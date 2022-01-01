Restaurant header imageView gallery

DECA+BOL

1,305 Reviews

$$$

141 E Meadow Dr

Ste 113

Vail, CO 81657

Popular Items

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Bol Burger
Greek Salad

Small Plates

Short Rib Sliders

$28.00

tillamook cheddar, mushrooms, arugula, lemon herb aioli

Charcuterie Board

$28.00Out of stock

chef selected artisanal meats and cheeses

Fish Tacos

$25.00

blackened fish, pineapple salsa, avocado, micro cilantro, chipotle aioli

Lamb Lollipops

$40.00

ancho chile marinade, crispy jalapenos, chimichurri

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

coconut curry, manchego, marcona almonds

Tuna Poke

$27.00

cucumber, avocado, onion, tamari honey glaze, wonton chips, sriracha aioli

Wings

$21.00

choice of: buffalo sauce, honey bourbon glaze, or garlic parmesan sauce

Thai Chili Ribs

$26.00

Mushroom Arancini

$18.00

Crudo MP

Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Deca Caesar Salad

$18.00

romaine lettuce, fried capers, croutons, parmesan crisp, house caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$19.00

romaine, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, feta cheese, oregano vinaigrette

Side Greek Salad

$9.00

romaine, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, feta cheese, oregano vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$19.00

bacon, red onion, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, red wine vinaigrette

Side Wedge Salad

$9.00

bacon, red onion, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, red wine vinaigrette

Berry Picker Salad

$20.00

Side Berry Picker Salad

$10.00

Flat Breads & Sandwiches

Bol Burger

$25.00

tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Deca Burger

$25.00

shishito manchego spread, bacon jam

Lobster Roll

$42.00

new england lobster salad, classic roll

Margherita Flatbread

$20.00

roma tomatoes, mozzarella, basil

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$26.00

spiced honey butter, house pickles, sun dried tomato aioli

Torta

$22.00

French Dip

$24.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$22.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$24.00

Cheesesteak Flatbread

$26.00

Deca Burger Restaurant week

$20.22

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$34.00

italian style fried chicken cutlets, home made waffles, vermont maple syrup, bearnaise, berry compote

8oz New York Strip

$48.00

grilled jumbo asparagus, potato au gratin, bone marrow butter, demi glace

Salmon Puttanesca

$39.00

Braised Short Rib

$47.00

Lobster Mushroom Risotto

$56.00

Veggie Risotto

$27.00

Kids

Crudite

$6.00

selection of fresh cut seasonal vegetables

Kids Cheese Burger

$13.00

4oz. burger, american cheese, fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$16.00

classic cheese flatbread

Kids Chicken Fingers

$13.00

breaded tenderloins, fries

Kids Pepp Pizza

$16.00

classic pepperoni flatbread

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

tillamook cheddar, fries

Mac 'n cheese

$13.00

house made cheese sauce, shell pasta

Pasta Plain

$13.00

shell pasta, parmesan cheese

Pasta w/ Butter

$13.00

butter, shell pasta, parmesan cheese

Pasta w/ Marinara

$13.00

house marinara, shell pasta, parmesan cheese

Kids Steak & Fries

$18.00

4oz flank steak, fries

Kids Cookie & Ice cream

$8.00

house made cookie, choice of: strawberry, chocolate, or vanilla ice cream

Kids Brownie & Ice Cream

$8.00

house made brownie, choice of: strawberry, chocolate, or vanilla ice cream

Sides

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Sweet Fries

$9.00

Side Truffle Fries

$12.00

Side Broccollini

$12.00

Side GF Crackers

$4.00

Side Heirloom Carrots

$12.00

Side Onion Rings

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

$12.00

house made banana bread, nutella gelato, white chocolate sauce

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

fresh berries, whipped cream

Housemade Brownie

$10.00

Housemade Cookie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Sorbet

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

DECA+BOL offers a unique dining and family entertainment experience. With a full service dining room and sixty-foot bar, we also have an ace up our sleeve with ten lanes of bowling glory. DECA+BOL's sleek and modern design is one of a kind that helps make the establishment the most exquisite bowling alley in the world. The menu is young, healthful and inspired by world flavors presented in a fresh, comfortable style. We encourage diners to try many of our smaller offerings to be shared or an individual entrée all for yourself!

Website

Location

141 E Meadow Dr, Ste 113, Vail, CO 81657

Directions

