Pizza

Dear Mama's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

14769 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

10 Cut Cheese Pizza
6 Cut Cheese Pizza
10 Boneless Wings

Starters

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

10 Pieces, Three Cheese Blend, Garlic White Sauce, Served with House-made Pizza Sauce

VEGAN Cheesy Bread

$13.00

Vegan Garlic White Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Served with House-made Pizza Sauce

10 Boneless Wings

$8.95

10 Piece Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce; 6 Pepper Ranch, Mild Buffalo, Hot Honey, Bbq, Sesame Teriyaki Served with Your Choice of House-made Ranch or Blue Cheese

Mama's Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Three Cheese Blend, Crouton, Pepperoncini Served with your Choice of House-made Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Italian

VEGAN Mama's Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Vegan Cheese, Crouton, Pepperoncini

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Bread

$11.00

Garlic White Sauce, Three Cheese Blend, Pickled Jalapeno, Crisp Bacon, Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Served with House-made Ranch

VEGAN Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks (8pcs)

$10.00Out of stock

8 Pieces. Served with a side of house-made pizza sauce.

Ranch Fries

$6.00

Crispy fries tossed in our house made RANCH, sprinkled with our delicious cheese blend.

Cheese Sticks

$5.95

6 Cut Pizza

6 Cut Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Build Your Own Pizza By Adding Your Favorite Toppings

6 Cut Deluxe

$15.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

6 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

House-made Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato

6 Cut BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Bbq Sauce

6 Cut Meat Lovers

$15.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Ham, Meat Balls,

6 Cut Hawaiian

$15.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Bacon, Ham

6 Cut Veggie

$15.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach

6 Cut Howe Ya Doin

$15.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Pepper, Ricotta

6 Cut VEGAN Deluxe

$18.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

6 Cut VEGAN BBQ Chicken

$18.00

Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chicken, Onion, Bbq Sauce

6 Cut VEGAN Veggie

$18.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach

10 Cut Pizza

$13.00

Build Your Own Pizza By Adding Your Favorite Toppings

10 Cut Deluxe

$20.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

10 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

House-made Ranch, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato

10 Cut BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Bbq Sauce

10 Cut Meat Lovers

$20.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Salami, Ham, Meat Balls

10 Cut Hawaiian

$20.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pineapple, Bacon, Ham

10 Cut Veggie

$20.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach

10 Cut Howe Ya Doin

$20.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Pepper, Ricotta

10 Cut VEGAN Deluxe

$24.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper

10 Cut VEGAN BBQ Chicken

$24.00

Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chicken, Onion, Bbq Sauce

10 Cut VEGAN Veggie

$24.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach

Dessert

House-made Dough Pieces, Fried 'Til Golden & Tossed in our Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Served with your Choice of White Icing, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce for Dunkin'
Don's Dunkin' Fried Dough

$6.00

House-made Dough Pieces, Fried 'Til Golden & Tossed in our Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Served with your Choice of White Icing, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce for Dunkin'

EXTRA Sauces

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

6 Pepper Ranch

$1.00

Mild Buffalo

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Icing

$1.00

Caramel

$1.00

BRUNCH

Mornin Bacon

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Garlic Butter Base Fresh Cracked Scrambled Eggs 4 Cheese Blend Shredded Hashbrowns BACON!! Served with a side of Housemade Syrup.

Mornin Hamilton

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Garlic Butter Base Fresh Cracked Scrambled Eggs 4 Cheese Blend Shredded Hashbrowns DICED HAM!! Served with a side of Housemade Syrup.

Mornin Veg

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Garlic Butter Base Fresh Cracked Scrambled Eggs 4 Cheese Blend Shredded Hashbrowns Mushrooms Green Peppers Onions Tomatoes Served with a side of Housemade Syrup.

Mornin Maple Sausage

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Garlic Butter Base Fresh Cracked Scrambled Eggs 4 Cheese Blend Shredded Hashbrowns MAPLE SAUSAGE!! Served with a side of Housemade Syrup.

MAMAS FAVORITE BRUNCH

$15.00Out of stock

Housemade Garlic Butter Base Fresh Cracked Scrambled Eggs 4 Cheese Blend Shredded Hashbrowns Bacon Spinach Ricotta Served with a side of Housemade Syrup.

Mornin Maple Sausage (VEGAN)

$18.00Out of stock

Housemade VEGAN Garlic Butter Base VEGAN Egg VEGAN Cheese Shredded Hashbrowns VEGAN MAPLE SAUSAGE!! Served with a side of Housemade VEGAN Syrup.

Mornin Veg (VEGAN)

$18.00

Housemade VEGAN Garlic Butter Base VEGAN Egg VEGAN Cheese Shredded Hashbrowns Mushrooms Onions Green Peppers Tomatoes Served with a side of Housemade VEGAN Syrup.

MONTHLY SPECIALTY

FIRECRACKER

$15.00Out of stock

House made Hot Honey marinated Blackened Chicken, Crispy Pepperonis, Three Cheese blend.

FIRECRACKER VEGAN

$18.00Out of stock

House made Hot Honey marinated Vegan Chicken, Vegan Pepperonis, Vegan Cheese.

ZACH STYLE

$15.00Out of stock

White Sauce, Fully Covered with Pepperroni, Three Cheese Blend, Red Sauce, Topped with Pepperoni, Parmesan Sprinkled and a House Made Hot Honey Drizzle.

ZACH STYLE VEGAN

$18.00Out of stock

TACO SUPREME

$15.00Out of stock

6 Cut Taco Supreme with House made seasoned taco meat. 4 cheese cheddar blend. Black olives. Diced tomatoes. Diced onions. DRIZZLED with a house made Sour cream. Want a KICK. ADD Jalapeños at no charge.

TACO SUPREME VEGAN

$18.00Out of stock

6 Cut Taco Supreme with House made seasoned taco IMPOSSIBLE meat. VEGAN Cheese Blend. Black olives. Diced tomatoes. Diced onions. Want a KICK. ADD Jalapeños at no charge.

Chicken & Waffles HEATHERS Way

$15.00Out of stock

*House made Syrup *4 Cheese Blend *Crispy Breaded Chicken Marinated in our Homemade HOT HONEY *Topped Off with Hand cut Bitesize Waffles *Drizzled with our Homemade Ranch

Chili Cheese Fry Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

House made Meaty Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Plus a 3 Cheese Blend Topped with Crinkle Cut Fries. Finished with a Homemade "Chili" Sour Cream Driz.

Chili Cheese Fry VEGAN Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

House made Meaty (IMPOSSIBLE) Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Plus a 3 Cheese Blend Topped with Crinkle Cut Fries. Finished with a Homemade "Chili" Sour Cream Driz.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$15.00

House made Dijon Cream Sauce as the Base. Topped with Diced Ham, Swiss Cheese Blend and Crispy Breaded Chicken.

LIMITED SPECIAL

RIB BURNOFF

$15.00Out of stock

*LIMITED TIME* 6 CUT TOPPED WITH HOUSE MADE BABY BACK RIBS PULLED OFF THE BONE. BBQ SAUCE, 3 CHEESE BLEND, CHEDDAR, GREEN ONIONS & BROWN SUGAR MUSTARD DRIZZLE

Soda 20 oz

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.50

20oz Blackberry Ginger ale

$2.50

20oz Cranberry Ginger ale

$2.50

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.50

20oz Orange Fanta

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Mello Yello

$2.50

20oz Pink Lemonade

$2.50

20oz Grape Fanta

$2.50

20oz Minute Maid Blue Rasberry

$2.50

20oz Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.50

20oz PIBB

$2.50

20oz Barg's Rootbeer

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Cherry Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

20oz FruitPunch Powerade

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Orange Powerade

$2.50

20oz Blue Power Ade

$2.50

Tea

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Peach Tea

$2.50

Water 16 oz

Bottled Water

$1.00

2 Liter

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:40 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:40 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:40 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:40 pm
ONLINE ORDERING Available CALL 440-572-3333 to place an order Take out 3rd Party Delivery Available (DOORDASH UBEREATS)

Location

14769 Pearl Rd., Strongsville, OH 44136

Directions

