roma tomatoes
Wild Mushroom Calzone
Ricotta and romano cheese, wild mushrooms, lemon thyme chicken, roasted garlic cloves, smoked mozzarella and marinated roma tomatoes
Meatball & Sausage Calzone
ricotta and romano cheese, quartered meatballs and thick sliced sweet italian sausage with spicy asiago cheese and roma tomatoes
The Greek Calzone
Minced garlic, spinach, feta cheese and Roma tomatoes
The B-town Biggie
This is a big calzone! 17oz of Scholars Inn Bake House dough with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings 2.50ea
Which lasagna would you like?
Which salad would you like?
Choose lasagna add-ons
Would you like to add a dessert?
NA Bevs
Beer
Wine
BTL House Chianti
BTL Banfi C.C.R.
BTL Banfi Brunello di Montalcino
BTL Pasqua Amarone
BTL Castello Sweet Red
Sangria Pitcher
BTL Kenwood Yalupa Cabernet
BTL Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir
BTL Trapiche Malbec
BTL Conundrum
BTL Tievoli
BTL Campo Viejo
BTL Silver Gate Merlot
BTL Camelot Merlot
BTL Camelot Cabernet
BTL Camelot Pinot Noir
BTL Villa Valentina
BTL House Pinot Grigio
BTL Ruffino Orvietto
BTL Movendo Moscato
BTL Rosé
BTL Camelot Chardonnay
BTL Maschio Prosecco SPLIT
BTL Maschio Prosecco
BTL Diora
BTL Porch Swing
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Italian Creole Restaurant We serve Italian food with a Creole flair!
2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401