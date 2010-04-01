Dear Maud 205 1st Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Dear Maud is the latest neighborhood eatery + craft cocktail bar from the team behind Jackdaw in the East Village of Manhattan.
Location
205 1st Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Hoboken
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurant