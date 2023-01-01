Decade
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1076 East Washington Street, Louisville, KY 40206
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
MozzaPi @ Ten20 BUTCHERTOWN
No Reviews
1020 East Washington Street Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurant