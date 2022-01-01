DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC Epping, NH
175 Main Street
Epping, NH 03042
Beverages
Appetizers & Sides
Bruschetta
Fresh Italian Bread from Boston that has been glazed in a garlic butter sauce. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes, Mozzarella & Romano cheese. Garnished with Fresh Basil and a balsamic glaze.
Fried Cheese Sticks
Fried Raviolis
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic knots
Meatballs
Chicken Fingers
French Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Side Of Pasta
Onion rings
Bread
Garlic Crust With Cheese
Chicken Cutlet Side Of
Soups And Salads
The Classics / Pasta
Baked Lasagna
Generously-portioned piece of our homemade cheese lasagna topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Baked Penne
Baked with our homemade tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, cheese sauce, and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Broccoli Penne Alfredo
Chicken Parmigiana
Freshly cut, pounded, breaded and fried to order cutlet. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Freshly peeled, thinly sliced, breaded and fried to order eggplant. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.
Penne Alfredo
Baked Ravioli Parm
Cooked to order cheese Raviolis that have been ladled with our homemade tomato sauce.
Penne with Meatballs
Our homemade tomato sauce and meatballs surely compliment this classic dish.
Baked Stuffed Shells (Cheese) Parm
Veal Parmigiana
Thinly sliced Veal that has been pounded, breaded and fried to order. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.
Baked Cheese Manicotti Parmigiana
Large Pizzas
LG Cheese Pizza
LG Create your own Pizza
This Pizza comes with mozzarella cheese as a topping by default.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
LG Bruschetta Pizza
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG Cheese Lovers
A pizza made with cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta & romano,
LG Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
LG Chicken Parm Pizza
LG Cordon bleu Pizza
LG Eggplant Parm Pizza
LG Hawaiian Pizza
LG Loaded Supreme pizza
A loaded pizza with all of the best meats and vegetables!
LG Margherita Pizza
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
LG Mediterranean Pizza
Spinach, Feta and black olives.
LG Sausage & Ricotta Pizza
LG Vegetable Lovers Pizza
LG Sirloin Steak, Pepper, Onion Pizza
LG The Caesar!
A fresh Margarita Pizza topped with a chopped Caesar salad!
LG Sicilian style
Small Pizzas
Sm Cheese Pizza
Sm Create your own Pizza
Sm BBQ Pizza
Sm Bruschetta Pizza
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sm Cheese Lovers Pizza
Sm Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Sm Chicken Parm Pizza
Sm Cordon Bleu Pizza
Sm Eggplant Parm Pizza
Sm Hawaiian Pizza
Sm Loaded Supreme Pizza
Sm Margherita Pizza
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza
Sm Mediterranean Pizza
Sm Sausage and Ricotta Pizza
Sm Vegetable Lovers Pizza
Sm Sirloin Steak, Pepper, Onion Pizza
Sm The Caesar
Large Calzone
LG Bacon Mac & Cheese Calzone
LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo chicken strips stuffed stuffed into our classic calzone. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
LG Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Calzone
LG Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
Our homemade tender chicken cutlet that has been sliced into bite size pieces are then covered in our homemade tomato sauce. Finished by topping with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked until perfection.
LG Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone
Our fresh thinly sliced eggplant that has been breaded and friend to order is the foundation of the masterpiece. Covered in our homemade tomato sauce, then finished by topping with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked until perfection.
LG Meatball Parmigiana Calzone
Our homemade meatballs stuffed into our classic calzone. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
LG Sausage Parmigiana Calzone
Our homemade sausage stuffed into our classic calzone. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
LG Sausage Pepper & Onion Calzone
LG Sirloin Steak & Cheese Calzone
LG Sirloin Steak Bomb Calzone
Create your own
Small Calzones
Sm Bacon Mac & Cheese Calzone
Sm Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Sm Buffalo Mac & Cheese Calzone
Sm Chicken Parmigiana Calzone
Sm Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone
Sm Meatball Parmigiana Calzone
Sm Sausage Parmigiana Calzone
Sm Sausage pepper & Onion Calzone
Sm Sirloin Steak & Cheese Calzone
Sm Sirloin Steak Bomb Calzone
Create your own
Signature Sandwiches
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwhich
Fresh cut, pounded and breaded to order chicken cutlets that have been covered in our homemade tomato sauce with melting mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Freshly peeled, sliced, breaded and fried to perfection eggplant. Topped with our house tomato and parmigiana cheese. Stuffed into our fresh Italian bread.
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Our homemade meatballs stuffed into fresh Italian bread. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
Fresh thinly cut, pounded and breaded to order veal cutlets that have been covered in our homemade tomato sauce with melting mozzarella cheese. stuffed in our fresh Italian bread.
Sausage Pep And Onion Sandwich
Dessert
Family Meals
1/2 Pan (Serves 10)
1/2 Pan Caesar Salad
1/2 Pan Garden Salad
1/2 Pan Greek Salad
1/2 Pan Fried Ravioli
1/2 Pan Meatballs
1/2 Pan Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
1/2 Pan Bruschetta
1/2 Pan Garlic Knots
Chicken Fingers
1/2 Pan Chicken Fingers
1/2 Pan Chicken Broccoli Penne Alfredo
1/2 Pan Stuffed Shells (Cheese)
1/2 Pan Cheese Ravioli
1/2 Pan Baked Penne
1/2 Pan Baked Cheese Lasagna
1/2 Pan Eggplant Parmigiana
1/2 Pan Chicken Parmigiana
1/2 Pan Veal Parmigiana
1/2 Pan Chicken Parmigiana Gluten Sensitive
1/2 Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese
1/2 Pan Baked Mac N' Cheeseburger
1/2 Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese W/ Tomato And Bacon
1/2 Chicken Marsala
1/2 Pan Chicken Marsala
1/2 Pan Chicken Piccata
1/2 Pan Penné Tomato Sauce
1/2 Pan Penné Alfredo Sauce
1/2 Pan Penné Gluten Sensitive Tomato Sauce
Full Pan (Serves 20)
Full Pan Caesar
Full Pan Garden
Full Pan Greek
Full Pan Friend Ravioli
Full Pan Meatballs
Full Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Full Bruschetta
Full Pan Garlic Knots
Full Pan Chicken Broccoli Penne Alfredo
Full Pan Stuffed Shells (Cheese)
Full Pan Cheese Ravioli
Full Pan Baked Penne
Full Pan Cheese Lasagna
Full Pan Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana
Full Pan Veal Parmigiana
Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana Gluten Sensitive
Full Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese
Full Pan Baked Mac N' Cheeseburger
Full Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese W/ Tomato And Bacon
Full Pan Chicken Marsala
Full Pan Chicken Piccatta
Full Pan Penné Tomato Sauce
Full Pan Penné Alfredo Sauce
Full Pan Gluten Sensitive Penné Tomato Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Italian homemade meals to go.
