Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Stick

Mozzarella Cheese Stick

$5.99+

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

Onion Ring

$4.99

Crisp, made-to-order onion rings.

Mushroom

$4.99

Crisp, made-to-order

Fried Okra

$4.99

Crisp, made-to-order

LARGE French Fries

$4.99

made-to-order

JUMBO polish

$6.99

Chicago-style POLISH with everything, which includes KETCHUP,mustard, relish, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers piled onto a perfectly steamed bun.

Hot Dog

$4.99

Chicago-style hot dog with everything, which includes mustard, relish, ketchup, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers piled onto a perfectly steamed bun.

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Everything includes cheese, mayo,mustard, crisp lettuce, a red ripe tomato slice, sliced red onion, pickles, and ketchup on our freshly toasted old-fashioned style bun. It's a burger-lover's dream!

Double Cheeseburger

$8.99

FISH SANDWICH

A breaded wild-caught whitefish filet on a brioche bun with American cheese, chopped lettuce, and tartar sauce.

1/2 LB CHOPPED STEAK BURGER

$8.50

beef patties with juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.

CHICKEN NUGGETS

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99+

Served with French Fries and your choice or Sauce

CHICKEN TENDER

4 piece Tender

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

7 piece Tender

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

9 piece Tender

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

12 piece Tender

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

4-piece Whole Chicken Wings

$7.99

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

6- piece whole Chicken Wings

$9.99

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

10- piece Whole Chicken Wings

$12.99

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

15 Picee Whole chicken wings

$15.99

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

6 piece Buffalo PARTY wing

$6.99

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

9 piece Buffalo PARTY Wing

$9.99

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

12 piece Buffalo PARTY Wing

$14.99

Served with French Fries and your choice of Sauce

GYROS

GYRO SANDWICH

$9.99

Served with French Fries Served with French Fries Served on Pila Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Gyro Sauce. and American Cheese

GYRO DINNER

$14.99

Served with French Fries Served on 2 PiTA Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Gyro Sauce. and American Cheese

GYRO BURGER

GYRO BURGER

$8.99+

Beef Burger on a toasted bun topped with ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, gyro sauce and gyro meat.

ITALIAN BEEF & SAUSAGE SANDWICH

Italian Beef

$7.99+

Our famous, homemade, Italian beef is slow-roasted for four hours, thinly sliced, and served on freshly baked Turano French bread. Best served with home-cooked sweet peppers and/or hot giardiniera peppers for an extra charge.

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Our famous, homemade, Italian beef is slow-roasted for four hours, thinly sliced, and served on freshly baked Turano French bread. Best served with home-cooked sweet peppers and/or hot giardiniera peppers for an extra charge.

Italian Combo

$8.99

Our famous, homemade, Italian beef is slow-roasted for four hours, thinly sliced, and served on freshly baked Turano French bread. Best served with home-cooked sweet peppers and/or hot giardiniera peppers for an extra charge.

PARTY ORDER DEAR SUB SPECIAL !

25 Whole Chicken Wing

$44.99

PARTY ORDER DEAR SUB SPECIAL ! ONLY WHOLE WINGS

50 Whole Chicken Wing

$79.99

PARTY ORDER DEAR SUB SPECIAL ! ONLY WHOLE WINGS

100 Whole Chicken Wing

$95.99

PARTY ORDER DEAR SUB SPECIAL ! ONLY WHOLE WINGS

PIZZA PUFF

Pizza Puff

$4.99+

Served v.ith French Fries and Can Pop

SEAFOOD

Breaded Jumbo shrimp 6 PCS

$12.99

Served with French Fries and your choice or sauce. salad. and Garlic bread

Breaded shrimp Dinner

$8.99

Served with French Fries and your choice or sauce. salad. and Garlic bread

Pearch Dinner

Served with French Fries and your choice or sauce. salad. and Garlic bread

Cat Fish Dinner

Served with French Fries and your choice or sauce. salad. and Garlic bread

Fish Nuggets

Served with French Fries and your choice or sauce. salad. and Garlic bread

SUBS

Jim Shooo

$8.99

Hoagy Sub

$7.99+

Ham sub

$7.99+

Turkey Sub

$7.99+

RoastBef Sub

$7.99+

Cornbeef Sub

$7.99+

Combo Sub

$7.99+

Challenge Sub

$7.99+

Steak Sub

$7.99+

Philly

Philly Steak

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Combo Philly Gyro &Steak

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN BURGER

$7.99+

Beverage

7-Up

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Grape Soda

$1.25

Orange Soda

$1.25

Fruit Punch

$1.25

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

JUICE

$2.50

1 LITER

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4749 W NORTH AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60639

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

