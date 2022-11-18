Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Death by Tequila Downtown Encinitas
586 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Modern Baja Cuisine & Tequila Bar
Location
569 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1st Street Bar - 656 S. Coast Hwy 101 Ste. F104
3.1 • 179
656 South Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Corner Pizza - 1246 N Coast Hwy 101
No Reviews
1246 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Encinitas
Sabor Brazilian Grill - Encinitas
4.4 • 2,297
215 S. El Camino Real Suite G Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant