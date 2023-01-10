Restaurant header imageView gallery

Decades

110 Hwy 59

Summerdale, AL 36580

Popular Items

BYO PIZZA 18"
Jalapeno Poppers
HANNIBAL 18"

APPETIZERS

Cannon Balls

$5.75

Crab Bites

$5.75

Fried Cauliflower

$5.75

Mac’n’Cheese Bites

$5.75

Fried Cheese

$5.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.75

French Fries

$5.75

WINGS 6 pieces

$7.00

WINGS 12 pieces

$14.00

Bread Knots

$5.75

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Green Pepper

CHEF SALAD

$8.50

Ham, Chicken, Egg, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce

CEASAR

$6.00

Lettuce, Cesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

PITTSBURGH STEAK

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Steak, Cheese, French Fries

ANIPASTA

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Cheese, Banana Peppers

OVEN BAKED SANDWICHES

GODFATHER 6"

$7.00

Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provalone Cheese

GODFATHER 12"

$14.00

Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provalone Cheese

BILL+TED 6"

$7.00

Ham, Provalone Cheese

BILL+TED 12"

$14.00

Ham, Provalone Cheese

BALBOA 6"

$7.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provalone Cheese

BALBOA 12"

$14.00

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provalone Cheese

CONSTANZA 6"

$7.00

Chicken, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provalone Cheese

CONSTANZA 12"

$14.00

Chicken, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Provalone Cheese

JOE PESCI 6"

$7.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Provalone Cheese

JOE PESCI 12"

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Provalone Cheese

CADDYSHACK 6"

$7.00

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provalone Cheese

CADDYSHACK 12"

$14.00

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Provalone Cheese

PACINO 6"

$7.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Provalone Cheese

PACINO 12"

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Provalone Cheese

FOREST GUMP 6"

$7.00

Batter Dipped Shrimp, Tartar Sauce

FOREST GUMP 12"

$14.00

Batter Dipped Shrimp, Tartar Sauce

DE NIRO 6"

$7.00

Shredded Roast Beef, Brown Gravy

DE NIRO 12"

$14.00

Shredded Roast Beef, Brown Gravy

COLD SANDWICHES

THELMA 6"

$7.00

THELMA 12"

$14.00

AC/DC 6"

$7.00

AC/DC 12"

$14.00

LOUISE 6"

$7.00

LOUISE 12"

$14.00

Pizza

WHITE ZOMBIE 10"

$16.00

Tomatoes, Cheese, Spinach, or Artichoke

WHITE ZOMBIE 14"

$18.00

Tomatoes, Cheese, Spinach, or Artichoke

WHITE ZOMBIE 18"

$20.00

Tomatoes, Cheese, Spinach, or Artichoke

HANNIBAL 10"

$16.00

Ground Meat, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni

HANNIBAL 14"

$18.00

Ground Meat, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni

HANNIBAL 18"

$20.00

Ground Meat, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni

NUGENT 10"

$16.00

White Crust With Chunk Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped With Cheese

NUGENT 14"

$18.00

White Crust With Chunk Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped With Cheese

NUGENT 18"

$20.00

White Crust With Chunk Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped With Cheese

ZYDECO 10"

$16.00

White Crust With Breaded Shrimp Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped With Cheese

ZYDECO 14"

$18.00

White Crust With Breaded Shrimp Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped With Cheese

ZYDECO 18"

$20.00

White Crust With Breaded Shrimp Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped With Cheese

ROCKY PIZZA 10"

$16.00

White Crust With Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese

ROCKY PIZZA 14"

$18.00

White Crust With Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese

ROCKY PIZZA 18"

$20.00

White Crust With Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese

STEELER 10"

$16.00

White Crust With Mashed Potatoes And Onions Topped With Cheese

STEELER 14"

$18.00

White Crust With Mashed Potatoes And Onions Topped With Cheese

STEELER 18"

$20.00

White Crust With Mashed Potatoes And Onions Topped With Cheese

THE HANGOVER 10"

$16.00

Meat Lovers + Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms And Cheese

THE HANGOVER 14"

$18.00

Meat Lovers + Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms And Cheese

THE HANGOVER 18"

$20.00

Meat Lovers + Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms And Cheese

AL CAPONE 12"

$18.00

AL CAPONE 14"

$20.00

Pizza, Choose Your Filling Topped With Pomadoro

STROMBOLI 10"

$14.00

Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Dressing

STROMBOLI 14"

$14.00

Capicola, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Dressing

BYO PIZZA 10"

$14.00

BYO PIZZA 14"

$16.00

BYO PIZZA 18"

$18.00

CALZONE 10" BYO

$14.00

CALZONE 14" BYO

$16.00

SLICE

$3.25

ENTREES

SPAGETTI WITH SAUCE

$6.00

SPAGETTI AND MEATBALLS

$9.95

Comes w/ Pasta

LAZAGNE

$9.95

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$9.95

Comes w/ Pasta

KIDS

KIDS PIZZA

$3.50

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$4.50

MAC'N'CHEESE

$2.50

DRINKS

20 Oz Bottled Drink

$2.50

24 oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

Coffee

$2.00

Kids Drinks

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Cookie (Chocolate or Peanut Butter)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Decades, we have all the ingredients for a fun-packed day out with family and friends. Our restaurant has everything your family needs to satisfy your cravings while creating lasting memories together. Our Stuffed Snow Cones are perfect for cooling you down in the Florida heat. After finishing your delicious meal, pick up one of our stuffed snow cones. Whether you need your caffeine fix or a place to wind down while the kids enjoy the arcade, our Central Perks coffee shop is the perfect spot. Our arcade is packed full of mind-blowing games and activities that will keep your kids occupied for hours. From the classic arcade games we all know and love to modern innovations, that’s something for everyone at Decade’s Arcade. Stir up the competition and allow your imagination to run free while you put your skills to the test to see if you can beat that high score. We’re rooting for you!

Location

110 Hwy 59, Summerdale, AL 36580

Directions

Gallery
