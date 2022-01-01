Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC Epping, NH

review star

No reviews yet

175 Main Street

Epping, NH 03042

Popular Items

LG Cheese Pizza
LG Create your own Pizza
Sm Create your own Pizza

Beverages

12 oz Coke

$1.90

12 oz Diet Coke

$1.90

12 oz Sprite

$1.90

12 oz Root Beer

$1.90

12 oz Ginger Ale

$1.90

20 oz Bottle Water

$1.25

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.90

Appetizers & Sides

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.00

Fresh Italian Bread from Boston that has been glazed in a garlic butter sauce. Topped with fresh diced tomatoes, Mozzarella & Romano cheese. Garnished with Fresh Basil and a balsamic glaze.

Fried Cheese Sticks

Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.50
Fried Raviolis

Fried Raviolis

$6.50
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$6.00
Garlic knots

Garlic knots

$6.50
Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

French Fries

$4.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Side Of Pasta

$6.00

Onion rings

$6.50

Bread

$3.00

Garlic Crust With Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Cutlet Side Of

$8.00

Soups And Salads

Soup of the Day

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh made soup of the day!

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce chopped fresh for your order topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and shredded carrot.

Caesar Salad

$7.50
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.99

The Classics / Pasta

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$11.00

Generously-portioned piece of our homemade cheese lasagna topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Baked Penne

$10.00

Baked with our homemade tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, cheese sauce, and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Broccoli Penne Alfredo

$12.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Freshly cut, pounded, breaded and fried to order cutlet. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Freshly peeled, thinly sliced, breaded and fried to order eggplant. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.

Penne Alfredo

$10.00

Baked Ravioli Parm

$12.00

Cooked to order cheese Raviolis that have been ladled with our homemade tomato sauce.

Penne with Meatballs

$10.00

Our homemade tomato sauce and meatballs surely compliment this classic dish.

Baked Stuffed Shells (Cheese) Parm

Baked Stuffed Shells (Cheese) Parm

$12.00

Veal Parmigiana

$17.00

Thinly sliced Veal that has been pounded, breaded and fried to order. Topped with our homemade tomato sauce and baked with whole milk mozzarella cheese. Served with Penne Pasta.

Baked Cheese Manicotti Parmigiana

$9.99

Large Pizzas

LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$13.00
LG Create your own Pizza

LG Create your own Pizza

$13.00

This Pizza comes with mozzarella cheese as a topping by default.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00
LG Bruschetta Pizza

LG Bruschetta Pizza

$18.00

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

LG Cheese Lovers

$17.00

A pizza made with cream sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta & romano,

LG Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

LG Chicken Parm Pizza

$18.00

LG Cordon bleu Pizza

$19.00
LG Eggplant Parm Pizza

LG Eggplant Parm Pizza

$18.00

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00
LG Loaded Supreme pizza

LG Loaded Supreme pizza

$22.00

A loaded pizza with all of the best meats and vegetables!

LG Margherita Pizza

LG Margherita Pizza

$18.00

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

LG Mediterranean Pizza

$18.00

Spinach, Feta and black olives.

LG Sausage & Ricotta Pizza

LG Sausage & Ricotta Pizza

$18.00

LG Vegetable Lovers Pizza

$18.00
LG Sirloin Steak, Pepper, Onion Pizza

LG Sirloin Steak, Pepper, Onion Pizza

$19.00

LG The Caesar!

$18.00

A fresh Margarita Pizza topped with a chopped Caesar salad!

LG Sicilian style

$13.00

Small Pizzas

Sm Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Sm Create your own Pizza

$9.00

Sm BBQ Pizza

$14.00

Sm Bruschetta Pizza

$14.00

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Sm Cheese Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Sm Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$14.00

Sm Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.00

Sm Cordon Bleu Pizza

$14.00

Sm Eggplant Parm Pizza

$14.00

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Sm Loaded Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Sm Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Sm Mediterranean Pizza

$14.00

Sm Sausage and Ricotta Pizza

$15.00

Sm Vegetable Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Sm Sirloin Steak, Pepper, Onion Pizza

$15.00

Sm The Caesar

$14.00

Large Calzone

LG Bacon Mac & Cheese Calzone

$20.00

LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$20.00

Buffalo chicken strips stuffed stuffed into our classic calzone. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Calzone

$22.00

LG Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$20.00

Our homemade tender chicken cutlet that has been sliced into bite size pieces are then covered in our homemade tomato sauce. Finished by topping with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked until perfection.

LG Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone

$20.00

Our fresh thinly sliced eggplant that has been breaded and friend to order is the foundation of the masterpiece. Covered in our homemade tomato sauce, then finished by topping with fresh mozzarella cheese and baked until perfection.

LG Meatball Parmigiana Calzone

$20.00

Our homemade meatballs stuffed into our classic calzone. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

LG Sausage Parmigiana Calzone

$20.00

Our homemade sausage stuffed into our classic calzone. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

LG Sausage Pepper & Onion Calzone

$20.00

LG Sirloin Steak & Cheese Calzone

$22.00

LG Sirloin Steak Bomb Calzone

$22.00

Create your own

$13.00

Small Calzones

Sm Bacon Mac & Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Sm Buffalo Mac & Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Sm Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$13.99

Sm Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone

$13.99

Sm Meatball Parmigiana Calzone

$13.99

Sm Sausage Parmigiana Calzone

$13.99

Sm Sausage pepper & Onion Calzone

$13.99

Sm Sirloin Steak & Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Sm Sirloin Steak Bomb Calzone

$15.99

Create your own

$10.00

Signature Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwhich

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwhich

$12.00

Fresh cut, pounded and breaded to order chicken cutlets that have been covered in our homemade tomato sauce with melting mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Freshly peeled, sliced, breaded and fried to perfection eggplant. Topped with our house tomato and parmigiana cheese. Stuffed into our fresh Italian bread.

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$11.00

Our homemade meatballs stuffed into fresh Italian bread. Covered in with our homemade tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh thinly cut, pounded and breaded to order veal cutlets that have been covered in our homemade tomato sauce with melting mozzarella cheese. stuffed in our fresh Italian bread.

Sausage Pep And Onion Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cannolis (2)

Cannolis (2)

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Sugar Knots

Cinnamon Sugar Knots

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Gluten Sensitive Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Large Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Full Tray Tiramisu

$55.00Out of stock

Family Meals

Chicken Broccoli Penne Alfredo Family of Four

$39.00

Chicken Parmigiana Family of Four

$39.00

Served with Penne Pasta in our homemade house tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana Family of Four

$39.00

Served with Penne Pasta in our homemade house tomato sauce.

Penne and Meatball Family of Four

Penne and Meatball Family of Four

$35.00

1/2 Pan (Serves 10)

1/2 Pan Caesar Salad

$50.00

1/2 Pan Garden Salad

$21.00

1/2 Pan Greek Salad

$50.00

1/2 Pan Fried Ravioli

$65.00

1/2 Pan Meatballs

$50.00

1/2 Pan Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$30.00

1/2 Pan Bruschetta

$40.00

1/2 Pan Garlic Knots

$40.00

Chicken Fingers

$50.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Fingers

$50.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Broccoli Penne Alfredo

$80.00

1/2 Pan Stuffed Shells (Cheese)

$60.00

1/2 Pan Cheese Ravioli

$60.00

1/2 Pan Baked Penne

$60.00

1/2 Pan Baked Cheese Lasagna

$60.00

1/2 Pan Eggplant Parmigiana

$70.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Parmigiana

$70.00

1/2 Pan Veal Parmigiana

$90.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Chicken Parmigiana Gluten Sensitive

$80.00

1/2 Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese

$50.00

1/2 Pan Baked Mac N' Cheeseburger

$60.00

1/2 Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese W/ Tomato And Bacon

$60.00

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$90.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Marsala

$90.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Piccata

$90.00

1/2 Pan Penné Tomato Sauce

$30.00

1/2 Pan Penné Alfredo Sauce

$60.00

1/2 Pan Penné Gluten Sensitive Tomato Sauce

$35.00

Full Pan (Serves 20)

Full Pan Caesar

$90.00

Full Pan Garden

$31.00

Full Pan Greek

$90.00

Full Pan Friend Ravioli

$90.00

Full Pan Meatballs

$80.00

Full Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$50.00

Full Bruschetta

$70.00

Full Pan Garlic Knots

$60.00

Full Pan Chicken Broccoli Penne Alfredo

$110.00

Full Pan Stuffed Shells (Cheese)

$90.00

Full Pan Cheese Ravioli

$90.00

Full Pan Baked Penne

$90.00

Full Pan Cheese Lasagna

$90.00

Full Pan Eggplant Parmigiana

$100.00

Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana

$100.00

Full Pan Veal Parmigiana

$120.00Out of stock

Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana Gluten Sensitive

$115.00

Full Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese

$80.00

Full Pan Baked Mac N' Cheeseburger

$90.00

Full Pan Baked Mac N' Cheese W/ Tomato And Bacon

$90.00

Full Pan Chicken Marsala

$120.00

Full Pan Chicken Piccatta

$120.00

Full Pan Penné Tomato Sauce

$40.00

Full Pan Penné Alfredo Sauce

$90.00

Full Pan Gluten Sensitive Penné Tomato Sauce

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Italian homemade meals to go.

175 Main Street, Epping, NH 03042

DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC image
DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC image
DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC image

