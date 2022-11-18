Death by Tequila imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Death by Tequila Downtown Encinitas

586 Reviews

$$

569 S Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

COCKTAILS

Death By Margarita

$14.00+

real del valle blanco | house pressed lime juice | organic agave

Death By Paloma

$12.00+

the producer mezcal | organic agave | pink grapefruit | topo chico

Mexican Wildcat

$15.00+

coconut washed arette artesanal reposado | pineapple ginger tumeric shrub | lemon | elemakule tiki bitters

Tropical Tea Party

$15.00

mijenta blanco | guava | tropical green tea lime juice | peychaud bitters | watermelon skull

The Royal Treatment

$34.00

clase azul reposado | la pinta pomegranate | agave | lime egg white | magic smoke bubble

Jalisco Old Fashioned 2.0

$16.00Out of stock

tepozan reposado | nixta licor de elote | agave | chocolate bitters | orange

Tajin Machine

$15.00+

habanero infused volcan smoke | passionfruit | lime | agave | oh, and uh tajin

Resurreccion De Los Muertos

$16.00Out of stock

frida kahlo blanco | select apertivo | lime | ghost pepper infused piloncillo | activated charcoal* | dry ice

That Fall Drank

$16.00

512 reposado | brovo jammy vermouth | maraschino | licor 43 lime | spiced cranberry bitters | cinnamon

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00+

los sundays reposado tequila | lime | agave | grand marnier float

Pomegranate Smoke Bubbles

$14.00

divino espadin | montenegro | pomegranate & orange chile de japones | topo chico

The Real Deal

$14.00Out of stock

don amado rustico mezcal | pomegranate sangrita | smoked grasshoppers | sal de gusano

Racimo De Agave

$16.00

madre espadin | los sundays reposado | organic agave | chocolate bitters | grapefruit

Ultima Salmiana

$15.00

hibiscus infused las marias salmiana | alma tepec | chile pasilla d’aristi xtabentun liqueur | lemon

Oaxacan Clouds

$16.00

mezcal verde | xila espadin liqueur | casa made apple cider | lemon egg white | mole bitters

Cocktail Of The Month

$13.00

Carajillo

$14.00

liquor 43 | leap coffee | mr. black coffee liqueur

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Fear The Reaper

$16.00

Los Muertos

$15.00

Beer

Figueroa Mountain Agua Santa Lager

$8.00

Fremont Lush IPA

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Corona Familiar

$7.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$7.00

Wine

Natura Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

casablanca valley, chile

Montes Chardonnay

$12.00

central valley, chile

Trapiche Oak Cask Cabernet Sauvgnon

$12.00

mendoza, argentina

Castillo De Monseran Garnacha

$12.00

carinena, spain

Mezcal

Mezcal Verde

$10.00+

5 Sentidos Tepextate

$25.00+

Cinco Sentidos Delgado y Ancho

$25.00+

Acre Cenizo

$10.00+

Amaras Cupreata

$12.00+

Amaras Espadin

$10.00+

Banhez Arroqueno

$20.00+Out of stock

Banhez Tepeztate

$18.00+Out of stock

Banhez Tobala

$22.00+Out of stock

Bosscal Conejo Pechuga

$20.00+Out of stock

Bosscal Damiana

$11.00+

Bozal Cenizo

$14.00+Out of stock

Bozal Tobasiche

$14.00+

Bruxo No.4 Ensamble

$16.00+

Bruxo X

$10.00+

Clase Azul Guerrero Mezcal

$50.00+

Codigo Mezcal

$12.00+

Del Maguey Pechuga

$40.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00+Out of stock

Divino Tamarindo

$11.00+

Don Amado Rustico

$11.00+

Don Mateo Cupreata

$15.00+

Don Mateo Pechuga

$20.00+Out of stock

El Buho Arroqueno

$18.00+

El Buho Tepeztate

$18.00+

El Jolgorio Barril

$22.00+

El Jolgorio Cuishe

$22.00+

El Pintor Ensamble

$16.00+

Firme Jabali

$20.00+

Firme Six-Agave Ensamble

$18.00+

Firme Tobala

$18.00+

Ixcateco Papalome

$21.00+Out of stock

Koch Ensamble

$10.00+

Koch Espadin

$16.00+

Koch Tobala

$12.00+

La Historia de Nosotros Mezcal

$12.00+

La Luna Mezcal

$17.00+

Legendario Domingo Michoacan

$17.00+Out of stock

Madre Ensamble

$11.00+

Madre Espadin

$10.00+

Mal Bien

$10.00+

Marca Negra San Martin

$20.00+

Nocheluna Sotol

$14.00+

Nuestra Soledad San Baltazar

$11.00+

Ojo de Tigre

$10.00+Out of stock

Pierde Almas Tepeztate

$26.00+

Raicilla de Una Maximiliana

$12.00+

Siete Misterios Esp-Tep-Tob-Madre-Mex

$20.00+

Siete Misterios Esp-Tepeztate

$16.00+

Siglocero Pox

$10.00+

Vamonos Riendo Ensamble

$11.00+

Other Liquor

Uncle Eds Vodka

$12.00

Cruzan Rum

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$14.00Out of stock

Gray Whale Gin

$12.00

Uncle Eds Orange Blossom

$12.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye

$14.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Mr. Black Coffee liquor

$5.00

Agave Spirits

Hacienda Sotol Blanco

$12.00

Hacienda Sotol Repo

$14.00

Hacienda Sotol Anejo

$18.00

Sotol por Siempre

$14.00

Caballito "Chato"

$14.00

N/A Bev

Topo Chico

$4.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Fresh Spanish Limonada

$5.00

Tejava Ice Tea

$4.50

Salsas Y Guacamole

Fire Roasted Salsa

$7.00

fire roasted tomatoes | jalapeño | onion | cilantro

Prickly Pear Salsa

$7.00

prickly pear | chile de arbol | roasted garlic | scallion

Mango Tequila Salsa

$8.00

mango | carolina reaper | cilantro

DxT Guacamole

$16.00

avocado | tomato | onion | jalapeño | pomegranate toasted pepitas | cilantro | cotija

Cuatro Salsas

$18.00

prickly pear | mango tequila* | salsa martajada | dxt guacamole

Del Jardin

Caesar Salad

$16.00

sweet gem lettuce | black garlic caesar | anchovies | corn pickled onions | radish | cotija | pepitas

Añejo Pear Salad

$16.00

asian pear | pomegranate | cara cara oranges | spiced cashews lolla rossa | vanilla-tequila vinaigrette

Mushroom Chorizo Empanadas

$16.00Out of stock

housemade mushroom chorizo | oaxaca cheese | crema | cotija pickled onion | purslane

Coconut Ceviche

$16.00

heart of palm | young coconut | pico de gallo | cucumber | lime cilantro

Del Mar

Grilled Baja Oysters

$20.00+

chipotle butter | chives | limes | salsa seca

Ahi Tuna Aguachile

$18.00

cucumber | pickled onions | avocado | serrano | passion fruit | tostada

Ceviche De Pescado Y Camaron

$17.00

citrus cured shrimp | local fish | tomato | cucumber | onion cilantro | avocado | jalapeño | tostadas

DxT Tacos

Short Rib Asada Taco

$8.00

grilled scallion salsa | avocado | radish | cilantro | lime

Duroc Carnitas Taco

$8.00

serrano salsa | pickled onion | cilantro | lime

Gobernador Taco

$8.00Out of stock

shrimp | oaxaca cheese | chipotle | cilantro | lime

Jackfruit Tinga Taco

$7.00

jackfruit | chipotle | queso fresco | pickled onions | cilantro

Puerto Nuevo Lobster Taco

$14.00

Taco de Pulpo

$13.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Taco

$10.00

Platos Fuertes

Roasted Game Hen

$32.00

mole poblano | escabeche | spanish rice | housemade tortillas

Duroc Pork Belly

$28.00

hazelnut banana mole | roasted turnips | mustard seed mezcal glaze

Bone-In Braised Short Rib

$39.00

leap coffee rub | roasted root vegetables | mole negro | cocoa nibs

Lamb Shank Barbacoa

$37.00

pickled onions | cilantro | salsa borracha | lime | housemade tortillas

Banana Leaf Red Snapper

$28.00

tequila citrus marinade | pickled onion | grilled squash | serrano crema | spanish rice

Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$18.00Out of stock

poblano | picadillo | walnut | almond | pomegranate | cilantro | spanish rice | nogada

Sides

Spanish Rice

$5.00

cilantro | tomato broth

Refried Beans

$6.00

pinto beans | chorizo | jalapeno | chicharron

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$9.00

crema | chives | salsa macha

Farmers Vegetables

$7.00

smoked seasonal vegetables | sesame salsa seca

Street Corn

$6.00

corn | double cream | epazote | salsa seca

Extras

Small Salsa

$3.00

Small Crema

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$3.00

Churros

$8.00

Kids

Kids 2 Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

Cheese | Crema | Side of Guacamole Choice of Rice, Beans, Fruit or Kids Corn

Kids 2 Cheese Quesadillas

$8.00

Side of Guacamole and Choice of Rice, Beans, Fruit or Kids Corn

Kids 2 Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

Cheese | Crema | Side of Guacamole Choice of Rice, Beans, Fruit or Kids Corn

MARGARITA BOXES

Margarita Box

$49.00

Coffee mug

$10.00

Hoodies

Black Hoodie

$60.00+

T-shirts

Black Shirt

$30.00

Tamales

Veggie Tamales

$18.00+

Beef Tamales

$24.00+

Pork Tamales

$24.00+

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Baja Cuisine & Tequila Bar

Website

Location

569 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery
Death by Tequila image

Map
