Pizza
Italian

DeAngelo's Italian Creole Restaurant

637 Reviews

$$

2620 E 3rd St

Bloomington, IN 47401

Popular Items

Spaghetti and Meatballs
16" Cheese (C.Y.O.)
Meat Lasagna with Bolognese

Appetizers *

Spicy Meatballs

$14.00

Homemade and hand rolled meatballs in a spicy tomato cream sauce. Serves 2-4.

Half Calamari

$8.00

A half order of our lightly breaded and fried calamari, let us know how spicy you want it!

Full Calamari*

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried calamari served with homemade marinara sauce, let us know how spicy you want it!

Half Fried Shrimp

$8.00

a half order of our lightly breaded and fried shrimp served with a creole honey mustard sauce

Full Fried Shrimp*

Full Fried Shrimp*

$14.00

Lightly breaded and fried shrimp served with a creole honey mustard sauce

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$14.00

lightly breaded and fried ravioli served with homemade marinara and sprinkled with romano cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade spinach and artichoke dip served with warm smoked mozzarella wedges

La Caprese Towers

La Caprese Towers

$13.00

Our take on the caprese salad, this dish excites with thick sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh water mozzarella, Kalamata olives, pepperonici, fresh basil chiffonade and homemade italian vinaigrette

2 Meatball Side

$6.00

Side of Alfredo 8oz

$3.00

Side of Marinara 8oz

$3.00

Breads *

Capri Fococcia

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, capers, gourmet mozzarella, organic basil chiffonade and sprinkled with roman cheese!

Al Funghi Focaccia

$14.00

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese, fresh basil chiffonade and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese

Smoked Mozzarella Flatbread

$9.00

A flatbread covered in smoked mozzarella cheese!

Paisano

$2.00

Approximately 4-5 slices of Scholars Inn Bake House Bread.

Paisano (Loaf)

$10.00

This is a 2lbs loaf of Scholars Inn Bake House bread. We can slice it for you or you can slice it at home. Either way it is absolutely delicious!

Soups *

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

Cup Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Soup

$10.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$10.00

Starter Salads *

Starter Tuscan

Starter Tuscan

$6.00

Red leaf Romaine, Granny Smith apple slices, cranberry craisins, hand crumbled feta cheese, red onion slices, pecan pieces & our Italian vinaigrette

Starter DeAngelo

Starter DeAngelo

$6.00

Red leaf Romaine, Roma tomato slices with gourmet mozzarella cheese pieces, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion slices, a lemon wedge & our homemade Italian vinaigrette

Starter Caesar

Starter Caesar

$6.00

Red leaf Romaine, Asiago cheese shredded in house, homemade croutons and our own Caesar dressing

Starter Isabella

$6.00

Red leaf lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes and freshly shredded Asiago cheese with a homemade Italian vinaigrette dressing

Starter Blue Cheese

Starter Blue Cheese

$6.00

Red leaf Romaine, Roma tomato slices, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons made in house, a lemon wedge & our homemade bleu cheese vinaigrette

Entree Salads *

Tuscan Chopped Salad

Tuscan Chopped Salad

$12.00

Red leaf romaine, granny smith apple slices, dried cranberries, pecans, hand crumbled feta cheese, red onion rings and our house made Italian vinaigrette

DeAngelos House Salad

$12.00

Red leaf romaine, Roma tomatoes, gourmet mozzarella, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onion & our italian vinaigrette with a lemon wedge

Asiago Caesar Salad

$12.00

Red leaf romaine, shredded asiago cheese, house made croutons, and house caesar dressing

Italian Chicken Cobb Salad

Italian Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Red leaf Romaine, grilled lemon-herb chicken, artichokes, Applewood smoked bacon, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, sweet corn, Kalamata olives, & blue cheese crumbles with our Italian vinaigrette

Isabella Salad

$13.00

Red leaf Romaine, sliced Roma tomatoes and freshly shredded Asiago cheese with an Italian vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Salad

$13.00

Red leaf Romaine, house made croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, Roma tomato slices & house made bleu cheese vinaigrette with a lemon wedge

Entrees *

Meat Lasagna with Bolognese

Meat Lasagna with Bolognese

$17.00

Choose either Meat Lasagna with home made bolognese or a 7 layer cheese lasagna with 5 Italian cheeses

Five-Cheese Lasagna

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00
Mushroom Ravioli

Mushroom Ravioli

$16.00

Porcini and wild mushroom ravioli topped with Asiago and spicy Asiago cheese and smothered in brandy cream sauce

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$16.00

Italian Sausage & Pepper Pasta*

$17.00

Sweet Italian sausage, caramelized fennel & onion, roasted red peppers & fresh basil tossed in our tomato sauce with fettuccine

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00
Shrimp & Crawfish Diavolo

Shrimp & Crawfish Diavolo

$21.00

Tomato cream sauce with crawfish tail meat, seasoned shrimp, fresh basil, Asiago and Parmesan cheese with fettuccine pasta

Cajun Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Spicy parmesan cream sauce tossed with penne pasta, mushrooms, green onions, fresh basil & red peppers

Spicy Jambalaya

$16.00
Spaghetti Gamberi

Spaghetti Gamberi

$19.00

An olive oil "sauce", shrimp, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil chiffonade, green onions, and some cajun spice with a touch of lemon juice make this pasta light and flavorful

Creamy Shrimp Pesto

Creamy Shrimp Pesto

$19.00

A pesto-cream sauce with roasted garlic, walnuts, and your choice of chicken or shrimp tossed with penne pasta

Lemon Alfredo

Lemon Alfredo

$19.00

lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in Parmesan and rosemary served over a lemon Alfredo sauce with penne pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Pasta w/Butter

$10.00

Pizza *

10" Cheese (C.Y.O)

$11.00

Use this option for a 10" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.). This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Cheese (C.Y.O.)

$16.00

Use this option for a 12" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.) This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

16" Cheese (C.Y.O.)

$20.00

Use this option for a 16" cheese pizza or add toppings to Create Your Own (C.Y.O.) This pizza automatically comes with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

10" Super Deluxe Pizza

10" Super Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

This pizza comes with fresh mushrooms, onion slices, banana pepper rings, fresh chopped green peppers, crumbled italian sausage and pepperoni with roasted red peppers on top

12" Super Deluxe Piza

$23.00

This pizza comes with fresh mushrooms, onion slices, banana pepper rings, fresh chopped green peppers, crumbled italian sausage and pepperoni with roasted red peppers on top

16" Super Deluxe Pizza

$27.00

This pizza comes with fresh mushrooms, onion slices, banana pepper rings, fresh chopped green peppers, crumbled italian sausage and pepperoni with roasted red peppers on top

10" Super Veggie Pizza

10" Super Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Super veggieful, this pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, fresh chopped green peppers, banana pepper rings, onion slices, roasted red peppers, shredded mozzarella, and marinated Roma tomatoes

12" Super Veggie Pizza

$22.00

Super veggieful, this pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, fresh chopped green peppers, banana pepper rings, onion slices, roasted red peppers, shredded mozzarella, and marinated Roma tomatoes

16" Super Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Super veggieful, this pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, fresh mushrooms, fresh chopped green peppers, banana pepper rings, onion slices, roasted red peppers, shredded mozzarella, and marinated Roma tomatoes

10" Florio Pizza

$16.00

The Florio pizza comes with our house made red sauce, diced capicollo ham, sliced pepperoni, and crumbled Italian sausage with a sprinkle of Asiago cheese and mozzarella

12" Florio Pizza

$22.00

The Florio pizza comes with our house made red sauce, diced capicollo ham, sliced pepperoni, and crumbled Italian sausage with a sprinkle of Asiago cheese and mozzarella

16" Florio Pizza

$25.00

The Florio pizza comes with our house made red sauce, diced capicollo ham, sliced pepperoni, and crumbled Italian sausage with a sprinkle of Asiago cheese and mozzarella

10" Magherita

$15.00

This pizza is not on our regular menu, but we are offering it to you online only! House made pizza sauce, fresh water mozzarella, fresh basil chiffonade and marinated Roma tomatoes

12" Margherita

$21.00

This pizza is not on our regular menu, but we are offering it to you online only! House made pizza sauce, fresh water mozzarella, fresh basil chiffonade and marinated Roma tomatoes

16" Margherita

$26.00

This pizza is not on our regular menu, but we are offering it to you online only! House made pizza sauce, fresh water mozzarella, fresh basil chiffonade and marinated Roma tomatoes

10" Firenza

$16.00

Spinach, wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers

12" Firenza

$22.00

Spinach, wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers

16" Firenza

$26.00

Spinach, wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella cheese & roasted red peppers

10" Mediterranean

$16.00

Spinach, Kalamata olives, hand crumbled feta, roasted red peppers & Spanish onion slices

12" Mediterranean

$22.00

Spinach, Kalamata olives, hand crumbled feta, roasted red peppers & Spanish onion slices

16" Mediterranean

$26.00

Spinach, Kalamata olives, hand crumbled feta, roasted red peppers & Spanish onion slices

10" Carciofi

$16.00

Marinated artichokes with lemon-herb chicken, creamy pesto sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sage-herbed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

12" Carciofi

$22.00

Marinated artichokes with lemon-herb chicken, creamy pesto sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sage-herbed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

16" Carciofi

$25.00

Marinated artichokes with lemon-herb chicken, creamy pesto sauce, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, sage-herbed mushrooms & mozzarella cheese

10" Pizza of the Month

$16.00

November pizza of the month- Calabrese Hot Salami Fresh Water Mozzarella Our Signature pizza sauce Organic baby arugula Honey Drizzle

12" Pizza of the Month

$22.00

November pizza of the month- Calabrese Hot Salami Fresh Water Mozzarella Our Signature pizza sauce Organic baby arugula Honey Drizzle

16" Pizza of the Month

$26.00

November pizza of the month- Calabrese Hot Salami Fresh Water Mozzarella Our Signature pizza sauce Organic baby arugula Honey Drizzle

10" Cortona Pizza

$16.00

The Cortona Pizza comes with house made pizza sauce, sauteed wild mushrooms, crumbled Italian sausage, smoked mozzarella and shredded mozzarella

12" Cortona Pizza

$22.00

The Cortona Pizza comes with house made pizza sauce, sauteed wild mushrooms, crumbled Italian sausage, smoked mozzarella and shredded mozzarella

16" Cortona Pizza

$26.00

The Cortona Pizza comes with house made pizza sauce, sauteed wild mushrooms, crumbled Italian sausage, smoked mozzarella and shredded mozzarella

10" Lucca Pizza

10" Lucca Pizza

$16.00

The Lucca Pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, roasted garlic, crumbled feta cheese, lemon thyme chicken and shredded mozzarella

12" Lucca Pizza

$22.00

The Lucca Pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, roasted garlic, crumbled feta cheese, lemon thyme chicken and shredded mozzarella

16" Lucca Pizza

$26.00

The Lucca Pizza comes with our house made pizza sauce, baby spinach, roasted garlic, crumbled feta cheese, lemon thyme chicken and shredded mozzarella

Calzones *

Each of our calzones comes with Ricotta and Mozzarella cheeses and is sprinkled with Romano cheese after baking

Cheese Calzone (C.Y.O)

$11.00
Sicilian Calzone

Sicilian Calzone

$15.00

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, minced garlic and Italian sausage topped with marinated Roma Tomatoes

Super Deluxe Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, green peppers, onion slices, fresh mushrooms and roasted red peppers

Super Veggie Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta and romano cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, and roma tomatoes

Wild Mushroom Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta and romano cheese, wild mushrooms, lemon thyme chicken, roasted garlic cloves, smoked mozzarella and marinated roma tomatoes

Meatball & Sausage Calzone

$15.00

ricotta and romano cheese, quartered meatballs and thick sliced sweet italian sausage with spicy asiago cheese and roma tomatoes

The Greek Calzone

$15.00

Minced garlic, spinach, feta cheese and Roma tomatoes

The B-town Biggie

$17.00

This is a big calzone! 17oz of Scholars Inn Bake House dough with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings 2.50ea

Kids Menu *

Kids Cheese Pizza

$3.95

Kids Pep Pizza

$4.95

Kids Sausage Pizza

$4.95

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$3.99

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$5.00

Kids Alfredo

$5.00

Kids Alfredo w/ CHX

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$7.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli w/ Marinara

$4.00

Kids Fried Ravioli w/ Marinara

$4.00

Desserts *

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$7.00
Chocolate Layered Mousse Cake

Chocolate Layered Mousse Cake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Beignets Sticks

Beignets Sticks

$6.00

deep-fried then dipped in honey and coated in powdered sugar enjoy this New Orleans Classic !

Which lasagna would you like?

THX Giving Meat Lasagna

$100.00

THX Giving *Cheese* Lasagna

$100.00

Which salad would you like?

DeAngelo Salad for 8-10

$30.00

Caesar Salad for 8-10

$30.00

Choose lasagna add-ons

Pint Marinara

Pint Brady Cream sauce

$10.00

Spicy asisago cheese blend (4oz by volume)

$4.00

Would you like to add a dessert?

Seasonal Cheesecake

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$7.00
Chocolate Layered Mousse Cake

Chocolate Layered Mousse Cake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
DeAngelo's 3-Layer Cake

DeAngelo's 3-Layer Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Beignets Sticks

Beignets Sticks

$6.00

deep-fried then dipped in honey and coated in powdered sugar enjoy this New Orleans Classic !

NA Bevs

Water

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Benedetto Spakling .5 Ltr

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Peroni

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Upland Wheat Ale

$4.50

Upland Dragonfly IPA

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$5.50

Bell's Porter

$5.50

Seasonal

$7.00

Tropical IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Smithwicks

$5.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest

$7.00

Purple Haze

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

BTL House Chianti

$28.00

BTL Banfi C.C.R.

$44.00

BTL Banfi Brunello di Montalcino

$75.00

BTL Pasqua Amarone

$62.00

BTL Castello Sweet Red

$28.00

Sangria Pitcher

$16.00

BTL Kenwood Yalupa Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Trapiche Malbec

$36.00

BTL Conundrum

$36.00

BTL Tievoli

$50.00

BTL Campo Viejo

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Silver Gate Merlot

$28.00

BTL Camelot Merlot

$28.00

BTL Camelot Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Camelot Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Villa Valentina

$36.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Ruffino Orvietto

$32.00

BTL Movendo Moscato

$28.00

BTL Rosé

$32.00

BTL Camelot Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco SPLIT

$8.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Diora

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Porch Swing

$28.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Creole Restaurant We serve Italian food with a Creole flair!

Website

Location

2620 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401

Directions

