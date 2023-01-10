Restaurant info

At Decades, we have all the ingredients for a fun-packed day out with family and friends. Our restaurant has everything your family needs to satisfy your cravings while creating lasting memories together. Our Stuffed Snow Cones are perfect for cooling you down in the Florida heat. After finishing your delicious meal, pick up one of our stuffed snow cones. Whether you need your caffeine fix or a place to wind down while the kids enjoy the arcade, our Central Perks coffee shop is the perfect spot. Our arcade is packed full of mind-blowing games and activities that will keep your kids occupied for hours. From the classic arcade games we all know and love to modern innovations, that’s something for everyone at Decade’s Arcade. Stir up the competition and allow your imagination to run free while you put your skills to the test to see if you can beat that high score. We’re rooting for you!