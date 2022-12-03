Debbies Drive-In imageView gallery

Debbies Drive-In

252 Reviews

$

663 W Agate Ave

Granby, CO 80446

Order Again

Popular Items

Debbie's Original Burger
Love Me Tenders
Large Crinkle

Burgers

Baby Beef Burger

$4.99

Baby Cheese Burger

$5.49

Debbie's Original Burger

$6.49

Original Spicy

$6.99

Spicy Wrap Cheeseburger

$7.99

Farm Burger

$6.99

Farm-Spicy Burger

$7.99

Puppy Patty

$2.00

Baby BBQ Bacon

$6.49

BBQ Bacon Debbie

$6.99

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$6.99

Veggie Burger

$7.49

Extra Patty

$1.55

Extra Bacon

$1.50

Chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Honey Mustard Chicken And Cheese

$6.99

Crispy Spicy Chicken & Cheese

$6.99

Love Me Tenders

$6.99

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$7.99

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chick'n Fries

$6.99

Side Chicken

$1.75

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Ranch Wrap

$5.99

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$1.99

Large Crinkle

$4.99

Farm Style Fries

$6.99

Farmstyle Spicy Fries

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Side Pickle

$0.50

Voucher Fries

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Donuts

Single

$1.50

Half Dozen

$8.59

Dozen

$15.19

Doggy Donut

Granby Ranch Dozen

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Breakfast Donut BE&C

$3.99

Breakfast Burger

$5.99

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Waffle Hash Brown

$1.99

Fill 'Er Up

$6.99

Fill 'Er 3/4 No Donut

$5.99

Sausage Breakfast Donut

$3.99

Side Bacon

$2.00

Colorado Wrap

$6.99

Classic Wrap

$4.99

Diner Dogs

Diner Dog

$5.99

Chili Dog

$6.99

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.25+

Other

$2.50

Water

Cup Water

$0.25

Large Water

$0.25

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00+

Latte

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Macchiato

$3.95+

Americano

$2.00+

Mocha

$4.75+

Single Shot

$1.50

Chai

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Hot Tea

$2.25

Seasonal Drinks

Cold Brew

$2.95+Out of stock

Egg Nog Latte

$4.25+

Ginger Bread Latte

$4.45+

Milkshake

Milkshake 12 oz

$3.99

Malt 12 oz

$4.39

Milkshake Large

$6.99

Malt Large

$7.39

Pup Cup

$1.50

Floats

Root Beer Float sm

$3.99

Root Beer Float Lg

$4.99

Coffee Beans

2Lb Coffee Beans

$21.45

Decaf Coffee Beans

$21.45

First Responder Support

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$100

$100.00

$500

$500.00

Other

$1000

$1,000.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American Food

Location

663 W Agate Ave, Granby, CO 80446

Directions

Gallery
Debbies Drive-In image

Map
