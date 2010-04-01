Main picView gallery

Dear Maud 205 1st Street

205 1st Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Appetizers

Asian Style Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Bites

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Bao Buns

$16.00

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$16.00

Shrimp Bao Buns

$17.00

Flatbreads

Sweet Salty Spicy

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Cheese & Onion

$17.00

The Italian

$18.00

Mains

Burrito

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Spicy Vodka Pasta

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Bowls/Salads

Buddha Bowl

$15.00

Orange & Cranberry Salad

$16.00

Pecan & Apple Salad

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Dear Maud is the latest neighborhood eatery + craft cocktail bar from the team behind Jackdaw in the East Village of Manhattan.

205 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

