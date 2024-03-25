- Home
- /
- Palm Coast
- /
- DEBRA JEAN'S
DEBRA JEAN'S
No reviews yet
5927 N Oceanshore Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Espresso Bar Drinks
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
Freshly brewed Organic Coffee by Hammock Coffee Company. Each day we will feature two roast.
- Cafe' Au Lait$3.75+
Each day we will feature two roast. Fresh brewed organic coffee by Hammock Coffee Company. We take our fresh drip coffee and add steamed milk.
- Pour Over$4.50
In a special designed carafe, Fresh ground coffee beans are placed in the top of the funnel while slowly pulsing the hot water over the coffee grounds. It's all in the technique, you can't rush the process. This is a great way to experience the hidden notes in coffee.
- Ice Coffee$3.50+
Our organic fresh brewed drip coffee by Hammock Coffee Company served over ice.
- Stout$4.50+
Our Stout is our fresh brewed organic coffee by Hammock Coffee Company with a shot of espresso!
Espresso
- Americano$4.00+
Prepared by diluting an espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee
- Cappuccino$5.00+
A Cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam.
- Cortado 8oz$4.00
A cortado is a beverage consisting of two shots of espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of latte-texture steamed milk. This drink originated in Spain, most likely Madrid. Served in a 4oz glass. The word cortado is the past participle of the Spanish verb cortar (to cut), in the sense of "dilute."
- Double Espresso$5.25
- Espresso$3.75
Made using high water pressure that “expresses” the flavor from finely ground coffee, our espresso is prepared to specific standards to create a sweet, balanced drink. Our recipe calls for a double shot of espresso.
- Flat White$5.00+
The flat white coffee is an espresso-based coffee drink accompanied with steamed milk and microfoam. This microfoam is made up of steamed milk which is gently infused with air. This results in silky, textured milk containing tiny air bubbles.
- Latte$5.00+
A latte is espresso and lightly textured steamed milk.
- Espresso Macchiato 8oz$4.25+
Macchiato is an espresso coffee drink with a small amount of milk, usually foamed. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted."
- Macchiato Latte$5.00+
Latte macchiato is a coffee beverage. The name is Italian for 'stained milk' or 'marked milk', referring to the way the drink is prepared by pouring a shot of espresso into steamed milk. It is a play on espresso macchiato, an older drink consisting of espresso marked with a dollop or two of milk or cream.
- Mocha$6.00+
Like a latte, mochas are based on espresso and hot milk but with added chocolate flavoring (ZUMA dark chocolate powder.) Zuma dark chocolate is a decadent rich chocolate made with pure cocoa and cane sugar.
FooFoo's
- Thin Mint Foo Foo$8.00+
The famous cookie inspired foo foo! We use organic mint and rich chocolate syrups. Your choice of milk over ice, topped off with a shot of espresso and topped off with heavy whipped cream.
- Almond Joy Foo Foo$8.00+
Just like the candy bar, this foo foo is made with coconut, almond, and rich chocolate organic syrups. Your milk of choice over ice with a shot of espresso to top it off with heavy whipped cream.
- Turtle Foo Foo$8.00+
Everyone loves the flavors of a classic turtle! We rim the glass with organic pecan, caramel, and chocolate fudge! Your milk of choice over ice, topped off with a shot of espresso and topped off with heavy whipped cream.
- Death by Chocolate Foo Foo$8.00+
For the chocolate lover! We fill the bottom of the cup with chocolate fudge, then rim the glass with chocolate fudge and white chocolate fudge. Your milk of choice over ice topped off with a shot of espresso and topped off with heavy whipped cream!
- White Chocolate Mac Foo Foo$8.00+
We rim a glass with organic macadamia nut syrup and white chocolate fudge. Your milk of choice over ice topped off with a shot of espresso and topped off with heavy whipped cream.
- Create Your Own Foo Foo$8.00+
Choose up to four different flavors to create your own foo foo! Your milk of choice over ice topped off with a shot of espresso and topped off with heavy whipped cream.
- Cherry Chocolate Foo Foo$8.00+
We rim a glass with Cherry syrup and chocolate sauce. Your milk of choice poured over ice, topped with a shot of espresso and topped off with heavy whipped cream and a cherry on top!
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Foo Foo$8.00+
We rim the glass with real organic peanut butter, chocolate fudge. Your milk of choice poured over ice, topped off with a shot of espresso and heavy whip cream on top! Then drizzled with more peanut butter and chocolate on top!
- Lemon Meringue Foo Foo$8.00+
- Fruity Pebble Foo Foo$8.00+
Tea Latte's
- Chai Latte$5.00+
David Rio Tiger Spice Chai is a luxurious mix of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and cane sugar. We steam the powder with your milk of choice. This drink is already lightly sweetened with the cane sugar.
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
Matcha is a super concentrated green tea high in antioxidants. We use, the highest quality of Matcha. We mix the matcha powder with an ounce of hot water and then add your steamed milk of choice.
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.50+
David Rio Tiger Spice Chai is a luxurious mix of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and cane sugar. We steam the powder with your milk of choice. This drink is already lightly sweetened with the cane sugar. We add a shot of espresso to make it dirty!
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.00+
Matcha is a super concentrated green tea high in antioxidants. We use, the highest quality of Matcha. We mix the matcha powder with an ounce of hot water and then pour it over the ice cold milk. Add any flavor syrups to elevate the flavors!
- Iced Chai Latte$6.00+
David Rio Tiger Spice Chai is a luxurious mix of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and cane sugar. We mix the Chai with an ounce of hot water and pour over ice cold milk.
- Matcha Macchiato$5.00+
- Spicey Chai Latte$5.50+
Speciality Coffee
Hot Herbal Tea
Herbal Tea
Juice
Tractor Juice & Tea
- Farmers Punch Farmers Punch$3.50+
CHERRIES, MEET BERRIES A little bit of everything from the fields, led with bushels of strawberry, blueberry, cranberry, grapes and piquant notes of pomegranate. Grab a cold glass and get a taste of the earth’s family recipe.
- Hibiscus Tractor Juice$3.50+
BLISSFULLY, BOTANICAL. Aromatic hibiscus florets, rose blooms, and orange blossoms meet punchy, sweet citrus in our euphoric Hibiscus blend. Pluck any flavor you like while you roam your palate’s flower patch.
- Lemonade Tractor Juice$3.50+
A FULL SQUEEZE OF SUNSHINE Juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of vibrant turmeric and perfectly proportioned all-natural sugarcane. Our proprietary recipe for liquid sunshine, made from pulp for a refreshing balance of tart and sweet. No need to choose.
- Strawberry Dragon Fruit Tractor Juice$3.50+
HONOLULU’S QUEEN Rise with a tide of island flavors, tamed with strawberry, sweet cherry, pomegranate and Jerusalem artichoke inulin. As good with a poke bowl as it is on its own.
- Clementine Tractor Juice$3.50+
OH MY, DARLIN’ So light, so refreshing and so confidently sweet. A warm tang of daylight, robed in the delicate touch of Vitamin C. For those days when grapefruit sounds like a little too much, and orange just won’t cut it.
- Peach Tractor Juice$3.50+
PEACHY CLEAN. Flecked with organic cinnamon grounds behind subtle notes of apricot and molasses. Keep one hand in the picnic basket and one hand in the orchard.
- Berry Patch Tractor Juice$3.50+
BLESSED BASKETS OF FLAVOR The orchard breaks bread with the garden in a harvest of apples, pomegranates, strawberries, cherries and black currants accented with ambrosial spices. More is more, with buoyant aromas racing to reach the surface.
- Unsweet Black Tea$3.50+
- Mango$3.50+
Subtropical paradise, strewn with apricot and lemon. One sip and one sip alone bursts with cultivated flavor, untangled by pure mango ripeness.
- Green Tea$3.50+Out of stock
Awaken your senses with the infused aromas of plump orange blossoms and invigorating mint leaves blended into our signature Green Tea. The type of drink that makes you want to skip ahead to the “ahh.”
Food
Eggs & Such
Grab N Go
Muffins, Cinnabon's, & Croissants.
- Blueberry Crumb Yogurt Muffin$4.50
- Chocolate Chip Yogurt Muffin$4.50
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.50Out of stock
- French Toast Muffin$4.50
- Cinnabon$7.00
Scratch made cinnamon rolls, with cream cheese icing.
- French Croissant$4.00
Imported from France, with that famous French butter and flakey layers!
- Vanilla Sunflower Cupcake$4.00
- Banana Nut Muffin$4.50
New York Bagels
- Apple Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$4.50
- Blueberry Bagel$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast Bagel$4.50
- Everything Bagel$4.50
- Jalapeno Red Pepper Bagel$4.50
- Marble Rye Bagel$4.50
- Onion Bagel$4.50Out of stock
- Plain Bagel$4.50
- Pumpernickel Bagel$4.50
- Rainbow Bagel$4.50Out of stock
- Sesame Bagel$4.50
- Poppy Bagel$4.50
- Egg Everything Bagle$4.50
- Bialey$4.50
- Cinnamon Raisin$4.50
Oatmeal
Specials
Cakes & Pies
Other Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Kiddie Drinks
- Babycuccino$3.00+
Something for the littles! We steam organic milk, add some foam and an organic syrup flavor of choice.
- babylatte$3.00+
Something for the littles! We steam organic milk has a little textured foam and an organic syrup flavor of choice.
- Organic Milk Whole$3.00+
- Organic Milk 2%
- Organic Chocolate Milk$4.75+
Bottle Water
Natalie's Organic OJ
Milks
Soda
Hot Water
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5927 N Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast, FL 32137