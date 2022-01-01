- Home
Dear Mama Coffee - East Harlem
1,237 Reviews
$
308 E 109th St
New York, NY 10029
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dear Mama at Home
Langston
Please welcome the newest edition to the Dear Mama line of coffees, our Langston Espresso. This medium bodied, washed process borbon has notes of sweet red fruits like raspberry and cherry, caramel and graham cracker. Whether straight or in your cappuccino, Langston lingers beautifully on the palette and supports milk without overpowering it. An ideally approachable, lovely espresso. It's in the hopper at both shops, come see us!
Alhambra
Coffee geeks, this one's for you. A rich and thoughtful pallet on this coffee. One of our lighter and most versatile roasts. Alhambra brews beautifully on virtually any device, and yields both a bright acidity and a bouquet of flavors. Cherry preserve Juice, Warm brown sugar, Basil leaf. Medium to light bodied. Washed. [12 oz]
Home to Harlem
A well-rounded and playful coffee, we recommend Home to Harlem for pour-overs, but it's also great as espresso and in a conventional drip machine. A bold body and an impressive palette of colors and flavors, Home to Harlem is poetry in a cup. Black Tea, Cinnamon, Almond icing. Medium bodied. Washed. [12 oz]
East Harlem Blend
Hey dark roast lovers, this is your coffee. Bold, robust and full-bodied, East Harlem is a rich and satisfying cup of Joe. This coffee reproduces nicely at home on drip or pour over (try a 14:1 ratio on your Chemex). Look for a well-rounded palette, notes of cardamom, bourbon, and Cola. East Harlem pairs beautifully with breakfast French Press. Cola, Cardamom, Bourbon. Dark bodied. Washed [12 oz]
Zora
Zora is an approachable coffee that adapts beautifully on any brew method from Chemex to espresso. Zora is our go-to house espresso, and switches gears on a dime for a perfectly balanced drip. Sweet with a low acidity and medium body, look for notes of praline, maple syrup and sweet peach. Praline, Maple Syrup, Sweet Peach. Medium bodied. Washed. [12 oz]
Manhattanville
Smooth, bright and sophisticated, this light roast coffee is designed to satisfy every espresso-lover’s wish list. But don’t stop there, Manhattanville is a vibrant and complicated coffee ready for exploration at home (Aeropress, anyone?!) Look for notes of honey cider, apricot, and lime zest, high acidity and a light body. Honey Cider, Apricot, Lime Zest. Light bodied. Washed. [12 oz]
D.R.E.A.M Decaf Blend
Sweet and Rich, with a delightful cherrywood finish. We de-caffinate this coffee through the Sugar Cane Process, which utilizes molasses and results in a sweeter, cleaner decaf! D.R.E.A.M is an acronym for Decaf Rules Everything Around Me. You get it. [12 oz]
House-made Granola (GF/VE)
10 ounces of our signature granola made with oats, puffed quinoa, chia seeds, maple syrup, extra virgin olive oil, brown sugar, dried pear, dried apple, coconut flakes, golden raisins, almonds, cardamom. (GF/VE)
XL Drinks
Breakfast
Yogurt Parfait (GF)
Greek yogurt, pear compote, and our housemade pear granola. Make it vegan by substituting coconut yogurt! (VT/GF)
Overnight Oats (GF/VE)
Oats and chia seeds soaked in oat milk with cinnamon, topped with almonds, blueberries, banana, coconut & maple syrup (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Fancy Omelette
Choice of two: cheddar, tomato, avocado, pesto, spinach, red peppers, caramelized onions
Avotoast (VE)
Smashed avocado and tomato are layered on dairy & nut free 7-grain bread. Topped with spiced pepitas, minced onion, avocado dressing, microgreens & a sprinkle of chili flakes. (VE)
Croissant & Lox
Smoked salmon, herb cream cheese, tomato, pickled onion & capers our classic butter croissant
Smoothies
Soups, Salads, Sandwiches
Market Soup
seasonal rotation - please ask a server for details
The Julius Salad
Romaine, avocado, parmesan, herb crostini & chipotle caesar dressing. *Note dressing contains anchovies
Croissant & Lox
Smoked salmon, herb cream cheese, tomato, pickled onion & capers our classic butter croissant
El Barrio B.E.C.
Two fried eggs, tomato, gruyere & manchego cheese, thick cut bacon on a ciabatta roll ✯ Choice of Maple Velvet or Espresso Hot Sauce
Avotoast (VE)
Smashed avocado and tomato are layered on dairy & nut free 7-grain bread. Topped with spiced pepitas, minced onion, avocado dressing, microgreens & a sprinkle of chili flakes. (VE)
Notorious BLT (VE)
House marinated tempeh bacon, avocado, cucumber, pickled onion, romaine, chili tomato jam & lemon aioli on sourdough bread (Vegan)
DM Grilled Cheese
Gruyere and Manchego cheeses are paired with sliced tomatoes and a basil-serrano pesto pressed between sliced sourdough.
Deep River Kettle Chips
Pastries
Chocolate Chip Cookie
House-made chocolate chip cookie. Perfectly golden brown, perfectly gooey with just the right amount of delicious chocolate.
Black Forest Cookie (VE)
House-made vegan double chocolate sour cherry cookie. Perfectly golden brown, perfectly gooey, perfectly delicious.
Peanut Butter Oat Chocolate Chip cookie (VE/GF)
Handcrafted vegan & gluten free peanut butter cookie made with coconut sugar, rolled oats and vegan dark chocolate chips.
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin (VE)
Vegan banana muffin with dark chocolate chips made locally. ✯Contains Almond Milk
Sir Muffington
House-made Earl grey carrot cake muffin with chocolate chips, orange marmalade and a cinnamon crumble on top.
Bronx Brownie (GF)
House-made gluten-free brownie with a kiss of espresso.
Lamington (GF)
Australian cake made with two layers of GF sponge cake with a thick layer of strawberry jam in the middle and dipped in chocolate and coated with coconut flakes
Raspberry Jam Crumble Bar (GF)
Locally made gluten-free raspberry jam bar. Super delicious and perfectly sweet without being too heavy. Perfect with hot or cold drinks as a snack or dessert to complete a meal.
Lemon Yuzu Zucchini Bread
House-made pumpkin zucchini loaf with pecans and yuzu lemon glaze ✯contains nuts
Classic Butter Croissant
Our handcrafted butter croissant is light, flaky, and delicately sweet. Enjoy it with your favorite cup of coffee. Baked fresh daily.
Pain Au Chocolat
Our handcrafted pain au chocolate is a light, flaky, rectangular pastry with a dark chocolate center. Enjoy it with your favorite cup of coffee. Baked fresh daily.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Scrumptious, flaky all-butter croissants are stuffed with delicious Ham and Swiss cheese! These bad boys are perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner
Nutella & Pistachio Scargot
Hot Coffee
Drip Coffee
Our house brew is sweet, rich and balanced. It tastes wonderful black or pairs perfectly with milk.
Café au lait
Our house brew coffee, with steamed milk, or 'au lait'.
Red Eye
Our house brew coffee supercharged with a double shot of espresso.
Espresso
A standard double shot of expertly crafted, medium bodied Espresso. [2oz]
Americano
A classic, our double shot of espresso and hot water.
Misto
An americano (double shot of espresso and hot water) finished with steamed milk.
Macchiato
A double shot of espresso “marked” with a tiny drop of steamed milk. This is a 4 oz drink, only hot. Looking for an 'iced macchiato'? That's an iced latte!
Cortado
Our barista’s go-to drink. A double shot of espresso, finished with just a little bit of latte-style steamed milk. Looking for more caffeine? Try a flat white with an extra shot. [4.5oz]
Cappuccino
A classic. A perfect marriage of a double shot of espresso and creamy milk. This drink is small, a traditional is about 8oz...Want something bigger? We got you. That’s a latte!
Flat White
Beautifully aerated milk and a double shot of espresso. This drink is 8oz. Need something bigger? Try a latte!
Latte
Your choice of milk, lovingly aerated, with a double shot of espresso.
Mocha
A double shot of espresso, milk and rich chocolate - a match made in heaven.
Mexico City Mocha
A Dear Mama original, and a real stunner. Espresso, oat milk, chocolate, chile-Infused simple syrup, cayenne, cinnamon & agave. We recommend oat milk! [12oz]
Dirty Chai Latte
This one will steal your heart! Our famous housemade chai steamed together with your choice of milk, with a double shot of espresso laced in for some extra deliciousness. Try it with oat milk.
Hot Chocolate
Rich chocolate and silky milk, nuff said.
Babyccino
A cappuccino without the coffee. Warm milk that can be topped with cocoa or sweetened with honey. Kids are delighted to have their own drink. [8oz]
The Caramel Latte
You asked for it, we made it. This caramel latte is next level. Our Wild Forest espresso from Devoción paired with our house-made Caramel come together for a sultry, smooth and luscious latte. We highly recommend oat milk. (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
Cold Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Our house-made cold brew. This drink packs a punch. It’s big, bold and rich. Looking for more caffeine? Try our iced Red Eye. [16oz]
Cold Brew & Tonic
A Dear Mama original that’s got some teeth! Super bold cold brew, with orange simple syrup, topped with tonic. [16oz]
Iced Red Eye
Our house brew coffee supercharged with a double shot of espresso.
Iced Americano
Our take on a classic… a double shot of espresso and water with ice. This drink is shaken to integrate the espresso and water seamlessly! [16oz]
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Latte's stronger, little sibling. Less milk than an Iced Latte, same delicious double shot of espresso. [12oz]
Iced Latte
Cold milk and a double shot of espresso, always super refreshing. [16oz]
Iced Mocha
Careful, this drink will have you coming back every day for more! Cold milk, chocolate and a double shot of espresso. [16oz]
Iced Mexico City Mocha
A Dear Mama original, and a real stunner. Espresso, oat milk, chocolate, chile-Infused simple syrup, cayenne, cinnamon & agave. [16oz]
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
This one will steal your heart! Our famous housemade chai steamed together with your choice of milk, with a double shot of espresso laced in for some extra deliciousness. Try it with oat milk. [16oz]
ICED CARAMEL LATTE!
Our smooth, lush and richly satisfying ICED CARAMEL LATTE!. We've done it again, a delicious version of a classic: our expertly crafted Wild Forest espresso married with sumptuous and sweet caramel. Try it with chilled oat milk! (This caramel contains dairy so unfortunately this drink is cannot be made vegan.)
Bottle of Cold Brew
Our 64oz Cold Brew. Enough to share with friends or enjoy at home for a few days.
Tea
Black Tea
We've curated a selection of black teas for you to choose from. If you add milk to your tea we suggest choosing our English Breakfast or Ceylon teas. Prefer it black? Our Early Grey is a classic.
Green Tea
Choose from our selection of top quality loose leaf green teas.
Herbal Tea
Choose from our selection of top quality loose leaf herbal teas. Want something with hints of floral and fruit? Try our 365 Days of Summer blend. Looking for a black tea substitute? Rooibos is a good caffeine free substitute for black tea drinkers who like to add milk to their tea.
Cold Brew Tea
A rotation of slow-brewed tea. Smooth and rich. [16oz]
Chai Latte
House-made chai and your choice of milk.
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai and your choice of milk. [16oz]
Dirty Chai Latte
This one will steal your heart! Our famous housemade chai steamed together with your choice of milk, with a double shot of espresso laced in for some extra deliciousness. Try it with oat milk.
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
This one will steal your heart! Our famous housemade chai steamed together with your choice of milk, with a double shot of espresso laced in for some extra deliciousness. Try it with oat milk. [16oz]
Matcha Latte
Perfectly aerated milk and gently whisked matcha.
Iced Matcha Latte
Perfectly aerated milk and gently whisked matcha. [16oz]
Turmeric Ginger Latte
Delicious turmeric and ginger with a touch of black pepper and delicately mixed with silky latte milk. Our baristas recommend almond milk.
You Go Earl!
Nothing says WOAH like a beautifully refreshing and positively gratifying iced tea, and we've got something special at Dear Mama brewing for you. You Go Earl! uses our fancy housemade Earl Grey simple syrup, silky almond milk, a lil maple syrup, and we finish it off with a lemon twist because we're nice like that.
St. Clair
Arnold Palmer
Pink Unicorn
Cold Drinks
Orange Juice 16oz
Natalie's Freshly Handcrafted Orange Juice [16oz]
Grapefruit Juice 16oz
Natalie's Freshly Handcrafted Grapefruit Juice [16oz]
Saratoga Sparkling Water
The perfect balance of light taste with just the right amount of carbonation. The champagne-like bubbles help cleanse the palate and complement the flavors of fine food and wine. [12oz]
Saratoga Still Water
Saratoga Natural Spring Water sets the bar for premium domestic spring water. The crisp, clean taste and low mineral content makes it a light and refreshing beverage for any occasion. [12oz]
Bear's Fruit Lemon Rosemary Kombucha
Bear's Lemon Rosemary kombucha is made with fresh-squeezed lemons, hand-grated ginger, and real rosemary leaves.
Cawston Press Ginger Beer
Cawston Press Ginger Beer is made with ginger extract, pressed apples & sparkling water. Our fiery tribute to a timeless classic.
Fever Tree Tonic 150ml
8oz Milk
Beer
Bronx Brewery Summer Pale Ale
Crisp and refreshing, brewed with citrus hops and dried lemon peel. Perfect for those summer days here in the city - beachside, poolside or inside. (5.2% ABV, 12oz)
Bronx Brewery American Pale Ale
The American Pale Ale features the floral, pine, resin and fruity flavors of American and New World hops. The malt character supports the beer overall but the balance is definitely towards hop flavors and aromas. (6.3% ABV, 12oz)
Bronx Brewery Now Youse Can't Leave Double IPA
The Imperial/Double IPA is the hoppiest beer around and it features extreme amounts of hops which create highly bitter flavors with hop flavors like fruit, resin, citrus, floral and pine being extreme. (10.1% ABV, 16oz)
Bronx Brewery World Gone Hazy IPA
Full-bodied and juicy, packed with orange, mango and pineapple, this one’s brewed to celebrate the lights in these hazy times. (7% ABV, 16oz)
Bronx Brewery No Resolutions Double IPA
A tremendously complex hopped-up IPA. In the city that never sleeps we think it's best to live life without resolutions. This IPA brings hop aromas and bitterness in a big way - a variety of hops create a spectrum of aromas ranging from citrus, pine, musky, tropical fruit to lemongrass. With a 7.6 percent ABV and a heavy hop guarantee this is the ideal beer for those who live life with No Resolutions. (7.6% ABV, 12oz)
Bronx Brewery World Gone Rosé IPA
Bronx Brewery enhanced their flagship Hazy and infused it with Hibiscus & Dragon Fruit, giving it a subtle rose taste and a brilliant, summery pink glow. Such an amazing refreshment for summer. (7% ABV, 16oz)
Bronx Brewery Well Earned Pilsner
This crisp, refreshing pilsner brings a little extra, with hops that add subtle and spicy citrus flavors. (5.4% ABV, 16oz)
Bronx Brewery Smile My Guy IPA
A craveable, crushable, any-time-of-the-day IPA brewed to put a smile on your face, featuring Perico Limited’s iconic ‘Smile My Guy’ design on the label. (5% ABV, 16oz)
Wine
Mimosa Kit
One 750ml bottle of Spumante Extra Dry & one 32oz bottle of Natalie's Orange Juice.
Bottle - Sparkling - Bollicino, Spumante Extra Dry
Bottle - White - Cafayate Torrontés 2019, Dos Minas - Salta, Argentina
Spicy, floral aromatic notes, as well as a lovely rich scent of fresh tangerines. Juicy red grapefruit and mandarin flavors lead the way on the palate - vibrant and full of recently bottled freshness. Pairs with: Our Fall salads and Netflix
Bottle - White - Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Grounded Wine Co. - California, USA
Grassy, fresh, and fruity white leads with aromas of white stone fruit. A well balanced and textured palette of bright gooseberry and lychee gives way to a creamy yet earthy finish of dried herbs and wet stone. A remarkably fresh wine that over delivers on its price point. Pair with seafood, vegetarian/vegan fair, or drink on it's own!! Pairs with: seafood; vegetarian or vegan dishes; or an early evening wind down
Bottle - White - Pinot Gris 2018, Montinore Estate - Willamette Valley, Oregon
Fragrant, fruit-forward wafts of rose talc, melon, candied pineapple, peach and lemon zest introduce this bright and bountiful Pinot Gris. Juicy white pear, green apple and a hint of pie crust linger on the creamy palate. The quenching finish is crisp, refreshing and lengthy. Pairs with: Market vegetables; different cheeses; DM Cheesy Chorizo Pizza
Bottle - Red - Hého Le Rouge 2019, Dom Les Hautes Noëlles - Loire Valley, France
Filled with light, bright red cherry and strawberry fruit, a touch of rose petal, pepper, vanilla and earth — exactly the kind of wine that you’ll eagerly share with all of your friends. Pairs with: dinner parties with friends and family; grilled cheese; a Cardi B-urrito; Fall picnics; Chef Kevin’s Tiramisu
Bottle - Red - Viña Maitia Aupa Pipeño 2018 - Maule Valley, Chile
Look for lovely soft peppery notes with lots of ripe purple plum, strawberry, and a touch of smoke. Pairs with: Saturday early dinner, Netflix and burgers.
Bottle - Rosé - Pasaeli Çalkarasi 2019 - Aegean, Turkey
Have you ever had a Turkish wine? I know me neither. Çalkarası is grown exclusively in the Çal District of Denizli in the Aegean region of Turkey. As a variety, it is very suitable for producing high quality rosé wines due to powerful fruit flavors balanced with good acidity. The Çalkarası for this wine is coming from a single vineyard at an altitude of 850 meters with warm days and cool nights which helps to preserve acidity. Kept with the skins for an hour and a half, it has a gentle, pink color. It is fermented in stainless steel tanks. The nose has lovely aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. Pairs with: Weekdays, pickled green tomatoes and pasta salad.
Bottle - Red - Valpolicella 2018, Vigneti del Sole - Veneto, Italy
Medium bodied, red fruit-forward with refreshingly bright acidity. This is 100% stainless steel aged to preserve its primary fruit character. Pairs with: Pizza night, light meat fare, bbq
Bottle - Rosé - Grenache 2019, Space Age (Grounded Wine Co) - Central Coast, California
You have to drink this wine. Not drinking it is just wrong. A body full of strawberry, chilled peach, watermelon and all the other sexy fruits that California Grenache is known for. A pretty, ephemeral, ruby body, smooth texture, a whisper of spicy minerality and a striking finish, this Rose is our crown jewel. Suit up! Pairs well with drinking the entire bottle in one go, creative and inspired nacho dishes, all the mussels.
Bottle - Red - Star of Bethlehem Blend 2018, Cremisan - West Bank, Israel/Palestine
This red blend has a bouquet of raspberry, plum, cranberry and hints of forest floor. Concentrated and complex, yet medium-bodied and smooth. Plum continues on the palate, revealing blackberry, strawberry, And red apple skin. Finishes long, dry and elegant. Pairs with: Not Your Mama’s Brisket, Jerk Chicken & Cheese or aged cheeses.
Pastries
Croissant Box (serves 12)
Our Croissant Box serves 12 people. It includes 4 Classic croissants, 4 Chocolate croissants and 4 Ham and Cheese croissants. Croissant Box comes in a 13”X17” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 green wave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
House Baked Box (serves 12)
Our House Baked Box serves 12 people. This box includes 4 slices zucchini bread, 4 brownies and 4 sir muffingtons. Pastries will come in a 14”X14” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 green wave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
Go-to Platter (serves 12)
Our Go-to Platter serves 12 people. This box includes 3 classic croissants, 3 ham and cheese croissants, 3 brownies and 3 sir muffingtons. Pastries come in a 13”X17” LEAFWARE tray with lid and includes 15 greenwave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
Sweet Treat Box (serves 12)
Our Sweet Treat Box serves 12 people. This box includes 6 mini chocolate chip cookies, 6 mini double black forest cookies and 6 mini brownies. Pastries will come in a 9”X9” Bamboo tray with a lid and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
Breakfast
Fruit Salad (serves 12)
Our Fruit Salad platter serves 12 people. The Fruit Salad includes cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries and mint. Fruit salad will be individually portioned into 12 plastic cups (9oz) with lid and include 15 forks and 20 napkins.
VEGAN Yogurt Granola Parfait (minimum order 12)
Creamy coconut yogurt topped with house made blueberry compote and finished with our famous house granola. Comes individually packaged in plastic cups with lids, napkins and spoons.
Breakfast Box (minimum order 12)
Choice of one breakfast item served with a fruit cup (9oz cup with lid) and an 8oz orange juice or 16.9oz bottled water. Breakfast Boxes will be packaged in 9”x 9” LEAFWARE plates with lid and includes a wooden fork and napkin set.
Lunch
Sandwich Platter (serves 12)
Our Sandwich Platter includes 18 halves and your choice of up to 3 different sandwiches. Sandwich Platter includes 15 greenwave eco plates (6”) and 20 napkins. Individual packaging available upon request.
Lunch Box (minimum order 12)
Our Lunch Box includes a sandwich or salad, an accompaniment, a fresh baked sweet treat, a bag of kettle chips and a still or sparkling water. You can choose up to 3 sandwich/salad options.
Coffee & Tea Boxes
Third-Wave Drip Coffee Box (10-12 servings)
Each box serves 10-12 people. Box includes milk, sugar, stirrers, 8oz paper cups with lids and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Tea Box (10-12 servings)
Each box serves 10-12 people. Includes packaged tea selection, lemon wedges, sugar, milk, stirrers, 8oz paper cups with lids and napkins. Alternative milks and additional sweeteners are available as add-ons.
XL Bottled Coffee Drinks
Bottle of Cold Brew
Our 64oz Cold Brew. Includes milk, sugar, stirrers, 8oz paper cups, and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Bottled Iced Latte
Our 64oz Iced Latte. Includes sugar, stirrers, 8oz paper cups, and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Bottled Iced Mocha
Our 64oz Iced Mocha. Includes 8oz paper cups and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Bottled Iced Mexico City Mocha
Our 64oz Iced Mexico City Mocha. Includes 8oz paper cups and napkins. We recommend this drink with Oat Milk, but it is also available with Almond and Whole milk.
Bottled Iced Chai Latte
Our 64oz Iced Chai Latte. Includes 8oz paper cups and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Bottled Iced Dirty Chai Latte
Our 64oz Iced Dirty Chai Latte. Includes 8oz paper cups and napkins. Alternative milks are available as an add-on.
Bottled Iced Hibiscus Tea
Our 64oz Iced Hibiscus Tea. Includes sugar, stirrers, 8oz paper cups and napkins.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dear Mama is your neighborhood cafe with everything you need throughout the day to dine in or take away. We open early in the morning with fresh baked goods and breakfast sandwiches. Throughout the afternoon and evening, we offer made-to-order salads, soups & sandwiches and a selection of beer and wine to toast the day.
308 E 109th St, New York, NY 10029