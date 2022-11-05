Main picView gallery

DEATH BY PIZZA

528 Northeast 2nd Street

Delray Beach, FL 33483

STARTERS

SPINACH DIP

$16.00

spinach dip, salsa, sour cream & tortilla chips

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

little gem romaine, parmigiano reggiano, crouton dust & caesar dressing

TRI COLOR SALAD

$18.00

little gem romaine, endive, radicchio, pickled red onion, wild heirloom tomatoes, pralines, shaved parmigiano reggiano, fresh mozzarella & sweet balsamic vinaigrette

(10) HONEY BUFFALO WINGS

$17.00

wings tossed in honey buffalo sauce with choice of blue cheese or buttermilk ranch dressing

PIZZA

THE ENEMY

$24.00

mozzarella & sweet sauce

REDRUM

$28.00

ezzo’s pepperoni, house pickled jalapenos, sweet sauce, mozzarella & honey

RONI JABRONI

$27.00

ezzo's pepperoni cups, sweet sauce & mozzarella

CRYPTONITE

$26.00

*vodka sauce, basil & mozzarella (*vodka sauce contains pancetta)

VODKA RONI

$28.00

*vodka sauce, ezzo's pepperoni cups, mozzarella & basil (*vodka sauce contains pancetta)

BOZO

$28.00

bolognese, ricotta, basil & mozzarella cheese

MR. WHITE

$25.00

whipped ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella & basil *pesto (*pesto does not contain nuts)

DESSERT

1/2LB CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$6.00

BEVERAGES

20oz COKE COLA

$3.00

20oz DIET COKE

$3.00

20oz CHERRY COKE

$3.00

20oz ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

20oz SPRITE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

SIDES

BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING

$1.50+

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$1.50+

HONEY BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.50+

LIQUID GOLD SAUCE

$1.50+

SWEET SAUCE

$4.50

VODKA SAUCE

$6.00

HOUSE PICKLED JALAPENOS

$1.50+

HOUSE PICKLED LONG HOTS

$1.50+

CAESAR DRESSING

$1.50+

2oz HONEY

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

528 Northeast 2nd Street, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Directions

