Dear Mama Coffee - East Harlem

Bottle - Rosé - Pasaeli Çalkarasi 2019 - Aegean, Turkey

Have you ever had a Turkish wine? I know me neither. Çalkarası is grown exclusively in the Çal District of Denizli in the Aegean region of Turkey. As a variety, it is very suitable for producing high quality rosé wines due to powerful fruit flavors balanced with good acidity. The Çalkarası for this wine is coming from a single vineyard at an altitude of 850 meters with warm days and cool nights which helps to preserve acidity. Kept with the skins for an hour and a half, it has a gentle, pink color. It is fermented in stainless steel tanks. The nose has lovely aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. Pairs with: Weekdays, pickled green tomatoes and pasta salad.