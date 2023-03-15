  • Home
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Dear Mom Cafe - 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dear Mom Cafe 320 Southwest Century Drive Suite 410

review star

No reviews yet

320 Southwest Century Drive

Suite 410

Bend, OR 97702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Grandma's Pad Thai

FOOD MENU

Small Plate

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with homemade spicy peanut sauce and Thai cucumber pickle.

Midnight Chicken (Wings)

Midnight Chicken (Wings)

$10.00

Caramelized fish sauce chicken wing served with veggie pickle

Roti+ Curry

Roti+ Curry

$9.00

Thai flat bread (Roti) dipped with house curry

Soup

Thai Coconut Soup

Thai Coconut Soup

$18.00

Rich and creamy coconut soup with mushroom, cabbage, tomato, galangal, kaffir lime and lemongrass

Rice Plate

Thai style paella with loaded of seafood!
Thai Paella

Thai Paella

$25.00

Thai Style Paella with loaded of seafood, tomato, shallot, galangal, kaffir lime, and lemonglass.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Crab meat, cage free egg, onion, green onion, masago(small fish roe), mom's spicy seafood sauce

Holy Basil Crispy Duck

Holy Basil Crispy Duck

$18.95

House roasted duck (Maple leaf farms, IN) crispy holy basil, red eye chili, mix vegetable, broccolini, bell pepper, served with fried egg over rice

Noodle

Grandma's Pad Thai

Grandma's Pad Thai

$15.00

Classic stir fry thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot, peanut

Spicy Holy Basil Noodle

Spicy Holy Basil Noodle

$16.00

chewy rice noodle, holy basil, onions, sweet pepper Thai bird eye chili, baby corn, young peppercorn.

Khao Soi - Coconut curry noodle

Khao Soi - Coconut curry noodle

$18.00

Northern Thai famous dish "Khao Soi" Egg Noodle in aromatic rich coconut curry broth, bean sprout, pickled mustard, raw shallot, crispy wonton, cilantro, and smoke garlic chili oil and lime

Curry

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$16.00

Aromatic rich curry with crispy red norland potatoes, onions, cherry tomatoes, roasted vegetables

Dessert

Auntie Jeep's daily bake

Auntie Jeep's daily bake

$13.00

Toffee Cake with Ice Cream

Everyday is Sundae

Everyday is Sundae

$10.00

DM Ice cream Sundae

Sweet mango sticky rice

Sweet mango sticky rice

$13.00Out of stock

Seasonal mango from Thailand serve with sweet coconut sticky rice and vanilla ice cream

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00
Thai Iced Jasmine Green Tea

Thai Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sparkling water

$3.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH Beer

Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$8.00

Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with homemade spicy peanut sauce and Thai cucumber pickle.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Thai Food inspired by Mother's cooking. We’re bringing you our mother’s traditional recipes from Thailand with the Central Oregon twist! Come in and enjoy!

Location

320 Southwest Century Drive, Suite 410, Bend, OR 97702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
SEA Crab House - Bend - Bend
orange starNo Reviews
335 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
235 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Walt Reilly's - 225 SW Century Drive
orange starNo Reviews
225 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Chicken Bonz Bend - 143 SW Century Dr Ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
143 SW Century Dr Ste 110 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston